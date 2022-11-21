Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thanksgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
Monday, Nov. 21; 7 p.m.
The Flaming Lips
The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
The veteran psych rock band returns with the folk sounds of Particle Kid (Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson) opening.
COST: Tickets start at $47; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 17
Invincible - The Musical Featuring the Music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Attend the world premiere of this new show featuring the music of the Grammy-winning and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees. Listen to tunes from the husband-and-wife’s legendary catalog and new music set to a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene with a book by Bradley Bredeweg.
COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square
Pershing Square
532 South Olive St., downtown L.A.
The city's largest ice rink (at 7,200 square feet) returns for the winter season with the annual opening celebration on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with live performances and special guests. General admission to the rink includes skate rental (figure and hockey skates). Skate helpers and lockers are available to rent.
COST: $20 admission; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Nov. 22; 6 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Life
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens
415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente
Zuzu’s petals! Casa Romantica, the nonprofit organization and the historic home of the founder of the city of San Clemente, holds its annual screening of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic with James Stewart and Donna Reed.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 23; 7 p.m.
The 8th Annual High & Mighty Thanksgiving Eve Power Hour
Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Attend this comedy show in person or virtually. Its premise is pretty simple: six friends, 60 minutes, 60 shots of beer. Jon Gabrus hosts with guests Mano Agapion, Nicole Byer, Mike Mitchell, Betsy Sodaro and Nick Wiger to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 18+.
COST: $15 (virtual) - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 23; 7:30 p.m.
Singin’ In the Rain
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Watch one of the greatest musicals on the big screen, featuring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Conner and Debbie Reynolds performing song-and-dance magic. The 1952 film was directed by Stanley Donen and Kelly and includes tunes such as “You Are My Lucky Star,” “Broadway Melody,” “Make ’Em Laugh” and the eponymous title track.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 23; 8 p.m.
The 16th Annual Thanksgiving Feast Show
The Elysian
1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park
To help you mentally prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, attend this completely improvised comedy meal with a fictional dysfunctional family. Watch creepster cousins and uncles sit around with goth teens and ostracized family members while the audience gets served food, too.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 23; 8:30 p.m.
Oddisee
El Rey Theatre
5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The rapper/producer Oddisee performs with his full live band Good Company dipping into his catalog with old favorites and tracks from his just-announced record, To What End (out Jan. 20, 2023). Also on the bill: Ubiquitous Love Tribe and Kid Abstrakt.
COST: $22; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 24; 8 a.m.
Turkey Trot Los Angeles
Starts in front of L.A. City Hall
200 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
There are a number of local races early Thanksgiving morning to help us prep for a day of over-indulgence. So if we had to pick one, we’ll pick this 5k/10k run through downtown L.A. that helps raise funds for The Midnight Mission. The route takes runners around Grand Park and past the Disney Concert Hall, Broad Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and down historic Spring Street. There’s also a one-mile Widdle Wobble for kids.
COST: $49 - $68; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Sparkle DTLA
The Bloc
700 S. Flower St., downtown L.A.
Take in a magical and Instagrammable holiday show as millions of lights illuminate the night and are synchronized to festive tunes. The lights sparkle to music on the hour between 5 and 9 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Welcome to Chippendales
Inspired by true events, Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales follows the life and career of Chippendales’ founder Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee. The Indian immigrant becomes the unlikely founder of the male striptease revue, which began in 1979. Kumail Nanjiani leads the cast of the crime drama and dark comedy which also stars Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens and Juliette Lewis. The first two episodes drop on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- On Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 22-23) from 3 to 7 p.m., Off Hours Bourbon stops by Hi-Lo Liquor Market in Culver City for a cocktail tasting and pie giveaway. Taste two cocktails perfect for serving at Thanksgiving: The Short, Dark, and Handsome and Off Hours Cider. Those who purchase a bottle of Off Hours at the store will receive a free pecan pie from Pie Hole (while supplies last).
- Boomtown Brewery hosts official Barra 76 Los Angeles watch parties (with $2 off beer on tap and food options available) for the upcoming US Men’s National Team’s matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Nov. 21, 25 and 29). The brewery will open at 10:30 a.m. on game days with matches starting at 11 a.m. Other suggestions: Where to Watch Your Favorite World Cup Team Across Los Angeles.
- The new British-inspired pub The Chap serves up comfort food favorites alongside a variety of European beers and classic cocktails. Located in Hollywood’s “Vinyl District,” The Chap celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup by airing all 11 a.m. between Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The pub will also open at 8 a.m. for key weekend matches and offer a special breakfast service. Sunday matches will be accompanied by The Chap’s Sunday Roast, with reservations available here.
- The food hall Trade Marketplace in Irvine holds its first Friendsgiving Night on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy fall dishes from more than a dozen eateries or sip cocktails from the bar. Enjoy live music from David Spitzfaden and The Power Trio.
- If you’re looking for an LGBTQ-friendly space to spend Thanksgiving with your chosen family, The Abbey offers its annual three-course Thanksgiving meal ($55 per person). The menu includes lobster bisque, hickory smoked turkey breast, truffled mashed potatoes, haricot vert casserole, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, buttermilk biscuit, and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.