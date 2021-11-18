The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Nov. 19 - 21
Burn off calories at the Great Los Angeles Walk. View the L.A. Zoo holiday lights. Check out the cars of tomorrow. Buy affordable works from local artists. Listen to the next generation of film composers.
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of vaccine/testing requirements.
Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 6 - 10 p.m.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
The holiday tradition returns after a closure last year. View thousands of lights and projections in a winter wonderland that includes a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, wildlife-inspired displays and seasonal magic. The nights also include holiday treats, food and entertainment. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.
COST: $15 - $24; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19; 8 p.m.
Martha Graham Dance Company
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
The program includes the dance company's signature work, Appalachian Spring, with choreography by Martha Graham and Aaron Copland's score performed live by Wild Up. Other works include Immediate Tragedy, a “lost” ballet originally choreographed by Graham and reimagined by Janet Eilber, as well as Andrea Miller’s Scavengers and Graham’s Division of Angels
COST: Tickets start at $41; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m.
Your Late Night Show Tonight
Virtual
Actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House/Fuller House) hosts a talk show for one night only, streaming live via the Nowhere Comedy Club. Joining Sweetin is actor, director and friend Christine Lakin, who starred in the TGIF series, Step by Step.
COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 21
Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The L.A. Phil’s three-concert series is an exploration of the next generation of film, television and video game composers. Hildur Guðnadóttir (Chernobyl, Joker, Battlefield 2042) curates Friday’s concert at 8 p.m., Kris Bowers (Bridgerton, Green Book, When They See Us) curates Saturday's at 8 p.m. and Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, The Underground Railroad, Vice) curates Sunday's concert at 2 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m.
Lit AF Comedy Tour, Hosted by Martin Lawrence
Toyota Arena
4000 Ontario Center, Ontario
Lawrence is joined by a stellar lineup of comedians including Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown who take to the stage for individual sets.
COST: Tickets start at $41.50; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 28
Los Angeles Auto Show
L.A. Convention Center
1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
After last year’s hiatus, check out vehicles from both startups and established carmakers. View never-before-seen vehicles, custom cars and exotic cars. Take test drives or check out interactive activations. Brands include Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Nissan, Ram, Subaru and Toyota. The Auto Show is open on Thanksgiving Day.
COST: $6 - $95; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov 19; 8 p.m.
Everything’s Great
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Comics Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich and Nick Kocher return to host their monthly show with guests Solomon Georgio, Molly Austin and Lou Wilson. They promise an escape from our current nightmares and a reprieve from the world’s problems through laughter. The show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19; 6:30 p.m.
Inside the Creole Mafia
Transfiguration Church
2515 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Leimert Park
Creators and performers Mark Broyard and Roger Guenveur Smith present their "not-too-dark comedy," a contemporary take on Creoles’ mixed-blood heritage. With humor and mockery, Broyard and Smith take to the stage in big daddy white suits and silk shirts, pour Tabasco libations and "trow" Mardi Gras beads to the audience. The show is part of Fr. Anthony Bozeman's installation weekend celebration at the church.
COST: $55 - $65; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 20; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Makers Market LA
Jewel
654 N. Hoover, Silver Lake
The market featuring goods from local designers and makers returns. Listen to music and enjoy vegetarian/vegan eats while you shop.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 19; 6 p.m.
Piñata Workshop with Piñata Design Studio
Craft in America Center
8145 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove
Yesenia Prieto, Mia Baez and Andrew Munguia from the design studio return to the center for a guided group project where you can dress, decorate and fill a piñata. Wear clothing that can get stained. The price includes all material needed to create your dream mini-piñata, including candy and treats.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Saturday, Dec. 18=
Wishlist 9
Gabba Gallery
3126 Beverly Blvd., Rampart
The gallery’s affordable art show opens this weekend with a reception on Saturday, 7 - 11 p.m. All art is priced between $50 and $1,000, and it can be taken home as soon as purchased. The exhibition, curated by Jason Ostro and Elena Jacobson, features the work of dozens of local and international artists including CANTSTOPGOODBOY, Emek, Brooke Harker and Morely.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Friday, April 3, 2022
Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The exhibition highlights nearly 60 contemporary works acquired by Eli and Edythe Broad in the past 10 years. The exhibition is on view in the first floor galleries and includes new works by Catherine Opie and Lari Pittman. It also features the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 2
Science of Gingerbread
Discovery Cube Orange County
2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana
Discovery Cube Los Angeles
11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar
Enter your homemade creations in SoCal’s largest gingerbread competition. Guests can drop off their structures to either campus. The awards ceremony for Orange County entries takes place on Dec. 10 and the Los Angeles ceremony takes place on Dec. 11. The creations will be on view until January. There are plenty of hands-on activities and holiday fun for families along with the exhibition.
COST: $13.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 20; 6 p.m.
Chloé Zhao: In Conversation
Academy Museum: David Geffen Theater
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The museum’s "The Art and Science of Cinema" series welcomes Zhao, director of Nomadland and Eternals, for a conversation with BAFTA-winning editor Mary Sweeney and neuroscientist Jonas Kaplan. They’ll discuss the creative processes and motivations of artists and scientists as well as Zhao’s storytelling, which blends documentary and narrative.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov 20; 1 - 3 p.m.
Pasadena Lower Arroyo Archery Range Celebration
415 South Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena
To celebrate the Pasadena Field Archery Range/Lower Arroyo Archery Range's addition to the National Register of Historic Places, the Pasadena Roving Archers host an afternoon of talks, demonstrations and light refreshments. Carpooling is recommended.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sept. 2022
Going to the 1984 Olympics
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.
The original painting by Frank Romero, measuring 54” x 144,” served as the basis for his iconic mural overlooking the Hollywood Freeway and is now on view at the cultural center. You can find the painting in the second-floor foyer wall of L.A. Plaza’s Vickrey-Brunswig Building. Check out the painting that helped spur the discussion about the value of street art in L.A.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through early January
Holiday Lights
Various locations, Dana Point Harbor
The annual light display returns to illuminate the harbor for the holiday season. Themed light exhibits include Candy Cane Lane, a “Merry Kiss Me” arch and lighted trees. A menorah lighting ceremony on the Fishing Pier at Baby Beach takes place on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. The 12-foot menorah will stay up for the duration of Hanukkah through Dec. 6.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
The 16th Annual Great Los Angeles Walk
The free, annual walk (traditionally held the Saturday before Thanksgiving) returns after a socially distanced event last year. Vaccinated participants are welcome to retrace the steps of L.A.’s original settlers, Los Pobladores, in honor of the city’s 240th birthday. The route runs from the San Gabriel Mission starting at 9 a.m. to downtown L.A. It’s a nine-mile route, about half of the traditional mileage, but will give participants time to explore El Pueblo and other L.A. neighborhoods. The journey ends with a trip on the Angels Flight railway down to Grand Central Market for a celebratory meal and drink.
TV/Streaming Pick
The Great, Season 2
The second season of the comedy-drama, The Great, streams on Hulu beginning on Friday. Loosely based on Russian history, the show picks up with Catherine (Elle Fanning) ascending to the Russian throne and discovering that enlightening a nation can be difficult. Her much-hated husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), transitions to a prisoner ... an ally ... or possibly a lover. All 10 episodes stream on Hulu on Nov. 19.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant and bar happenings in SoCal.
- Ghisallo, A new neighborhood pizza kitchen in Santa Monica, now has three decadent desserts: a griddle almond cake, key lime pie and the Valrhona chocolate cake with mascarpone frosting. $11 each.
- Virgil Village wine shop Vinovore opens a second location on Saturday, Nov. 20. The new spot from owners Coly Den Haan and Angelica Luna is in Eagle Rock and will have a takeaway food space with sandwiches from Otoño chef Teresa Montaño, take-and-bake pizzas from La Morra and beans from Canyon Coffee. It'll be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. (h/t Eater LA)
- Pizza pop-up De La Nonna just opened a permanent spot in DTLA. Head to the Arts District (710 E. 4th Pl., downtownL.A.) for a personal-size, rectangular pizza as well as oysters, tuna tartare and whipped eggplant.
- Chinese Street Food is a new-ish eatery located in USC Village, offering authentic dishes and regional specialties including spicy chicken, handmade dumplings, noodle dishes and hotpot offerings.
- The new Fava Dining Club launches this Saturday at 6 p.m. with a family-style popup dinner “inspired by L.A.’s culinary past and present.” The dinner — with a 12-hour slow-smoked Peads & Barnett pork collar as the main course — is limited to 18 seats and takes place in a Highland Park backyard. Tickets are $125 +. Optional $65 wine pairing.
- If books and booze sound like heaven to you, the 1894 wine bar at Vroman’s in Pasadena has reopened with both indoor and outdoor seating. The bar is open Wednesdays - Sundays, with longer hours on the weekend.
- Burbank cocktail bar The Green Room, inside hilltop restaurant Castaway, reopens on Friday with a new food and drinks menu.
- Not big on turkey? Highly Likely in West Adams is offering a variety of vegetarian side dishes and sweet treats from Bakers Kneaded for Thanksgiving. They must be ordered by Nov. 20 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Items include butternut squash roasted with orange and honey and topped with orange blossom yogurt ($22), a fried whole cauliflower with harissa tahini ($22), banana Nutella cream pie ($38) and classic pumpkin pie ($38).
- Platform in Culver City hosts a Giving Bake Sale on Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Proceeds support the Downtown Women’s Center. Buy treats from Fleurs et Sel, Bub & Grandma’s, Rose Wilde, Gu Grocery, Gemini and Bianca Bakery.
- The Central Coast’s Priedite Barbecue comes to Majordōmo in Chinatown on Sunday for an outdoor smokehouse pop-up. Taste Nicholas Priedite's famous brisket and beef fat tortilla tacos, or his wood-smoked short rib, pork belly and pork shoulder served alongside ssäm and ssamjang from Majordōmo. Suntory Toki Highballs and Frozen Appleton Cuba Libres will be available on tap. The BBQ is first-come, first-served, from 11 a.m. until they run out.
- Gogo's Tacos (with help from its sister restaurant Guerrilla Tacos) is finally holding a grand-opening party on Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. In addition to food and drinks, there will be mariachi performances, DJs, classic cars, a mechanical bull, cornhole, face painting and photos. Admission starts at $10 and gets you all activities plus a $10 food voucher.
- While two new brick-and-mortar locations are being readied by the Full Proof Pizza team in Brentwood and Beverly Hills, the pop-up in Culver City (at Lodge Bread Co.) serves New York style pizza, Wednesdays - Sundays, 5 - 10 p.m. If you can’t decide on toppings, half-and-half pizzas are available.
- Smorgasburg LA has a few updates. Bungkus Bagus, the Balinese street food pop-up from sisters Celene and Tara Carrara, joins as a full-time vendor this Sunday. Jocelyn Ramirez’s Todo Verde recently returned to the market with a new holiday menu of plant-based tamales. The Smorgasburg LA Record Fair also returns on Sunday, after a 21-month hiatus.
- Misha’s Kindness, the nonprofit arm of the plant-based dairy alternative company, hosts its annual Feed Our Family Thanksgiving “Kindness Package” giveaway at Amped Kitchens in South L.A. on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. To help fight food insecurity for families, the package is filled with plant-based foods, including cheese, fruit, vegetables, pasta, rice and bread.