Beyoncé Comes To LA: A Definitive Guide To Navigating Her Concert At SoFi Stadium

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

It’s Virgo season and the Queen has spoken.

Beyoncé had clear instructions for fans headed to Inglewood’s SoFi stadium this weekend. The Grammy winner wants to see the Beyhive decked out in their “most fabulous silver fashions” in celebration of her Sept. 4 birthday.

"We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome."

And while you decide whether to bedazzle like Reneigh — what fans call the mirrorball horse from the Renaissance album cover that Beyoncé brought to life during the tour — or don a tinsel hat complete with a floor-length cape like Bey did during a Las Vegas show, we have you covered on other concert essentials.



Getting there

Citing a lack of resources and this event’s stage configuration, L.A. Metro said in a statement they will not offer the same shuttle service they did when Taylor Swift took over SoFi for twice as many dates.

“We’re using the knowledge we gained from the Taylor Swift pilot service to develop a plan to help us secure the resources we need to serve more major events at SoFi Stadium and other local venues while ensuring we can run our everyday service,” Metro said.

The agency added that the resources they need to offer the special shuttle service include access to a parking lot to stage buses, extra security and traffic control, as well as additional people power.

“The availability of these resources is determined by crowd size — and because of a different stage setup, SoFi stadium will not accommodate as many fans as it did for the Swift shows,” Metro said.

Instead, they're directing riders to Rally , where they can find rideshare options from Metro stations to the stadium once they've taken the Metro to the Hawthorne/Lennox Station off the C Line or the Downtown Inglewood station on the K Line.

Also, keep in mind that Beyoncé usually comes on at 8 p.m., so give yourself plenty of time to navigate public transit, especially if it's your first time. Take advantage of Metro’s Trip Planner — given the run times, you might have to leave the concert early.

If you choose to drive to the stadium, buy a parking pass for stadium parking beforehand. Attendants will turn you away to offsite lots if you don’t have one.

Swifties recommended the ParkWhiz app on TikTok: It lists all the lots in the area including those onsite, how much they cost, whether they are manned and how far they are from the stadium.

If you’re getting dropped off, Kareem Court has been designated for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Also, take note: SoFi has a strict bag policy. Either carry an up to 4-by 6-inch clutch, or bring a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that should not be bigger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches. The stadium also encourages fans to have tickets saved on their mobile wallet app ahead of time.



Food and drink

Outside food and drink — except a factory-sealed, 20 ounces-or-less bottle of water — is not allowed inside SoFi. Bring credit or debit cards as vendors in the stadium do not accept cash.

Another pro tip? In-n-Out, Chipotle and Wendy’s are all a short walk from the stadium’s parking lot. Once you’ve secured a coveted spot, close to the stadium and the exit, walk to one of the restaurants in the area and fuel up before the concert.



Bey-code

When Beyoncé sings “Everybody on mute” during “Energy,” make sure you stay silent. That means no singing along, no clapping, no cheering, not a hum. Imagine around 70,000 people staying silent at a concert.

With no videos for the Renaissance album, the concert is set to be a visual treat for fans, so be prepared for around three hours of elaborate, futuristic set designs complete with Reneigh the horse, a set of mechanical arms and a giant disco ball.

On the tour, Mrs. Knowles-Carter has also paid homage to the LGBTQIA+ community with a ballroom scene featuring Honey Balenciaga and Carlos Basquiat. Will they make an appearance in Los Angeles? We just have to wait and watch.

Another surprise guest? Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, was a backup dancer at some shows. Is the 11-year-old back to school, or is she on an extended summer break? Keep an eye out for her, especially during “My Power.”