Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 9 - 12

Watch the return of Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen. Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night with the L.A. Kings. Listen to sea explorer and biologist Diva Amon. See artists visualize a Future without Fear.



Monday, Jan. 9; 4:30 p.m.

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

The University of Georgia’s Bulldogs take on the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University in the national college football championship game right here in L.A.

COST: Tickets start at $350; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The woman-centric comedy show from producers and hosts Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer starts the new year with a fantastic lineup: Andrea Jin, Alice Wetterlund, Tema Sall, Leah Rudick, Audrey Stewart and Monique Moreau. This is a 21+ show.

COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.

LA Kings: Japanese Heritage Night

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night as Cup Noodles (from Nissin Foods USA) honors local Japanese Americans and passionate hockey fans in the L.A. area when the Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers. Purchase a ticket pack for an exclusive Japanese Heritage x LA Kings hat.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Metropolis

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Watch the 1927 Fritz Lang classic of a futuristic city and class upheaval at The Academy’s David Geffen Theater. The film will be introduced by visual effects artist Michael Fink.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:30 p.m.

New Works Plays Festival

Theatre West

3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Universal City

On select Tuesdays, Theater West presents rehearsed readings of new plays developed in its writer's workshop. This week, watch Charlie Mount’s Trumpets and Table Tipping, in which Harry Houdini battles a clairvoyant at a country home in Sleepy Hollow.

COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of ‘Hey Mickey’ with Toni Basil

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum welcomes Toni Basil — choreographer, dancer, director, producer, recording artist, actress, and street dance historian — for an intimate conversation discussing her career and her best-remembered song.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m.

Hot Tub w/ Kurt & Kristen

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal’s popular comedy and variety show moves to a new night and venue for the new year. The inaugural 2023 show features Sophie Buddle, Nick Kroll, Christina Catherine Martinez, Blair Socci, and Sheng Wang. Though online tickets are sold out, tickets at the door will be available. This show is 21+.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

Leah Brotherhead as Catherine, Liam Tamne as Heathcliff, Jordan Laviniere as the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors in Wise Children’s 'Wuthering Heights.' (Kevin Berne, courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre)

Thursday, Jan. 12 - Sunday, Jan. 22

Wise Children's Wuthering Heights

The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Wallis presents the L.A. premiere of the production, adapted and directed by Emma Rice from the Emily Brontë novel. Using music and dance, the play follows the passionate yet tragic love story between Heathcliff and Catherine. There’s a pay-what-you-can performance on Jan. 15.

COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO

Hear awe-inspiring stories from marine biologist and explorer Diva Amon at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. (Solvin Zankl)

Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:30 p.m.

National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

The National Geographic Live touring speaker series stops at The Broad Stage with marine biologist Diva Amon. Hear stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific, and beyond, along with images from research on unusual deep-sea habitats and the creatures that reside there.

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Since its formation three decades ago, the genre-defying big band Pink Martini features a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages. The globe-trotting “little orchestra” from Portland, Oregon, featuring lead singer China Forbes, stops for a night in the OC.

COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO

'Future without Fear' Art and Culture Exhibit explores the hopes and dreams of young people from underrepresented communities. (Kennedi Carter)

Thursday, Jan. 12; 6 - 9 p.m.

Future without Fear Opening

Praz-Delavallade

6150 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The LA-based innovation and storytelling group The Work presents an art and culture exhibit that revolves around one key question: “If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be?” The show was conceived with the core mission of elevating marginalized voices, covering topics including mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty and community. Future without Fear is on view through Jan. 26.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Through Monday, Jan. 16

2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Several Venues in Palm Springs

The 34th annual festival screens 134 films from 64 countries, including 27 premieres. PSIFF opened last week with the world premiere of 80 For Brady directed by Kyle Marvin and closes with The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears, on Sunday, Jan. 15.

COST: General admission starts at $13; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Koala Man

This adult-animated series from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack follows the exploits of middle-aged dad Kevin and his not-so-secret identity Koala Man. He wears a koala mask and his only superpower is a “burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime” in his Australian suburb. He faces off with foes, including criminals, the supernatural — or those who don’t bring back their garbage cans within a day. The cast and guest stars include Cusack, who voices the titular role, Hugh Jackman, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Miranda Otto, Hugo Weaving and Sarah Snook. Koala Man debuts on Hulu on Monday, Jan. 9.

Open Market in Koreatown has revamped its sandwich menu. (Courtesy of Open Market)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.

