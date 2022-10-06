Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 7 - 9

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Attend OCMA's 24-hour grand opening. Tiptoe through the pumpkins and jack o’lanterns at Carved. Explore the streets of downtown L.A. at CicLAvia. Attend the Highland Park Film Festival. Celebrate erotic art and culture at the Tom of Finland’s 27th annual festival.



Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8

Ballet Hispánico: Noche de Oro

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The New York-based dance company Ballet Hispánico celebrates its 50th anniversary by performing a program that includes three of their signature works: Con Brazos Abiertos (2017) by Michelle Manzanales, 18+1 (2012) by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano and Tiburones (2019) by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8

Highland Park Independent Film Festival

Highland Theater

5604 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park

The ninth edition of the indie film festival makes what could be its last return to the historic theater (as it’s going up for sale). Watch a lineup that includes a 30th-anniversary tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, filmed at the theater, around Highland Park and nearby Eagle Rock, along with eight films making their world premieres, four feature-length documentaries, and 43 shorts.

COST: $5 - $12; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 7 - Saturday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

After a two-year postponement, '80s synth-pop kings New Order and the Pet Shop Boys—play the Bowl with special guest DJ Paul Oakenfold.

COST: Tickets start at $150; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 7 - Monday, Oct. 31

Carved

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

The family-friendly experience includes hundreds of carved pumpkins lining the Camellia Forest. The popular pumpkin house, hay maze and Halloween-themed food and beverages return, and guests can also enjoy UV blacklight experiences, watch artists sculpting pumpkins, and view a special Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) installation at the amphitheater.

COST: $20 - $38; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m.

Blood And Black Lace & Kill Baby Kill (35mm)

The Million Dollar Theatre

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie Club presents a double feature part of its I Scream, You Scream, Italian Horror Classics Series. Watch two 1960s films from the Italian master Mario Bava who turned low-budget giallo and horror movies into modern pop art classics.

COST: $14 - $24; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9

27th Tom of Finland Art & Culture Festival — Tom Unites

Second Home

1370 N. St. Andrews Pl., Hollywood

The festival brings together erotic artists, galleries, performers and patrons to celebrate the legacy of Finnish artist Tom of Finland, who was known for his homoerotic art and his influence on late 20th-century gay culture.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

An aerial shot of the new Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa, which opens on Saturday with a 24-hour grand opening celebration. (Mike Kelley)

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9; 5 p.m. - 5 p.m.

OCMA's 24-Hour Grand Opening

The Orange County Museum of Art

3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

The new museum holds a 24-hour celebration for its opening weekend. Located on Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus, programming includes music, films, yoga, rooftop dancing, a donut drop, midnight fireworks, a Japanese tea ceremony and a chance to explore its inaugural exhibitions, which include California Biennial 2022: Pacific Gold and 13 Women.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9

Grand Park’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

The Music Center’s Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The park continues its yearlong celebration this weekend with a two-day festival that begins with a concert Saturday night, hosted by Anthony Valadez and Novena Carmel with performances by Tolliver, Boogaloo Assassins and Las Cafeteras. On Sunday, there’s a Family Festival with music, performance and interactive programming that’s timed to coincide with CicLAvia’s Heart of LA route.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Oct. 8; 5 - 7 p.m.

Scare Down in Downtown Torrance

Along Post, El Prado Ave., Sartori and Marcelina avenues & the Torrance Historical Society (1345 Post Ave.), Old Torrance

The 5th annual family-friendly event is open to all ages. Dress up in costume and participate in trunk-or-treating, games, a haunted maze and a scary fun “boo-tique.”

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Olvera Street Muertos Artwalk

Olvera Street, downtown L.A.

Now in its seventh year, the family-friendly artwalk welcomes over 35 local artists selling their original artwork, jewelry, accessories, clothing and collectibles.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8; 2 - 6 p.m.

BirdyFest

The Grove, Level 8

189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax

Prime Video hosts a pop-up fest at The Grove in honor of the release of the medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, written and directed by Lena Dunham and starring Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott and Joe Alywn. Birdyfest recreates the atmosphere of the film’s medieval English village with a boutique marketplace, tarot readings and other fun surprises. Email PrimeVideoBirdyFest@gmail.com to RSVP (required to attend. COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Clockshop presents the discussion 'Dreaming Land Back into Reality' on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Courtesy of Clockshop)

Saturday, Oct. 8; 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Dreaming Land Back into Reality

Clockshop

2806 Clearwater St., Elysian Valley

The nonprofit arts organization Clockshop launches a new series Dreaming Land Back into Reality that explores the renewed momentum for the return of land to Indigenous, Black, and other communities of color in California. In advance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the first conversation features Victor Bjelajac, District Superintendent in the North Coast Redwood District for California State Parks; Kimberly Morales Johnson, tribal secretary of the Gabrielino / Tongva Tribe; and Rudy Ortega Jr., the tribal president of the Tataviam / Fernandeño Tribe. The program will be moderated by Alina Bokde, chief deputy director of the LA County’s Parks and Recreation Department.

COST: FREE (with a suggested donation of $10); MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9

Oddities Flea Market

Globe Theatre Los Angeles

740 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Brooklyn-based bazaar returns to L.A., bringing vendors showcasing and selling art objects, vintage medical ephemera, natural history items, taxidermy specimens, eclectic home decor, jewelry, dark art, and unclassifiable stuff. VIP tickets offer early entry at 10 a.m. for first access to the goods.

COST: $20 - $50; MORE INFO

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. route in and around downtown L.A. (Jason Williams )

Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

CicLAvia - Heart of LA

Various locations in downtown L.A.

Bike, walk, jog, skate or roll down seven miles of car-free, open streets through the neighborhoods of Echo Park, Downtown LA, Chinatown and Boyle Heights — including the new 6th St. Bridge. Jump in at any point along the route, and participate for as long as you’d like. This isn’t a race. Stop by each of the hubs in Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza, 6th Street, Grand Park and Echo Park for food trucks, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides, courtesy of AARP, are available at each information booth.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 9; 6 - 9 p.m.

Fall Exhibitions Celebration

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Join in a celebration for the museum’s fall exhibitions — Joan Didion: What She Means, Picasso Cut Papers — and Bob Thompson: This House Is Mine. The opening night features cash bars and music in the courtyard by DJ Iesha Irene.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Pasadena Walktober 2022

Lace up those sneakers, fill up the water bottles and lather on sunscreen for a number of free, guided walking events around Pasadena in the month of “Walktober.” On Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m., join the NAACP Pasadena Branch, Day One and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition for a three-mile tour of Pasadena African American History . Learn about the Brookside Plunge, the City’s public pool before the Aquatic Center, and important people in the history of Pasadena’s African American community. Check out other Walktober events .

Viewing Pick

Bite Size Huluween, Season 3

Watch 20 spooky, bite-sized shorts from a diverse lineup of emerging filmmakers, curated for the Halloween season. The third season includes stars such as Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kate Nash in short films that blend genres. All installments are now available to watch on Hulu.

Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria in Hermosa Beach brings back its 20-inch pizza slices this October in celebration of National Pizza Month. (@dead_peach)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



