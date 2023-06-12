Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 12 - 15
View art by Mister Cartoon. Attend Abel Ferrara's "Flyz Concert" and screening of The Addiction. Immerse yourself in Asteroid City. Watch a multisensory retelling of Euripides' tragedy Medea.
Through Sunday, July 16
Mister Cartoon’s Just My Imagination
Control Gallery / Beyond the Streets
434 N. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park
Mister Cartoon — the renowned street/graffiti/tattoo artist — has his first solo show in his hometown. View the largest presentation of his work in a show that includes drawings, airbrush paintings, a customized car and a tattoo station.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, June 12; 7:30 p.m.
Abel Ferrara's "Flyz Concert" / The Addiction + Live Score
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
The American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest continues its weeklong retrospective for filmmaker Abel Ferrara. The night begins with a concert with Ferrara and his band Flyz, followed by a screening of the indie horror vampire flick The Addiction with a live score. Ferrara does a Q&A after the film.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Monday, June 12 - Tuesday, June 13; 7 p.m.
SALT: Volta x Heidi Ross
2220 Arts + Archives
2220 Beverly Blvd., Westlake
Watch a multisensory retelling of Euripides’ tragedy Medea, with a production involving taste, sound, dance and poetry. Directed by Mamie Green and Megan Paradowski of the dance theater company Volta, and written by Sammy Loren and Ellington, the production also includes a live score by musicians Melissa Achten and Eli Klausner. In addition to the dark, immersive atmosphere for the ears and eyes, the audience will be encouraged to sample edible installations by multidisciplinary artist and chef Heidi Ross.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18
U.S. Open (Golf)
Los Angeles Golf Club
10101 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
It’s been nearly 70 years since a major golf tourney has been played at the ultra-ultra exclusive golf club. Watch players from the PGA and LIV golf tours (which will soon be merging into one organization) including Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.
COST: Gallery tickets start at $125; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 13; 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dance: Broadway
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Learn to dance like a Broadway star all month long under the stars at Tuesday Night Dance. Instructor Lauren Lim Jackson leads the crowd with dance moves for both beginners and experts, so warm up those jazz hands and get ready to imagine yourself on the Great White Way.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 13; 7:30 p.m.
Self Help Me with Jenny Yang
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Yang hosts this competitive self-care comedy show that features comedians, celebrities and wellness experts testing their knowledge of the latest wellness trends while revealing their own self-care obsessions. Scheduled guests this month are: Oscar Montoya, Chelsea Handler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Sophie Santos, Jake Long and Kanita Bourne.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 14; 7 p.m.
Good Sport Comedy
Genghis Cohen
740 North Fairfax Ave., Fairfax
Autumn Bruewer and Cole Saleh host a night of comedy with a lineup that features sets by Laura Peek, Felicia Folkes, Rachel Relman and Leonard Smith Jr.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 14; 6 p.m.
Classic Cinema Night
Cinegrill Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Film critic and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca pays homage to the hotel’s roots in classic Hollywood with a screening of The Graduate (1967) starring Dustin Hoffman. Tickets include a glass of wine.
COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 14; 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Stewart
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
It’s no surprise that this Film Independent event with Sir Patrick Stewart is at capacity as the actor — best known for playing Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation — is being interviewed by Jonathan Frakes, who played his right-hand man on the series.
COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 15; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With Author Jane Smiley, Moderated By David Ulin
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The Wallis and Writers Bloc welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley for a reading and conversation with author and editor David Ulin. Smiley’s newest work, The Questions That Matter Most, reflects on the literature that has meant the most to he r— from Icelandic sagas to Harriet Beecher Stowe — and why we connect to the stories we love.
COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 15 - Friday, June 30
Asteroid City Los Angeles Pop-Up Experience
Landmark Sunset
8000 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Hills West
In anticipation of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, Focus Features presents an immersive pop-up, turning the theater into the fictional town with set recreations, photo opportunities, props and costumes from the film. The theater’s concession area will be transformed into the 1950s luncheonette seen in the movie. Preview screenings of the film begin on Thursday, June 15, with all five screens at the theater showing the film for the first two weeks of its theatrical run.
COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO
Viewing pick
Black Mirror, Season 6
Get ready for some head games as Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series returns after a four-year break. The latest season’s five episodes were all written by series creator Charlie Brooker and feature Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault. The first episode “Joan Is Awful” follows a woman who’s shocked to discover that a global streaming platform has launched a TV drama adaptation of her life — and she’s being portrayed by a Hollywood A-lister. All five episodes will be available on Netflix on Thursday, June 15.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box team up to offer Snoop’s Munchie Meal available at Jack locations nationwide (and online and app) from June 12 to Aug. 6. Feed your salty and sweet cravings for $14 and get a Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich, a classic taco, medium curly fries, a brownie and a fountain drink.
- June 13 is National Axe Throwing Day, and Mo’s House of Axe in Koreatown celebrates by offering free, 20-minute axe-throwing sessions on a first-come, first-served basis. The happy hour menu, including loaded fries, chicken wings and Mo’s Axe House Blonde, will be available all night.
- A Mighty Cool Pinot event takes place on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at NeueHouse Hollywood. Sample more than 70 wines from California's Santa Lucia Highlands at a walk-around style tasting, poured by some of the region's top wineries, including Scheid, Talbott, Wrath, Morgan, Rombauer and Hahn. Proceeds from the night will help Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks, which was seriously damaged by a kitchen fire last month. Tickets: $75.
- Eataly Los Angeles’ coastal Italian-inspired pop-up restaurant, Capri, is now a permanent dining option, with the addition of a new wine bar corner, a menu dedicated to crudo and a limoncello-focused beverage program. Capri also celebrates with a three-week guest chef series with renowned crudo chefs, starting with chef Brian Borneman of Cudo e Nudo on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets for the chef series are $70.
- Wine & Spirits Magazine's WSLA Drink + Eat 2023 is a food-tasting event featuring creations from L.A.’s top chefs paired with the top restaurant wines from around the world. Taking place on Wednesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Union Station in downtown L.A. Tickets are $120 - $160.
