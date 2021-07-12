Fabulous Events Happening In Los Angeles and Southern California This Week: July 12 - 15

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Catch comedy shows under the stars. Take a soundwalk through a park. View a Judy Baca retrospective. Celebrate a classic Carole King album. Screen a crazy German film at the Secret Movie Club.



Tuesday, July 13; 6 p.m. PT

The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean

Skylight Books and Dynasty Typewriter team up to present a livestream event with Kean as he discusses his new book. The Icepick Surgeon examines how many people crossed the line, skirted moral boundaries and committed crimes in the name of science. The book draws lines from medical abuses at Tuskegee and in Nazi Germany to current vaccine hesitancy and connects icepick lobotomies from the 1950s to the failings of today’s mental health care system.

COST: $5 - $61.99; MORE INFO

Musician Carole King performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, July 14 - Thursday, July 15, Sunday, July 18

Tapestry at 50

The Huntington (July 14-15)

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

The Skirball (July 18)

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The performing arts organization MUSE/IQUE salutes Carole King’s 1971 album, Tapestry. An eclectic range of performers will interpret songs from the album, which includes “You’ve Got a Friend,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman.” The event is part of L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.

COST: General admission is $75 for nonmembers (which includes admission to three MUSE/IQUE events); MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 14; 8 p.m.

Better Half Comedy

Bar Bandini

2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Watch live stand-up comedy on the back patio of the natural wine bar. Hosted by Kara Klenk and Jared Logan, the lineup includes Nicole Byer, Blair Socci, Langston Kerman, Atsuko Okatsuka and Trevor Wallace. The show is 21+.

COST: FREE / By donation; MORE INFO

Alonzo King LINES Ballet returns to the Music Center this weekend. (RJ Muna)

Wednesday, July 14 - Sunday, July 18

Alonzo King Lines Ballet

The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Dance at Dusk series features nightly, outdoor performances including the West Coast premieres of Child of Sky and Earth and Swift Arrow, choreographed for New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. The residency ends with a free livestream of Sunday night’s performance at musiccenter.org as well as a simulcast event at Lula Washington Dance Theatre.

COST: $150 - $225 (for pods for four people); MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 14; 8 p.m.

Fassbinder’s Beware of a Holy Whore (35mm)

Secret Movie Club

1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie Club’s new series, Fassbinder 35mm Biergarten Wednesdays, screens Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1971 semi-autobiographical film about the disastrous making of his movie, Whity. Please read all instructions for attendance. Organizers recommend that you bring masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

COST: $16; MORE INFO

William Russ and Tammy Russ participate in “32 Acres,” a site-specific soundwalk at Los Angeles State Historic Park. (Craig Schwartz/All Uses © 2021 Craig Schwartz )

Wednesday, July 14 - Wednesday, Sept. 29; 8 a.m. - Sunset

32 Acres

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring Street, Chinatown

Explore this corner of the city by taking a sound walk through the park. Listen to the site-specific sounds created by artist Marike Splint. Available during park hours, visitors should download the free app for information and directions.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Fireworks burst around the Eiffel Tower as part of Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, 2019 in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe)

Wednesday, July 14; 2 - 5 p.m.

Bastille Day

Beverly Center, Grand Court on Level 6

8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

Take part in a celebration with other Francophiles. Catch can-can dance performances by Cabaret Versatile, live sketching with Zabé Arts, a pop-up petanque game with La Boulisterie and pastries from Pitchoun! Bakery . Guests who bring their French passport or say the words "Bastille Day" at the concierge desk will receive additional offers and a surprise treat.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 14; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

MOLAA Reopens with Judy Baca: Memorias De Nuestra Tierra

Museum of Latin American Art

629 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

The museum reopens to the public, Wednesdays through Sundays this week. Check out the first comprehensive retrospective of Chicana muralist, educator and community activist Judy Baca. She founded the first city of Los Angeles Mural Program in 1974, which evolved into the nonprofit Social and Public Art Resource Center. You can also view HERland: Women Artists in the MOLAA Collection and the Robert Gumbiner Sculpture and Events Garden.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO



Thursday, July 15; 5 p.m.

Paint & Sip: Van Gogh

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 West Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Attend a guided abstract painting session of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, led by artist and designer Amanda Renata of The Painted Peach in Venice Beach. One glass of wine and all materials and a canvas are included in the ticket price. Van Gogh-themed cocktails will be available for purchase.

COST: $100; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 15; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The outdoor comedy show features Beth Stelling, Guy Branum and other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue.

COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO



Thursdays; 9 p.m. - midnight

Kiki Karaoke

Cfrenz

7026 Reseda Blvd., Reseda

One of the few LGBTQIA+ bars and nightclubs left in the Valley has a karaoke night every Thursday with drink specials throughout the week.

COST: No cover; MORE INFO

Jessica Fichot performs at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton this week. (Courtesy of The Muck)

Thursday, July 15; 7:30 p.m. PT

Jessica Fichot

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton

The Muck welcomes singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Fichot, who draws on her multiethnic background to create music that blends French chanson, Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and folk. She’s accompanied by a band while playing an accordion and toy piano. No tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket holders must comply with The Muck’s health, safety and COVID-19 protocols.

COST: $15 - $30; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Dinner and a Movie

Melrose Rooftop Cinema

E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood

Al fresco summer screenings have returned atop E.P. & L.P with a lineup that includes; Love, Actually; Ghost; Boyz N the Hood; Bridesmaids; Casablanca; and Superbad. For an even better deal, buy the dinner and movie option. It includes a three-course meal.

COST: $28 - $49; MORE INFO

The Santa Ana Zoo's “Isaac,” a ring-tailed lemur, recently celebrated 35th birthday. (Jill Sanders/Santa Ana Zoo)

Ongoing

Santa Ana Zoo Reopens

Prentice Park

1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana

The zoo is home to more than 260 animals including 60 monkeys and several endangered species. For families, there’s a playground with seating for adults, picnic tables, rest areas, the Zoofari Express Train, the Conservation Carousel and the new Fifty Monkey Ferris Wheel. The zoo is currently open from Wednesdays through Sundays . Rides are available Fridays through Sundays.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

This zany, under-the-radar anthology series has its third season premiere on July 13 on TBS. Created by Simon Rich, it stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as pioneers on the Oregon Trail in 1844. (Last season was set in the Dark Ages.) From preachers to prairie wives and badass outlaws, Miracle Workers promises another season of quirky comedy. The show airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

It's Burger Week in Orange and L.A. counties with a number of restaurants offering burger deals and special creations. (Courtesy of Billy's at the Beach)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 from restaurants and bars in Los Angeles and SoCal:

Burger Week runs through Saturday at various restaurants in L.A. and Orange counties. Create a burger itinerary and savor treats from Hangry Belly in Long Beach, Wood and Vine in Hollywood, Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach, MFK Modern Filipino Kitchen in Bellflower and Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa.

at various restaurants in L.A. and Orange counties. Create a burger itinerary and savor treats from Hangry Belly in Long Beach, Wood and Vine in Hollywood, Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach, MFK Modern Filipino Kitchen in Bellflower and Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa. The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl presents a fancy dinner on Monday, featuring a four-course Oaxacan meal from Koreatown’s Guelaguetza. The family-owned restaurant promises a night filled with food, cocktails and live music. Seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $115 - $130 .

Food Bowl presents a fancy dinner on Monday, featuring a four-course Oaxacan meal from Koreatown’s Guelaguetza. The family-owned restaurant promises a night filled with food, cocktails and live music. Seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. . It’s National Mac and Cheese Day on Wednesday and Patxi’s Pizza introduces a new menu item for the occasion: Spicy, Meaty, Mackey Cheesey (SMMC). The mac and cheese is baked in a bread bowl and made with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, salami, bacon, chicken, chipotle sauce, roasted red peppers, onions and jalapeños. The dish will be available at the discounted price of $10 (regular price is $13) for one day only.

introduces a new menu item for the occasion: Spicy, Meaty, Mackey Cheesey (SMMC). The mac and cheese is baked in a bread bowl and made with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, salami, bacon, chicken, chipotle sauce, roasted red peppers, onions and jalapeños. The dish will be available at the discounted price of $10 (regular price is $13) for one day only. San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant has been serving savory micheladas for more than six decades. If you can’t make it to one of the market’s locations for Michelada Day on Monday, their Michelada Mix is now available at Sanpedrofish.com for $6.99.

has been serving savory micheladas for more than six decades. If you can’t make it to one of the market’s locations for Michelada Day on Monday, their Michelada Mix is now available at for $6.99. Flame Broiler’s El Monte location celebrates its fifth anniversary with specials from July 15 - 17. The Korean-inspired rice bowl concept offers a free fountain drink with the purchase of a bowl/plate on Thursday; a chicken bowl for $.05 with the purchase of one at full price (Friday) and a free side of zucchini with the bowl/plate purchase on Sunday.

celebrates its fifth anniversary with specials from July 15 - 17. The Korean-inspired rice bowl concept offers a free fountain drink with the purchase of a bowl/plate on Thursday; a chicken bowl for $.05 with the purchase of one at full price (Friday) and a free side of zucchini with the bowl/plate purchase on Sunday. Echo Park bar and restaurant Bar Caló recently reopened. Look for seasonal cocktails, Mexican wines, mezcal from independent producers and shareable dishes. Bar Caló is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

recently reopened. Look for seasonal cocktails, Mexican wines, mezcal from independent producers and shareable dishes. Bar Caló is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays. The SoCal-burger chain Farmer Boys celebrates Give Something Away Day on Thursday. Guests who visit participating locations receive one free order of the Always Crispy Fries when mentioning code FRY615 to the cashier. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or rewards. The offer is only available at participating locations .