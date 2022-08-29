Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1
View and listen to art created by Lykke Li. Attend a Support Group, conducted by The Groundlings. Screen classic films at Cinecon. Watch a play reading on the grounds of the Greystone Estate.
Monday, Aug. 29; 8 p.m.
Support Group
The Groundlings Theatre
7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
The Groundlings’ latest show features costumed improv performers who pick their characters while the audience picks their problems. Created by H. Michael Croner (The Last O.G.) and Emily Pendergast (Veep), the cast includes Lauren Burns, Allison Dunbar, Ryan Gaul and Lyric Lewis.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 4
Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival
Various locations in Long Beach
With the theme Stand Up, the festival brings together an series of experiential outdoor installations, wall murals and interactive events that celebrate the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. The week-long festival includes 24/7 viewing of the mural art, food tastings, bike tours, and a KCRW Summer Nights Closing Party Sept. 4.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 29 - Tuesday, Aug. 30; 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Breathless / Band of Outsiders
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Watch a double feature of classic French cinema starting with Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 crime drama A Bout de Souffle / Breathless with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg and a script written by François Truffaut. It’s followed by Godard’s 1964 heist film Bande à part / Band of Outsiders.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 30; 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dance
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
It’s the last summer dance night on the plaza so pull on your boots and cowboy hats for an evening of line dancing and two-stepping. Learn from seasoned instructor and choreographer Dev Edwards. All ages and abilities are welcome and no dance experience required.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 30; 7 p.m.
Supernova Comedy
1716 Whitley Ave., Hollywood
This standup comedy show features a stellar lineup: Craig Robinson, Nikki Glaser, Sklar Bros, Doug Benson and Tom Arnold. Full bar and food are available at the outdoor theater in the round. This is an 18+ event with a two-item minimum required.
COST: Tickets start at $22.95 MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Evan + Zane
The Bourbon Room
6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor
Tickets are scarce for this new monthly residency with the new band formed by Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney. They perform on the last Tuesday of August, September and October with brand-new themes and new songs each show. This Tuesday, they’re performing Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill in its entirety.
COST: $50 - $100; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 31; 7:30 p.m.
The Lesbian Agenda
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Lesbians are taking over the world and making us laugh while doing so. Join Sophie Santos at Dynasty Typewriter as they bring you their “agenda” with guests Robby Hoffman, Demi Adejuyigbe and Christine Medrano (with a surprise appearance from "Che Diaz"). Ages 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Thursday, Aug. 31; 5 p.m.
The Half-Light
Greystone Estate and Gardens
905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills
Theatre 40 and the city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department present outdoor play readings in the pool area of the historic estate. The series begins with Monica Wood’s play, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, in which a college secretary explores whether people can be trained to see the dead. Her search leads to a “more earthbound challenge when a colleague is felled by grief.” To reserve seats, phone (310) 364-3606.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 5
Cinecon
Hollywood Legion Theater
2035 Highland Ave., Hollywood
The classic film festival returns in person for its 58th year at a new venue, celebrating old and unusual films that are rarely given public screenings. This year, watch more than 30 films made between 1914 and 1964. The festival opens on Thursday night with a gala reception in the theater lobby followed by a screening of Anything Goes (1956), courtesy of Paramount Pictures and starring Mitzi Gaynor. She will make a rare public appearance to accept her Cinecon Legacy Award from friend and performer Michael Feinstein.
COST: $65 - $299; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m.
Nubya Garcia / Nate Smith
The Ford
2580 Cahuenga Blvd., E, Hollywood Hills
It’s a night of jazz at The Ford with saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia, taking from her African and Caribbean influences through a Camden Town UK lens.Sharing the bill that night is drummer, composer, and bandleader Nate Smith with his band Kinfolk.
COST: $35 - $65; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 1; 7 p.m.
Resonant Tones: Ü & EYEYE by Lykke Li
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Music artist Lykke Li launches an immersive, intimate, sensory project at the museum. On the opening night (Thursday, Sept 1), Lykke Li and musicians perform in the lobby and third floor galleries of the museum, accompanied by her visual installation in the museum’s Oculus Hall. The video installation — with visual palindrome images — includes a “spatial sound composition” based on her album EYEYE. Following the performance, the installation will remain on view through Sunday, Sept. 4.
COST: FREE with museum ticket (FREE - $18); MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The new Prime Video series debuts a day early, now on Sept. 1, with the epic drama serving as a prequel of sorts to Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings with an ensemble cast of new and existing characters. The show’s 10 episodes begin in a time of relative peace before evil re-emerges in Middle Earth. The first two episodes drop on Sept. 1 with episodes released weekly.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The LA Times Food Bowl runs all September, and the Food Bowl Launch Party takes place on Sept. 1 at Grandmaster Records. The night includes special tastings from guest chefs, live DJs, cocktails, beer and wine. Plus, the L.A. Times Food team General Manager Laurie Ochoa will honor this year’s recipients of the Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award with a live presentation of the awards. Tickets start at $150.
- Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach celebrates National Mai Tai Day on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Guests 21+ who order a World Famous Mai Tai ($18) during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. will receive a complimentary Billy’s signature canned Mai Tai.
- Rossblu in downtown L.A. holds a Pizza & Mezcal Tasting ($59) in its private garden on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Superfine Pizza and Mal Bien Mezcal, the tickets include one mezcal margarita and three small pours of Mal Bien’s finest mezcals. Three specialty Superfine pizzas will be paired with the drinks as slices and small bites throughout the night.
- On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday — and we get the presents. Stores across the LA area are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each location.
- Gogo’s Tacos in Koreatown / Rampart Village celebrates its first anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1, offering $1 regular tacos all day, available for dine-in or takeaway.
- Culver City’s Asian-fusion eatery Piccalilli holds its third annual Tel Aviv Night on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu ($70) that celebrates traditional Mediterranean flavors with modern Middle Eastern dishes inspired by the restaurant’s Israeli-born sous chef Liyam Ezer. Guests will dine on a meal that includes tartare di mare; stir fry with lamb shoulder, chicken parts, labneh; feuille de brick with potato, eggs, onions, ajo blanco, preserved lemon; and appetizers and sweets.
- Golden Road’s Oktoberfest beer — a classic Oktoberfest/Märzenbier — will be tapped on Sept. 1 at all of Golden Road's pubs, paired with a special mug available for purchase. The Anaheim location will have live music to celebrate the release on Sept. 10.