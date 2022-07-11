Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 11- 14

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Catch Freestyle Love Supreme. Attend Outfest 2022. Dance under the stars. Listen to Franklin Leonard talk The Black List with On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti.



Tuesday, July 12 - Sunday, Aug. 7

Freestyle Love Supreme

Pasadena Playhouse

39 South El Molino Ave., Pasadena

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 (before In The Heights and Hamilton) this production combines hip hop, improvisational theater and vocal stylings. No two shows are ever the same. Special unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 12: 7 p.m.

On Point Live

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza series continues with a conversation between Meghna Chakrabarti, host and editor of WBUR’s nationally syndicated show On Point, and Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List—that started as a site for the best unproduced screenplays. They’ll chat about The Black List’s legacy, equity in Hollywood and the industry’s future.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 12, Thursday, July 14: 8 p.m.

West Side Story (2021) in Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Phil as they perform the score of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation of the legendary musical.

COST: $1 - $120; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 12: 7:30 p.m.

The Drop: Ozomati

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

L.A.’s Ozomati visits the museum for an intimate conversation about their new album Marching On, followed by a performance.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 12: 7 p.m.

What Is Our Responsibility for Our Government’s Wars?

ASU California Center at the Herald Examiner

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Zócalo Public Square kicks off its four-part event series, “How Should Societies Remember Their Sins?,” funded by the Mellon Foundation, with a question posed to all of us. “What responsibility do citizens living in a democracy hold for a war enacted in their name?” Exploring this question are Lt. General (ret.) Robert E. Schmidle, Jr., Air Force veteran and social worker Noël Lipana, and Farnaz Fassihi, journalist and United Nations Bureau Chief at the New York Times. Moderated by William Sturkey, University of North Carolina Historian and author of Hattiesburg. The event will also be streamed online.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 13: 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park

Hang with the popular kids who return for another outdoor comedy night featuring The Sklar Brothers, James Davis, Paige Weldon, Ryan Conner, Camirin Farmer and Cori Gonzalez-Macuer.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 13: 6:30 p.m.

Audiochuck Founder Ashley Flowers and Parcast Founder Max Cutler

Spotify Offices

555 Mateo St., downtown L.A.

Book Soup and Spotify team up to present a conversation between the two audio/podcast veterans to discuss Parcast’s first book, Cults, as well as all things related to the true crime genre. In addition, Cutler will match all ticket sales up to $125,000 in a donation to Season of Justice, a nonprofit which helps solve cold cases and supports families impacted by unsolved violent crimes. All attendees will get a signed copy of the book. Virtual tickets (to watch via Spotify Live) are also available.

COST: $24 - $49; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 13; 8 p.m.

Better Half Comedy

Bar Bandini

2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Kara Klenk and Jared Logan host this weekly night of comedy. This week's lineup includes Guy Branum, Sabrina Jalees, Johnny Pemberton, Martin Urbano and Matt Goldich. The show is 21+. Donations accepted — and they go directly to the comics.

COST: By donation; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 14; 6:30 - 11 p.m.

KCRW’s 2022 Summer Nights

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

KCRW’s all ages, outdoor performance series continues with a live set by Pachyman with KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole and Tyler Boudreaux providing the soundscape for the rest of the night.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 14: 7:30 p.m.

Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting

The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

Attend the L.A. premiere of a documentary that follows the movement to eradicate the words, images and gestures that many Native Americans and their allies find demeaning and offensive. The film examines history through archival footage and interviews and talks with those involved in the current fight. Pre-screening reception at 6:30 p.m. Included with museum admission, though ticket reservations are recommended.

COST: $6 - $14; MORE INFO

Billy Porter's directorial debut, 'Anything's Possible,' opens the 2022 Outfest film festival. (Courtesy of ORION PICTURES)

Thursday, July 14 - Sunday, July 24

Outfest 2022

Various locations and online

The 40th anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival screens 200 films from around the world, including 42 world premieres. The opening night gala film is the world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible, which screens at the Orpheum Theatre. Other programming highlights include a 20th Anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ Far From Heaven (2002), the closing night screening of John Logan’s They/Them starring Kevin Bacon, a free screening of the new series, A League of Their Own and The Alchemy Party with Big Freedia at Catch One. 55 of the films will also be available to screen virtually.

COST: Screenings start at $14 ($8 virtual); MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Oct. 2

Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood

Alyce de Roulet Williamson Gallery

ArtCenter College of Design

1700 Lida St., Pasadena

The recently opened feminist, sci-fi-influenced art exhibition features emerging artists who are creating new and experimental narratives: April Bey, Chitra Ganesh, Lezley Saar, Erica Ryan Stallones, Molly Surazhsky, Mariko Mori, Mai-Thu Perret, Marnie Weber, Saya Woolfalk and The Revolution School. Also on view is Redact, Rewrite, Reframe Art and the News , which is part of ArtCenter’s Red Hot Summer of Art and Design, found in various locations on campus.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

SharkFest

National Geographic’s SharkFest has returned with 30 hours of original programming and more than 60 hours of “enhanced content” shared on varied platforms, from Disney+, ABC, ESPN and Hulu. SharkFest examines the science of sharks, but also features their beauty, power and mystery. Shows screening on Monday include Shocking Sharks, What the Shark, 50 Shades of Sharks and Most Wanted Sharks. View the schedule . (And don't worry, there's more sharks later when the Discovery Channel's Shark Week starts on July 24.)

The Win~Dow in Silver Lake starts a small breakfast service on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 16. (Courtesy The Win~Dow)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

