Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles and SoCal: Sept. 4 - 7

Run the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Listen to Mozart under the stars. Spend an evening with Chuck Palahniuk. Play table tennis in Little Tokyo.

Events

Monday, Sept. 4; 7 a.m.

Conquer the Bridge Run/Walk

Vincent Thomas Bridge

Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro/Port of Los Angeles

Before hitting up your Labor Day BBQs, run the Vincent Thomas Bridge twice for a 5.3-mile race. The course starts and finishes at 5th and Harbor Boulevard and offers great views from the bridge. Online registration is closed, but race day registration is available.

COST: $60; MORE INFO

Monday, Sept. 4; 7:30 p.m.

Harold and Maude

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock

Watch the Hal Ashby-directed dark comedy about an unlikely relationship between Harold (Bud Cort), a disaffected young man prone to phony suicides, and Maude (Ruth Gordon), a Holocaust survivor who finds joy in life’s oddest places and moments. The 1971 film has a great and memorable soundtrack from Yusef Islam (fka Cat Stevens).

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 5; 6 - 9 p.m.

Little Tokyo Table Tennis

Terasaki Budokan Gymnasium

249 S Los Angeles St., downtown L.A.

Test your hand-eye coordination and reflexes in a fast-paced table tennis match. All ages and skill levels are welcome. BYO paddles and balls or rental equipment are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 5; 8 p.m.

Mozart Under the Stars

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Nicholas McGegan conducts the LA Phil through an all-Mozart program featuring Bomsori Kim on violin. The orchestra performs Overture to Don Giovanni, Violin Concerto No. 5 and Symphony No. 38, K. 504, "Prague."

COST: $6 - $113; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 5; 8:30 p.m.

Mr. Horsepower w/ Sarah Silverman, James Adomian

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village

Mr. Horsepower is a variety show featuring standup characters, sketch comedians, clowns and surprises. Hosted by Alan Johnson and Michael Goldenberg (co-creators of Mind of Mencia), the lineup includes Sarah Silverman, James Adomian, Laci Moseley and others. This show is 18+.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Chuck Palahniuk, seen here at the 12th Rome Film Fest in 2017 in Rome, Italy, discusses his latest novel, "Not Forever, But for Now" at the Regent Theater. (Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

Wednesday, Sept. 6; 7 p.m.

An Evening with Chuck Palahniuk

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St.. downtown L.A.

Book Soup and Spaceland present Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk, who takes to the stage to read from and discuss his latest novel, Not Forever, But for Now. The book is a horror satire about a “family of professional killers responsible for the most atrocious events in history and the young brothers that are destined to take over.” All tickets include one signed copy, which will be handed out at check-in

COST: $38; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 6; 8 p.m.

Mac Miller Celebration

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Listen to a night of Mac Miller tunes at this all-ages party. The rapper and producer passed away at age 26 in 2018, but his continuing legacy remains a cultural touchstone for many young creatives today.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 7; 5:30 p.m.

Beat Bop: Basquiat & Hip Hop

The Grand LA

100 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition celebrates 50 years of hip-hop and the artist’s contributions to hip-hop culture. The night starts with a viewing of the exhibition at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. panel discussion at Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School (one block away). The panel is hosted by Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux and moderated by Ari Melber of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber with special guests Yo-Yo, Rapsody, photographer Johnny Nunez and others.

COST: $90; MORE INFO



Thursday, Sept. 7; 9 - 11 a.m.

Cars & Coffee

Century Park Valet

2049 Century Park East, Century City

Century Park partners with Malibu Autobahn for a Cars & Coffee morning. This week focuses on swanky “supercars.” While the event is free, visitor parking off Constellation Avenue is $40, so consider ridesharing.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Saturday, Sept. 30

The Gospel at Colonus

The Getty Villa

17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades

This soulful theatrical event reimagines the story of Oedipus as the “centerpiece of a redemptive musical celebration.” The blinded Oedipus arrives in Colonus, a town near Athens, seeking rest after a lifetime of tragedy. But his rest doesn’t come easy as he’s pursued by his enemies. The adaptation from Sophocles's Oedipus at Colonus blends Greek myth with Black spiritual practice.

COST: $30 - $55; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Friday, Sept. 8; 7 - 10 p.m.

You Are Good LIVE

Zephyr Theatre

7456 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Attend podcast tapings of You Are Good, the "feelings podcast about movies," with co-hosts Sarah Marshall, Alex Steed and guest Woody Shticks, a comic, stripper, queer porn archivist and historian. The hosts surprise each other with true tales of lovable (and not-so-lovable) losers from showbiz. They’ll also dive deep into Road House (Sept. 7) and Single White Female (Sept. 8).

COST: $25 suggested donation; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Suspiria (2018)

The Academy Museum screens the remake of one of the best-known giallo films. Sicilian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino dives into the occult themes and dark metaphors of Dario Argento’s 1977 original. Dakota Johnson stars as a new American student at a Berlin dance academy run by a coven of witches, including Tilda Swinton’s Mother Helena Markos. The film also stars Mia Goth and Chloë Grace Moretz. Suspiria screens on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the museum.

L.A. Times Food Bowl Launch Party takes happens this week at The Aster in Hollywood. (Courtesy of The Aster)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Take part in a Labor Day Luau at Belles Beach House in Venice on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. The menu pulls inspiration from the Japanese culture prevalent in Hawaii. Sip on cocktails outside and enjoy music from a live DJ who will be spinning all afternoon. The menu includes kalua pork sliders, garlic fried chicken, grilled pork belly, huli huli chicken, lomi lomi tomato salad, potato mac salad and kimchi fried rice.

in Venice on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. The menu pulls inspiration from the Japanese culture prevalent in Hawaii. Sip on cocktails outside and enjoy music from a live DJ who will be spinning all afternoon. The menu includes kalua pork sliders, garlic fried chicken, grilled pork belly, huli huli chicken, lomi lomi tomato salad, potato mac salad and kimchi fried rice. The LAT Food Bowl returns this month, celebrating the SoCal food scene. Its launch party takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at Lemon Grove on the Aster social club’s rooftop. The night features all-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from chefs Malcom Lee (Candlenut, Singapore), Keith Corbin (Alta Adams), Jon Yao (Kato), Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat, Cabra), Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba (Ototo, Tsubaki), Margarita and Walter Manzke (Bicyclette Bistro) and Marcel Vigneron (The Aster’s Lemon Grove), plus bites from Levain Bakery of New York City and Hau Fu Lee’s Lunasia Dim Sum House. Tickets are $150 .

Sprinkles’ Chef Series continues with San Diego-based chef Claudette Zepeda who creates the La Gloria cupcake , inspired by her favorite childhood candy. The cupcake is a caramel cake with pecans, a dulce de leche core, salted caramel frosting, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The item returns to Sprinkles bakeries nationwide to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (available Sept. 4 through Oct. 1).

, inspired by her favorite childhood candy. The cupcake is a caramel cake with pecans, a dulce de leche core, salted caramel frosting, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The item returns to Sprinkles bakeries nationwide to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (available Sept. 4 through Oct. 1). Pick Your Own Roma tomatoes at Underwood Family Farms’ Moorpark location. Though the main picking happened over the weekend, the fields will be open on Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the tomatoes are completely harvested. Pick-Your-Own Romas are 40¢ per pound.

at Underwood Family Farms’ Moorpark location. Though the main picking happened over the weekend, the fields will be open on Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the tomatoes are completely harvested. Pick-Your-Own Romas are 40¢ per pound. In honor of the release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, The Great Greek in Sherman Oaks offers a free My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 lunch on Thursday, Sept. 7, while supplies last. Also, on Thursday, Pinkberry locations are giving away Greek Wedding special yogurt desserts.