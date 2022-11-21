Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Prep for Thanksgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.



Monday, Nov. 21; 7 p.m.

The Flaming Lips

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

The veteran psych rock band returns with the folk sounds of Particle Kid (Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson) opening.

COST: Tickets start at $47; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 17

Invincible - The Musical Featuring the Music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Attend the world premiere of this new show featuring the music of the Grammy-winning and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees. Listen to tunes from the husband-and-wife’s legendary catalog and new music set to a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene with a book by Bradley Bredeweg.

COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Pershing Square

532 South Olive St., downtown L.A.

The city's largest ice rink (at 7,200 square feet) returns for the winter season with the annual opening celebration on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with live performances and special guests. General admission to the rink includes skate rental (figure and hockey skates). Skate helpers and lockers are available to rent.

COST: $20 admission; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 22; 6 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente

Zuzu’s petals! Casa Romantica, the nonprofit organization and the historic home of the founder of the city of San Clemente, holds its annual screening of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic with James Stewart and Donna Reed.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 23; 7 p.m.

The 8th Annual High & Mighty Thanksgiving Eve Power Hour

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Attend this comedy show in person or virtually. Its premise is pretty simple: six friends, 60 minutes, 60 shots of beer. Jon Gabrus hosts with guests Mano Agapion, Nicole Byer, Mike Mitchell, Betsy Sodaro and Nick Wiger to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 18+.

COST: $15 (virtual) - $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 23; 7:30 p.m.

Singin’ In the Rain

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch one of the greatest musicals on the big screen, featuring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Conner and Debbie Reynolds performing song-and-dance magic. The 1952 film was directed by Stanley Donen and Kelly and includes tunes such as “You Are My Lucky Star,” “Broadway Melody,” “Make ’Em Laugh” and the eponymous title track.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Nov. 23; 8 p.m.

The 16th Annual Thanksgiving Feast Show

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

To help you mentally prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, attend this completely improvised comedy meal with a fictional dysfunctional family. Watch creepster cousins and uncles sit around with goth teens and ostracized family members while the audience gets served food, too.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 23; 8:30 p.m.

Oddisee

El Rey Theatre

5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The rapper/producer Oddisee performs with his full live band Good Company dipping into his catalog with old favorites and tracks from his just-announced record, To What End (out Jan. 20, 2023). Also on the bill: Ubiquitous Love Tribe and Kid Abstrakt.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 24; 8 a.m.

Turkey Trot Los Angeles

Starts in front of L.A. City Hall

200 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

There are a number of local races early Thanksgiving morning to help us prep for a day of over-indulgence. So if we had to pick one, we’ll pick this 5k/10k run through downtown L.A. that helps raise funds for The Midnight Mission. The route takes runners around Grand Park and past the Disney Concert Hall, Broad Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and down historic Spring Street. There’s also a one-mile Widdle Wobble for kids.

COST: $49 - $68; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Sparkle DTLA

The Bloc

700 S. Flower St., downtown L.A.

Take in a magical and Instagrammable holiday show as millions of lights illuminate the night and are synchronized to festive tunes. The lights sparkle to music on the hour between 5 and 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Welcome to Chippendales

Inspired by true events, Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales follows the life and career of Chippendales’ founder Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee. The Indian immigrant becomes the unlikely founder of the male striptease revue, which began in 1979. Kumail Nanjiani leads the cast of the crime drama and dark comedy which also stars Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens and Juliette Lewis. The first two episodes drop on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

