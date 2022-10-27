Best Things To Do This Halloween Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 28 - 30
Watch the classic Frankenstein accompanied by a live orchestra. Honor the dead at the biggest Dia y Noche de los Muertos celebration. Laugh along with Black women in comedy. Head to the beach for Corgi Day.
Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m.
Danny Elfman
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Catch career-spanning concerts at the Bowl this weekend in From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! Elfman is backed by the same band, orchestra and choir that he performed with at this year’s Coachella, showcasing music from his days with Oingo Boingo, his solo career, and film and TV scores.
COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Oct. 31
Mama G’s Horror Camp Musical Massacre
The Bourbon Room Hollywood
6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood
Take in an all-ages murderous musical comedy romp with a cast that includes Frankie Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Emma Hunton. Horror Camp kills with joy as performers sing the best songs from over the decades. The night offers a full dinner menu along with Halloween food and drink specials.
COST: $35 - $75; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Nuart Theatre
11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle
As part of the inaugural Nuart Fest, catch the 1975 cult classic with audience participation and shadow cast Sins O’ the Flesh (founded in 1987).
COST: $18; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Oct. 31
Dawn of the Dead in 3D
Regal Theater at LA Live
1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
George Romero’s classic 1978 zombie film Dawn of the Dead, has been converted to 3D, and it screens for a limited engagement through Halloween. Enjoy a roller coaster ride of thrills, chills and comedy on the big screen as the movie is not available on any streaming platform. (The film also screens at other Regal Theaters in SoCal.)
COST: $17.50 - $22; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 (in-person) - Saturday, Oct. 29 (online)
Black Women In Comedy Festival
The Complex Theater and Studios (Ruby Theater)
6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
The fest showcases comedy by Black women — through performances, workshops and discussions — running in-person from 9 am to 6 p.m. on Saturday and online on Sunday.
COST: $25 festival pass; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.
Frankenstein with Live Orchestra
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The LA Opera returns to the Ace for its wildly popular Halloween film and opera mashup, screening the 1931 classic with Boris Karloff. Originally released without a musical score, Michael Shapiro has written an original new soundtrack. He'll conduct the LA Opera Orchestra, which performs the score live.
COST: $49 - $124; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 28 - Sunday, Oct. 30
Hocus-Focus Film Festival
Alex Theatre
216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale
The Alex Picture Show screening series continues this Halloween weekend with the Hocus-Focus Film Festival. To support local, rising filmmakers, the festival pairs each feature (Donnie Darko, Hellboy, The Sixth Sense, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Omen and A Nightmare on Elm Street) with a short horror film selected by the series curators.
COST: $14 - $19; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29; 6 p.m. to midnight
Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party
Secret location in Little Tokyo
The Little Tokyo Ghost Club holds the sixth edition of the party. The 21+ event features a costume party, full bar, food options and entertainment throughout the night. Exact location will be revealed upon RSVP.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29; 8 a.m.
Los Muertos 5K
In front of Pico House on Olvera St., downtown L.A.
Participate in a 5k run/walk (3.1 miles) to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Tour historic Olvera Street and enjoy music along the course. Registered participants get the finishers’ medal and everyone is welcome for a post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration.
COST: $42 - $52; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. - midnight
Dia y Noche de los Muertos
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Boulevard
The two-part signature Day of the Dead celebrations begins at 9 a.m. with family-friendly performances, art exhibitions, altars, a children’s plaza, arts and crafts and culinary vendors. The daytime event ends at 3 p.m. The evening event begins at 5 p.m. with a dozen performers on two stages. The main stage features Ed Maverick, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Son Rompe Pera and Thee Sacred Souls. “This year’s theme focuses on Mayahuel, the Aztec Goddess of Fertility, the Maguey (Agave) and the ruler of the 8th day and the 8th year. She brings us Love, Magic, and Transformation.”
COST: $35 - $150 (day) - $55 - $250 (night); MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m.
Drácula
Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The UCLA Film and Television Archive and the Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles screen the 1931 Spanish-language version of Dracula, produced by Universal. The film was directed by George Melford, who filmed his all–Spanish-speaking cast at night on sets used during the day by director Tod Browning for his English-language version. Carlos Villarías plays the count and Lupita Tovar stars as Eva, the object of his desire.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Corgi Beach Day
100 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach
Celebrate “Howl-o-ween” at the 10th Corgi Beach Day. There’s a Corgi costume contest, Best Corgi butt and Corgi eating contest. Dog owners and their pets can visit the pet-centric vendor village, food truck pavilion and plenty of photo stations. About 1,200 Corgis are expected to attend, but all dogs (aka #honorarycorgis) and humans are welcome.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, July 22, 2023
Pressing Politics: Revolutionary Graphics from Mexico and Germany
Charles White Elementary School
2401 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
LACMA opens a new exhibition that highlights the contributions of 20th-century Mexican and German artists to political graphics. The gallery is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays with the opening reception taking place this Saturday.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 2
Día de los Muertos
Forest Lawn Locations (Cypress, Covina Hills, Glendale and Cathedral City)
Forest Lawn brings traditional Día de los Muertos customs to life with in-person and hybrid events across its four Southern California locations. The community celebrations honor the memories of the dead with altars, larger-than-life Catrina and alebrijes (spirit guides) artworks, folkloric dance and Mariachi performances, arts & crafts, face painting, and refreshments. The family-friendly events take place on Sunday, October 30 in-person from 2 to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn’s Cypress and Covina Hills locations, and in-person and live via Facebook live from 2 to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn-Glendale. The event at Forest Lawn-Cathedral City is Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Monday, Oct. 31
Boo at the Zoo
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
Bring the family for Halloween-themed entertainment, decor and activities this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with trick-or-treating stations throughout the Zoo. The zoo asks that the little trick-or-treaters bring their own bag for candy. Costumes are encouraged. If you’re in Orange County, the Santa Ana Zoo has its own version of Boo at the Zoo this weekend.
COST: $17 - $22 admission; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
3rd Annual South Bay Witches Paddle
Witches and warlocks are invited to take part in the annual Witches Paddle at King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Grab your brooms and boards or rent one from Olympus Board Shop. If you don’t feel like paddling, then join in the Harbor Vibes Witches Paddle Beer Garden (kids allowed) presented by The Portofino Hotel’s BALEENkitchen.
Viewing Pick
Wendell & Wild
Director Henry Selick returns with his first film since 2009’s Coraline. The original stop-motion horror-comedy-fantasy stars Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as two demon brothers who venture into the human realm with the help of a teen (voiced by Lyric Ross). Selick and Peele wrote the screenplay based on the book by Clay McLeod Chapman.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Chef Stephanie Izard’s DTLA rooftop spot Cabra celebrates Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Tower of Terror. The ticket ($55) includes admission, a drink ticket from the Halloween beverage menu and bar snacks. Additional spooky cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. Dress your best as Cabra has prizes for best costumes.
- Gasolina Café in Woodland Hills features a Halloween menu with Cellador Ales on Friday, Oct. 28. The Spooky Saison Season dinner features a six-course menu with a Cellador Ale pairing for $135 per person. Menu items include Anchoa Tombstone Witches Oysters, Trufa Tortilla and Burned at the Stake Cheese Cake.
- OpenTable’s Nightly Special dinner series wraps with limited-menu collaborations between restaurants and cultural tastemakers. The singer and actress Coco Jones joins Fia Steak in Santa Monica for a five course pre-fixe dinner through Oct. 29. Next week, cookbook author and winemaker Eric Wareheim has created an “Extreme Pizza and Wine” offering at Pizzeria Mozza from Oct. 31 – Nov. 6.
- The taro-based Holey Grail Donuts locations are now offering two limited items: the made-to-order Life of Pi Donut (Kabocha squash, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla bean), available through Nov. 2; and the Pumpkin Latte, made with Holey Grail’s homemade coconut cashew milk, pumpkin, seasonal spices and served over ice available through Halloween.
- MAMA Shelter LA’s executive chef Jonathan Kim offers a late-night brunch menu for those with a serious case of the late-night munchies. Available Thursday through Sunday night in The Restaurant at MAMA from midnight to 4 a.m. with bar service until 2 a.m., the menu includes Le Royal burger, Dutch Baby pancakes, short rib tacos, California breakfast plate, rolled chicken quesadilla and pork belly hash.
- Firestone Walker’s Propagator in Venice now opens at 10 a.m. on Sundays throughout football season, offering $6 pints of Firestone’s Hopnosis IPA and a $14 breakfast burrito brunch special with chips and salsa.
- Celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos at the Day of the Dead-themed eatery Calaca Mamas Cantina in Anaheim. From October 30 to November 2, the restaurant will feature balloon art, face painting and other fun.