We Explain L.A.
Arts and Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen Announces Two Shows In LA

By  Phoenix Tso  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Feb 15, 2023 8:45 AM
A man who appears to be white and in his 60s or 70s performs onstage with a guitar. Two other men playing guitar flank him. A large crowd with their hands in the air can be seen in front of the stage.
Nils Lofgren and Bruce Springsteen of the E Street Band perform at the Amalie Arena on Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
(Octavio Jones
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he'll play two shows in L.A. during his international tour this year.

Where will he perform? Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 4 and 6.

Where else will he play? The tour kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida with stops throughout North America and Europe. This week, he announced he would add 18 more cities, including L.A., as well as Chicago, Montreal, Phoenix and San Francisco, to name a few.

It's Springsteen's first North American concert tour in seven years.

