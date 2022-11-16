Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Disneyland Resumes Sales Of Magic Key Passes. What You Should Know

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Nov 16, 2022 2:19 PM
A line of Disney staff in sky blue face masks, plaid vests, and blue skirts or pants wave at people walking down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland.
Guests are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021.
(Christian Thompson - Handout/Disneyland Resort
/
via Getty Images)
Starting today, Disneyland began selling annual passes to new customers once again.

The passes, called Magic Keys, are available online.

Why It's A Big Deal For Enthusiasts

Disney paused the sale of new annual passes on and off throughout the past year largely due to overcrowding and pandemic restrictions. Existing passholders could renew during that time.

Four different annual passes are available:

  • Inspire Key
  • Believe Key
  • Enchant Key (will remain available only for renewal)
  • Imagine Key
About The $1,599 Inspire Key

The Inspire Key is the most expensive, at $1,599. It's the only pass that includes parking (others offer discounts on parking), and offers the greatest discounts on merchandise and dining.

The Imagine Key is the least expensive, at $449, and is available to Southern California residents only.

All passes require holders to make reservations.

Prices for annual passes have increased significantly. A decade ago, annual passes ranged from $469-$649; a decade before that, it was $165-$225.

Like At The Park, Prepare To Wait In Line

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the wait time to purchase passes was over an hour.

We are waiting to hear if tickets are available for purchase any other way besides online, and why Disney decided to reopen sales to new customers now.

