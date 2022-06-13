Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 13 - 16

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Celebrate California’s state parks this week. Dance and sing along with Baby Shark (doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo). Listen to a lecture and presentation by 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Maureen Beck.

Monday, June 13: 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Lab at the Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

Start the week off with laughs from the Mermaid comics this week: Jenny Zigrino, Sophie Buddle, Dara Wilson, Zara Mizrahi, Leslie Liao, Sharon Mahoney, and guest co-host Emily Winter. The show is produced and hosted by Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer. 21+.

COST: $12 and two-item minimum; MORE INFO



Tuesday, June 14: 6 p.m.

Baby Shark Live

Saban Theatre

8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Baby Shark is back, bringing that earworm and friends along for an adventure into the jungle and under the sea. The show will have people of all ages singing and dancing along. The show will also head to Long Beach on Saturday, June 25 at the Terrace Theatre.

COST: $39 - $99; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 14 - Saturday, June 18

California State Parks Week

Various locations

Celebrate California’s 279 state parks with several days of in-person and virtual programs presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California, and the California State Parks Foundation. Events include native land acknowledgement and education sessions, tai chi, and hiking.

COST: Varies, but many events are free; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 14: 7 p.m.

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road: Los Angeles

Resident

428 S. Hewitt St., downtown L.A.

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is back on the road, featuring music from the 2022 winner Alisa Amador as well as California-based Tiny Desk Contest artists. Amador was crowned the champ — from thousands of unsigned bands and musicians who entered the contest — and invited to perform behind the Tiny Desk at NPR’s headquarters. This show is 21+

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 14: 7:30 p.m.

Summer Night Cinema: Official Competition

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Catch an advance screening of the IFC Films release starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas as two “egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.” The night also includes after-hours access to the museum’s galleries (until 7:30 p.m.).The Hammer's courtyard restaurant Lulu will be open for pre-screening drinks and bar bites. Seats will be assigned at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 14: 7:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Alamo Drafthouse

750 West 7th St., downtown L.A.

Remember Marcel the Shell from the YouTube video that went viral a decade ago? Well, the anthropomorphic shell with the big eye and shoes returns in a feature film, with original creators Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer Camp starring and directing, respectively. If you miss this advance screening, the film opens in theaters on June 24.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 15: 5 - 8 p.m.

Third Wednesdays

Downtown Culver City

After three years dark, the popular shopping and tasting series returns to Culver City every Third Wednesday this summer. Participating businesses create spiked or virgin cocktails and serve up tastes to guests as they explore the streets of downtown Culver City. June’s featured drink is Spiked Lemonade.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The touring production of 'Pretty Woman' heads to Hollywood, opening this week. (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Wednesday, June 15 - Sunday, July 3

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The musical touring production of the hit 1990 romantic comedy features Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward. If you remember, the Disney feature had Richard Gere as a business mogul who hired a sex worker, played by Julia Roberts, to spend the week with him in Beverly Hills. The tour also stops at the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts in Costa Mesa from July 5–July 17.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 15: 6:45 p.m.

Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine

The Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird is currently on tour in support of his latest album, Inside Problems. He’s joined by Samuel "Sam" Ervin Beam — better known as Iron & Wine — in this show under the stars.

COST: Tickets start at $30.50; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 16 - Friday, June 17: 7:30 p.m.

Nat Geo Live: Improbable Ascent

The Broad Stage

310 11th St., Santa Monica

Maureen Beck, the 2019 National Geographic adventurer of the year, brings her wit and tales of adventure as a one-handed paraclimbing champion to the Broad Stage.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 16 - Saturday, Aug. 6: 6 - 10 p.m.

Parks After Dark

Various locations

The series returns for its 13th season with fun, free, and safe recreational experiences for kids, families, and communities at the 34 L.A. County Parks. The activities take place all over the county — from Jackie Robinson Park in Little Rock to Mona Park in Compton — on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, featuring self-care classes, dancing, movies, and more.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 16: 6 - 8 p.m.

Red Hen Readathon

Virtual

Red Hen presents a celebration of literature and publishing at their annual fundraiser with readings from authors and appearances by Red Hen Press staff. Support the Pasadena-based press through donations or book purchases. Participating authors include Kim Dower, Paula Dietz, Carleton Eastlake, Charles Harper Webb, Diane Thiel, Adam Kirsch, Emily Wall, Carlos Allende, Monica Mody, Vinita Ramani, Sohini Basak, Nabina Das, Yuvi Zalkow, and Ra Malika Imhotep.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The exhibition, 'The Agony & The Ecstasy,' is now on view at at Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood. (Tijana Titin, 'Survival')

Through Saturday, July 23

The Agony & The Ecstasy

Maddox Gallery

8811 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood

The group exhibition features works by artists who explore the fine line between the extremes of human emotions. View paintings and sculpture by six international artists: Tijana Titin, Darian Mederos, Melissa Herrington, Justin Bower, Samantha Greenfeld, and Susanne Zagorni. The show’s title is drawn from Irving Stone’s 1961 biographical novel of the life and career of Michelangelo Buonarroti.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Evil: Season 3

The supernatural drama Evil is a spooky thriller filled with serial killers, demons, possessions, and the Catholic church, which premiered on CBS in 2019. For its second season, the ghostbusting trio — resident skeptic and forensic psychologist (Katia Herbers), Catholic priest-in-training (Mike Colter), and a technology expert (Aasif Mandvi) — was moved to Paramount+, where it remains for its just-released third season. The 10 episodes are being released weekly on Sundays.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



For Pride Month, Huckleberry in Santa Monica donates 25% of proceeds from sales of Rainbow-Glazed Doughnuts and Housemade Beef Chorizo Breakfast Bowls (featuring rainbow-colored veggies) to the Human Rights Campaign .

donates 25% of proceeds from sales of Rainbow-Glazed Doughnuts and Housemade Beef Chorizo Breakfast Bowls (featuring rainbow-colored veggies) to the . The former pop-up Kuya Lord, from chef Lord Maynard Llera, now has a permanent 21-seat home in the Melrose Hill neighborhood. Llera and team serve up Filipino food his way with lots of pork belly, sweet and savory longganisa, and short ribs.

from chef Lord Maynard Llera, now has a permanent 21-seat home in the Melrose Hill neighborhood. Llera and team serve up Filipino food his way with lots of pork belly, sweet and savory longganisa, and short ribs. Celebrate National Bourbon Day on Tuesday, June 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. The Minty presents Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Max Ehrlich , who leads guests through four tastings and a cocktail. Light bites will also be provided. The ticket also includes the Cat Moms comedy show that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25.

, who leads guests through four tastings and a cocktail. Light bites will also be provided. The ticket also includes the Cat Moms comedy show that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Everytable opens its newest store in Baldwin Park (14200 Ramona Blvd.) on Monday, June 13. (This after just opening new Everytables in West L.A., South L.A., and Culver City last week.) The stores feature nutritious, budget-friendly meals, starting at just $6. This month, Everytable launched “Stock up Mondays,” where customers can buy five meals and get one free, plus a “Free Meal Friday” where customers get a free meal when they spend $25.

opens its newest store in Baldwin Park (14200 Ramona Blvd.) on Monday, June 13. (This after just opening new Everytables in West L.A., South L.A., and Culver City last week.) The stores feature nutritious, budget-friendly meals, starting at just $6. This month, Everytable launched “Stock up Mondays,” where customers can buy five meals and get one free, plus a “Free Meal Friday” where customers get a free meal when they spend $25. Now through the end of June, Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica donates 50% of the proceeds from its “Out & About” cocktail — featuring vanilla-infused Supergay vodka, pineapple juice, and jalapeño — to The Trevor Project .

in Santa Monica donates 50% of the proceeds from its “Out & About” cocktail — featuring vanilla-infused Supergay vodka, pineapple juice, and jalapeño — to . The HB Patio in Huntington Beach hosts a night with Strainge Beast (Sierra Nevada’s hard kombucha brand) on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Hear special musical performances and taste food from Machete Test Kitchen and a Strainge Beast sampling. Free to enter. Ages 21+.