Where To Watch Your Favorite World Cup Team Across Los Angeles

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

The FIFA World Cup is the most widely viewed sporting event in the world, attracting fútbol aficionados and non-fans alike. Billions of people, every four years, stop in their tracks and watch their country’s team play wherever they can.

Those who have shaped Los Angeles have always been a part of this. From over 150 countries and speaking more than 220 languages, the immigrants and refugees of our global metropolis have always been passionate about the beautiful game.

This year's World Cup is already proving controversial; Qatar has abused migrants in preparation for hosting the event and has a longstanding poor record of protecting human rights. And the event was moved to the winter, since it's even too hot to sit outside — let alone play — during the summer (in case you were wondering why this did not happen six months ago). With the announcement of a ban on alcohol in the stadium, many are wondering why FIFA selected Qatar in the first place.

Meanwhile, there is upheaval around the world. While Russia was banned and Ukraine failed to qualify, Iran continues to crack down violently on peaceful protesters, and South Korea is still mourning the tragedy in Itaewon.

But for every Angeleno who has lost faith, there is an Angeleno who still believes.

Take the Lopez family and Guelaguetza as an example.

For years, they have reinvented their family’s Oaxacan restaurant in the heart of Koreatown to preserve the legacy established by their father, including during the last World Cup, when the parking lot was transformed for a packed viewing of the Mundial.

Before, during, and after a lockdown that left countless restaurants reeling — and leaked tapes of L.A.’s city council president specifically insulting Oaxacans in Koreatown — the family has worked together to give our city a place to gather.

Fans at Guleguetza in Koreatown (Alex Sasamaya) Guelaguetza is Koreatown has hosted some excellent viewing parties before in the past (Alex Sasamaya)

As have countless other breweries, bars, markets, restaurants, halls, arenas, salas, and plazas across our dear city which continue to be there for us.

So this year, let's get out of our homes, meet our neighbors, and celebrate where we come from and what we share...and make day-drinking official with the eye-poppingly early 8 a.m start time of some games.

La Casita de Cancún Olé (Hollywood)

Established in 2003 as a meeting place for the Ecuadorian community, Cancún Olé serves as a venue for live music, fútbol matches, and a restaurant on Sundays.

Hesitant to show up at someone’s home? Ease your nerves with this Yelp review on Cancún Olé:

“Music playing, futbol on the tv and the owner making sure everything is perfect, this place is a great spot to bring the family, enjoy abuela's food and relax.”

Sounds like exactly who you want organizing a viewing of the opening match between Ecuador and Qatar!

Bolones, empanadas, bistek de carne, tigrillo, and mas otras sorpresas are on the menu. Entrada gratis, cinco televisiones, y “ambiente familiar.” 4927 Maplewood, Los Angeles, CA 90004. (323) 492-9286.

Brazilian Mall (Culver City)

At the heart of The Brazilian Mall, a shopping center in Culver City, is a patio bathed in natural light where fans of The Seleção gather to enjoy o jogo bonito. For $40, they are offering an all-you-can-eat and BYOB experience from Esquina Brazil, a combination of three restaurants within the market. The spread for 11am matches includes feijoada, pizza, burgers, batatas, and wings. Breakfast for 8 a.m. matches.

Their announcement says it best:

“Eu sei que 2022 não foi um ano fácil e passamos por muitas coisas, mas agora é hora de nos unirmos, nos darmos as mãos, esquecer os problemas e festejar um pouco. Então vista a sua camisa verde e amarela, bate no peito, mostra para todo o mundo o ORGULHO que é ser Brasileiro e vem torcer com a gente. AQUI É BRASIL!!! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷❤️❤️❤️”

Translation:

“I know 2022 has not been an easy year and we've been through a lot, but now it's time to come together, hold hands, forget about problems and party a little. So put on your green and yellow shirt, hit your chest, show the whole world how PROUD it is to be Brazilian and come cheer with us. HERE IS BRAZIL!!! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷❤️❤️❤️”

10826 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.

St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church (Chinatown)

Four years ago, even before Croatia advanced to the final match, St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church was one of the most exciting places to be. At viewings organized by L.A. Vatreni, an organization dedicated to uniting the Croatian diaspora, thousands packed the parish hall. Ćevapi was on the menu, and everything - and everyone - was covered in checkers.

Two waves of Croatian immigrants settled in Southern California at the turn of the 20th century. The first from the Dalmatian Coast found a new home in San Pedro and worked in fishing and shipbuilding, much like they had for generations back on the Adriatic Sea. The latter, from Hercegovina and Continental Croatia, settled in the heart of L.A. Their heavy construction experience helped them build this city.

In what we now call Chinatown, St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church promises to again lift our spirits. Matches are early this time around, though, so it is breakfast burritos and palačinke instead.

712 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Artesia Divino Espirito Santo (Artesia)

Brazil

In Artesia member of the Portuguese community take in a game at the Artesia D.E.S. (Alex Sasamaya / For LAist )

The Artesia D.E.S. was founded in 1927 to promote the traditions of the Portuguese in Artesia, and hosting viewings of the World Cup does just that. Bifana sandwiches (marinated pork steak topped with grainy mustard and caramelized onions, served on a soft chewy bun), pastéis de nata, and beer were at hand. 11903 Ashworth St., Artesia, California 90701

Pastéis de nata are the perfect Portuguese treat to much on while watching the game. (Alex Sasamaya / For LAist )

Did someone say pork chop sandwiches? (Alex Sasamaya / For LAist)

Los Angeles State Historic Park (Chinatown)

Mexico, sponsored by Estrella Jalisco

FAN FEST - Watch Party - MEXICO vs ARGENTINA Facebook)

Here in L.A., it's always a party whenever Mexico plays during the World Cup! Head to Chinatown and join the crowd for what will be sure to be a spectacular viewing experience with music and giveaways. A great way to celebrate the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

LAFC Sponsered Events

USA, Wales;

Mexico, Poland

LAFC, fresh off their championship win, will host viewing parties throughout the L.A. area. On Nov 21st, catch Team USA against Wales and LAFC’s own Gareth Bale at Santa Monica Brew Works. Then, the following day, catch Mexico vs. Poland at the Banc of California Stadium. Mcdonald's is sponsoring and coffee, food, and drinks will be served.

More Info (Santa Monica Brew Works)

More Info (Banc of California Stadium)

Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza (Hermosa Beach)

USA, Mexico; sponsored by LA Galaxy

The L.A. Galaxy will host watch parties on the Hermosa Beach Pier as they did in 2014. Join thousands of South Bay residents and their closest friends for two of the city’s most popular teams: Team USA and Mexico.

More Info



Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet (Santa Fe Springs)

Visiting the Santa Fe Springs swap meet would be a quintessential Southern California experience if there was one. Located off the 5, the converted drive-in movie theater, known for usually hosting cover bands of your favorite musical artists, will be hosting the Mexico vs. Poland match, opening its doors at 6 a.m. A live banda group will be playing the festivities that will surely wake you up!

Red Lion Tavern (Silverlake)

Germany, all matches

The loss of the restaurant at Alpine Village in Torrance will be felt more than ever in the coming weeks.

Fortunately, we have the Red Lion Tavern, which will not only show Germany but all (yes, all!) matches, including those during the group stage that starts at 2 am. Pajamas are encouraged, and sausages and eggs will be served.

More lnfo



Gaucho Grill (Downey)

Argentina

What is sure to be one of the premier matchups of the early rounds of the World Cup, catch Mexico vs. Argentina at the Argentine steak house in Downey. For a morning of live music and a happy hour menu starting at 10 AM, it’s sure to be a fun party.

Good Time Cafe (Long Beach)

One of the best things about the World Cup is that seemingly unassuming locations turn into venues to watch the game. This coffee shop in Long Beach which also doubles as a plant and wine shop will play host to a slew of games throughout the tournament.