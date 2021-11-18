The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Nov. 19 - 21

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 6 - 10 p.m.

L.A. Zoo Lights

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

The holiday tradition returns after a closure last year. View thousands of lights and projections in a winter wonderland that includes a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, wildlife-inspired displays and seasonal magic. The nights also include holiday treats, food and entertainment. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

COST: $15 - $24; MORE INFO

Martha Graham Dance Company performs at The Soraya in Northridge on Nov. 19. (David Bazemore)

Friday, Nov. 19; 8 p.m.

Martha Graham Dance Company

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The program includes the dance company's signature work, Appalachian Spring, with choreography by Martha Graham and Aaron Copland's score performed live by Wild Up. Other works include Immediate Tragedy, a “lost” ballet originally choreographed by Graham and reimagined by Janet Eilber, as well as Andrea Miller’s Scavengers and Graham’s Division of Angels

COST: Tickets start at $41; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Your Late Night Show Tonight

Virtual

Actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House/Fuller House) hosts a talk show for one night only, streaming live via the Nowhere Comedy Club. Joining Sweetin is actor, director and friend Christine Lakin, who starred in the TGIF series, Step by Step.

COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 21

Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The L.A. Phil’s three-concert series is an exploration of the next generation of film, television and video game composers. Hildur Guðnadóttir (Chernobyl, Joker, Battlefield 2042) curates Friday’s concert at 8 p.m., Kris Bowers (Bridgerton, Green Book, When They See Us) curates Saturday's at 8 p.m. and Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, The Underground Railroad, Vice) curates Sunday's concert at 2 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Actor Martin Lawrence poses at the 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall in Madrid on Jan. 8, 2020. (GABRIEL BOUY / AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Lit AF Comedy Tour, Hosted by Martin Lawrence

Toyota Arena

4000 Ontario Center, Ontario

Lawrence is joined by a stellar lineup of comedians including Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown who take to the stage for individual sets.

COST: Tickets start at $41.50; MORE INFO

The L.A. Auto Show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend. (Courtesy of the L.A. Auto Show)

Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 28

Los Angeles Auto Show

L.A. Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

After last year’s hiatus, check out vehicles from both startups and established carmakers. View never-before-seen vehicles, custom cars and exotic cars. Take test drives or check out interactive activations. Brands include Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Nissan, Ram, Subaru and Toyota. The Auto Show is open on Thanksgiving Day.

COST: $6 - $95; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov 19; 8 p.m.

Everything’s Great

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Comics Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich and Nick Kocher return to host their monthly show with guests Solomon Georgio, Molly Austin and Lou Wilson. They promise an escape from our current nightmares and a reprieve from the world’s problems through laughter. The show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO



Friday, Nov. 19; 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Creole Mafia

Transfiguration Church

2515 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Leimert Park

Creators and performers Mark Broyard and Roger Guenveur Smith present their "not-too-dark comedy," a contemporary take on Creoles’ mixed-blood heritage. With humor and mockery, Broyard and Smith take to the stage in big daddy white suits and silk shirts, pour Tabasco libations and "trow" Mardi Gras beads to the audience. The show is part of Fr. Anthony Bozeman's installation weekend celebration at the church.

COST: $55 - $65; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 20; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Makers Market LA

Jewel

654 N. Hoover, Silver Lake

The market featuring goods from local designers and makers returns. Listen to music and enjoy vegetarian/vegan eats while you shop.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Friday, Nov. 19; 6 p.m.

Piñata Workshop with Piñata Design Studio

Craft in America Center

8145 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove

Yesenia Prieto, Mia Baez and Andrew Munguia from the design studio return to the center for a guided group project where you can dress, decorate and fill a piñata. Wear clothing that can get stained. The price includes all material needed to create your dream mini-piñata, including candy and treats.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Gabba Gallery's annual affordable art show, Wishlist 9, opens Saturday. (Sarah Stone, artist)

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Saturday, Dec. 18=

Wishlist 9

Gabba Gallery

3126 Beverly Blvd., Rampart

The gallery’s affordable art show opens this weekend with a reception on Saturday, 7 - 11 p.m. All art is priced between $50 and $1,000, and it can be taken home as soon as purchased. The exhibition, curated by Jason Ostro and Elena Jacobson, features the work of dozens of local and international artists including CANTSTOPGOODBOY, Emek, Brooke Harker and Morely.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Nathaniel Mary Quinn's 'Pure Insecurity,' is one of the works included in The Broad's latest exhibition, 'Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade.' (Robert McKeever)

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Friday, April 3, 2022

Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The exhibition highlights nearly 60 contemporary works acquired by Eli and Edythe Broad in the past 10 years. The exhibition is on view in the first floor galleries and includes new works by Catherine Opie and Lari Pittman. It also features the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 2

Science of Gingerbread

Discovery Cube Orange County

2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar

Enter your homemade creations in SoCal’s largest gingerbread competition. Guests can drop off their structures to either campus. The awards ceremony for Orange County entries takes place on Dec. 10 and the Los Angeles ceremony takes place on Dec. 11. The creations will be on view until January. There are plenty of hands-on activities and holiday fun for families along with the exhibition.

COST: $13.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO

Director Chloé Zhao arrives for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 18, 2021. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Nov. 20; 6 p.m.

Chloé Zhao: In Conversation

Academy Museum: David Geffen Theater

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum’s "The Art and Science of Cinema" series welcomes Zhao, director of Nomadland and Eternals, for a conversation with BAFTA-winning editor Mary Sweeney and neuroscientist Jonas Kaplan. They’ll discuss the creative processes and motivations of artists and scientists as well as Zhao’s storytelling, which blends documentary and narrative.

COST: $20; MORE INFO



Saturday, Nov 20; 1 - 3 p.m.

Pasadena Lower Arroyo Archery Range Celebration

415 South Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena

To celebrate the Pasadena Field Archery Range/Lower Arroyo Archery Range's addition to the National Register of Historic Places, the Pasadena Roving Archers host an afternoon of talks, demonstrations and light refreshments. Carpooling is recommended.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

'Going to the 1984 Olympics,' original painting of artist Frank Romero, is on view at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. (Courtesy of the artist)

Through Sept. 2022

Going to the 1984 Olympics

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

The original painting by Frank Romero, measuring 54” x 144,” served as the basis for his iconic mural overlooking the Hollywood Freeway and is now on view at the cultural center. You can find the painting in the second-floor foyer wall of L.A. Plaza’s Vickrey-Brunswig Building. Check out the painting that helped spur the discussion about the value of street art in L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through early January

Holiday Lights

Various locations, Dana Point Harbor

The annual light display returns to illuminate the harbor for the holiday season. Themed light exhibits include Candy Cane Lane, a “Merry Kiss Me” arch and lighted trees. A menorah lighting ceremony on the Fishing Pier at Baby Beach takes place on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. The 12-foot menorah will stay up for the duration of Hanukkah through Dec. 6.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

The 16th Annual Great Los Angeles Walk

The free, annual walk (traditionally held the Saturday before Thanksgiving) returns after a socially distanced event last year. Vaccinated participants are welcome to retrace the steps of L.A.’s original settlers, Los Pobladores, in honor of the city’s 240th birthday. The route runs from the San Gabriel Mission starting at 9 a.m. to downtown L.A. It’s a nine-mile route, about half of the traditional mileage, but will give participants time to explore El Pueblo and other L.A. neighborhoods. The journey ends with a trip on the Angels Flight railway down to Grand Central Market for a celebratory meal and drink.

TV/Streaming Pick

The Great, Season 2

The second season of the comedy-drama, The Great, streams on Hulu beginning on Friday. Loosely based on Russian history, the show picks up with Catherine (Elle Fanning) ascending to the Russian throne and discovering that enlightening a nation can be difficult. Her much-hated husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), transitions to a prisoner ... an ally ... or possibly a lover. All 10 episodes stream on Hulu on Nov. 19 .



Dine and Drink Deals

Neighborhood pizza joint Ghisallo in Santa Monica offers three desserts, including the Valrhona chocolate cake. (Nick Smeshko)

Check out the 411 on restaurant and bar happenings in SoCal.

