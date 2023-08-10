Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: August 11 - 13

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Celebrate Nisei Week in Little Tokyo. Tour the former haunts of a “dirty old man.” Shop for props and ephemera at the Geffen. Ride in the Tour de Carson or in CAAM’s community ride.



Friday, Aug. 11; 6:30 p.m.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. L.A. Premiere Event

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

Attend the L.A. premiere event for an upcoming documentary on The Elephant 6 Recording Company & collective, which included bands like Neutral Milk Hotel, the Olivia Tremor Control, the Apples In Stereo, Elf Power and of Montreal. Directed by C.B. Stockfleth, produced by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by Rob Hatch-Miller. The evening also features live musical performances and surprise guests.

COST: $30.90; MORE INFO

The USC Pacific Asia Museum opens the exhibition 'Imprinting in Time: Chinese Printmaking at the Beginning of a New Era.' (Su Xinping, 'Fish Feast,' 1998 / Courtesy of USC Asia Pacific Museum)

Friday, Aug. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 12

Imprinting in Time: Chinese Printmaking at the Beginning of a New Era

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

This exhibition surveys printmaking by Chinese artists from the 1980s to the present. Curated by Danielle Shang, the exhibition features 60 works from the museum’s permanent collection, organized into three sections: Modern Woodcut Movement, the Post Mao Era and Crisis and Hope Since the 1990s.

COST: $7 - $10 for adult admission; MORE INFO



Friday, Aug. 11; 10 p.m.

Dancing Therapy: Perfect Kiss

Songbird Cafe

900 North Broadway #1050, Chinatown

Get ready to get sweaty and dance to new wave, post-punk, Italo disco, synth pop and “arpeggiated electronic exploits.” RSVP for free entry before 11 p.m.

COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 11 - 13; Friday, Aug. 18

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Escape Room

Westfield Century City Mall

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Space 2945, Century City

To celebrate the upcoming third season of its show Only Murders in the Building (starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Hulu transports guests to a mystery experience that allows them to relive some of their favorite moments from the show, interact with props and solve mysteries. Waitlist available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 11; 7 - 10 p.m.

Nick Waterhouse

Levitt Pavilion

2230 W. 6th St., MacArthur Park

We’re fans of Waterhouse’s neo-soul and R&B stylings. Catch him at this free outdoor concert, courtesy of Levitt LA and KCRW.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Nisei Week celebrations begin in Little Tokyo this weekend, featuring traditional Japanese dancers, taiko drummers, community groups, and the newly crowned Nisei Week Queen and Court. (Toyo Miyatake / Courtesy of Nisei Week)

Saturday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 30

The 81st Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Various locations in Little Tokyo, downtown L.A.

Celebrate Japanese and Japanese American heritage traditions during the Nisei Week Japanese Festival with a series of family-friendly events, interactive activities, and live music and performance. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the 2023 Nisei Week Queen and Court are officially presented in a program at the Aratani Theatre. On Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., view the Grand Parade with dancers, musicians, floats and surprises on 1st and 2nd Street, between Central Avenue and San Pedro Street.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 12; 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Backyard Tag Sale

Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

The Geffen holds its biggest sale of the year, where guests can purchase 10 years of “stuff” from plays produced at the theater. From high-end bespoke furniture (e.g., the chaise lounge Idina Menzel lamented her character’s life for eight shows a week) to vintage items, props, posters and ephemera, the sale helps the Geffen make space for more theater.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Upcoming Go Fact Yourself LIVE event. (LAist Design / Go Fact Yourself)

Saturday, Aug. 12; 7 p.m.

Go Fact Yourself LIVE with Alex Borstein and Ego Nwodim

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

LAist hosts another live-in-person recording of Go Fact Yourself — “the podcast where we quiz the smartest celebrities we know, and find out why they love what they love.” Hear (and see) the show before the rest of the world as hosts J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong welcome guests Alex Borstein and Ego Nwodim and super-secret experts to try to stump them in their self-proclaimed areas of expertise.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 12; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Haunts of A Dirty Old Man: Charles Bukowski Bus Tour

Grand Central Market (Meeting place)

317 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

This Esotouric bus tour takes you on a journey of Bukowski’s passions and vices: writing, sex and Los Angeles. Stops include the "Postal Annex Terminal where he gathered the material for Post Office, the De Longpre apartment where he tried marriage and fatherhood," and his favorite East Hollywood liquor store, The Pink Elephant. The four-hour tour (including both bus riding and walking) is hosted by Richard Schave.

COST: $85; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 12; 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tour de Carson

Various locations in Carson

As part of the city of Carson’s 55th Anniversary Celebration, the city sponsors two Tour de Carson bicycle riding events: The Family Adventure Ride is a beginner-level 9-mile ride, and the Explorer Ride is a 20-mile intermediate-level ride. Both rides will have rest areas along the way and include a ride inside the Velodrome (at the Dignity Health Sports Park). Both events start and finish at Cal State University Dominguez Hills (Parking lot 3). Stay for the community festival with local vendors. Registration is requested .

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 13; 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Beat the heat and catch a matinee in the restored 1920s movie palace. The Ace screens the ’80s hits on Sundays. This week, it’s the OG Ghostbusters, followed by Karate Kid (Aug. 20), Dirty Dancing (Aug. 27) and Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Sept. 10). Before the show, swing by LOAM for brunch and get 20% off your meal along with themed cocktails and specials for the movie by showing your movie ticket. Plus, all diners at LOAM get free popcorn for the matinee.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Prime Video's karaoke party bus rolls around WeHo on Sunday for the release of its movie, 'Red White & Royal Blue.' (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Sunday, Aug. 13; 10:30 a.m.

Double Decker Karaoke Bus

Various locations in West Hollywood

To promote its upcoming film Red, White & Royal Blue, Prime Video rolls out a show-stopping double-decker karaoke bus that will take to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday. Unleash your inner rock star or serenade your secret crush. The bus tour kicks off at Milk Bar, where the bakery hands out slices of Birthday Cake with a Red, White & Royal Blue theme, then moves to Rocco’s and Hamburger Mary’s for more karaoke, giveaways and fun.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Join in the CAAM Exposition Park Community Ride this weekend. At 3 miles, it's perfect for riders of all abilities. (Wayne Bishop / on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

CAAM Exposition Park Community Ride

On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, meet up for an easy 3-mile bike ride around Exposition Park and a trip to the California African American Museum. Don’t have a bike? Then pick up a bike and helmet at CAAM provided by partners Metro Bike Share. Admire the architecture and gardens while riding bike lanes and with the bike signals on Figueroa Street. The ride is “no-drop,” meaning that the ride will be at a comfortable and inclusive pace for all participants. Ages 16+. Free with RSVP.

Viewing Pick

Pluto TV Free Movie Week at Vidiots

The free streaming television service Pluto TV hosts a free movie weekend (Aug. 12 - 13) at Vidiots in Eagle Rock as part of its ongoing support of independent theaters. Watch six different films for free, plus get complimentary Pluto TV swag and popcorn. Films screening are: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Attack the Block, A View to a Kill, Freaky Friday, La Dolce Vita and First Blood. To book tickets, visit vidiotsfoundation.org/film-series/plutotvfreemovieweekend . Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lunetta holds a tasting dinner that puts paella at the front and center of the meal. (Courtesy of Lunetta)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Lunetta in Santa Monica holds a Taste of Lunetta Paella Dinner through Saturday, Aug. 12. The experience starts with an amuse-bouche for two, Pan con tomate y jamon, zucchini blossoms, sweet corn agnolotti, a choice of Lunetta’s classic paella or grilled lavender rack of lamb and orange flan for dessert. The experience is offered at $78 per person. Reservations recommended.

Join in a pancake and bacon breakfast on The Green at the Americana at Brand on Saturday, Aug.12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the Glendale Police and Fire Departments. First responders will serve the breakfast, and there will be family friendly activities including face painting, balloon artists and live entertainment from country music singer/songwriter Sophia Dion. Tickets : $20 per person; free for those ages 3 and younger.

: $20 per person; free for those ages 3 and younger. Port City Tavern in Long Beach returns its Summer Fest on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3 to 10 p.m. In addition to craft cocktails and a biergarten, the food lineup includes smash burgers by Proudly Serving, tacos from Tacos La Revancha Kitchen & Beer and munchies from Ever’s Fantastic Cafe. Free admission, but must be 21+ to attend.

on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3 to 10 p.m. In addition to craft cocktails and a biergarten, the food lineup includes smash burgers by Proudly Serving, tacos from Tacos La Revancha Kitchen & Beer and munchies from Ever’s Fantastic Cafe. Free admission, but must be 21+ to attend. Smorgasburg opens a pop-up bar at ROW DTLA this week aptly named Smorgasbar . Open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. at the old Alameda Supper Club Space, the pop-up features a DJ and food vendors. This Thursday features food from Evil Cooks and Cali Dumpling and Mano Po on Friday.

. Open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. at the old Alameda Supper Club Space, the pop-up features a DJ and food vendors. This Thursday features food from Evil Cooks and Cali Dumpling and Mano Po on Friday. Nick Westbrook’s biscuit pop-up Pa’s Biscuitisserie continues its August residency at Coucou in Venice. Taking place on Sundays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westbrook tips his hat to his grandfather’s biscuit recipe by offering them four ways: fried chicken biscuit sandwich; bacon, egg & cheese biscuit sandwich; spicy lamb sausage & gravy biscuit and the jam & honey butter biscuit.