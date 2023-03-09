Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 10 - 12

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Explore Pasadena’s art spaces and art organizations by night. Take part in a Unity L.A. walk and activities. Explore mile #51 of the L.A. River. Attend an annual kite festival. Celebrate spring at the Festival de la Primavera.



Events

Friday, March 10; 6 - 10 p.m.

ArtNight Pasadena

Various locations in Pasadena

Enjoy a free evening of art, music and entertainment at several of Pasadena’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions. Highlights include artmaking activities at the Armory Center for the Arts with music from KCRW DJ Tyler Boudreaux; and live music at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. There are also plenty of restaurants and food trucks in the area to keep you sated.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, March 10; 8 p.m.

Birdhouse! (A Sidewalk Comedy Show)

Rockbird

1147 East Colorado St., Glendale

Comedians Teresa Lee, Tom Thakka and Raye Schiller present a neighborhood comedy show at the chicken sandwich shop’s outdoor patio. The lineup also includes J﻿ulia Loken, Adam Conover, Rob Haze, and M﻿egan Gailey. No food or drink minimum.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

An aerial shot of the new Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa. (Mike Kelley)

Friday, March 10; 8 - 10:30 p.m.

Big Night Out: Cosmic Blast

Orange County Museum of Art

3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

﻿The museum stays open late for guests to take in the exhibition Daniel Arsham: Wherever You Go, There You Are, sip on cocktails, and experience a pop-up gallery performance. Big Night Out takes place on the second Friday of every month.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show returns March 10 to 12. (Photo by John Wiesenfeld on Unsplash)

Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12

75th International Orchid Show

Earl Warren Showgrounds

Highway 101 and Las Positas Road

3400 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara

Orchid lovers should head up the coast this weekend to immerse themselves in thousands of the delicate, beautiful flowers in one of the largest and most prestigious orchid shows in the country.

COST: $20 - $30 admission; MORE INFO



Saturday, March 11; 10 a.m.

Cartoon Club

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Relive the joy and laughs of Saturday morning cartoons with the Cartoon Club. Watch a feature-length compilation of classic shorts, including rare gems and popular episodes.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 10 p.m.

Gaysian AF

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

This show is the queer lovechild of the Asian AF comedy-variety show. Featuring the best of LGBTQ+ Asian Americans in entertainment, the lineup includes Alice Wu, Rock M. Sakura, Dylan Adler and Karan Soni. Come dressed in the evening's theme of “matchy-matchy” looks. This show is 18+.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 9 p.m.

Broadway Rave

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

Calling all drama and musical theater geeks: Dance the night away to the best in show tunes. Sing along to your favorite Broadway musical hits dressed as your fav character. There may also be a few surprise guests dropping by throughout the night. This show is 18+.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 10 a.m.

Unity Day L.A.

Several locations in Pomona

The 2nd Annual Unity Day L.A. begins with a 1.3-mile walk in honor of racial unity. The walk starts at the Alliance Community Cultural Center and ends at Lincoln Park for the dedication and installation of a statue of Harriet Tubman. The festivities conclude with a performance at The Fox Theater Pomona, headlined by local native and American Idol runner-up Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty). All proceeds benefit the restoration of the Salem Chapel, the church where Tubman worshipped in the 1850s.

COST: Daytime activities are FREE, concert tickets run $17.85 - $81.88; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 5 p.m.

Persepolis (2007)

Norton Simon Museum

411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the museum hosts various screenings of films by women directors that center around the stories of female protagonists through an age of growth and self-discovery. This week’s film is based on writer-director Marjane Satrapi’s award-winning graphic novel as she navigates life in Iran during the Islamic Revolution (1978–79). The animated film is presented in French with English subtitles. The remaining two films in the weekly series are Turning Red and Petite Maman.

COST: Free with admission ($12 - $15); MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Man City FC Trophy Tour

The Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

To celebrate Manchester City football club’s Premier League victory and its fourth title win in five years, Man City brings the trophy back on the road to meet fans around the world. Man City hosts a fan festival and match watch party (vs. Crystal Palace) with former player Shaun Wright-Phillips. The day also features soccer coaching clinics for children ages 5-12, photos with the trophy, meeting club mascot Moonchester and other fan fun.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 11; 4:30 p.m.

Story Pirates Live on Stage

The Saban Theatre

8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Bring the kiddos to watch the Story Pirates (2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children’s Podcast) in person for fun comedy improv. The proceeds benefit the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates which serves under-resourced schools, children and families.

COST: $35 - $100; MORE INFO

The L.A. River Art Project presents its next River Session, an exploration of Mile 40 and Judith F. Baca's 'The Great Wall' mural in North Hollywood. (Photo by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash)

Saturday, March 11; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

RIVER SESSION #3: The Great Wall

Coldwater Canyon @ Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood

The LA River Public Art Project continues its exploration of art, culture and place along the L.A. River. This month, the guided walk explores mile 51 and “The Great Wall of Los Angeles,” a half-mile mural designed by Judith Baca. Lunch will be provided by the Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC). Bring a water bottle, sunglasses, and hat. Also, wear appropriate walking shoes.

COST: $32.40 - $38.77; MORE INFO

Sunday, March 12; 3 - 10 p.m.

Oscars Night at the Museum

David Geffen Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy Museum holds its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards, happening over in Hollywood. Come dressed in your best Hollywood glam and watch the ceremony’s live stream in the theater, nosh on food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, indulge in a hosted bar, get a commemorative gift and other fun and surprises. Seating in the theater will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: $250; MORE INFO

Sunday, March 12; 12 - 4 p.m.

Festival de la Primavera

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

Celebrate the first week of spring, Oaxacan culture, and the birthday of Don Benito Juarez Garcia, the 26th president of Mexico. Listen to music, watch or take part in traditional dances and make crafts. There will be plenty of food and beverage options to choose from throughout the day.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Redondo Beach's kite festival returns on Sunday, March 12. (Photo by Agnieszka Ziomek on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

49th Annual Festival of the Kite

Head to the Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday, March 12 from noon to 5 p.m. for the free community festival that features kite flying contests, live music by 1969, Craig’s Hot Dog on a Stick Eating Contest, and sponsored giveaways.

Viewing Pick

95th Oscars

Tune into the first post-slap Oscars ceremony on Sunday night at 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the celebration of films along with a star-studded lineup of presenters, speeches, a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, and Lenny Kravitz performing the In Memoriam segment.

Atrium in Los Feliz holds a one-day-only brunch on Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in honor of the season finale of HBO Max's hit show, 'The Last of Us.' (Andre Karimloo)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this weekend.



The Ruby Fruit , purportedly Los Angeles’ first Sapphic wine bar since 2017, is now open in Silver Lake. Taking over the former Eszett space, the bar welcomes all members of the gender-expansive lesbian community, offering natural wine, local beer, nonalcoholic drinks and elevated bar fare such as fried salt cod croquettes and street-style hot dogs.

, purportedly Los Angeles’ first Sapphic wine bar since 2017, is now open in Silver Lake. Taking over the former Eszett space, the bar welcomes all members of the gender-expansive lesbian community, offering natural wine, local beer, nonalcoholic drinks and elevated bar fare such as fried salt cod croquettes and street-style hot dogs. YUM, the former Thai seafood night market pop-up, now has a home from Thursday to Saturday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Thai restaurant Holy Basil in downtown L.A. The menu features oysters, fried sturgeon filets, steamed local squid, and mussels and paired with Holy Basil’s brand-new sake and natural wine program. Reservations are required and can be made via DM through @yumlosangeles on Instagram.

on Instagram. Singer, songwriter and activist Leona Lewis and her business partners Dennis Jauch and Achraf Sekhiri open the second location of their 100% plant-based coffee shop Coffee and Plants in Studio City on Sunday, March 12 at 10 a.m. The first 20 guests who purchase a coffee will receive a free Hoya Heart planted in Coffee and Plants’ signature pink pot. The shop will also give away its new signature Laurel Latte and the fan fav vanilla latte for free between March 13 and 19 from 6 to 9 a.m., courtesy of Califia Farms.

in Studio City on Sunday, March 12 at 10 a.m. The first 20 guests who purchase a coffee will receive a free Hoya Heart planted in Coffee and Plants’ signature pink pot. The shop will also give away its new signature Laurel Latte and the fan fav vanilla latte for free between March 13 and 19 from 6 to 9 a.m., courtesy of Califia Farms. Atrium in Los Feliz holds a special brunch on Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in honor of the season finale of HBO Max's hit show, The Last of Us. New executive chef Emmanuel Cadengo has crafted a menu inspired by the post-apocalyptic world using fresh, organic, gourmet mushrooms from Smallhold's newest farm in Los Angeles. Dishes include mushroom Benedict and adobo mushroom chilaquiles, fried oyster and waffle, roasted trumpet banh mi and blue oyster frittata. The bar program will also feature two specially crafted cocktails in honor of Joel and for Ellie, a nonalcoholic horchata drink. Reservations are available through Open Table.

on Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in honor of the season finale of HBO Max's hit show, New executive chef Emmanuel Cadengo has crafted a menu inspired by the post-apocalyptic world using fresh, organic, gourmet mushrooms from Smallhold's newest farm in Los Angeles. Dishes include mushroom Benedict and adobo mushroom chilaquiles, fried oyster and waffle, roasted trumpet banh mi and blue oyster frittata. The bar program will also feature two specially crafted cocktails in honor of Joel and for Ellie, a nonalcoholic horchata drink. The popular plant-based San Diego restaurant Donna Jean recently opened its second location in Sherman Oaks, focusing on house-made pizzas and pastas. Every component in Chef Roy Elam’s kitchen is made in-house, from his plant-based butter and cheeses to his smoky, spicy tomato 'nduja. Menu items include fried Nashville-style mushrooms, porcini bolognese conchiglie, and Nutella cheesecake.

recently opened its second location in Sherman Oaks, focusing on house-made pizzas and pastas. Every component in Chef Roy Elam’s kitchen is made in-house, from his plant-based butter and cheeses to his smoky, spicy tomato 'nduja. Menu items include fried Nashville-style mushrooms, porcini bolognese conchiglie, and Nutella cheesecake. Don’t forget there’s still time to participate in the RE:Her Festival, which ends on Sunday, March 12.