Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 6 - 9

Events

Monday, Feb. 6; 7 p.m.

The Auntie Sewing Squad Guide to Mask Making, Radical Care, and Racial Justice

Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library

630 West 5th St., downtown L.A.

Performance artist, comedian, activist, and local politician Kristina Wong began sewing masks three days into the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 and spread the word through her social media channels. Because she received an overwhelming response, she drafted friends and strangers to form the Auntie Sewing Squad to create personal protective equipment (PPE) and other relief for people all over the country. The ALOUD event with Wong and Aunties Jessica Arana, Māhealani Flournoy and Laura Karlin focuses on the mostly BIPOC folks who answered her call to fill the gaps in the U.S. government’s response. The event is being held in advance of the Los Angeles premiere of Wong’s Pulitzer Prize finalist solo play, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m.

A Conversation with Chuck D

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Hip hop pioneer, Public Enemy founder and political activist Chuck D celebrates the release of his fine art book, "Livin' Loud" (Genesis Publications), with a foreword by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. Attendees receive a signed copy of the book.

COST: $50; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Sunday, April 30

Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Drawings

The J. Paul Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

This exhibition features personal and creative interpretations of drawings from the museum’s collection written by interns from the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship program. The group of 23 interns from SoCal colleges chose a work that resonated with them. In writing the label text, they were encouraged to share personal reflections on their selection.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m.

The Deck Investigates with Ashley Flowers

Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Ashley Flowers, podcast producer and New York Times bestselling author, is on tour with her podcast The Deck Investigates. She brings news and information on cold case investigations from across the country to live audiences.

COST: $75 - $125; MORE INFO

Lucha VaVoom returns for its Valentine's Day shows on Feb. 8 and 9. (Courtesy of Lucha VaVoom)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, Feb. 9

Lucha VaVoom

The Mayan Theatre

1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

Lucha VaVoom returns with its annual two-night Valentine’s glam/slam extravaganza dubbed Pasión de Fuego (Fire Passion). The Valentine's shows feature superstar wrestlers, aerialists and burlesque performers mixing Lucha VaVoom’s brand of sexo y violencia. Both nights will be hosted by comedian Blaine Capatch. 21+.

COST: $45 - $90; MORE INFO

Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens with the world premiere of 'Miranda's Victim' directed by Michelle Danner. (Film still courtesy of SBIFF)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Saturday, Feb. 18

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Various locations in Santa Barbara

The 38th edition of the film festival includes 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries, along with panel discussions, tributes and free community programs. The opening night film is the world premiere of Miranda’s Victim, a true crime drama directed by Michelle Danner and starring Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Luke Wilson, Donald Sutherland, Mireille Enos and Andy Garcia.

COST: Individual events start at $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Black Silent Film History Program & Screening

Hollywood Heritage Museum

2100 Highland Ave., Hollywood

The museum teams with Norman Studios to present an Evening @ the Barn program focusing on the 1916 African American-run film studio in Jacksonville, Florida (nicknamed the “Winter Film Capital of the World”). The program features a lecture from historian Barbara C. Wingo, followed by a screening of the Norman Studios’ 1926 feature The Flying Ace. The studio was among the first to produce “race films,” which focused on black actors in positive, nonstereotypical roles.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Tuesday, Feb. 14

The Princess and the Frog

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early during Disney+ Date Nite with a limited-time engagement of the 2009 animated feature, The Princess and the Frog. The dinner and a movie package option include a reserved ticket to the movie at the 7 p.m. screening and dinner at 5 p.m. or 9 p.m. at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant in Hollywood.

COST: $16 - $55; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 8; 6:30 p.m.

A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The live concert special includes an all-star lineup — Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Andy Grammer, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, Take 6 and Weezer — who celebrate and honor the Beach Boys’ music.

COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Mark Harris discusses his book, 'The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar,' which he wrote with Robin R. Means Coleman. (Courtesy of Saga Press)

Thursday, Feb. 9; 7 p.m.

The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Author Mark Harris discusses his book, "The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar," an exploration of the history of Black horror films. The book comes at the heels of the success of films and shows such as Get Out, Candyman and Lovecraft Country and examines themes, tropes and cultural history.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 9; 7 p.m.

What Is the Value of Art?

ASU California Center | Live on YouTube

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Zócalo Public Square, KCRW, NeueHouse and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art present what promises to be a lively discussion and exploration around the question, "What Is the Value of Art?" Moderated by writer and curator Helen Molesworth, panelists include artist Andrea Bowers, co-founder of Meztli Projects Joel Garcia, and director and CEO of Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Sandra Jackson-Dumont. There’s an after-party at NeueHouse Bradbury (304 S. Broadway) with music by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb 9; 8 p.m.

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey with Broadway

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns with her acclaimed one-woman show. LuPone explores and interprets in her own style Broadway show tunes from Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin. She also discusses her concern for what Broadway’s becoming today.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Through Tuesday, Feb. 28

CARUSO X STUDIO 526

The Grove, Grand Lobby

189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax

A new art exhibition is on view now at The Grove, developed in partnership with The People Concern, one of the largest housing and social service agencies in L.A. that supports survivors of domestic violence and those experiencing homelessness. See 10 works by nine artists from the Skid Row community. The art is available for purchase, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the artist and Studio 526, The People Concern’s art program.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Harlem Season 2

Prime Video released the second season of this under-the-radar series on Friday. Created by writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), the comedy follows four ambitious and stylish friends Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they navigate life, love and friendship in their titular neighborhood. Picking up where the first season left off, the women face what we all do: break ups, self-discoveries and career choices. These characters aren’t perfect, which makes them totally relatable. Unlike season 1, two episodes drop on Fridays until the finale on Feb. 24.



Dine and Drink Deals

Angler Los Angeles has reopened at the Beverly Center with seafood-centric dishes including seaweed rice with cured yolk, trout roe and caviar. (Jakob N. Layman)

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Umaya Bar & Lounge in Koreatown has launched a new Sushi & Snacks Happy Hour on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. with cocktails, sushi and bar snacks — including togarashi fries, gyoza and chicken karaage — priced from $5.

Angler Los Angeles at the Beverly Center reopened last week under the new direction of Saison Hospitality Culinary Director Chef Paul Chung. Noteworthy dishes include bluefin tuna with calabrian chilies and buttermilk bread, hot fried California striped bass collar and seaweed rice with cured yolk, trout roe and caviar.

Gasolina in Woodland Hills holds a Valentine’s Day-themed Wine Explorers tasting night on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. For $29 per person, the tasting features three red and pink natural wines that are paired with “sinful snacks” by Chef Sandra Cordero. Reservations can be made viaResy.

In celebration of Black History Month, SusieCakes has partnered with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to create the Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey Vanilla Cupcake. The vanilla cupcake filled and frosted with a blonde whiskey buttercream. For a limited time, a portion of the proceeds from cupcakes sold will be donated to Uncle Nearest’s HBCU“Old Fashioned Challenge.”

Telefèric Barcelona, a Spanish dining and cocktail eatery known for its pintxos and paellas, opened a new Brentwood outpost last week (its fourth U.S. location). The restaurant offers tapas like patatas bravas and croquetas and shareable dishes like pulpo Telefèric (Galacian grilled octopus) and gambas in ajillo (shrimp in garlic).