Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 24 - 26

Celebrate the first weekend of summer at an ocean festival. Swing dance outdoors. Laugh along to some Funny Muthafruckas. Close out Pride Month with movies and parties.



Friday, June 24 - Sunday, June 26

The Joyce Theater’s SW!NG OUT

The Ahmanson / Jerry Moss Plaza

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Tap phenom Caleb Teicher directs the West Coast premiere of Sw!ng Out with new choreography and compositions by Teicher and collaborators Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Macy Sullivan, and Eyal Vilner. The swing dancing begins on the stage of the Ahmanson Theatre, followed by a public performance and dance party on the Jerry Moss Plaza.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Friday, June 24: 5:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema: Rocketman

Pan Pacific Park

7600 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch a screening of the Elton John biopic outdoors with music, entertainment, and food trucks during the pre-party. Tunes will be provided by DJ Sol, with performances by Kylie Sonique Love and Mayhem Miller from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Proceeds benefit OutRight Action International.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Friday, June 24: 4 p.m.

Pride is Universal 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

L.A. Pride teams with Universal for an exclusive theme park experience for all ages, with exclusive extended park hours from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. In addition to the rides and attractions, the after-hours fun includes live DJs, character meet-and-greets, cash bars, and photo ops. VIP ticket holders gain entry to the park at 2 p.m.

COST: General admission, $109; MORE INFO

Friday, June 24: 5 p.m.

Red Bull Culture Clash L.A.

The Shrine Auditorium + Expo Hall

665 W. Jefferson Blvd., University Park

The live music experience returns to L.A. for the first time in 10 years. Listen to four opposing party crews — Gasolina, The Do-Over, Subsuelo, and Recreo — on four separate stages. The crews try to outshine each other to win over the crowd, which decides the winner. All ages.

COST: $19.99; MORE INFO



Saturday, June 25: 7:30 a.m.

Walk and Play L.A.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park

The family-friendly community event celebrates and supports the health of children in Los Angeles; it doubles as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The day includes a 3K walk, a family festival, and sports clinics for baseball, soccer, football, and hockey hosted by pro athletes for youth ages 4-12.

COST: $35 individual registration; MORE INFO

Join other art lovers at Hauser & Wirth's courtyard to celebrate new exhibition openings. (Courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

Saturday, June 25: 3 - 6 p.m.

Courtyard Celebration: ‘Paul McCarthy. A&E Drawings’ & ‘Mika Rottenberg’

Hauser & Wirth

901 East 3rd St., downtown L.A.

Join other art lovers in the gallery's courtyard for an opening celebration of the exhibitions: Paul McCarthy. A&E Drawings’ A&E Drawing Session 2021 With Lilith Stangenberg and Mika Rottenberg. There will be cash bars by the gallery’s onsite restaurant Manuela, as well as an all-vinyl set by DJ Jihaari.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery opens several exhibitions including a solo show, 'Ryoko Kaneta: In Our Nature.' (Kohei Fukushima)

Saturday, June 25: 7 - 10 p.m.

Art Openings

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The gallery hosts an opening reception for several shows including In Our Nature, from Japanese artist Ryoko Kaneta, marking her U.S. solo debut. Also opening are Hikari Shimoda’s Fight to Live in the Void and a five-artist exhibition — All Creatures Great and Small — featuring Ewa Prończuk-Kuziak, Dewi Plass, Matt Dangler, Phillip Singer, and Richard Ahnert. The exhibitions will be on view through July 30.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, June 25: 7:30 p.m.

D-Nice Presents Club Quarantine

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Join D-Nice for a walk down memory lane with guests including Ne-Yo, Brandy, Nelly, Jadakiss, Mary Mary, Machel Montano, El Debarge, and Lil’ Mo. Hosted by Kenny Burns.

COST: Tickets start at $74; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 25: 8 p.m.

Funny Muthafruckas

The Novo

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

This all-ages comedy show features Mike Epps, Big Boy, and Fat Joe with Eric Blake, Jesus Trejo, and Monique Marvez.

COST: Tickets start at $34.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26

Pier 360 Ocean Sports Beach Festival

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

Celebrate beach life and culture with a day of sports, activities, and brand activations by the Pacific. Participate or watch competitions including ocean swims, lifeguard competitions, amateur SUP Sprints, a TANDM Surf Bodyboarding Contest, and a 10-mile Malibu to SM Pier race.

COST: Registration is FREE, but activity prices vary; MORE INFO

Mariachi trio Ellas and singer Julian Torres take to the stage at Grand Performances this weekend. (Courtesy of Grand Performances)

Saturday, June 25: 6 p.m.

Boleros De Noche: Tribute to Agustín Lara

Grand Performances at California Plaza

350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Grand Performances collaborates with Boleros de Noche for a tribute show to one of Mexico’s most influential composers: Agustín Lara. Listen to romantic and heartfelt bolero performances from mariachi trio Ellas and singer Julian Torres, with music director Marco Godoy and KXLU Los Angeles 88.9 FM DJs Erick Cifuentes and Ernesto Colin from Serenata de Tríos.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 25: 9 p.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

To celebrate Pride Month, Cinespia screens Jamie Babbit’s 1999 feature that follows a peppy teenager (Natasha Lyonne) at a scared straight conversion therapy camp, where she meets out-and-proud Graham (Clea DuVall). Get there early and bring a picnic, or listen and dance to the DJ sets. Doors at 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $22; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima

Pacoima City Hall

13520 Van Nuys Blvd. Pacoima

The Getty’s 25th anniversary celebration heads to Pacoima this weekend, gathering local arts and culture together in tandem with Pacoima Beautiful . Participate in art workshops, take in live music and performances, and support food vendors.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sundays, June 26 and July 10: 5:30 p.m.

Sunsets at the Zoo

The Santa Ana Zoo in Prentice Park

1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana

The zoo’s after-hours events are back by popular demand, with live music from local artists and bands, as animal residents prepare for their evening activities. Bring picnics and be prepared to take lots of pics. Proceeds raised this year will go towards upgrading the primate habitats at the zoo.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 26: 7:30 p.m.

Latino USA: Live from L.A.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

KPCC’s year-long Public Radio Palooza series continues with the show Latino USA live on stage. Journalist and host Maria Hinojosa delves into L.A.’s rich Latino culture, welcoming guests including actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo, as well as comedian Marcella Arguello.

COST: $30 - $50; MORE INFO

Learn how to SUP: The Southbay LGBTQ Center holds its second annual Pride Paddle in King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach. (Courtesy of Hairi, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

South Bay Pride Paddle

On Sunday, June 26, the South Bay LGBTQ Center holds its second annual Pride Paddle in King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach from 10 a.m.-noon. Partnering with The Portofino Hotel & Marina , the stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) event begins at the public hand launch behind Seaside Lagoon and traverses through the harbor to the King Harbor Yacht Club and back. For anyone who is new to paddle-boarding, support and instruction will be available during the event. If you need to rent an SUP, please text "Pride Paddle" to (424) 407-0777. Free registration .

Viewing Pick

Loot

This Apple TV+ comedy stars Maya Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak. When her husband betrays her, Molly has a public breakdown — and her downward spiral becomes clickbait for the gossip rags. Molly learns she has a charity foundation run by Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who asks the foundation’s patron to stop earning them bad press. With this newfound reason to pick herself up, Molly sets out on a post-marriage journey of self-discovery by giving back to others. The talented cast also includes Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, and Ron Funches. The first three episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 24.

Alma at The Grove's fine Mexican dining concept has officially opened on the restaurant's second level. (Courtesy of Alma at the Grove)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

