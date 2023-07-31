Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 31 - Aug. 3

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Watch the Women of Wrestling take it to the mat. Listen to Killer Mike backed by a full Gospel choir. Dream a dream at the latest staging of Les Miz. Plus, take in a little hip hop history at On Point LIVE.



Events

Monday, July 31; 8 p.m.

Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival: The High & Holy Tour

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Killer Mike — Run the Jewels’ MC — plays a solo show with a full gospel choir, The Midnight Revival. The artist just released his sixth studio album Michael on June 16. Trackstar the DJ and Clyde Guevara are also on the bill.

COST: $35 - $127; MORE INFO

Monday, July 31; 7:30 p.m.

Not for Hire

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Watch TV writers and actors who also double as stellar standup comedians perform at this benefit for The Union Solidarity Coalition. The lineup features Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Fleabag), Naomi Ekperigin (Mythic Quest, Broad City), Will Miles (South Side , Grown-ish) and Dylan Akira Adler (The Late Late Show with James Corden). Hosted and produced by Eliot Glazer (New Girl, Broad City). Ages 18+.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Various dates through Thursday, Aug. 17

Barbie at Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA

888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

The Rooftop Cinema Club is the first open-air cinema to screen the pink juggernaut. Each screening includes a costume contest and Barbie-themed trivia before the film. Dress in your favorite Barbie-themed outfit of the night and try your luck in the costume contest. Winners receive two free tickets to a future screening. This event is 18+.

COST: Tickets start at $19.50; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Aug. 1; 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

National Night Out (NNO)

Various Locations

A number of Southern California communities are participating in the annual NNO, a night out that promotes police-community partnerships through safe neighborhood gatherings, music, food and family-friendly activities. Participating cities include Santa Monica, San Gabriel, Northridge and hundreds of others.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m.

Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone is Welcome

Beverly O'Neill Theater

Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Armisen brings a night of comedy and music to everyone, featuring tunes, musician humor and special guests. Singer/songwriter Annie Hart of Au revoir Simone opens.

COST: Tickets start at $36; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Sept. 10

Les Misérables

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The beloved musical set in 19th century France, Les Misérables, returns to L.A. this week. It has romance, tragedy, humor, action, and a timeless score. The show has a run time of nearly three hours and is recommended for ages 10 and older.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Wednesday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.

Local Natives

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills

L.A.’s own Local Natives play two nights to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album Hummingbird by playing it in its entirety.

COST: Varies through third-party sites; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.

Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour

Kia Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Before the Eras tour moves into town, the spotlight’s on singer, songwriter and classically trained pianist Alicia Keys. The tour features Keys in a 360-degree, round staging. The Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor Simi opens the night.

COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - Friday, Aug. 4

WOW - Women of Wrestling Unleashed!

The Belasco

1050 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

Watch women head to the mat in a battle of strength, wills and wits. The all-female wrestling league — which counts Jeanie Buss of the Lakers as one of its owners — holds three nights of live wrestling events that will be taped for TV.

COST: $40 - $225; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 3; 8 p.m.

JazzPOP 2023

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The 16th season of the JazzPop series — a celebration of West Coast jazz and improvised music — features standout ensembles led by three California bandleader-composers. This week, JazzPop kicks off with the Hafez Modirzadeh Quartet, featuring Modirzadeh (saxophones), Tim Volpicella (guitar), Stan Poplin (bass) and Keshav Batish (drums).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 3 - Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

Attention Swifties! Get those bracelets ready. Taylor wraps the U.S. leg of her massive tour with six nights in L.A. If you’re one of the masses without tickets (like us), beware of Taylor jams in and around the stadium. Haim joins the bill all nights, with Gracie Adams, Owenn and Gayle opening on varied dates.

COST: Don’t ask; MORE INFO

Upcoming On Point LIVE event (LAist Design / On Point)

Thursday, Aug. 3; 7 p.m.

On Point LIVE with Meghna Chakrabarti

The Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

On Point host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the birth of hip-hop and its 50 years of cultural influence with curator/historian Tyree Boyd-Pates and original Soul Train dancer and hip-hop pioneer Damita Jo Freeman. After the show, DJ R-Tistic takes the audience on a sonic journey through the years. Artist Man One creates graffiti art live on site, starting at 6 p.m. Come early and grab a drink.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Thursday, Aug. 3; 8 p.m.

A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The Hollywood Bowl joins in the celebration of Warner Bros.'s 100th anniversary with a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic A Space Odyssey. Caleb Young conducts the LA Phil with vocals provided by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. The soundtrack includes classical music including pieces from György Ligeti, Richard Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra and Johann Strauss Jr.’s The Blue Danube. Recommended for ages 12 and older. There will be an intermission after 90 minutes.

COST: $12 - $77; MORE INFO

Debbie Lee of the forthcoming restaurant Yi Cha in Highland Park pops up at Melody wine bar on July 31, and Aug. 1 and 2. (Stan Lee / Courtesy of Yi Cha)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Gracias Madre continues its pop-up dinner series on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at its Newport Beach location. From 7 to 10 p.m., chef Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed joins chef Diana Briscoe for a four-course, plant-based dinner that celebrates Mexican and contemporary cuisine. The menu features crispy barbacoa squash blossom, roasted spiced celery Root, charred leeks and a white peach tart. Tickets are $130 .

. Be Bright Coffee’s new summer menu features seasonal-flavored drinks including the sweet corn latte, corn on the coffee (with sweet corn cream), orange blossom espresso tonic and orange blossom matcha tonic, with house-made orange blossom syrup. Find the drinks at Be Bright Smorgasburg, Be Bright on Melrose Ave. and Paloma Venice.

features seasonal-flavored drinks including the sweet corn latte, corn on the coffee (with sweet corn cream), orange blossom espresso tonic and orange blossom matcha tonic, with house-made orange blossom syrup. Find the drinks at Be Bright Smorgasburg, Be Bright on Melrose Ave. and Paloma Venice. Attend a preview of the Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon before it comes to L.A. in October. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m., check out the immersive experience at Lost Property in Hollywood. The bar will be transformed into a dark, dungeon-like space with skulls, life-size coffins and other odd surprises.

before it comes to L.A. in October. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m., check out the immersive experience at Lost Property in Hollywood. The bar will be transformed into a dark, dungeon-like space with skulls, life-size coffins and other odd surprises. Chef Debbie Lee of the forthcoming restaurant Yi Cha in Highland Park pops up at Melody wine bar on July 31, and Aug. 1 and 2. Lee serves up her signature modern “K-Grub” (aka Korean gastropub fare) with new takes on the dishes she prepared on Roku’s Morimoto’s Sushi Master. Service starts at 5 p.m.

in Highland Park on July 31, and Aug. 1 and 2. Lee serves up her signature modern “K-Grub” (aka Korean gastropub fare) with new takes on the dishes she prepared on Roku’s Service starts at 5 p.m. Ginza Nishikawa continues its first-anniversary celebration by teaming with Interstellar in Santa Monica to sell a one-day, limited-edition menchi katsu sando ($25). The sandwich includes ground beef, pork, grilled onions, parmesan aioli and citrus cabbage on toasted Ginza Nishikawa shokupan. There are only 50 sandwiches available for pickup at Interstellar on Tuesday, Aug. 1.