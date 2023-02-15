Bruce Springsteen Announces Two Shows In LA

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he'll play two shows in L.A. during his international tour this year.

Where will he perform? Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 4 and 6.

Where else will he play? The tour kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida with stops throughout North America and Europe. This week, he announced he would add 18 more cities, including L.A., as well as Chicago, Montreal, Phoenix and San Francisco, to name a few.

It's Springsteen's first North American concert tour in seven years.