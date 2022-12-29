Best Things To Do This New Year's Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 30 - Jan. 1

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

These New Year’s weekend experiences won’t break the bank: Catch a Disney movie marathon at El Capitan. Watch a free fireworks show in Marina del Rey. Bring the fam to the Grand Park party. Dance to a 12-hour show with DJ Markus Schulz. Celebrate Oshogatsu In Little Tokyo on New Year’s Day.

Events

Friday, Dec. 30 - Saturday, Dec. 31

Bandfest

Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College

1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Watch two days of performances by marching bands participating in the 2023 Rose Parade. Bands and their auxiliary performers present the field shows that got them selected. There’s one session on Friday at 10 a.m. and two on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (with different programs/participants). Tickets are available online only.

COST: $20, children 5 and younger get in for FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 30; 9 p.m.

Gimme Gimme Disco

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

All dancing queens (and kings) need to hit the dance floor for this Abba-inspired night of disco. In addition to tunes from the Swedish quartet, listen to disco hits from The Bee Gees, Cher and other ‘70s greats.

COST: $17 - $23; MORE INFO

Watch fireworks shows on New Year's Eve in Marina del Rey. (Courtesy of DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash)

Saturday, Dec. 31; 7 p.m. - midnight

New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2022

Burton Chase Park

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

Ring in 2023 with a free fireworks show in the marina, best seen from the park, Fisherman’s Village or near the South Jetty. Fireworks take off at 8:59 p.m. and again at 11:59 p.m. If you have little ones, there’s a family-friendly Glow Party at Burton Chace Park.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 31; 10 p.m.

The Groundlings’ New Year’s Eve Spectacular

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Spend New Year’s Eve laughing into 2023 with the Groundlings. Enjoy the show that includes a happy hour, hors d’oeuvres, music from the Groundlings house band, beer and champagne at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the performance starting at 10 p.m. Guests must be 21+ and provide a same-day COVID-19 test upon entry.

COST: $100; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 1; 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Grand Park’s NYELA

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend the family-friendly dance party that encompasses six city blocks. The night features several L.A.-based DJs and musicians, including DJ Marques Wyatt and Cuban Funk band Cimafunk, performing on two stages. Watch the countdown to 2023 with Grand Park’s signature 3-D video projection and light show on City Hall. The Grand Park festivities are alcohol-free.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 1; 9 p.m. - 9 a.m.

NYE2023: Markus Schulz - Open to Close

Avalon

1735 Vine St., Hollywood

Get ready to dance your way into the New Year as DJ Markus Schultz spins trance and EDM all night long. To keep your stamina going, Avalon’s breakfast burritos will be ready to order at 6 a.m. This is a 21+ event.

COST: Tickets start at $90; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 31; 9:30 p.m.

Fantasy Ball: New Year’s Eve Party 2023

Vermont Hollywood

1020 N. Vermont Ave., East Hollywood

Get glammed up for the return of a Desi party with DJs from Mumbai spinning Bollywood tunes all night long. Tickets include glow sticks and party favors, access to two floors and patios, with VIP bottle service available.

COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 31; 9 p.m.

Pangea Sound NYE

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The L.A.-based dance collective spins hip-hop, R&B, Afro-beat, Latin, Caribbean and world music throughout the night. DJs include Falcons, Supernova, Sleepy Joe and Joaquin, plus special guests. VIP tickets available. This is a 21+ event.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

It's the last week to catch Michael Murphy’s 'Perceptual Shift' exhibition in Santa Monica. (Courtesy of the artist)

Through Saturday, Dec. 31; 3 - 7 p.m.

Perceptual Shift

Santa Monica Place - Level 1 (#196)

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

It’s the last week to catch Michael Murphy’s experiential exhibition that explores themes of perspective, transience and details. The show is appropriate for all ages.

COST: $18 - $25; MORE INFO

Usher in 2023 new year, the Year of the Rabbit, during Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo on Sunday, Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Go Little Tokyo)

Sunday, Jan. 1; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Japanese New Year Celebration - Oshogatsu In Little Tokyo 2023

Japanese Village Plaza

335 E. 2nd St., Little Tokyo

Experience the Japanese New Year with a day of live entertainment and cultural events, presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California. Activities include mochitsuki (mochi pounding), a shamisen (a three-stringed instrument) show, a sake fest, a kimono fashion show and children’s activities.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 1; 12 p.m.

Disney 100 Movie Marathon

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Celebrate 100 years of Disney films with a movie marathon on New Year’s Day. The program features Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen. Admission includes reserved seats, a keepsake event credential with lanyard, a 20 oz. bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print.

COST: $40 and $120 (family four-packs); MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 1; 6:30 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch the director’s cut of Giuseppe Tornatore’s ode to friendship, life and movies. The film follows a boy growing up in a small Italian town and his friendship with the town’s projectionist. An Ennio Morricone score reflects the onscreen magic. Some tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Surf City Splash

Dive into the new year by diving into the Pacific Ocean at noon on New Year’s Day in Huntington Beach. The 23rd annual event raises funds to support the Surfrider Foundation. In addition to swimming, New Year’s Day festivities include music, breakfast, a costume contest, raffles, an auction and ice skating. On Dec. 31, there’s an organized beach cleanup, vendor fair and ice skating. MORE INFO.

Actor Burgess Meredith performs in the television show 'The Twilight Zone.' (Getty Images/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Viewing Pick

The Syfy channel's 2022-23 New Year's Twilight Zone Marathon

Watch 125 episodes of Rod Serling’s classic series (and a few episodes of Jordan Peele’s 2019 reboot) starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. It ends on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with the show’s 100th episode, “I Sing the Body Electric,” airing at 3:30 a.m., which was written by Ray Bradbury.

Chao Krung Thai on Fairfax offers a Sum Rup tasting menu on New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy of Chao Krung)

Dine and Drink Deals

So many restaurants/bars/venues are offering New Year’s prix fixe specials and tasting menus this week, but here are 10 options that won’t break the bank — priced under $100 or offering a la carte options.

