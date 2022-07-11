Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 11- 14
Catch Freestyle Love Supreme. Attend Outfest 2022. Dance under the stars. Listen to Franklin Leonard talk The Black List with On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti.
Tuesday, July 12 - Sunday, Aug. 7
Freestyle Love Supreme
Pasadena Playhouse
39 South El Molino Ave., Pasadena
Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 (before In The Heights and Hamilton) this production combines hip hop, improvisational theater and vocal stylings. No two shows are ever the same. Special unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 12: 7 p.m.
On Point Live
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza series continues with a conversation between Meghna Chakrabarti, host and editor of WBUR’s nationally syndicated show On Point, and Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List—that started as a site for the best unproduced screenplays. They’ll chat about The Black List’s legacy, equity in Hollywood and the industry’s future.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 12, Thursday, July 14: 8 p.m.
West Side Story (2021) in Concert
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Phil as they perform the score of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation of the legendary musical.
COST: $1 - $120; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 12: 7:30 p.m.
The Drop: Ozomati
The Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
L.A.’s Ozomati visits the museum for an intimate conversation about their new album Marching On, followed by a performance.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 12: 7 p.m.
What Is Our Responsibility for Our Government’s Wars?
ASU California Center at the Herald Examiner
1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Zócalo Public Square kicks off its four-part event series, “How Should Societies Remember Their Sins?,” funded by the Mellon Foundation, with a question posed to all of us. “What responsibility do citizens living in a democracy hold for a war enacted in their name?” Exploring this question are Lt. General (ret.) Robert E. Schmidle, Jr., Air Force veteran and social worker Noël Lipana, and Farnaz Fassihi, journalist and United Nations Bureau Chief at the New York Times. Moderated by William Sturkey, University of North Carolina Historian and author of Hattiesburg. The event will also be streamed online.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 13: 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park
Hang with the popular kids who return for another outdoor comedy night featuring The Sklar Brothers, James Davis, Paige Weldon, Ryan Conner, Camirin Farmer and Cori Gonzalez-Macuer.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 13: 6:30 p.m.
Audiochuck Founder Ashley Flowers and Parcast Founder Max Cutler
Spotify Offices
555 Mateo St., downtown L.A.
Book Soup and Spotify team up to present a conversation between the two audio/podcast veterans to discuss Parcast’s first book, Cults, as well as all things related to the true crime genre. In addition, Cutler will match all ticket sales up to $125,000 in a donation to Season of Justice, a nonprofit which helps solve cold cases and supports families impacted by unsolved violent crimes. All attendees will get a signed copy of the book. Virtual tickets (to watch via Spotify Live) are also available.
COST: $24 - $49; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 13; 8 p.m.
Better Half Comedy
Bar Bandini
2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
Kara Klenk and Jared Logan host this weekly night of comedy. This week's lineup includes Guy Branum, Sabrina Jalees, Johnny Pemberton, Martin Urbano and Matt Goldich. The show is 21+. Donations accepted — and they go directly to the comics.
COST: By donation; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 14; 6:30 - 11 p.m.
KCRW’s 2022 Summer Nights
The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
KCRW’s all ages, outdoor performance series continues with a live set by Pachyman with KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole and Tyler Boudreaux providing the soundscape for the rest of the night.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 14: 7:30 p.m.
Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting
The Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
Attend the L.A. premiere of a documentary that follows the movement to eradicate the words, images and gestures that many Native Americans and their allies find demeaning and offensive. The film examines history through archival footage and interviews and talks with those involved in the current fight. Pre-screening reception at 6:30 p.m. Included with museum admission, though ticket reservations are recommended.
COST: $6 - $14; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 14 - Sunday, July 24
Outfest 2022
Various locations and online
The 40th anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival screens 200 films from around the world, including 42 world premieres. The opening night gala film is the world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible, which screens at the Orpheum Theatre. Other programming highlights include a 20th Anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ Far From Heaven (2002), the closing night screening of John Logan’s They/Them starring Kevin Bacon, a free screening of the new series, A League of Their Own and The Alchemy Party with Big Freedia at Catch One. 55 of the films will also be available to screen virtually.
COST: Screenings start at $14 ($8 virtual); MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Oct. 2
Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood
Alyce de Roulet Williamson Gallery
ArtCenter College of Design
1700 Lida St., Pasadena
The recently opened feminist, sci-fi-influenced art exhibition features emerging artists who are creating new and experimental narratives: April Bey, Chitra Ganesh, Lezley Saar, Erica Ryan Stallones, Molly Surazhsky, Mariko Mori, Mai-Thu Perret, Marnie Weber, Saya Woolfalk and The Revolution School. Also on view is Redact, Rewrite, Reframe Art and the News, which is part of ArtCenter’s Red Hot Summer of Art and Design, found in various locations on campus.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
SharkFest
National Geographic’s SharkFest has returned with 30 hours of original programming and more than 60 hours of “enhanced content” shared on varied platforms, from Disney+, ABC, ESPN and Hulu. SharkFest examines the science of sharks, but also features their beauty, power and mystery. Shows screening on Monday include Shocking Sharks, What the Shark, 50 Shades of Sharks and Most Wanted Sharks. View the schedule. (And don't worry, there's more sharks later when the Discovery Channel's Shark Week starts on July 24.)
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The Win~Dow Silver Lake launches a weekend breakfast beginning Saturday, July 16, available from 8 to 11 a.m every Saturday and Sunday. To celebrate, the first 250 burger orders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 will get a card redeemable for a free breakfast sandwich July 23-24 or July 30-31.
- Everytable, which makes fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable, celebrates its latest L.A. openings by giving away 200 free meals at each location. On Tuesday, July 12, starting at 11 a.m., the first 200 guests at the Baldwin Park Everytable (14200 Ramona Blvd.) will get a free meal. On Thursday, July 14, starting at 11 a.m., it’s the same deal for the Los Feliz location (1915 Hillhurst).
- For a limited time, Shake Shack collaborates with Makers Mark Bourbon for its Bourbon Bacon Menu, which includes a Bourbon bacon cheddar burger and bourbon bacon cheddar chicken sandwich garnished with bourbon bacon jam, now available at Shake Shacks nationwide through Sept. 5.
- Pollo Campero celebrates its first Lawndale location (16606 Hawthorne Blvd.) with a grand opening celebration and community event on Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. featuring giveaways for Pollo Campero meals, local concerts and other treats.
- It’s National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14, and all Norms locations are offering an all-day deal to celebrate: Buy one mac-n-cheese from the new limited-time offer menu (classic white cheddar, mac-n-tots, or bacon mac) for dine-in, to-go and online orders — and get one free.
- Celebrate National French Fry Day, July 13, at Fatburger. Get one free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with a purchase made in-store or online. (Not valid on Sweet Potato Fries.) You must mention the promotion in store or use code FrenchFryDay22 online to redeem. The giveaway ends on July 19.