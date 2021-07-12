Fabulous Events Happening In Los Angeles and Southern California This Week: July 12 - 15
Catch comedy shows under the stars. Take a soundwalk through a park. View a Judy Baca retrospective. Celebrate a classic Carole King album. Screen a crazy German film at the Secret Movie Club.
Tuesday, July 13; 6 p.m. PT
The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean
Skylight Books and Dynasty Typewriter team up to present a livestream event with Kean as he discusses his new book. The Icepick Surgeon examines how many people crossed the line, skirted moral boundaries and committed crimes in the name of science. The book draws lines from medical abuses at Tuskegee and in Nazi Germany to current vaccine hesitancy and connects icepick lobotomies from the 1950s to the failings of today’s mental health care system.
COST: $5 - $61.99; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14 - Thursday, July 15, Sunday, July 18
Tapestry at 50
The Huntington (July 14-15)
1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino
The Skirball (July 18)
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
The performing arts organization MUSE/IQUE salutes Carole King’s 1971 album, Tapestry. An eclectic range of performers will interpret songs from the album, which includes “You’ve Got a Friend,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman.” The event is part of L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.
COST: General admission is $75 for nonmembers (which includes admission to three MUSE/IQUE events); MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14; 8 p.m.
Better Half Comedy
Bar Bandini
2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
Watch live stand-up comedy on the back patio of the natural wine bar. Hosted by Kara Klenk and Jared Logan, the lineup includes Nicole Byer, Blair Socci, Langston Kerman, Atsuko Okatsuka and Trevor Wallace. The show is 21+.
COST: FREE / By donation; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14 - Sunday, July 18
Alonzo King Lines Ballet
The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The Dance at Dusk series features nightly, outdoor performances including the West Coast premieres of Child of Sky and Earth and Swift Arrow, choreographed for New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. The residency ends with a free livestream of Sunday night’s performance at musiccenter.org as well as a simulcast event at Lula Washington Dance Theatre.
COST: $150 - $225 (for pods for four people); MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14; 8 p.m.
Fassbinder’s Beware of a Holy Whore (35mm)
Secret Movie Club
1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie Club’s new series, Fassbinder 35mm Biergarten Wednesdays, screens Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1971 semi-autobiographical film about the disastrous making of his movie, Whity. Please read all instructions for attendance. Organizers recommend that you bring masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
COST: $16; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14 - Wednesday, Sept. 29; 8 a.m. - Sunset
32 Acres
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 N. Spring Street, Chinatown
Explore this corner of the city by taking a sound walk through the park. Listen to the site-specific sounds created by artist Marike Splint. Available during park hours, visitors should download the free app for information and directions.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14; 2 - 5 p.m.
Bastille Day
Beverly Center, Grand Court on Level 6
8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
Take part in a celebration with other Francophiles. Catch can-can dance performances by Cabaret Versatile, live sketching with Zabé Arts, a pop-up petanque game with La Boulisterie and pastries from Pitchoun! Bakery. Guests who bring their French passport or say the words "Bastille Day" at the concierge desk will receive additional offers and a surprise treat.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 14; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
MOLAA Reopens with Judy Baca: Memorias De Nuestra Tierra
Museum of Latin American Art
629 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
The museum reopens to the public, Wednesdays through Sundays this week. Check out the first comprehensive retrospective of Chicana muralist, educator and community activist Judy Baca. She founded the first city of Los Angeles Mural Program in 1974, which evolved into the nonprofit Social and Public Art Resource Center. You can also view HERland: Women Artists in the MOLAA Collection and the Robert Gumbiner Sculpture and Events Garden.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 15; 5 p.m.
Paint & Sip: Van Gogh
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE
900 West Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
Attend a guided abstract painting session of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, led by artist and designer Amanda Renata of The Painted Peach in Venice Beach. One glass of wine and all materials and a canvas are included in the ticket price. Van Gogh-themed cocktails will be available for purchase.
COST: $100; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 15; 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The outdoor comedy show features Beth Stelling, Guy Branum and other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue.
COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO
Thursdays; 9 p.m. - midnight
Kiki Karaoke
Cfrenz
7026 Reseda Blvd., Reseda
One of the few LGBTQIA+ bars and nightclubs left in the Valley has a karaoke night every Thursday with drink specials throughout the week.
COST: No cover; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 15; 7:30 p.m. PT
Jessica Fichot
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center
1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton
The Muck welcomes singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Fichot, who draws on her multiethnic background to create music that blends French chanson, Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and folk. She’s accompanied by a band while playing an accordion and toy piano. No tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket holders must comply with The Muck’s health, safety and COVID-19 protocols.
COST: $15 - $30; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Dinner and a Movie
Melrose Rooftop Cinema
E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood
Al fresco summer screenings have returned atop E.P. & L.P with a lineup that includes; Love, Actually; Ghost; Boyz N the Hood; Bridesmaids; Casablanca; and Superbad. For an even better deal, buy the dinner and movie option. It includes a three-course meal.
COST: $28 - $49; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Santa Ana Zoo Reopens
Prentice Park
1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana
The zoo is home to more than 260 animals including 60 monkeys and several endangered species. For families, there’s a playground with seating for adults, picnic tables, rest areas, the Zoofari Express Train, the Conservation Carousel and the new Fifty Monkey Ferris Wheel. The zoo is currently open from Wednesdays through Sundays . Rides are available Fridays through Sundays.
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
This zany, under-the-radar anthology series has its third season premiere on July 13 on TBS. Created by Simon Rich, it stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as pioneers on the Oregon Trail in 1844. (Last season was set in the Dark Ages.) From preachers to prairie wives and badass outlaws, Miracle Workers promises another season of quirky comedy. The show airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here's the 411 from restaurants and bars in Los Angeles and SoCal:
- Burger Week runs through Saturday at various restaurants in L.A. and Orange counties. Create a burger itinerary and savor treats from Hangry Belly in Long Beach, Wood and Vine in Hollywood, Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach, MFK Modern Filipino Kitchen in Bellflower and Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa.
- The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl presents a fancy dinner on Monday, featuring a four-course Oaxacan meal from Koreatown’s Guelaguetza. The family-owned restaurant promises a night filled with food, cocktails and live music. Seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $115 - $130.
- It’s National Mac and Cheese Day on Wednesday and Patxi’s Pizza introduces a new menu item for the occasion: Spicy, Meaty, Mackey Cheesey (SMMC). The mac and cheese is baked in a bread bowl and made with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, salami, bacon, chicken, chipotle sauce, roasted red peppers, onions and jalapeños. The dish will be available at the discounted price of $10 (regular price is $13) for one day only.
- San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant has been serving savory micheladas for more than six decades. If you can’t make it to one of the market’s locations for Michelada Day on Monday, their Michelada Mix is now available at Sanpedrofish.com for $6.99.
- Flame Broiler’s El Monte location celebrates its fifth anniversary with specials from July 15 - 17. The Korean-inspired rice bowl concept offers a free fountain drink with the purchase of a bowl/plate on Thursday; a chicken bowl for $.05 with the purchase of one at full price (Friday) and a free side of zucchini with the bowl/plate purchase on Sunday.
- Echo Park bar and restaurant Bar Caló recently reopened. Look for seasonal cocktails, Mexican wines, mezcal from independent producers and shareable dishes. Bar Caló is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays.
- The SoCal-burger chain Farmer Boys celebrates Give Something Away Day on Thursday. Guests who visit participating locations receive one free order of the Always Crispy Fries when mentioning code FRY615 to the cashier. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or rewards. The offer is only available at participating locations.