Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 23 - 26

Attend a recital with tenor Juan Diego Flórez. Watch the cult fav Giallo film Death Laid an Egg. Dance the night away at the best hip hop party in Echo Park. Listen to storytellers spin tales about “juggling.”



Events

Monday, Jan. 23; 7:30 p.m.

Juan Diego Flórez in Recital

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The L.A. Opera presents a recital by the noted Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez, who will be joined by pianist Vincenzo Scalera.

COST: Tickets start at $17; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.

Aimee Mann and Ted Leo and their Pals

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

The singer-songwriters take to the intimate Largo stage for two nights this week, bringing a few friends to play along.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.

Death Laid an Egg

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Cinematic Void screens the first (and maybe only) murder mystery that focuses on a farm for mutant chickens. Directed by Giulio Questi, the film screens in 35mm. Part of American Cinematheque’s January Giallo series.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 23; 8 p.m.

Amy Tan

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The Segerstrom launches a new in-conversation series on Monday with author Amy Tan, who received international recognition with her novel The Joy Luck Club. (Forthcoming events in the series: author and comedian Fran Lebowitz on Feb. 6 and author and historian Erik Larson on March 6.

COST: Tickets start at $29 or $60 for all three; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 23; 7:30 p.m.

The Funny or Die Lab

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The comedy variety show features up-and-coming L.A. comics Camirin Farmer, David Brown, Hannah Pilkes and Marcos Gonzalez. Also sign up for the Skintag Open Mic for a chance to do a three-minute set during the show. This show is 18+ and a livestream option is available.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.

Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The world’s longest-running jazz festival is on the road and stopping in Orange County for one night only. Performers include Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling on vocals with Musical Director Christian Sands on piano. Rounding out the sextet are Lakecia Benjamin on alto saxophone, Yasushi Nakamura on bass and Clarence Penn on drums.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan 25; 7:30 p.m.

The Antidote

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

Work wives, BFFs and TV writer/producers Amy Aniobi and Grace Edwards host a fun show about coping and self-care strategies, fighting against all the bad news in the world. Guests this week are Jay Ellis and Sydnee Washington. This show is 21+.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Jan. 21 - Friday, March 17

A Super Bad Party: The Best Hip-Hop Party In Echo Park

Short Stop

1455 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

This dance party returns to the Short Stop every fourth Wednesday of the month, spinning hip hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, Trap and top 40 hits.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.

Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!

Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

The acclaimed modern dance company, which was founded in 1971 at Dartmouth College, celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Pepperdine show features the dance repertoire: MegaWatt, Solo Suitor, The Ballad, Behind The Shadows and Untitled.

COST: $25 - $55; MORE INFO

The Moth returns with a storytelling event. (Laura Partain)

Thursday, Jan. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles StorySLAM: Juggle

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Listen to a night of five-minute stories about keeping everything in the air, doing it all — or not. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and seats are not guaranteed. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.

COST: $17.50; MORE INFO

Space in LA: Exploring the Lasting Legacy is an LAist program that delves into what's on the horizon for space exploration. (LAist)

Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.

Space in LA: Exploring the Lasting Legacy

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Attend an LAist Studios live event with M.G. Lord, host of LA Made: Blood, Sweat & Rockets. Lord takes a look at how STEM education is readying the scientists, engineers and space explorers of tomorrow and what’s on the horizon for new missions to outer space.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO



Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.

In Conversation: On Doyle Lane

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

The museum celebrates the launch of the new catalog Doyle Lane: Weed Pots from the 2020 exhibition curated by Ricky Swallow at David Kordansky Gallery in L.A. The publication features an essay by Swallow, text by ceramist Lee Whitten with images by Ben Serar, and a conversation between Dale Brockman Davis and multimedia artist Stanley C. Wilson on their relationship with the late artist. The live conversation program at the museum between Whitten and Wilson will be moderated by CAAM Visual Arts Curator Taylor Renee Aldridge.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.

Reckonings - The First Reparations

Museum of Tolerance

Simon Wiesenthal Plaza

9786 West Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the museum screens Roberta Grossman’s film about secret meetings that explored and negotiated the unthinkable – compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. A Q&A with Grossman, moderated by Liebe Geft, director of the Museum of Tolerance, follows the film.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

No Straight Lines

PBS’ Independent Lens celebrates the history of LGBTQ+ comic books with Vivian Kleiman’s documentary No Straight Lines. The evolution of queer comics started in the 1970s when LGBTQ+ stories were only told in the underground scene. The doc focuses on the work of “five scrappy and pioneering cartoonists who depicted everything from the AIDS crisis to ‘coming out’ to same-sex marriage.” The film screens on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal, and debuts on KCET on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m.

The Hideaway in Beverly Hills launches an Uno, Dos, Tres prix fixe lunch menu. (Courtesy The Hideaway)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Spanish restaurant Otoño in Highland Park starts a Wednesday to Friday lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering tapas-focus items including pan con tomate, bocadillos (sandwiches) and croqueta de jamón.

Rubio’s celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 25, offering itsOriginal Fish Tacos for 99 cents (with purchase, limit two tacos).

On Monday, (Jan. 23) The Hideaway in Beverly Hills launches an Uno, Dos, Tres prix fixe lunch menu ($28), available daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu. The Mexican three-course menu (plus guac starter) offers options for vegetarians, pescatarians and carnivores alike.

Chef Michael Mina’s Mother Tongue (located on the fourth floor of Heimat on La Brea) offers a social from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. Sip on $10 cocktails and wine, $5 beers and bites such as the Mother Tongue Slider ($4) and a Tikka-Masala Skewer ($4).

On Monday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., dine and donate at Loaded Cafe in Lawndale. If you mention spcaLA, the restaurant will donate 20% of your bill to spcaLA. The donation deal is available through dining in, online and phone ordering.