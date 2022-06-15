Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Eso Won Books In South LA Will Close Its Doors

By Gitanjali Mahapatra
Published Jun 14, 2022 5:02 PM
A Black man with grey hair stands in front of a display table in a bookstore, holding a copy of a book featuring President Barack Obama on the cover. The man is dressed in a light blue shirt, khakis and a blue surgical face mask. Walls of books are behind him.
James Fugate, co-owner of Eso Won Books, talks with a customer on Nov. 24, 2020.
(Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Eso Won Books in Leimert Park will close its doors at the end of the year, according to co-owner James Fugate.

A neighborhood institution for more than three decades, Eso Won sells independently published books that highlight Black authors and works from the African diaspora.

Former South Los Angeles Councilmember Jan Perry said she can't imagine another store having the same impact.

"Anything about Africa or African Americans or related, that is the go-to place in the city," she said. "They were devoted to the cause of educating people, and making sure that people had the broadest selection and choices of information."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

Over the past several years, the store has hosted readings, events and interviews with President Barack Obama, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Common and other luminaries.

Publisher's Weekly reports that Fugate and co-owner Tom Hamilton are the sole staffers and they declined to renew their lease.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories