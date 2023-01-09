Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 9 - 12
Watch the return of Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen. Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night with the L.A. Kings. Listen to sea explorer and biologist Diva Amon. See artists visualize a Future without Fear.
Monday, Jan. 9; 4:30 p.m.
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood
The University of Georgia’s Bulldogs take on the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University in the national college football championship game right here in L.A.
COST: Tickets start at $350; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.
Mermaid Comedy Hour
The Improv - Lab
8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove
The woman-centric comedy show from producers and hosts Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer starts the new year with a fantastic lineup: Andrea Jin, Alice Wetterlund, Tema Sall, Leah Rudick, Audrey Stewart and Monique Moreau. This is a 21+ show.
COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.
LA Kings: Japanese Heritage Night
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night as Cup Noodles (from Nissin Foods USA) honors local Japanese Americans and passionate hockey fans in the L.A. area when the Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers. Purchase a ticket pack for an exclusive Japanese Heritage x LA Kings hat.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:30 p.m.
Metropolis
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Watch the 1927 Fritz Lang classic of a futuristic city and class upheaval at The Academy’s David Geffen Theater. The film will be introduced by visual effects artist Michael Fink.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:30 p.m.
New Works Plays Festival
Theatre West
3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Universal City
On select Tuesdays, Theater West presents rehearsed readings of new plays developed in its writer's workshop. This week, watch Charlie Mount’s Trumpets and Table Tipping, in which Harry Houdini battles a clairvoyant at a country home in Sleepy Hollow.
COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7:30 p.m.
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of ‘Hey Mickey’ with Toni Basil
The Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum welcomes Toni Basil — choreographer, dancer, director, producer, recording artist, actress, and street dance historian — for an intimate conversation discussing her career and her best-remembered song.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m.
Hot Tub w/ Kurt & Kristen
Permanent Records Roadhouse
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal’s popular comedy and variety show moves to a new night and venue for the new year. The inaugural 2023 show features Sophie Buddle, Nick Kroll, Christina Catherine Martinez, Blair Socci, and Sheng Wang. Though online tickets are sold out, tickets at the door will be available. This show is 21+.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 12 - Sunday, Jan. 22
Wise Children's Wuthering Heights
The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The Wallis presents the L.A. premiere of the production, adapted and directed by Emma Rice from the Emily Brontë novel. Using music and dance, the play follows the passionate yet tragic love story between Heathcliff and Catherine. There’s a pay-what-you-can performance on Jan. 15.
COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:30 p.m.
National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
The National Geographic Live touring speaker series stops at The Broad Stage with marine biologist Diva Amon. Hear stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific, and beyond, along with images from research on unusual deep-sea habitats and the creatures that reside there.
COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:30 p.m.
Pink Martini
Segerstrom Hall
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
Since its formation three decades ago, the genre-defying big band Pink Martini features a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages. The globe-trotting “little orchestra” from Portland, Oregon, featuring lead singer China Forbes, stops for a night in the OC.
COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 12; 6 - 9 p.m.
Future without Fear Opening
Praz-Delavallade
6150 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The LA-based innovation and storytelling group The Work presents an art and culture exhibit that revolves around one key question: “If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be?” The show was conceived with the core mission of elevating marginalized voices, covering topics including mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty and community. Future without Fear is on view through Jan. 26.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Through Monday, Jan. 16
2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)
Several Venues in Palm Springs
The 34th annual festival screens 134 films from 64 countries, including 27 premieres. PSIFF opened last week with the world premiere of 80 For Brady directed by Kyle Marvin and closes with The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears, on Sunday, Jan. 15.
COST: General admission starts at $13; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Koala Man
This adult-animated series from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack follows the exploits of middle-aged dad Kevin and his not-so-secret identity Koala Man. He wears a koala mask and his only superpower is a “burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime” in his Australian suburb. He faces off with foes, including criminals, the supernatural — or those who don’t bring back their garbage cans within a day. The cast and guest stars include Cusack, who voices the titular role, Hugh Jackman, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Miranda Otto, Hugo Weaving and Sarah Snook. Koala Man debuts on Hulu on Monday, Jan. 9.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.
- Since SoFi Stadium doesn’t allow tailgating, The Proud Bird food bazaar, located just 10 minutes from the stadium and will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. for pre-gaming as well viewings. Featuring large-screen TVs, indoor and outdoor seating, $10 food specials (BBQ brisket sandwich, smoked pulled pork sandwich, chicken wings, chicken tenders & waffle fries or build-your-own pizza) and happy hour specials ($5 Bud Light draft, $7 craft draft beers, $8 Aviation Cocktails on tap, $18 Bud Light pitcher or $24 craft beer pitcher) from their Mile High Bar.
- Open Market in Koreatown launches a revamped lunch menu featuring three new sandwiches: Tuna Kimbap, Hainan Chicken Salad and Hill St. Pork Chop, additions to favorites Olympic, Normandie (pictured) and Mariposa. The sandwiches are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
- The upscale coastal Mexican restaurant Casa Madera opens at The Mondrian in West Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The restaurant is the latest from Noble 33 hospitality group co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, who are behind concepts Casa Madera and Sparrow Italia.
- Through the end of January, Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood serves up Just A Well Made Cheeseburger from The Menu, plus crinkle-cut fries for $9.95. Served exclusively at Irv’s, the burger features two 3-oz. Patties, topped with thinly shaved onions, special sauce and pickles on a sesame bun.