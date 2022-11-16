Disneyland Resumes Sales Of Magic Key Passes. What You Should Know

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Starting today, Disneyland began selling annual passes to new customers once again.

The passes, called Magic Keys, are available online.



Why It's A Big Deal For Enthusiasts

Disney paused the sale of new annual passes on and off throughout the past year largely due to overcrowding and pandemic restrictions. Existing passholders could renew during that time.

Four different annual passes are available:



Inspire Key

Believe Key

Enchant Key (will remain available only for renewal)

Imagine Key

About The $1,599 Inspire Key

The Inspire Key is the most expensive, at $1,599. It's the only pass that includes parking (others offer discounts on parking), and offers the greatest discounts on merchandise and dining.

The Imagine Key is the least expensive, at $449, and is available to Southern California residents only.

All passes require holders to make reservations.

Prices for annual passes have increased significantly. A decade ago, annual passes ranged from $469-$649; a decade before that, it was $165-$225.



Like At The Park, Prepare To Wait In Line

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the wait time to purchase passes was over an hour.

We are waiting to hear if tickets are available for purchase any other way besides online, and why Disney decided to reopen sales to new customers now.