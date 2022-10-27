Best Things To Do This Halloween Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 28 - 30

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Watch the classic Frankenstein accompanied by a live orchestra. Honor the dead at the biggest Dia y Noche de los Muertos celebration. Laugh along with Black women in comedy. Head to the beach for Corgi Day.



Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m.

Danny Elfman

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Catch career-spanning concerts at the Bowl this weekend in From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! Elfman is backed by the same band, orchestra and choir that he performed with at this year’s Coachella, showcasing music from his days with Oingo Boingo, his solo career, and film and TV scores.

COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Oct. 31

Mama G’s Horror Camp Musical Massacre

The Bourbon Room Hollywood

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

Take in an all-ages murderous musical comedy romp with a cast that includes Frankie Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Emma Hunton. Horror Camp kills with joy as performers sing the best songs from over the decades. The night offers a full dinner menu along with Halloween food and drink specials.

COST: $35 - $75; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Nuart Theatre

11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle

As part of the inaugural Nuart Fest, catch the 1975 cult classic with audience participation and shadow cast Sins O’ the Flesh (founded in 1987).

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Oct. 31

Dawn of the Dead in 3D

Regal Theater at LA Live

1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

George Romero’s classic 1978 zombie film Dawn of the Dead, has been converted to 3D, and it screens for a limited engagement through Halloween. Enjoy a roller coaster ride of thrills, chills and comedy on the big screen as the movie is not available on any streaming platform. (The film also screens at other Regal Theaters in SoCal.)

COST: $17.50 - $22; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 (in-person) - Saturday, Oct. 29 (online)

Black Women In Comedy Festival

The Complex Theater and Studios (Ruby Theater)

6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The fest showcases comedy by Black women — through performances, workshops and discussions — running in-person from 9 am to 6 p.m. on Saturday and online on Sunday.

COST: $25 festival pass; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.

Frankenstein with Live Orchestra

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The LA Opera returns to the Ace for its wildly popular Halloween film and opera mashup, screening the 1931 classic with Boris Karloff. Originally released without a musical score, Michael Shapiro has written an original new soundtrack. He'll conduct the LA Opera Orchestra, which performs the score live.

COST: $49 - $124; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 28 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Hocus-Focus Film Festival

Alex Theatre

216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale

The Alex Picture Show screening series continues this Halloween weekend with the Hocus-Focus Film Festival. To support local, rising filmmakers, the festival pairs each feature (Donnie Darko, Hellboy, The Sixth Sense, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Omen and A Nightmare on Elm Street) with a short horror film selected by the series curators.

COST: $14 - $19; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 29; 6 p.m. to midnight

Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party

Secret location in Little Tokyo

The Little Tokyo Ghost Club holds the sixth edition of the party. The 21+ event features a costume party, full bar, food options and entertainment throughout the night. Exact location will be revealed upon RSVP.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 29; 8 a.m.

Los Muertos 5K

In front of Pico House on Olvera St., downtown L.A.

Participate in a 5k run/walk (3.1 miles) to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Tour historic Olvera Street and enjoy music along the course. Registered participants get the finishers’ medal and everyone is welcome for a post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration.

COST: $42 - $52; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. - midnight

Dia y Noche de los Muertos

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Boulevard

The two-part signature Day of the Dead celebrations begins at 9 a.m. with family-friendly performances, art exhibitions, altars, a children’s plaza, arts and crafts and culinary vendors. The daytime event ends at 3 p.m. The evening event begins at 5 p.m. with a dozen performers on two stages. The main stage features Ed Maverick, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Son Rompe Pera and Thee Sacred Souls. “This year’s theme focuses on Mayahuel, the Aztec Goddess of Fertility, the Maguey (Agave) and the ruler of the 8th day and the 8th year. She brings us Love, Magic, and Transformation.”

COST: $35 - $150 (day) - $55 - $250 (night); MORE INFO

Carlos Villarias (as Count Dracula) and Carmen Guerrero (as Lucia) star in the 1931 Spanish-language version of Dracula, directed by George Melford. (Universal Pictures/Photofest)

Saturday, Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m.

Drácula

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The UCLA Film and Television Archive and the Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles screen the 1931 Spanish-language version of Dracula, produced by Universal. The film was directed by George Melford, who filmed his all–Spanish-speaking cast at night on sets used during the day by director Tod Browning for his English-language version. Carlos Villarías plays the count and Lupita Tovar stars as Eva, the object of his desire.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Corgi Beach Day

100 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach

Celebrate “Howl-o-ween” at the 10th Corgi Beach Day. There’s a Corgi costume contest, Best Corgi butt and Corgi eating contest. Dog owners and their pets can visit the pet-centric vendor village, food truck pavilion and plenty of photo stations. About 1,200 Corgis are expected to attend, but all dogs (aka #honorarycorgis) and humans are welcome.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

LACMA presents 'Pressing Politics: Revolutionary Graphics from Mexico and Germany' at Charles White Elementary School. (Courtesy of LACMA)

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, July 22, 2023

Pressing Politics: Revolutionary Graphics from Mexico and Germany

Charles White Elementary School

2401 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

LACMA opens a new exhibition that highlights the contributions of 20th-century Mexican and German artists to political graphics. The gallery is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays with the opening reception taking place this Saturday.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Forest Lawn locations celebrate the Day of the Dead on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. (Courtesy of Forest Lawn)

Sunday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 2

Día de los Muertos

Forest Lawn Locations (Cypress, Covina Hills, Glendale and Cathedral City)

Forest Lawn brings traditional Día de los Muertos customs to life with in-person and hybrid events across its four Southern California locations. The community celebrations honor the memories of the dead with altars, larger-than-life Catrina and alebrijes (spirit guides) artworks, folkloric dance and Mariachi performances, arts & crafts, face painting, and refreshments. The family-friendly events take place on Sunday, October 30 in-person from 2 to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn’s Cypress and Covina Hills locations, and in-person and live via Facebook live from 2 to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn-Glendale. The event at Forest Lawn-Cathedral City is Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles Zoo presents Boo at the Zoo this weekend, with trick-or-treating, arts and crafts and entertainment. (Jamie Pham)

Through Monday, Oct. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

Bring the family for Halloween-themed entertainment, decor and activities this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with trick-or-treating stations throughout the Zoo. The zoo asks that the little trick-or-treaters bring their own bag for candy. Costumes are encouraged. If you’re in Orange County, the Santa Ana Zoo has its own version of Boo at the Zoo this weekend.

COST: $17 - $22 admission; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

3rd Annual South Bay Witches Paddle

Witches and warlocks are invited to take part in the annual Witches Paddle at King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Grab your brooms and boards or rent one from Olympus Board Shop. If you don’t feel like paddling, then join in the Harbor Vibes Witches Paddle Beer Garden (kids allowed) presented by The Portofino Hotel’s BALEENkitchen .

Viewing Pick

Wendell & Wild

Director Henry Selick returns with his first film since 2009’s Coraline. The original stop-motion horror-comedy-fantasy stars Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as two demon brothers who venture into the human realm with the help of a teen (voiced by Lyric Ross). Selick and Peele wrote the screenplay based on the book by Clay McLeod Chapman.

Mama Shelter in Hollywood launced a late-night brunch that runs from midnight to 4 a.m., with dishes including a Dutch Baby pancake. (Mama Shelter LA)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

