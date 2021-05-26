Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Getty Center Reopens To Public — After Evicting Some Unwanted Guests

By  Megan Nguyen
Published May 26, 2021 7:00 AM
The towering entrance to the Getty Museum gas masked people walking in and out of the glass doors and a sign that reads: "Welcome back to your Getty. Bienvenidos de nuevo al Getty."
The first visitors arrive at the Getty Museum on it's reopening day, May 25,
(Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The Getty Center in Brentwood has reopened to the public after a 14-month closure due to COVID-19 — and there are some new rules for visitors:

  • Capacity will be capped at approximately one-third of normal attendance, for now.
  • Reservations are required.
  • Masks are also required.

The way you experience the exhibitions is also changing. Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, said visitors will now follow "a prescribed route through the galleries" that he said "will take you through the most interesting new things."

In a dark blue gallery a couple holds hands to the left of a doorway marked with an arrow showing the prescribed path for museum goers.
The first visitors enjoy an exhibit at the Getty Museum on it's reopening day.
(VALERIE MACON
/
AFP via Getty Images)

He said that route will include both new acquisitions and new exhibitions "as well as — of course — the permanent collection that everyone knows and loves."

9:26
Listen: What To Expect At The Newly Reopened Getty Center

During the time the museum was mostly vacant, some unwanted guests made an appearance: moths. The good news is that they have been evicted.

"We did a really deep clean in a number of the galleries, particularly focusing on galleries that have organic materials so woods and fabrics and things like that, which animals that we wouldn't want can feed on," Potts said on news and culture show Take Two, which airs on 89.3 KPCC.

A high ceiling gallery wall painted in a light gray is the back drop for framed photographs ranged from small to large format.
The Getty Museum re-opened at limited capacity following Covid-19 safety guidelines and keeping the small galleries closed.
(VALERIE MACON
/
AFP via Getty Images)

"We wanted to make sure that we were minimizing any danger of that becoming a problem in the future. It was a campaign over some months. Whole beds and large pieces of furniture had to be put into freezing units where we would be able to eradicate anything that you couldn't see and couldn't deal with in other means," Potts said.

The museum hopes to gradually increase capacity over the next few weeks and get rid of the fixed route through the galleries, according to Potts.

