Bruce Springsteen Announces Two Shows In LA
Topline:
Bruce Springsteen has announced that he'll play two shows in L.A. during his international tour this year.
Where will he perform? Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 4 and 6.
Where else will he play? The tour kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida with stops throughout North America and Europe. This week, he announced he would add 18 more cities, including L.A., as well as Chicago, Montreal, Phoenix and San Francisco, to name a few.
It's Springsteen's first North American concert tour in seven years.
