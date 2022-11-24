Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Watch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.



Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Lighting of the Bay

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach

The ceremony begins at dusk on Friday as the serene bay transforms into a winter wonderland with floating holiday decorations and Christmas trees. The opening night celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m. with live music, stocking decorating, holiday photo booths and fire pits available on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s also a screening of Elf to cap the night.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Holiday Road returns for its third year to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

Friday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Dec. 30; 5 - 10 p.m.

Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas

The immersive holiday event is back for its third year, featuring a walking trail with plenty of lights, photo opps, food trucks and a holiday bar. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting, too.

COST: $29.99 to $44.99; MORE INFO

On Black Friday Record Store Day, Devo's Gerald V. Casale is one of many artists releasing new music or new formats. Casale releases a clear vinyl six-track EP, 'The Invisible Man.' (Courtesy of the artist)

Friday, Nov. 25

Black Friday Record Store Day

Various locations

If shopping is your thing the day after Thanksgiving, then why not shop indie record stores for Black Friday Record Store Day. Many artists/record labels, including Billie Eilish, Chief Keef, Frank Black and the Catholics, DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale, Old 97’s and many others, are releasing limited-edition vinyl and cassettes. Among the dozens of local stores participating are Yuri’s Records in Southgate, Poobah Records in Pasadena, Run Out Groove Records in Burbank, Fingerprints in Long Beach and Amoeba in Hollywood.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO



Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27; 8:30 p.m.

Turkeys! The Musical

ZJU Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Ian Michaels' musical-comedy is a story about a village of turkeys just living their lives the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Can they handle the truth about the holiday? For ages 16 and older. Wheelchair accessible.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 25 - Saturday, Nov. 26; 8 p.m.

Cookin’ With Gas

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The Groundlings Main Company, alumni and the Sunday Company members come together for a special holiday edition of the all-improv show. The night is based entirely on audience suggestions, which are turned into comedy gold, satire and songs. The shows will also feature a surprise guest.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 26; 2 and 8 p.m.

24th annual Three Stooges Big Screen Event

The Alex Theatre

216 N. Brand Ave., Glendale

The Alex Film Society with C3 Entertainment, Inc. presents this year’s annual Three Stooges screening under the theme, “Coffee, Paint & Glue!” Watch the comedy antics of Moe, Larry and Curly in six classic shorts projected from pristine 35mm prints, courtesy of Sony Pictures.

COST: $14 - $16; MORE INFO

Bob Baker's Marionette Theater presents 'The Nutcracker.' (Lisa Whiteman)

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Nutcracker

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

The Angeleno holiday tradition returns to delight kids of all ages. Created in 1969, this marionette adaptation of the classic ballet brings together favorite characters, including Clara and Fred, the Nutcracker Prince, the Rat King, the Sugar Plum Fairy and Bob Baker’s playful creations.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Penn and Teller served as grand marshals of the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2015. This year's grand marshal is Danny Trejo. (Mike Windle / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, Nov. 27; 6 p.m.

Hollywood Christmas Parade

Sections of Hollywood (starts at Orange) and Sunset Boulevards

Actor, author and restaurateur Danny Trejo serves as the parade’s grand marshal, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, bands from around the country, equestrians, character balloons, floats and, of course, Santa Claus.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 27; 7 p.m.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Plays Live Score to Suspiria

Palace Theatre

630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Simonetti has composed soundtracks to some of the best-known horror films, including Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Deep Red and Tenebre. This year, his band Goblin celebrates the 45th anniversary of Dario Argento's Suspiria with a live performance of the score set to a screening of the film. The show's second set features Goblin playing its other material alongside clips from the films.

COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Handmade Holiday

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena

In addition to Black Friday, Record Store Day and Small Business Saturday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is designated Museum Store Sunday. One of the local participating museums is The Gamble House, which showcases handmade goods and the work of local artists. In addition, the Gamble House will offer tours (ticketed, advanced reservations required), espresso drinks from Café Santo, drag queen story hour at 11 a.m. and music by guitarist Shane Savala.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 27 - Monday, Dec. 26 (select days)

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival

Surfer's Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 W Harbor Blvd., Ventura

This holiday experience by the sea features snow tubing, more than 1 million lights, holiday magic igloos for rent and a build-your-own s'mores bar. Snow N Glow is open on weekends only and the week of Christmas.

COST: $14.99 - $34.99; MORE INFO



