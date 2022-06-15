Eso Won Books In South LA Will Close Its Doors

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Eso Won Books in Leimert Park will close its doors at the end of the year, according to co-owner James Fugate.

A neighborhood institution for more than three decades, Eso Won sells independently published books that highlight Black authors and works from the African diaspora.

Former South Los Angeles Councilmember Jan Perry said she can't imagine another store having the same impact.

"Anything about Africa or African Americans or related, that is the go-to place in the city," she said. "They were devoted to the cause of educating people, and making sure that people had the broadest selection and choices of information."

Over the past several years, the store has hosted readings, events and interviews with President Barack Obama, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Common and other luminaries.

Publisher's Weekly reports that Fugate and co-owner Tom Hamilton are the sole staffers and they declined to renew their lease.