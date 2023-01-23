Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 23 - 26
Attend a recital with tenor Juan Diego Flórez. Watch the cult fav Giallo film Death Laid an Egg. Dance the night away at the best hip hop party in Echo Park. Listen to storytellers spin tales about “juggling.”
Events
Monday, Jan. 23; 7:30 p.m.
Juan Diego Flórez in Recital
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The L.A. Opera presents a recital by the noted Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez, who will be joined by pianist Vincenzo Scalera.
COST: Tickets start at $17; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.
Aimee Mann and Ted Leo and their Pals
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
The singer-songwriters take to the intimate Largo stage for two nights this week, bringing a few friends to play along.
COST: $40; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.
Death Laid an Egg
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
Cinematic Void screens the first (and maybe only) murder mystery that focuses on a farm for mutant chickens. Directed by Giulio Questi, the film screens in 35mm. Part of American Cinematheque’s January Giallo series.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 23; 8 p.m.
Amy Tan
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
The Segerstrom launches a new in-conversation series on Monday with author Amy Tan, who received international recognition with her novel The Joy Luck Club. (Forthcoming events in the series: author and comedian Fran Lebowitz on Feb. 6 and author and historian Erik Larson on March 6.
COST: Tickets start at $29 or $60 for all three; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 23; 7:30 p.m.
The Funny or Die Lab
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The comedy variety show features up-and-coming L.A. comics Camirin Farmer, David Brown, Hannah Pilkes and Marcos Gonzalez. Also sign up for the Skintag Open Mic for a chance to do a three-minute set during the show. This show is 18+ and a livestream option is available.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.
Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
The world’s longest-running jazz festival is on the road and stopping in Orange County for one night only. Performers include Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling on vocals with Musical Director Christian Sands on piano. Rounding out the sextet are Lakecia Benjamin on alto saxophone, Yasushi Nakamura on bass and Clarence Penn on drums.
COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan 25; 7:30 p.m.
The Antidote
The Virgil
4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood
Work wives, BFFs and TV writer/producers Amy Aniobi and Grace Edwards host a fun show about coping and self-care strategies, fighting against all the bad news in the world. Guests this week are Jay Ellis and Sydnee Washington. This show is 21+.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 21 - Friday, March 17
A Super Bad Party: The Best Hip-Hop Party In Echo Park
Short Stop
1455 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
This dance party returns to the Short Stop every fourth Wednesday of the month, spinning hip hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, Trap and top 40 hits.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.
Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!
Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University
24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
The acclaimed modern dance company, which was founded in 1971 at Dartmouth College, celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Pepperdine show features the dance repertoire: MegaWatt, Solo Suitor, The Ballad, Behind The Shadows and Untitled.
COST: $25 - $55; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles StorySLAM: Juggle
Los Globos
3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Listen to a night of five-minute stories about keeping everything in the air, doing it all — or not. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and seats are not guaranteed. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.
COST: $17.50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.
Space in LA: Exploring the Lasting Legacy
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Attend an LAist Studios live event with M.G. Lord, host of LA Made: Blood, Sweat & Rockets. Lord takes a look at how STEM education is readying the scientists, engineers and space explorers of tomorrow and what’s on the horizon for new missions to outer space.
COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.
In Conversation: On Doyle Lane
California African American Museum
600 State Dr., Exposition Park
The museum celebrates the launch of the new catalog Doyle Lane: Weed Pots from the 2020 exhibition curated by Ricky Swallow at David Kordansky Gallery in L.A. The publication features an essay by Swallow, text by ceramist Lee Whitten with images by Ben Serar, and a conversation between Dale Brockman Davis and multimedia artist Stanley C. Wilson on their relationship with the late artist. The live conversation program at the museum between Whitten and Wilson will be moderated by CAAM Visual Arts Curator Taylor Renee Aldridge.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m.
Reckonings - The First Reparations
Museum of Tolerance
Simon Wiesenthal Plaza
9786 West Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the museum screens Roberta Grossman’s film about secret meetings that explored and negotiated the unthinkable – compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. A Q&A with Grossman, moderated by Liebe Geft, director of the Museum of Tolerance, follows the film.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
No Straight Lines
PBS’ Independent Lens celebrates the history of LGBTQ+ comic books with Vivian Kleiman’s documentary No Straight Lines. The evolution of queer comics started in the 1970s when LGBTQ+ stories were only told in the underground scene. The doc focuses on the work of “five scrappy and pioneering cartoonists who depicted everything from the AIDS crisis to ‘coming out’ to same-sex marriage.” The film screens on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal, and debuts on KCET on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Spanish restaurant Otoño in Highland Park starts a Wednesday to Friday lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering tapas-focus items including pan con tomate, bocadillos (sandwiches) and croqueta de jamón.
- Rubio’s celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 25, offering itsOriginal Fish Tacos for 99 cents (with purchase, limit two tacos).
- On Monday, (Jan. 23) The Hideaway in Beverly Hills launches an Uno, Dos, Tres prix fixe lunch menu ($28), available daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu. The Mexican three-course menu (plus guac starter) offers options for vegetarians, pescatarians and carnivores alike.
- Chef Michael Mina’s Mother Tongue (located on the fourth floor of Heimat on La Brea) offers a social from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. Sip on $10 cocktails and wine, $5 beers and bites such as the Mother Tongue Slider ($4) and a Tikka-Masala Skewer ($4).
- On Monday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., dine and donate at Loaded Cafe in Lawndale. If you mention spcaLA, the restaurant will donate 20% of your bill to spcaLA. The donation deal is available through dining in, online and phone ordering.