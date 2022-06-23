Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 24 - 26
Celebrate the first weekend of summer at an ocean festival. Swing dance outdoors. Laugh along to some Funny Muthafruckas. Close out Pride Month with movies and parties.
Friday, June 24 - Sunday, June 26
The Joyce Theater’s SW!NG OUT
The Ahmanson / Jerry Moss Plaza
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Tap phenom Caleb Teicher directs the West Coast premiere of Sw!ng Out with new choreography and compositions by Teicher and collaborators Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Macy Sullivan, and Eyal Vilner. The swing dancing begins on the stage of the Ahmanson Theatre, followed by a public performance and dance party on the Jerry Moss Plaza.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 24: 5:30 p.m.
Street Food Cinema: Rocketman
Pan Pacific Park
7600 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Watch a screening of the Elton John biopic outdoors with music, entertainment, and food trucks during the pre-party. Tunes will be provided by DJ Sol, with performances by Kylie Sonique Love and Mayhem Miller from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Proceeds benefit OutRight Action International.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Friday, June 24: 4 p.m.
Pride is Universal 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
L.A. Pride teams with Universal for an exclusive theme park experience for all ages, with exclusive extended park hours from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. In addition to the rides and attractions, the after-hours fun includes live DJs, character meet-and-greets, cash bars, and photo ops. VIP ticket holders gain entry to the park at 2 p.m.
COST: General admission, $109; MORE INFO
Friday, June 24: 5 p.m.
Red Bull Culture Clash L.A.
The Shrine Auditorium + Expo Hall
665 W. Jefferson Blvd., University Park
The live music experience returns to L.A. for the first time in 10 years. Listen to four opposing party crews — Gasolina, The Do-Over, Subsuelo, and Recreo — on four separate stages. The crews try to outshine each other to win over the crowd, which decides the winner. All ages.
COST: $19.99; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 7:30 a.m.
Walk and Play L.A.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
3911 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park
The family-friendly community event celebrates and supports the health of children in Los Angeles; it doubles as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The day includes a 3K walk, a family festival, and sports clinics for baseball, soccer, football, and hockey hosted by pro athletes for youth ages 4-12.
COST: $35 individual registration; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 3 - 6 p.m.
Courtyard Celebration: ‘Paul McCarthy. A&E Drawings’ & ‘Mika Rottenberg’
Hauser & Wirth
901 East 3rd St., downtown L.A.
Join other art lovers in the gallery's courtyard for an opening celebration of the exhibitions: Paul McCarthy. A&E Drawings’ A&E Drawing Session 2021 With Lilith Stangenberg and Mika Rottenberg. There will be cash bars by the gallery’s onsite restaurant Manuela, as well as an all-vinyl set by DJ Jihaari.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 7 - 10 p.m.
Art Openings
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights
The gallery hosts an opening reception for several shows including In Our Nature, from Japanese artist Ryoko Kaneta, marking her U.S. solo debut. Also opening are Hikari Shimoda’s Fight to Live in the Void and a five-artist exhibition — All Creatures Great and Small — featuring Ewa Prończuk-Kuziak, Dewi Plass, Matt Dangler, Phillip Singer, and Richard Ahnert. The exhibitions will be on view through July 30.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 7:30 p.m.
D-Nice Presents Club Quarantine
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Join D-Nice for a walk down memory lane with guests including Ne-Yo, Brandy, Nelly, Jadakiss, Mary Mary, Machel Montano, El Debarge, and Lil’ Mo. Hosted by Kenny Burns.
COST: Tickets start at $74; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 8 p.m.
Funny Muthafruckas
The Novo
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
This all-ages comedy show features Mike Epps, Big Boy, and Fat Joe with Eric Blake, Jesus Trejo, and Monique Marvez.
COST: Tickets start at $34.50; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26
Pier 360 Ocean Sports Beach Festival
Santa Monica Pier
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
Celebrate beach life and culture with a day of sports, activities, and brand activations by the Pacific. Participate or watch competitions including ocean swims, lifeguard competitions, amateur SUP Sprints, a TANDM Surf Bodyboarding Contest, and a 10-mile Malibu to SM Pier race.
COST: Registration is FREE, but activity prices vary; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 6 p.m.
Boleros De Noche: Tribute to Agustín Lara
Grand Performances at California Plaza
350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Grand Performances collaborates with Boleros de Noche for a tribute show to one of Mexico’s most influential composers: Agustín Lara. Listen to romantic and heartfelt bolero performances from mariachi trio Ellas and singer Julian Torres, with music director Marco Godoy and KXLU Los Angeles 88.9 FM DJs Erick Cifuentes and Ernesto Colin from Serenata de Tríos.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25: 9 p.m.
But I’m a Cheerleader
Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
To celebrate Pride Month, Cinespia screens Jamie Babbit’s 1999 feature that follows a peppy teenager (Natasha Lyonne) at a scared straight conversion therapy camp, where she meets out-and-proud Graham (Clea DuVall). Get there early and bring a picnic, or listen and dance to the DJ sets. Doors at 7:30 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $22; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima
Pacoima City Hall
13520 Van Nuys Blvd. Pacoima
The Getty’s 25th anniversary celebration heads to Pacoima this weekend, gathering local arts and culture together in tandem with Pacoima Beautiful. Participate in art workshops, take in live music and performances, and support food vendors.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sundays, June 26 and July 10: 5:30 p.m.
Sunsets at the Zoo
The Santa Ana Zoo in Prentice Park
1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana
The zoo’s after-hours events are back by popular demand, with live music from local artists and bands, as animal residents prepare for their evening activities. Bring picnics and be prepared to take lots of pics. Proceeds raised this year will go towards upgrading the primate habitats at the zoo.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 26: 7:30 p.m.
Latino USA: Live from L.A.
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
KPCC’s year-long Public Radio Palooza series continues with the show Latino USA live on stage. Journalist and host Maria Hinojosa delves into L.A.’s rich Latino culture, welcoming guests including actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo, as well as comedian Marcella Arguello.
COST: $30 - $50; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
South Bay Pride Paddle
On Sunday, June 26, the South Bay LGBTQ Center holds its second annual Pride Paddle in King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach from 10 a.m.-noon. Partnering with The Portofino Hotel & Marina, the stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) event begins at the public hand launch behind Seaside Lagoon and traverses through the harbor to the King Harbor Yacht Club and back. For anyone who is new to paddle-boarding, support and instruction will be available during the event. If you need to rent an SUP, please text "Pride Paddle" to (424) 407-0777. Free registration.
Viewing Pick
Loot
This Apple TV+ comedy stars Maya Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak. When her husband betrays her, Molly has a public breakdown — and her downward spiral becomes clickbait for the gossip rags. Molly learns she has a charity foundation run by Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who asks the foundation’s patron to stop earning them bad press. With this newfound reason to pick herself up, Molly sets out on a post-marriage journey of self-discovery by giving back to others. The talented cast also includes Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, and Ron Funches. The first three episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 24.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Alma at The Grove has recently opened its fine dining concept (pictured, above) on the restaurant’s second level. The main floor’s La Taqueria and cocktail bar serves quick bites, but the second floor’s exclusive menu offers dishes inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine — including escamoles, grilled pulpo, barbacoa lamb, and pollo con mole poblano.
- On Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, Go Little Tokyo presents a series of immersive taste experiences and workshops during the 7th annual Delicious Little Tokyo. Take part in food history tours — self-guided tours including J-Town Treats & Eats, Matcha Mania, and Little Tipsy Tokyo. Snack your way through the neighborhood while discovering Little Tokyo’s eateries and other businesses. Prices vary.
- The celebration of L.A.’s top bartenders Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) returns for its 10th event on Sunday, June 26 (3-7 p.m.) after a two-year hiatus. Taking place at the legendary Catch One nightclub for the first time, more than 100 bartenders will make cocktails and showcase their other talents, including art and music. Proceeds from the day will be donated to the nonprofit Street Symphony.
- To close out Pride Month, Viceroy Santa Monica holds the ultimate pool party on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at its outdoor restaurant, Sugar Palm. Held in partnership with Supergay Spirits and Searchlight Pictures' Fire Island (now streaming on Hulu), the tickets ($75) include passed appetizers such as oyster shooters, vegan buffalo cauliflower, rainbow cheesecake bites, and pride-themed cocktails.
- Dono, the modern Spanish tapas restaurant in Santa Monica, has launched a SaMo Siesta happy hour menu offered from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays. Tapas include steamed mussels, piri piri chicken wings, albondigas as well as a sangria rosado.
- Hotel June in Westchester celebrates its second anniversary on Saturday, June 25 with a pool party from 4-9 p.m. Festivities include Casa del Sol cocktails and Baja-inspired bites from Caravan Swim Club for purchase, plus music by DJ William Reed. Free admission with RSVP.
- Strings of Life (S.O.L), a Melbourne-inspired cafe in West Hollywood, celebrates its second anniversary this summer. They’re bringing back the Sausage Roll World Tour through Aug. 10, featuring a different roll every week — including the Seoul Man (pork, chili, and shiitake) from June 23-29.
- On Sunday, June 26, Mírame in Beverly Hills launches its new back patio concept The Way Güey Back. The restaurant serves up a limited menu of barbacoa, mariscos, and cocktails out of a retrofitted 1958 International MetroVan by H.B. Casper on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. until they run out. The restaurant also introduces an “omakase” experience on Friday, June 24. For $95 per person, enjoy a chef’s choice six-course Mexican dinner.
- Also in Beverly Hills, the recently opened Velverie Café and Teahouse offers a full-service experience inspired by tea houses of Sketch in London and Ladurée in Paris. In addition to tea services, the menu also features Provençal tuna tartine, jambon-beurre croquettes, steak frites, and Tunisian couscous.
- The 4th Street Market food hall in Santa Ana celebrates the grand reopenings of both ShariNori on the Go and The Golden Eatery on Saturday, June 25, at noon. The first 25 diners at each spot will get a free special roll, plus a six-piece order of wings. Customers ordering in-person from either eatery get 10% off their purchase from 2 p.m. onward. (h/t Voice of O.C.)
- Tacos El Paloma has returned to Compton, with taquero Carlos Pardo serving up his specialty: slow-cooked tacos de cabeza. Follow them on Instagram for the details — currently they’re open Saturdays and Sunday from 1:30-9 p.m. (h/t Eater L.A.)
- And if you’re in need of a caffeine boost, don’t forget to check the answers to the question we asked: What’s Your Favorite Coffee Shop?