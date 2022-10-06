Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 7 - 9
Attend OCMA's 24-hour grand opening. Tiptoe through the pumpkins and jack o’lanterns at Carved. Explore the streets of downtown L.A. at CicLAvia. Attend the Highland Park Film Festival. Celebrate erotic art and culture at the Tom of Finland’s 27th annual festival.
Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8
Ballet Hispánico: Noche de Oro
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The New York-based dance company Ballet Hispánico celebrates its 50th anniversary by performing a program that includes three of their signature works: Con Brazos Abiertos (2017) by Michelle Manzanales, 18+1 (2012) by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano and Tiburones (2019) by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.
COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8
Highland Park Independent Film Festival
Highland Theater
5604 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
The ninth edition of the indie film festival makes what could be its last return to the historic theater (as it’s going up for sale). Watch a lineup that includes a 30th-anniversary tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, filmed at the theater, around Highland Park and nearby Eagle Rock, along with eight films making their world premieres, four feature-length documentaries, and 43 shorts.
COST: $5 - $12; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m.
New Order and Pet Shop Boys
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
After a two-year postponement, '80s synth-pop kings New Order and the Pet Shop Boys—play the Bowl with special guest DJ Paul Oakenfold.
COST: Tickets start at $150; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 7 - Monday, Oct. 31
Carved
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge
The family-friendly experience includes hundreds of carved pumpkins lining the Camellia Forest. The popular pumpkin house, hay maze and Halloween-themed food and beverages return, and guests can also enjoy UV blacklight experiences, watch artists sculpting pumpkins, and view a special Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) installation at the amphitheater.
COST: $20 - $38; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m.
Blood And Black Lace & Kill Baby Kill (35mm)
The Million Dollar Theatre
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie Club presents a double feature part of its I Scream, You Scream, Italian Horror Classics Series. Watch two 1960s films from the Italian master Mario Bava who turned low-budget giallo and horror movies into modern pop art classics.
COST: $14 - $24; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9
27th Tom of Finland Art & Culture Festival — Tom Unites
Second Home
1370 N. St. Andrews Pl., Hollywood
The festival brings together erotic artists, galleries, performers and patrons to celebrate the legacy of Finnish artist Tom of Finland, who was known for his homoerotic art and his influence on late 20th-century gay culture.
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9; 5 p.m. - 5 p.m.
OCMA's 24-Hour Grand Opening
The Orange County Museum of Art
3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa
The new museum holds a 24-hour celebration for its opening weekend. Located on Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus, programming includes music, films, yoga, rooftop dancing, a donut drop, midnight fireworks, a Japanese tea ceremony and a chance to explore its inaugural exhibitions, which include California Biennial 2022: Pacific Gold and 13 Women.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9
Grand Park’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Weekend
The Music Center’s Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The park continues its yearlong celebration this weekend with a two-day festival that begins with a concert Saturday night, hosted by Anthony Valadez and Novena Carmel with performances by Tolliver, Boogaloo Assassins and Las Cafeteras. On Sunday, there’s a Family Festival with music, performance and interactive programming that’s timed to coincide with CicLAvia’s Heart of LA route.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8; 5 - 7 p.m.
Scare Down in Downtown Torrance
Along Post, El Prado Ave., Sartori and Marcelina avenues & the Torrance Historical Society (1345 Post Ave.), Old Torrance
The 5th annual family-friendly event is open to all ages. Dress up in costume and participate in trunk-or-treating, games, a haunted maze and a scary fun “boo-tique.”
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Olvera Street Muertos Artwalk
Olvera Street, downtown L.A.
Now in its seventh year, the family-friendly artwalk welcomes over 35 local artists selling their original artwork, jewelry, accessories, clothing and collectibles.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8; 2 - 6 p.m.
BirdyFest
The Grove, Level 8
189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax
Prime Video hosts a pop-up fest at The Grove in honor of the release of the medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, written and directed by Lena Dunham and starring Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott and Joe Alywn. Birdyfest recreates the atmosphere of the film’s medieval English village with a boutique marketplace, tarot readings and other fun surprises. Email PrimeVideoBirdyFest@gmail.com to RSVP (required to attend. COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8; 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Dreaming Land Back into Reality
Clockshop
2806 Clearwater St., Elysian Valley
The nonprofit arts organization Clockshop launches a new series Dreaming Land Back into Reality that explores the renewed momentum for the return of land to Indigenous, Black, and other communities of color in California. In advance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the first conversation features Victor Bjelajac, District Superintendent in the North Coast Redwood District for California State Parks; Kimberly Morales Johnson, tribal secretary of the Gabrielino / Tongva Tribe; and Rudy Ortega Jr., the tribal president of the Tataviam / Fernandeño Tribe. The program will be moderated by Alina Bokde, chief deputy director of the LA County’s Parks and Recreation Department.
COST: FREE (with a suggested donation of $10); MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9
Oddities Flea Market
Globe Theatre Los Angeles
740 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The Brooklyn-based bazaar returns to L.A., bringing vendors showcasing and selling art objects, vintage medical ephemera, natural history items, taxidermy specimens, eclectic home decor, jewelry, dark art, and unclassifiable stuff. VIP tickets offer early entry at 10 a.m. for first access to the goods.
COST: $20 - $50; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
CicLAvia - Heart of LA
Various locations in downtown L.A.
Bike, walk, jog, skate or roll down seven miles of car-free, open streets through the neighborhoods of Echo Park, Downtown LA, Chinatown and Boyle Heights — including the new 6th St. Bridge. Jump in at any point along the route, and participate for as long as you’d like. This isn’t a race. Stop by each of the hubs in Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza, 6th Street, Grand Park and Echo Park for food trucks, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides, courtesy of AARP, are available at each information booth.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 9; 6 - 9 p.m.
Fall Exhibitions Celebration
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Join in a celebration for the museum’s fall exhibitions — Joan Didion: What She Means, Picasso Cut Papers — and Bob Thompson: This House Is Mine. The opening night features cash bars and music in the courtyard by DJ Iesha Irene.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Pasadena Walktober 2022
Lace up those sneakers, fill up the water bottles and lather on sunscreen for a number of free, guided walking events around Pasadena in the month of “Walktober.” On Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m., join the NAACP Pasadena Branch, Day One and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition for a three-mile tour of Pasadena African American History. Learn about the Brookside Plunge, the City’s public pool before the Aquatic Center, and important people in the history of Pasadena’s African American community. Check out other Walktober events.
Viewing Pick
Bite Size Huluween, Season 3
Watch 20 spooky, bite-sized shorts from a diverse lineup of emerging filmmakers, curated for the Halloween season. The third season includes stars such as Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kate Nash in short films that blend genres. All installments are now available to watch on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria in Hermosa Beach brings back its 20-inch pizza slices (pictured above) this October in celebration of National Pizza Month. Get a behemoth cheese slice for $17.75 through Oct. 30. Extra toppings are $1.50. Offer available in-store only.
- In celebration of Latino Heritage Month, Guerrilla Tacos in downtown L.A. holds a Big Brown Beautiful Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. selling margaritas, mimosas, elote and street dogs. Joining in the fun and food are Gogo’s Tacos, Hamburgers Nice from Long Beach and I Love Micheladas. A makers market featuring Hispanic artisans will also be onsite.
- Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights celebrates Oktoberfest with events all weekend (Oct. 7 - 9). But Sunday marks OktobHERfest — featuring a Women in Beverages Panel discussion in partnership with Regarding Her (RE:Her) at 5 p.m. Tickets: $20, and include one welcome beverage.
- The Family Style Food Festival returns to Television City on Fairfax on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12 to 8 p.m. The festival presents a day of music, art, fashion, merchandise and streetwear brands worldwide. Expected vendors and brands include Osteria Mozza, Yangban Society, Mother Wolf, Kato, Jon & Vinny’s, Moo’s Craft BBQ, Chifa, KITH treats, Paperboy Paris, and Nike, Gallery Dept. Fragment Design, Union, Dickie’s, Hidden NY and Tommy Hilfiger. Admission: $60 - $120 (food/drink sold separately).
- Lucky Baldwins' annual celebration of Oktoberfest is in full swing through Oct. 16 with special beers and dishes. Purchase a beer/glass special (while supplies last) and bring back the receipt throughout the festival for $1 off all Oktoberfest refills. The specials are available at Lucky Baldwins Old Town & Lucky Baldwins Trappiste only.
- Magari in Hollywood holds a Fall Cocktail Class on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn how to make the Testarossa, made with reposado tequila, Stambecco amaro, Lucky falernum, blood orange, Umeshu, almond milk and aromatic bitters. The hands-on class ($55) includes two cocktails, one to take home and one made at the bar, a detailed recipe card, a spirit/liquor tasting and a Magari coaster set.