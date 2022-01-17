The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Jan. 17 - 20
Although larger Martin Luther King Jr. Day in-person celebrations and parades have been canceled or postponed, find ways to celebrate, virtually. Tune into a lecture by writer and poet Maggie Nelson. Watch a screening of Shortbus and a Q&A with John Cameron Mitchell. Get your culture fix at the L.A. Art Show. Hike the Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve.
With COVID-19 cases rising, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Monday, Jan. 17: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
King Day 2022
Virtual
The California African American Museum hosts an online celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From 11 a.m. to noon, join in a community reading and discussion about King’s 1967 speech, “A Christmas Sermon on Peace.” Then watch a musical performance by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles as they play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” classic spirituals and original works.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 17
L.A. Works’ Martin Luther King Day of Service 2022
Virtual
The service organization continues its tradition of organizing Angelenos to unite in service and activism to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s focus is on education equity and the academic achievement gap. Participate in Zoom projects, including an interactive opportunity to share personal and professional experiences, engage in online tutoring, and a virtual workshop focused on helping LAUSD educators. Additionally, fans of the computer game Minecraft can take part in a Minecraft March on Washington, tour a virtual exhibit of the historic 1963 March on Washington, and interact with Civil Rights leaders such as a virtual Dr. King himself.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 17: 8:30 p.m.
Maggie Nelson: Thinking Aloud with Others
Virtual
The CalArts Aesthetics & Politics Program and REDCAT present a public lecture by poet, writer, and educator Maggie Nelson. A 2016 MacArthur “genius” fellow and author of The Argonauts (2015), The Art of Cruelty: A Reckoning (2011), Bluets (2009), and On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint (2021) also participates in a live Q&A after the presentation.
COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 18: 7:30 p.m.
Flee + Virtual Q&A Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
The mostly animated feature film tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he struggles with a painful secret he’s kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband. Nawabi recounted his story as a child refugee from Afghanistan to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen for the film. RSVP does not guarantee seating, which is first-come, first-served.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Wednesday, Jan. 19: 8 p.m.
Shortbus
Nuart Theatre
11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
The 2006 film written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) has been newly restored in 4K. The film follows several “emotionally challenged” characters as they navigate the worlds of love, relationships, and sex — and not necessarily in that order — at a modern-day underground salon. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in person for Q&As after the 8 p.m. shows. No one under 18 will be admitted to the screenings.
COST: $10 - $14; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m.
After Work Fitness Hike on Hicks Haul Road
Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve
13333 Black Star Canyon Rd., Silverado
OC Parks holds a Wednesday night fitness-focused hike on Hicks Haul Road. This hike on paved ground travels about 3.5 miles, up to the top of Loma Ridge and back down.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Art Show
L.A. Convention Center, South Hall
1201 Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
The comprehensive modern and contemporary art show returns in person this year, featuring dozens of domestic and international galleries that include new media, digital, and cutting-edge art trends. The show’s DIVERSEartLA program explores the nexus of art and the environment, and St. Jude’s Children’s hospital returns as the exclusive charity partner.
COST: $30 - $250; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 20: 7:30 p.m.
Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The two comic stars put on a live cabaret show, offering their takes on familiar and not-so-familiar songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the swingin’ '60s. Tony Guerrero serves as the duo’s musical director.
COST: $39 - $125; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 20 - Saturday, March 26
PORTALS
Angels Gate Cultural Center
3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
The new group exhibition explores gateways as “facilitators of human change” and features works by Erin Harmon, Erika Lizée, Elana Mann, Yevgeniya Mikhailik, Alicia Piller, Esther Ruiz, Howard Schwartzberg, Svetlana Shigroff, and Adam Rabinowitz, featured in an auxiliary site at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles. The exhibition will be open for limited capacity walk-in visitors Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 13
Elsewhere is a Negative Mirror
Vellum LA
7673 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood
The art gallery that specializes in NFT-backed digital art presents a group art show curated by Jesse Damiani and Sinziana Velicescu. The exhibition’s works explore “spatiality and the architectural imaginary” in digital art and features artists Saks Afridi, Kirk Finkel, Vince Fraser, Mari.K (MadMaraca), Petecia Le Fawnhawk x Deep Light Labs, Nate Mohler, Sabrina Ratté, Nicolas Sassoon, Kristen Roos, and Thato Tatai. The exhibition takes place as an in-person NFT exhibition at the L.A. Art Show and at Vellum L.A. gallery, as well as an online auction in partnership with SuperRare. The opening reception takes place from 7 - 9 p.m. at Vellum on Jan. 20.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 30
Sundance Film Festival
Virtual
The festival is mostly virtual again (thanks to you-know-what). A larger audience will be able to view movies, attend discussions, and watch filmmaker talks from artists including Eva Longoria Bastón, Karen Gillan, Dakota Johnson, Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, and Emma Thompson. This year's fest includes 83 feature-length films representing 28 countries, as well as 59 short films. Passes and single movie tickets are now on sale for films including Alice, Call Jane, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, When You Finish Saving the World, TikTok Boom., and 892.
COST: Single tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 20: 7 p.m.
Tiki Ha Ha
The Bamboo Club
3522 East Anaheim St., Long Beach
Long Beach’s OG tiki bar launches a new monthly live comedy series with a roster of rising comedians, along with hosts Christian Senrud and Daniel Zambrano. The show takes place every third Thursday of the month on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. Tiki Ha Ha’s first show features Alex Hooper, Or Marsh, Subha Agarwal, Garrett Ulrich, and Keith Carey.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Through Monday, Jan. 31
Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
The zoo has created a self-guided “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour” that honors the late actress and comedian who was an ardent supporter and patron of the zoo and its animals. Visit 16 stops where guests can learn about White’s connection to the animals and various spot through a series of pictures and quotes (with additional info via QR code). For those who are unable to visit the zoo during this time, the tour can be experienced at www.lazoo.org/betty-white.
COST: FREE with $17 - $22 admission; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
True Story with Ed & Randall
Two funny dudes, Ed Helms (The Office) and Randall Park (WandaVision), team up to host an original comedy/reality show. They highlight the lives of everyday people who share their extraordinary true stories — with a cast of notable comics and actors re-enacting the story. Each hour-long episode features two stories, with the six episodes dropping on Peacock on Jan. 20.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:
- Sommelier Coly Den Haan, owner of the female-forward wine shop Vinovore in Silverlake, brings back her four-week online Winesplaining wine course starting Thursday. Class topics include talking like a wine nerd, natural wines, vineyards and viticulture, and wine and chocolate pairings. Each class includes two bottles of women-made wines, and the necessary worksheets for each session. Sign-up for all four classes for $200 or individual classes for $60 each.
- On Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m., Woon in downtown L.A. presents a Radburg pop-up featuring Woon Chewy Noodles, Woon Seamoss Seasoning on Corn Nuts, a grass-fed burger, and a Greenburger with deep-fried eggplant. Outdoor dining, takeout and online pick-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.
- If you can’t make it out to the desert for a getaway, the new hotel tommie Hollywood has recently opened an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar, Desert 5 Spot. It boasts a ’70s Palm Springs-meets-Pioneertown vibe with a vintage jukebox, mechanical bull and live music on Tuesdays to Saturdays, starting Feb. 7.
- Daniel and Caitlin Cutler of Ronan — Fairfax’s Neapolitan pizza and shared plates eatery — collaborate for one night only with Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti on Wednesday. The pop-up puts a spin on both of their menus and offers dishes such as jerk pork belly pineapple pizza, brown stew turkey wings, as well as tiki-inspired rum cocktails. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via Resy. The pop-up’s offerings are also available to-go.
- The Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood truck will be outside of select Sprouts locations this week offering free Fillet No Fish Sandwiches, featuring a plant-based breaded fish filet on a vegan bun with shredded lettuce and vegan tartar sauce. On Thursday, the truck will be outside of the Torrance location (4230 Pacific Coast Hwy.) from 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and in Redondo Beach (1515 Hawthorne Blvd.) from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- ShoresLAX has opened poolside atop the 15th floor of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House on Century Blvd., with views of the LAX runways to downtown L.A. Dishes include tacos with mahi-mahi, avocado, mango salsa, and chipotle crema; S.L.O. Cooked Chicken with figs, pistachios, apricots, heirloom root vegetables, quinoa, and Greek yogurt; grilled N.Y. Strip with avocado salad and garlic fries; and short rib with butternut squash & farro risotto. Cocktails include the Playa del Penicillin and the El Matarita.