Best Things To Do This New Year's Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 30 - Jan. 1
These New Year’s weekend experiences won’t break the bank: Catch a Disney movie marathon at El Capitan. Watch a free fireworks show in Marina del Rey. Bring the fam to the Grand Park party. Dance to a 12-hour show with DJ Markus Schulz. Celebrate Oshogatsu In Little Tokyo on New Year’s Day.
Events
Friday, Dec. 30 - Saturday, Dec. 31
Bandfest
Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College
1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
Watch two days of performances by marching bands participating in the 2023 Rose Parade. Bands and their auxiliary performers present the field shows that got them selected. There’s one session on Friday at 10 a.m. and two on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (with different programs/participants). Tickets are available online only.
COST: $20, children 5 and younger get in for FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Dec. 30; 9 p.m.
Gimme Gimme Disco
The Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
All dancing queens (and kings) need to hit the dance floor for this Abba-inspired night of disco. In addition to tunes from the Swedish quartet, listen to disco hits from The Bee Gees, Cher and other ‘70s greats.
COST: $17 - $23; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31; 7 p.m. - midnight
New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2022
Burton Chase Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
Ring in 2023 with a free fireworks show in the marina, best seen from the park, Fisherman’s Village or near the South Jetty. Fireworks take off at 8:59 p.m. and again at 11:59 p.m. If you have little ones, there’s a family-friendly Glow Party at Burton Chace Park.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31; 10 p.m.
The Groundlings’ New Year’s Eve Spectacular
The Groundlings Theatre
7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
Spend New Year’s Eve laughing into 2023 with the Groundlings. Enjoy the show that includes a happy hour, hors d’oeuvres, music from the Groundlings house band, beer and champagne at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the performance starting at 10 p.m. Guests must be 21+ and provide a same-day COVID-19 test upon entry.
COST: $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 1; 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Grand Park’s NYELA
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Attend the family-friendly dance party that encompasses six city blocks. The night features several L.A.-based DJs and musicians, including DJ Marques Wyatt and Cuban Funk band Cimafunk, performing on two stages. Watch the countdown to 2023 with Grand Park’s signature 3-D video projection and light show on City Hall. The Grand Park festivities are alcohol-free.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 1; 9 p.m. - 9 a.m.
NYE2023: Markus Schulz - Open to Close
Avalon
1735 Vine St., Hollywood
Get ready to dance your way into the New Year as DJ Markus Schultz spins trance and EDM all night long. To keep your stamina going, Avalon’s breakfast burritos will be ready to order at 6 a.m. This is a 21+ event.
COST: Tickets start at $90; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31; 9:30 p.m.
Fantasy Ball: New Year’s Eve Party 2023
Vermont Hollywood
1020 N. Vermont Ave., East Hollywood
Get glammed up for the return of a Desi party with DJs from Mumbai spinning Bollywood tunes all night long. Tickets include glow sticks and party favors, access to two floors and patios, with VIP bottle service available.
COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 31; 9 p.m.
Pangea Sound NYE
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The L.A.-based dance collective spins hip-hop, R&B, Afro-beat, Latin, Caribbean and world music throughout the night. DJs include Falcons, Supernova, Sleepy Joe and Joaquin, plus special guests. VIP tickets available. This is a 21+ event.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Dec. 31; 3 - 7 p.m.
Perceptual Shift
Santa Monica Place - Level 1 (#196)
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
It’s the last week to catch Michael Murphy’s experiential exhibition that explores themes of perspective, transience and details. The show is appropriate for all ages.
COST: $18 - $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Japanese New Year Celebration - Oshogatsu In Little Tokyo 2023
Japanese Village Plaza
335 E. 2nd St., Little Tokyo
Experience the Japanese New Year with a day of live entertainment and cultural events, presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California. Activities include mochitsuki (mochi pounding), a shamisen (a three-stringed instrument) show, a sake fest, a kimono fashion show and children’s activities.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1; 12 p.m.
Disney 100 Movie Marathon
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Celebrate 100 years of Disney films with a movie marathon on New Year’s Day. The program features Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen. Admission includes reserved seats, a keepsake event credential with lanyard, a 20 oz. bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print.
COST: $40 and $120 (family four-packs); MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1; 6:30 p.m.
Cinema Paradiso
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Watch the director’s cut of Giuseppe Tornatore’s ode to friendship, life and movies. The film follows a boy growing up in a small Italian town and his friendship with the town’s projectionist. An Ennio Morricone score reflects the onscreen magic. Some tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Surf City Splash
Dive into the new year by diving into the Pacific Ocean at noon on New Year’s Day in Huntington Beach. The 23rd annual event raises funds to support the Surfrider Foundation. In addition to swimming, New Year’s Day festivities include music, breakfast, a costume contest, raffles, an auction and ice skating. On Dec. 31, there’s an organized beach cleanup, vendor fair and ice skating. MORE INFO.
Viewing Pick
The Syfy channel's 2022-23 New Year's Twilight Zone Marathon
Watch 125 episodes of Rod Serling’s classic series (and a few episodes of Jordan Peele’s 2019 reboot) starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. It ends on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with the show’s 100th episode, “I Sing the Body Electric,” airing at 3:30 a.m., which was written by Ray Bradbury.
Dine and Drink Deals
So many restaurants/bars/venues are offering New Year’s prix fixe specials and tasting menus this week, but here are 10 options that won’t break the bank — priced under $100 or offering a la carte options.
- Yangban Society, the Korean American deli and super in downtown L.A., offers a New Year’s Eve (5:30 - 11 p.m.) tasting menu for $85 per person. Chefs Katianna and John Hong prepare dishes including Kusshi oysters, shima aji tostada, rice cake “tteok” and wood grilled sea bream. Make reservations via Opentable.
- Chao Krung Thai (with a soup pictured above) launches a new tasting menu ($75 per person) called Sum Rup on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31) and then takes place on the third Thursday of each month in 2023. Chef Amanda Maneesilasan’s menu features six dishes and condiments meant to be eaten with rice. Dishes include minced trout, Mussaman oxtail and koi nuea (spicy filet mignon). Purchase tickets via Resy.
- Common Space Brewery in Hawthorne holds an Intergalactic Disco NYE Party on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Come dressed in your best space attire and enter the costume contest. While admission is free, the better deal is to pay $29 for two beer tickets and a plate of three tacos or one burrito.
- Heritage, the Long Beach zero-waste fine dining concept, offers a six-course dinner on New Year’s Eve ($95 per person) that features a grilled mushroom tartlet, Ember roasted beets, cast iron cannonball cabbage, choice of all-natural prime short rib or wild striped bass, Mont Blanc and Mignardise. Tickets to the dinner are available on OpenTable.
- The new British pub in Hollywood, The Chap, holds a New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m. Attendees will have access to a four-hour open bar with a performance by Dear Amy (an Amy Winehouse tribute band), passed hors d'oeuvres and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $100 per person.
- While Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights has a NYE party, we’re leaning into the New Year’s Day Hangover Pajama Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1 from noon to 10 p.m. Roll up in PJs for $2 off pints and a brunch menu from Correa’s Market including breakfast burritos, mariscos, micheladas, and cider mimosas. Must be 21+ to attend.
- Little Dom’s in Los Feliz offers a New Year’s Day menu that features sweet and savory signature breakfast and dinner dishes such as rice grits and Calabrese fried eggs, French toast souffle, black-eyed peas and grilled Andouille sausage with braised greens to wish luck and good wealth for guests.
- Cassia in Santa Monica offers a Southeast Asian family-style dinner for $95 per person, featuring organic chickpea curry, whole grilled sea bass, Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish spring rolls and wok-tossed black pepper udon and braised lamb shank ragu. Reservations are available on Resy. There will be some availability for walk-ins to enjoy a limited à la carte menu at the bar.
- Put a little hair on the goat at Cabra’s New Year’s Day Brunch. Enjoy a prix fixe menu of bites for the table to share, fresh air and views while the DJ plays fun beats that won’t hurt the hangover. Tickets are $45 per person and a full beverage menu will be available for à la carte purchase.
- Lilly Rose at The Wayfarer Hotel in downtown L.A. holds a Hangover High Tea & Highballs on New Year’s Day. Experience a twist on the high tea experience, with sweet and savory breakfast treats, choice of tea, and one mimosa or Bloody Mary.