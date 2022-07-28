Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 29 - 31

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Catch some rays while surfers catch waves at the U.S. Open of Surfing. Watch Mexican luchadores battle it out. Browse and shop at the LITLIT (little literary) fair. Watch the thriller The Birds outdoors. Experience a European soccer match without leaving SoCal.



Friday, July 29; 8 p.m.

Lucha VaVoom: Summer Sabotage

The Mayan Theatre

1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

The long-running variety show with a mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy returns to the historic theater for one night only. The show is part of Lucha’s 20th anniversary celebration and also features a collab with Sony Pictures’ upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny, who is also a huge wrestling fan). A wrestler, inspired by Bad Bunny’s “The Wolf” character from the film, takes part in the second wrestling match of the night. This event is 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Friday, July 29 - Saturday, July 30

Orange County Improv Fest

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana

First established in 2013, the festival brings two nights of unscripted comedy from diverse teams to the stage, showcasing the comedy scene that can be found behind the “Orange Curtain.” Comics or armchair comics can also sign up for several workshops held throughout the weekend.

COST: $20 per night, workshops extra; MORE INFO

Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 31

Midsummer Scream: Halloween and Horror Convention

Long Beach Convention Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

If October and the haunting season can’t get here fast enough, then attend this weekend-long convention to sate your appetite. Check out hundreds of spooky exhibitors and vendors, short films, live entertainment and podcast recordings, autograph and meet-and-greet sessions, and more than a dozen haunted houses in the Hall of Shadows.

COST: $32 - $135; MORE INFO

Hang out at the Los Angeles Zoo after hours during the last late-night Friday party of the season. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Friday, July 29; 6 - 9 p.m.

Zoo Friday Nights

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

The final installment of the Zoo’s late-night, all-ages event takes place this Friday night with a live performance by the cover band The Brobots. Explore the zoo at dusk at this all-ages event with a family dance party and games, carousel rides and food trucks. Full bars available for guests 21 years and up.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, July 29: 8 p.m.

Boys II Men / TLC

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Kick it old school with two favorite R&B / pop groups of the 1990s: Boys II Men and TLC who perform with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. (Other classic acts at the Bowl this weekend: John Fogerty on Saturday night and a-ha with orchestra on Sunday night.)

COST: Tickets start at $80; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30; 7 p.m.

Las Cafeteras

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

The band from East L.A. mixes traditional instrumentation, Son jarocho, with soul, Afro-Mexican, roots and rock sounds to bring audiences an amalgam representative of their hometown. The concert is part of Marina del Rey’s summer series.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Saturday, July 30; 6 - 10 p.m.

Red Bull Batalla

Levitt Pavilion

MacArthur ParkNear the intersection of W. 6th and S. Park View streets, Westlake

Attend the L.A. qualifier event for Redbull’s Spanish-language freestyle competition that pits 16 dynamic Spanish-language lyricists in a bracket-style competition (including San Diego’s MYKAH, the first female qualifier from the U.S.). Winner gets a chance to compete in the national event in Miami and possibly the Red Bull Batalla World Final later this year.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Mehdi Benatia #4 of Juventus and Gareth Bale #11 of Real Madrid collide in the first half during the International Champions Cup 2018 at FedExField on August 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. The two teams play this weekend in Pasadena's Rose Bowl. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, July 30; 7 p.m.

Juventus FC vs. Real Madrid

Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

The inaugural Soccer Champions Tour — a global soccer event that includes four matches by top-tier European clubs in nine days — ends with a matchup between Juventus FC and Real Madrid.

COST: Tickets start at $35-$1,800+; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30; 12 - 5 p.m.

Artisan Market

Row DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

Bring the family for an open-air market with goods from more than 30 local makers, DJ sets, photo opportunities, face painting and activities for all ages. Leashed pets are welcome.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30; 9 p.m.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Watch the thriller that stars Tippi Hedren as a socialite visiting a potential suitor in a small California town. The visit goes well enough until the birds decide to attack people.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30; 8 p.m.

ARRAY's Rhythm Of The Night

ARRAY's Creative Campus

180 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown

Ava Duvernay’s film center hosts screenings of three musical films that take audiences back to the heyday of R&B and rock‘n’roll: The Five Heartbeats, La Bamba and The Sapphires. Choose which film to see once you get there as they screen simultaneously in the Amanda Cinema, ARRAY's Cinema Lounge or under the stars in Queen's Court.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30 - Sunday, July 31; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington

Banning Park

1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington

The Getty Center continues its series of outdoor community art festivals to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Partnering with the Avalon Arts and Cultural Alliance , the family-friendly weekend features an immersive digital experience of the Getty’s collections, music, dance, food vendors and workshops.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug. 7; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vans US Open of Surfing

South of the Huntington Beach Pier

Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

The world's largest action sports event, the Vans US Open of Surfing, returns to Huntington Beach with the top talents competing in surfing, skateboarding and BMX. The week-long schedule of events also includes free and family-friendly activities, including a community market, giveaways, sustainability panels, art installations, on-site surfboard shaping, surf clinics, public skate and BMX sessions.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 30 - Sunday, July 31; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

LITLIT

Hauser & Wirth

901 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB) and Hauser & Wirth Publishers hold their second annual Little Literary Fair, LITLIT, this weekend. Bringing together independent presses and literary arts organizations, the festival includes books, publications and programming (panel discussions with publishers, authors, artists, and community organizers) and demos for all ages, including traditional bookbinding and letterpress and screen printing).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Dragon Boat racing returns to Long Beach this weekend. (W J (Bill) Harrison, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Saturday, July 30; 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2022 Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival

Marine Stadium

5255 E. Paoli Way, Long Beach

Watch one of the largest dragon boat racing competitions in California and then stay for the festival with food vendors and entertainment. Catch Chinese traditional art demonstrations, Chinese acrobats, traditional dance, hip hop and music.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

The Car Wreck Hike near Laguna Beach is a challenging hike to an old, remote car wreck. (Mike Palmer, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Car Wreck Trail (Laguna Beach)

The moderate hike takes its name from a crashed 1946 Dodge coupe that has become part of the mountainside and vegetation. The remote location for the crash became such a popular destination that it officially became a trail in 2013. There’s shade along the approximately 3.5 loop trail, so it’ll remain relatively cool for hikers. Find parking and the trailhead at Alta Laguna Park (3299 Alta Laguna Blvd, Laguna Beach).

Viewing Pick

Not Okay

The comedy-drama starring Zooey Deutch captures the zeitgeist of our social media-driven world. She stars as an aimless writer and wannabe influencer with no friends/followers who fakes a trip to Paris. When a terrifying incident occurs in Paris, she “returns” home a hero. Her followers and social clout increase, but so do the complexity of a life built on lies. Of course, it’ll come crashing down, and you know how the internet loves to impose justice on losers. Not Okay streams on Hulu on July 29.

A+O Restaurant | Bar in Newport Beach has started themed nights including Western Wednesdays, Sushi and Sake Saturdays and RAW BAR Fridays. (A+O Restaurant | Bar)

Dine and Drink Deals

