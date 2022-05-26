Best Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 27 - 30

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Commemorate Memorial Day Weekend at Fleet Week. Kick off summer with several pool parties. Attend Corgi Nationals racing. Watch flicks under the summer night sky.



Thursday, May 27 - Monday, May 30

L.A. Fleet Week 2022

Port of Los Angeles

250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Fleet Week is a multiday celebration of the nation’s Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard. Public events include active duty ship tours, military displays and equipment demos, aircraft flyovers, live entertainment, a STEM expo, and a gallery cooking competition between military branch teams.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, May 27 - Sunday, Oct. 2

The Power of Women in Country Music

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The new exhibition highlights the past, present and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers — including Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Patsy Cline, Emmulou Harris, LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift. It features other contemporary artists as well, such as Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Leah Turner, and Carly Pearce. Browse artifacts and special content from a roster of 70 female country artists.

COST: $12 - $18; MORE INFO

Friday, May 27: 7:30 p.m.

Kinky

Musco Center for the Arts

415 North Glassell, Orange

The Grammy Award-winning quintet originally hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, brings its electronic sound with hints of rock and funk to Chapman University. It's part of the Musco’s Heartbeat of Mexico music series.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 28: 2 p.m. - 2 a.m.

When Animals Attack: A 16mm Horror Movie Marathon

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Secret Sixteen and Friday Night Frights present a “furry free-for-all of a horror marathon — an ark-full of angry animals here to clear the decks of humanity.” In other words, watch six mystery horror/cult films in which humans are the prey. The films are screened in 16mm, and the titles are revealed as the opening credits roll.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 28 - Sunday, May 29: 8:30 p.m.

Mean Girls / Back to the Future

Cinespia

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Cinespia launches its 21st season of summer screenings this Memorial Day Weekend with Mean Girls on Saturday night and Back to the Future on Sunday night.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 28 - Monday, May 30

Fiesta Hermosa

Downtown Hermosa Beach

Now in its 51st year, the festival returns with a larger footprint featuring beach concerts, carnival, food fair, a makers mercado, art festival, and an expanded beer and beverage garden. To accommodate all attendees, the event features free shuttles from off-site parking lots.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturdays through Labor Day

Poolside Cinema

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Watch family-friendly films poolside with complimentary popcorn every Saturday at sunset, along with food and drinks served up by the seasonal farm-to-table FIG Restaurant. This holiday weekend, the Fairmont screens Coco on Saturday and Frozen on Sunday. Reservations are available via Resy .

COST: $25 food & beverage minimum per person; MORE INFO

The LA Phil's Power to the People! Festival presents 'Hold On, We Shall Overcome! with Nathaniel Gumbs.' (Courtesy of the LA Phil)

Sunday, May 29: 7:30 p.m.

Hold On, We Shall Overcome! with Nathaniel Gumbs

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The L.A. Phil’s "Power to the People! Festival" features a concert by organist Nathaniel Gumbs, the director of Chapel Music at Yale University. He'll present a program of traditional hymns, spirituals, and concert music, but with a 21st-century perspective.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, May 29: 6 p.m.

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

"Eat See Hear" kicks off this year’s traveling screening series by celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Watch the Marvel movie Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings, listen to live music from Polartropica, and eat from a lineup of AAPI-influenced food trucks: The Plant Lab, Rice Balls of Fire, Dina’s Dumplings, and Go Fusion n Grill.

COST: $14 - $30; MORE INFO

Corgi dogs race during the Southern California "Corgi Nationals" championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California, on May 26 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Sunday, May 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2022 Corgi Nationals

Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Dr., Arcadia

So Cal Corgi Nation, the group of Corgi enthusiasts behind Cal Corgi Beach Day, hold their annual racing event for these furry, four-legged low-riders. The day features Corgi- and dog-themed vendors, food, drinks, carnival rides, and both semi-final and final races on the track.

COST: $10 admission; MORE INFO

Monday, May 30: 11 a.m.

Forest Lawn's Memorial Day 2022

Virtual

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, but it's also a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. For the 107th year, Forest Lawn honors United States military veterans and those who gave their lives for their country. The virtual event will be streamed via Facebook Live and features a keynote address by United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan J. Birk. There's also a presidential proclamation, a bagpipe performance, and artists Gabriel Deutsch, Alannah Garnier, Charles Lane, and The John H. Broadous Gospel Choir singing patriotic and traditional songs, including "The Star-Spangled Banner."

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, May 30: 7:30 p.m.

Make Laughs Not War

Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

Ukrainian Russian American comedian Anya Zova — a former world champion kickboxer for Russia (!) — performs her comedy set, which includes dirty jokes and making fun of Vladimir Putin. Other performers include Ahmed Ahmed, Renee Percy, Nicky Paris, and Paula Bel. A portion of ticket sales will go to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

COST: $15 plus two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Monday, May 30: 7:30 p.m.

Everything’s Great

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Comics Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich, and Nick Kocher return to host their monthly show with guests Rory Scovel, Anna Seregina, and Langston Kerman. They promise an escape from our current nightmares and a reprieve from the world’s problems, through laughter. The show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

The Highlight Room in Hollywood kicks off its rooftop season with a Memorial Day Weekend BBQ. (Courtesy of The Highlight Room)

Ongoing

Pool Parties

After a couple of lost summers, pool parties are back in full force. This weekend’s parties include:



Del Rey Swim Club at Marina del Rey Hotel’s Sunday Boat House pool parties start on May 29 and run through Sept 4.

start on May 29 and run through Sept 4. The Highlight Room , the rooftop pool and grill located on the 10th floor of Dream Hollywood, launches its pool activations this weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

, the rooftop pool and grill located on the 10th floor of Dream Hollywood, launches its pool activations this weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Every Sunday from 2-8 p.m., the Godfrey Hotel’s I|O Rooftop parties welcome guests and locals for DJs, food, and beverages.

parties welcome guests and locals for DJs, food, and beverages. Pearl Pool Party at the Le Parc Suites Hotel is a summer gathering for the LGBTQ+ community. The parties run on Sundays from 1-7 p.m through Sept. 4.

Outdoor Pick

Bike Brunch Picnic Adventure

Bike Month Pasadena wraps up its month of bike-centric events with a couple of events this weekend, including a leisurely ride on Saturday that coincides with the reopening of Pintoresca Park and the 26th Annual Family Fun Day. Meet up at Victory Park Recreation Center parking lot, 2575 Paloma St., Pasadena, at 10 a.m., and be ready to roll at 10:30 a.m. The five-mile, relatively flat ride ends at “La Pin,” where riders and families can eat and enjoy the celebration, hosted by Pasadena's Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department.



Viewing Pick

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Yes, Stranger Things 4 is being released on Friday, but we wanted to call your attention to a posthumous release by comedian Norm Macdonald, who passed away last year from cancer. According to Netflix, Nothing Special is an hour-long, self-taped set of new material that Macdonald filmed in his living room in a single take during the pandemic. He wanted to perform the material in front of a live audience, but COVID-19 lockdowns and cancer got in the way. Accompanying the release is a tribute from the recent Netflix is a Joke Fest in L.A., featuring Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon. Nothing Special will be available on Netflix on May 30 .

Sprinkles partners with Austin BBQ masters LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue to create a new savory scone. (Courtesy of Sprinkles)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Mainopoly is an all-ages interactive version of the board game that takes participants on a culinary walking tour through Santa Monica on Sunday, May 29 from 12-5 p.m. Attendees exchange "Mainopoly" bucks for tastings at restaurants, cafes, and ice cream shops, working their way around the board to win prizes. Stops include a beer garden, Sweet Rose Creamery, Holey Grail Donuts, The Victorian, Ashland Hill, Jameson's Pub, Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, and Gnarwhal Coffee, among others. Tickets run $30-$50.

is an all-ages interactive version of the board game that takes participants on a culinary walking tour through Santa Monica on Sunday, May 29 from 12-5 p.m. Attendees exchange "Mainopoly" bucks for tastings at restaurants, cafes, and ice cream shops, working their way around the board to win prizes. Stops include a beer garden, Sweet Rose Creamery, Holey Grail Donuts, The Victorian, Ashland Hill, Jameson's Pub, Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, and Gnarwhal Coffee, among others. Tickets run $30-$50. The Balboa Bay Resort holds the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival this weekend. Things kick off on Friday night with a DAOU Winery Reception and Dinner ($175 per person). The Wine & Spirits Festival follows on Saturday and Sunday ($125 per person), featuring more than 50 labels of wine, spirits, and seltzers with light bites, waterfront views, and live music. All events are 21+.

this weekend. Things kick off on Friday night with a DAOU Winery Reception and Dinner ($175 per person). The Wine & Spirits Festival follows on Saturday and Sunday ($125 per person), featuring more than 50 labels of wine, spirits, and seltzers with light bites, waterfront views, and live music. All events are 21+. The Tasting Kitchen 's Travis Passerotti and Alvaro Romero from La Mesa in Santiago, Chile, team up for a Patagonia on Abbot Kinney event on Sunday, May 29 and Memorial Day Monday, centered around a live fire (asado Chileno) whole lamb roast. The prix fixe dinner ($125) is served family style from 6-9 p.m. Currently, there’s a waiting list.

's Travis Passerotti and Alvaro Romero from in Santiago, Chile, team up for a event on Sunday, May 29 and Memorial Day Monday, centered around a live fire (asado Chileno) whole lamb roast. The prix fixe dinner ($125) is served family style from 6-9 p.m. Currently, there’s a waiting list. If you’re heading to the mountains for the Memorial Day weekend, bring your appetite to Big Bear Lake’s Grill & Chill. On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can sample some of the best BBQ and sides — and those 21+ can complement the BBQ with beers from the Bones & Brews’ Beer Tasting Festival.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can sample some of the best BBQ and sides — and those 21+ can complement the BBQ with beers from the Bones & Brews’ Beer Tasting Festival. Calaca Mamas Cantina celebrates its grand opening in downtown Anaheim (1550 Harbor Blvd.) over Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, with live mariachi music, free commemorative photos, caricature artists, and free swag. The breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus feature Mexican favorites with a twist, including the Taco in a Bag, the Under the Sea duo, and the Churro on Ice cocktail.

celebrates its grand opening in downtown Anaheim (1550 Harbor Blvd.) over Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, with live mariachi music, free commemorative photos, caricature artists, and free swag. The breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus feature Mexican favorites with a twist, including the Taco in a Bag, the Under the Sea duo, and the Churro on Ice cocktail. Sprinkles partners with Austin BBQ masters LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue to create a new savory scone, the second drop of their Female Chef Series (FCS). With bites of bacon, jack cheese, cracked pepper, and spices, the scone marks Sprinkles’ first savory treat. It will be available in all of their L.A. bakeries from May 30-June 12.

partners with Austin BBQ masters LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of to create a new savory scone, the second drop of their Female Chef Series (FCS). With bites of bacon, jack cheese, cracked pepper, and spices, the scone marks Sprinkles’ first savory treat. It will be available in all of their L.A. bakeries from May 30-June 12. Gracias Madre West Hollywood extends the weekend and their weekend brunch to Monday, May 30. Treat yourself to items such as chilaquiles, cinnamon oat pancakes, fresh juice mimosas, or rose sangrias.

extends the weekend and their weekend brunch to Monday, May 30. Treat yourself to items such as chilaquiles, cinnamon oat pancakes, fresh juice mimosas, or rose sangrias. There’s an Emo Brunch at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood this weekend, as well as other select dates. Choose from main courses like Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave. Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, Jimmy Eat French Toast, and Fall Out Boy Burger — alongside pop-punk beverage options including Coffee & Cambria, Drink-182, and a Paramore Mimosa. There are 90-minute sessions starting at 10 a.m until 1:45 p.m. Brunch is $50 (includes a main entree, welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). Tip not included.

in Hollywood this weekend, as well as other select dates. Choose from main courses like Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave. Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, Jimmy Eat French Toast, and Fall Out Boy Burger — alongside pop-punk beverage options including Coffee & Cambria, Drink-182, and a Paramore Mimosa. There are 90-minute sessions starting at 10 a.m until 1:45 p.m. Brunch is $50 (includes a main entree, welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). Tip not included. Lodge Bread Co. has opened its latest location in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood at 8532 W. Pico Blvd., taking over the Hasiba space, a hummusiya also owned by Lodge Bread’s Alex Phaneuf and Or Amsalam. Don’t fret, because Hasiba’s favorite falafel and fresh pita will still be available. But now patrons can also buy the Lodge’s naturally fermented sourdough pastries, breakfast sammie, pastrami melt, fat pita sandwich, and a vegan Caesar.

The new Culver City Mediterranean grill XENiA offers free delivery for Memorial Day (through May 31 with code MEMORIAL ). Choose from salads and plates to pita sandwiches and skewers.