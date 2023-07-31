Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 31 - Aug. 3
Watch the Women of Wrestling take it to the mat. Listen to Killer Mike backed by a full Gospel choir. Dream a dream at the latest staging of Les Miz. Plus, take in a little hip hop history at On Point LIVE.
Events
Monday, July 31; 8 p.m.
Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival: The High & Holy Tour
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Killer Mike — Run the Jewels’ MC — plays a solo show with a full gospel choir, The Midnight Revival. The artist just released his sixth studio album Michael on June 16. Trackstar the DJ and Clyde Guevara are also on the bill.
COST: $35 - $127; MORE INFO
Monday, July 31; 7:30 p.m.
Not for Hire
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Watch TV writers and actors who also double as stellar standup comedians perform at this benefit for The Union Solidarity Coalition. The lineup features Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Fleabag), Naomi Ekperigin (Mythic Quest, Broad City), Will Miles (South Side , Grown-ish) and Dylan Akira Adler (The Late Late Show with James Corden). Hosted and produced by Eliot Glazer (New Girl, Broad City). Ages 18+.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Various dates through Thursday, Aug. 17
Barbie at Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA
888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.
The Rooftop Cinema Club is the first open-air cinema to screen the pink juggernaut. Each screening includes a costume contest and Barbie-themed trivia before the film. Dress in your favorite Barbie-themed outfit of the night and try your luck in the costume contest. Winners receive two free tickets to a future screening. This event is 18+.
COST: Tickets start at $19.50; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 1; 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
National Night Out (NNO)
Various Locations
A number of Southern California communities are participating in the annual NNO, a night out that promotes police-community partnerships through safe neighborhood gatherings, music, food and family-friendly activities. Participating cities include Santa Monica, San Gabriel, Northridge and hundreds of others.
COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m.
Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone is Welcome
Beverly O'Neill Theater
Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center
300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
Armisen brings a night of comedy and music to everyone, featuring tunes, musician humor and special guests. Singer/songwriter Annie Hart of Au revoir Simone opens.
COST: Tickets start at $36; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Sept. 10
Les Misérables
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The beloved musical set in 19th century France, Les Misérables, returns to L.A. this week. It has romance, tragedy, humor, action, and a timeless score. The show has a run time of nearly three hours and is recommended for ages 10 and older.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Wednesday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.
Local Natives
The Ford
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills
L.A.’s own Local Natives play two nights to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album Hummingbird by playing it in its entirety.
COST: Varies through third-party sites; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.
Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour
Kia Forum
3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
Before the Eras tour moves into town, the spotlight’s on singer, songwriter and classically trained pianist Alicia Keys. The tour features Keys in a 360-degree, round staging. The Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor Simi opens the night.
COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 2 - Friday, Aug. 4
WOW - Women of Wrestling Unleashed!
The Belasco
1050 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.
Watch women head to the mat in a battle of strength, wills and wits. The all-female wrestling league — which counts Jeanie Buss of the Lakers as one of its owners — holds three nights of live wrestling events that will be taped for TV.
COST: $40 - $225; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 3; 8 p.m.
JazzPOP 2023
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The 16th season of the JazzPop series — a celebration of West Coast jazz and improvised music — features standout ensembles led by three California bandleader-composers. This week, JazzPop kicks off with the Hafez Modirzadeh Quartet, featuring Modirzadeh (saxophones), Tim Volpicella (guitar), Stan Poplin (bass) and Keshav Batish (drums).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 3 - Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Taylor Swift: Eras Tour
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood
Attention Swifties! Get those bracelets ready. Taylor wraps the U.S. leg of her massive tour with six nights in L.A. If you’re one of the masses without tickets (like us), beware of Taylor jams in and around the stadium. Haim joins the bill all nights, with Gracie Adams, Owenn and Gayle opening on varied dates.
COST: Don’t ask; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 3; 7 p.m.
On Point LIVE with Meghna Chakrabarti
The Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
On Point host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the birth of hip-hop and its 50 years of cultural influence with curator/historian Tyree Boyd-Pates and original Soul Train dancer and hip-hop pioneer Damita Jo Freeman. After the show, DJ R-Tistic takes the audience on a sonic journey through the years. Artist Man One creates graffiti art live on site, starting at 6 p.m. Come early and grab a drink.
COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Thursday, Aug. 3; 8 p.m.
A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The Hollywood Bowl joins in the celebration of Warner Bros.'s 100th anniversary with a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic A Space Odyssey. Caleb Young conducts the LA Phil with vocals provided by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. The soundtrack includes classical music including pieces from György Ligeti, Richard Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra and Johann Strauss Jr.’s The Blue Danube. Recommended for ages 12 and older. There will be an intermission after 90 minutes.
COST: $12 - $77; MORE INFO
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Gracias Madre continues its pop-up dinner series on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at its Newport Beach location. From 7 to 10 p.m., chef Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed joins chef Diana Briscoe for a four-course, plant-based dinner that celebrates Mexican and contemporary cuisine. The menu features crispy barbacoa squash blossom, roasted spiced celery Root, charred leeks and a white peach tart. Tickets are $130.
- Be Bright Coffee’s new summer menu features seasonal-flavored drinks including the sweet corn latte, corn on the coffee (with sweet corn cream), orange blossom espresso tonic and orange blossom matcha tonic, with house-made orange blossom syrup. Find the drinks at Be Bright Smorgasburg, Be Bright on Melrose Ave. and Paloma Venice.
- Attend a preview of the Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon before it comes to L.A. in October. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m., check out the immersive experience at Lost Property in Hollywood. The bar will be transformed into a dark, dungeon-like space with skulls, life-size coffins and other odd surprises.
- Chef Debbie Lee of the forthcoming restaurant Yi Cha in Highland Park pops up at Melody wine bar on July 31, and Aug. 1 and 2. Lee serves up her signature modern “K-Grub” (aka Korean gastropub fare) with new takes on the dishes she prepared on Roku’s Morimoto’s Sushi Master. Service starts at 5 p.m.
- Ginza Nishikawa continues its first-anniversary celebration by teaming with Interstellar in Santa Monica to sell a one-day, limited-edition menchi katsu sando ($25). The sandwich includes ground beef, pork, grilled onions, parmesan aioli and citrus cabbage on toasted Ginza Nishikawa shokupan. There are only 50 sandwiches available for pickup at Interstellar on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
