Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1

View and listen to art created by Lykke Li. Attend a Support Group, conducted by The Groundlings. Screen classic films at Cinecon. Watch a play reading on the grounds of the Greystone Estate.

Monday, Aug. 29; 8 p.m.

Support Group

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The Groundlings’ latest show features costumed improv performers who pick their characters while the audience picks their problems. Created by H. Michael Croner (The Last O.G.) and Emily Pendergast (Veep), the cast includes Lauren Burns, Allison Dunbar, Ryan Gaul and Lyric Lewis.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 4

Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival

Various locations in Long Beach

With the theme Stand Up, the festival brings together an series of experiential outdoor installations, wall murals and interactive events that celebrate the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. The week-long festival includes 24/7 viewing of the mural art, food tastings, bike tours, and a KCRW Summer Nights Closing Party Sept. 4.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 29 - Tuesday, Aug. 30; 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Breathless / Band of Outsiders

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch a double feature of classic French cinema starting with Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 crime drama A Bout de Souffle / Breathless with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg and a script written by François Truffaut. It’s followed by Godard’s 1964 heist film Bande à part / Band of Outsiders.

COST: $12; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Aug. 30; 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dance

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

It’s the last summer dance night on the plaza so pull on your boots and cowboy hats for an evening of line dancing and two-stepping. Learn from seasoned instructor and choreographer Dev Edwards. All ages and abilities are welcome and no dance experience required.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 30; 7 p.m.

Supernova Comedy

1716 Whitley Ave., Hollywood

This standup comedy show features a stellar lineup: Craig Robinson, Nikki Glaser, Sklar Bros, Doug Benson and Tom Arnold. Full bar and food are available at the outdoor theater in the round. This is an 18+ event with a two-item minimum required.

COST: Tickets start at $22.95 MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Evan + Zane

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor

Tickets are scarce for this new monthly residency with the new band formed by Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney. They perform on the last Tuesday of August, September and October with brand-new themes and new songs each show. This Tuesday, they’re performing Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill in its entirety.

COST: $50 - $100; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Aug. 31; 7:30 p.m.

The Lesbian Agenda

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Lesbians are taking over the world and making us laugh while doing so. Join Sophie Santos at Dynasty Typewriter as they bring you their “agenda” with guests Robby Hoffman, Demi Adejuyigbe and Christine Medrano (with a surprise appearance from "Che Diaz"). Ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Theatre 40 and the city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department present free outdoor play-readings at Greystone Estate and Garden in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Theatre 40)

Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Thursday, Aug. 31; 5 p.m.

The Half-Light

Greystone Estate and Gardens

905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills

Theatre 40 and the city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department present outdoor play readings in the pool area of the historic estate. The series begins with Monica Wood’s play, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, in which a college secretary explores whether people can be trained to see the dead. Her search leads to a “more earthbound challenge when a colleague is felled by grief.” To reserve seats, phone (310) 364-3606.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 5

Cinecon

Hollywood Legion Theater

2035 Highland Ave., Hollywood

The classic film festival returns in person for its 58th year at a new venue, celebrating old and unusual films that are rarely given public screenings. This year, watch more than 30 films made between 1914 and 1964. The festival opens on Thursday night with a gala reception in the theater lobby followed by a screening of Anything Goes (1956), courtesy of Paramount Pictures and starring Mitzi Gaynor. She will make a rare public appearance to accept her Cinecon Legacy Award from friend and performer Michael Feinstein.

COST: $65 - $299; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m.

Nubya Garcia / Nate Smith

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd., E, Hollywood Hills

It’s a night of jazz at The Ford with saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia, taking from her African and Caribbean influences through a Camden Town UK lens.Sharing the bill that night is drummer, composer, and bandleader Nate Smith with his band Kinfolk.

COST: $35 - $65; MORE INFO

Lykke Li, seen here performing at the O2 Academy Brixton in 2018 in London, debuts new art and sound installation at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles. (Ming Yeung/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe)

Thursday, Sept. 1; 7 p.m.

Resonant Tones: Ü & EYEYE by Lykke Li

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Music artist Lykke Li launches an immersive, intimate, sensory project at the museum. On the opening night (Thursday, Sept 1), Lykke Li and musicians perform in the lobby and third floor galleries of the museum, accompanied by her visual installation in the museum’s Oculus Hall. The video installation — with visual palindrome images — includes a “spatial sound composition” based on her album EYEYE. Following the performance, the installation will remain on view through Sunday, Sept. 4.

COST: FREE with museum ticket (FREE - $18); MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new Prime Video series debuts a day early, now on Sept. 1, with the epic drama serving as a prequel of sorts to Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings with an ensemble cast of new and existing characters. The show’s 10 episodes begin in a time of relative peace before evil re-emerges in Middle Earth. The first two episodes drop on Sept. 1 with episodes released weekly.

Rossoblu partners with Mal Bien Mezcal for a pizza pairing on Monday, Aug. 29. (Courtesy of Rossblu)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

