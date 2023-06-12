Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 12 - 15

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Through Sunday, July 16

Mister Cartoon’s Just My Imagination

Control Gallery / Beyond the Streets

434 N. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

Mister Cartoon — the renowned street/graffiti/tattoo artist — has his first solo show in his hometown. View the largest presentation of his work in a show that includes drawings, airbrush paintings, a customized car and a tattoo station.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, June 12; 7:30 p.m.

Abel Ferrara's "Flyz Concert" / The Addiction + Live Score

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest continues its weeklong retrospective for filmmaker Abel Ferrara. The night begins with a concert with Ferrara and his band Flyz, followed by a screening of the indie horror vampire flick The Addiction with a live score. Ferrara does a Q&A after the film.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

SALT is a multisensory performance involving taste, sound, dance and poetry at 2220 Arts + Archives. (Courtesy of Volta and 2220 Art + Archives / Courtesy of Volta and 2220 Art + Archives)

Monday, June 12 - Tuesday, June 13; 7 p.m.

SALT: Volta x Heidi Ross

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

Watch a multisensory retelling of Euripides’ tragedy Medea, with a production involving taste, sound, dance and poetry. Directed by Mamie Green and Megan Paradowski of the dance theater company Volta, and written by Sammy Loren and Ellington, the production also includes a live score by musicians Melissa Achten and Eli Klausner. In addition to the dark, immersive atmosphere for the ears and eyes, the audience will be encouraged to sample edible installations by multidisciplinary artist and chef Heidi Ross.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Spectators watch as Dustin Johnson of the United States follows through on his shot at the 2016 Northern Trust Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. The 2023 U.S. Open returns to L.A. this week at the Los Angeles Country Club. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18

U.S. Open (Golf)

Los Angeles Golf Club

10101 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

It’s been nearly 70 years since a major golf tourney has been played at the ultra-ultra exclusive golf club. Watch players from the PGA and LIV golf tours (which will soon be merging into one organization) including Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

COST: Gallery tickets start at $125; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 13; 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dance: Broadway

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Learn to dance like a Broadway star all month long under the stars at Tuesday Night Dance. Instructor Lauren Lim Jackson leads the crowd with dance moves for both beginners and experts, so warm up those jazz hands and get ready to imagine yourself on the Great White Way.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Tuesday, June 13; 7:30 p.m.

Self Help Me with Jenny Yang

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Yang hosts this competitive self-care comedy show that features comedians, celebrities and wellness experts testing their knowledge of the latest wellness trends while revealing their own self-care obsessions. Scheduled guests this month are: Oscar Montoya, Chelsea Handler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Sophie Santos, Jake Long and Kanita Bourne.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 14; 7 p.m.

Good Sport Comedy

Genghis Cohen

740 North Fairfax Ave., Fairfax

Autumn Bruewer and Cole Saleh host a night of comedy with a lineup that features sets by Laura Peek, F﻿elicia Folkes, Rachel Relman and L﻿eonard Smith Jr.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 14; 6 p.m.

Classic Cinema Night

Cinegrill Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Film critic and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca pays homage to the hotel’s roots in classic Hollywood with a screening of The Graduate (1967) starring Dustin Hoffman. Tickets include a glass of wine.

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 14; 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Stewart

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

It’s no surprise that this Film Independent event with Sir Patrick Stewart is at capacity as the actor — best known for playing Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation — is being interviewed by Jonathan Frakes, who played his right-hand man on the series.

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 15; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Author Jane Smiley, Moderated By David Ulin

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Wallis and Writers Bloc welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley for a reading and conversation with author and editor David Ulin. Smiley’s newest work, The Questions That Matter Most, reflects on the literature that has meant the most to he r— from Icelandic sagas to Harriet Beecher Stowe — and why we connect to the stories we love.

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 15 - Friday, June 30

Asteroid City Los Angeles Pop-Up Experience

Landmark Sunset

8000 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Hills West

In anticipation of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, Focus Features presents an immersive pop-up, turning the theater into the fictional town with set recreations, photo opportunities, props and costumes from the film. The theater’s concession area will be transformed into the 1950s luncheonette seen in the movie. Preview screenings of the film begin on Thursday, June 15, with all five screens at the theater showing the film for the first two weeks of its theatrical run.

COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO

Viewing pick

Black Mirror, Season 6

Get ready for some head games as Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series returns after a four-year break. The latest season’s five episodes were all written by series creator Charlie Brooker and feature Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault. The first episode “Joan Is Awful” follows a woman who’s shocked to discover that a global streaming platform has launched a TV drama adaptation of her life — and she’s being portrayed by a Hollywood A-lister. All five episodes will be available on Netflix on Thursday, June 15.

Snoop Dogg teams with Jack in the Box for a Munchie Meal deal. (Jack in the Box / Courtesy of Jack in the Box)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box team up to offer Snoop’s Munchie Meal available at Jack locations nationwide (and online and app) from June 12 to Aug. 6. Feed your salty and sweet cravings for $14 and get a Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich, a classic taco, medium curly fries, a brownie and a fountain drink.

available at Jack locations nationwide (and online and app) from June 12 to Aug. 6. Feed your salty and sweet cravings for $14 and get a Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich, a classic taco, medium curly fries, a brownie and a fountain drink. June 13 is National Axe Throwing Day, and Mo’s House of Axe in Koreatown celebrates by offering free, 20-minute axe-throwing sessions on a first-come, first-served basis. The happy hour menu, including loaded fries, chicken wings and Mo’s Axe House Blonde, will be available all night.

celebrates by offering free, 20-minute axe-throwing sessions on a first-come, first-served basis. The happy hour menu, including loaded fries, chicken wings and Mo’s Axe House Blonde, will be available all night. A Mighty Cool Pinot event takes place on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at NeueHouse Hollywood. Sample more than 70 wines from California's Santa Lucia Highlands at a walk-around style tasting, poured by some of the region's top wineries, including Scheid, Talbott, Wrath, Morgan, Rombauer and Hahn. Proceeds from the night will help Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks, which was seriously damaged by a kitchen fire last month. Tickets: $75.

takes place on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at NeueHouse Hollywood. Sample more than 70 wines from California's Santa Lucia Highlands at a walk-around style tasting, poured by some of the region's top wineries, including Scheid, Talbott, Wrath, Morgan, Rombauer and Hahn. Proceeds from the night will help Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks, which was seriously damaged by a kitchen fire last month. Eataly Los Angeles’ coastal Italian-inspired pop-up restaurant, Capri , is now a permanent dining option, with the addition of a new wine bar corner, a menu dedicated to crudo and a limoncello-focused beverage program. Capri also celebrates with a three-week guest chef series with renowned crudo chefs, starting with chef Brian Borneman of Cudo e Nudo on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets for the chef series are $70.

, is now a permanent dining option, with the addition of a new wine bar corner, a menu dedicated to crudo and a limoncello-focused beverage program. Capri also celebrates with a three-week guest chef series with renowned crudo chefs, starting with chef Brian Borneman of on Wednesday, June 14. Wine & Spirits Magazine's WSLA Drink + Eat 2023 is a food-tasting event featuring creations from L.A.’s top chefs paired with the top restaurant wines from around the world. Taking place on Wednesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Union Station in downtown L.A. Tickets are $120 - $160.