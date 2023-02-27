Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 27 - March 2

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Attend a live read of Triangle of Sadness. Check out an autobiographical exhibition of Barbara T. Smith's work. Watch and listen to a musical tribute to Quincy Jones. Witness the stand-up comedy return of Russell Brand.



Events

Monday, Feb. 27; 6:45 p.m.

All Quiet on the Western Front / Screening + Q&A

DGA Theater Complex

7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Hills West

The Los Angeles Times Envelope Series offers a screening of the Oscar-nominated film, followed by a live Q&A with screenwriters Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell moderated by L.A. Times Envelope contributor Robert Abele. Directed by Edward Berger, the remake follows a 17-year-old boy as he confronts the realities of life and death in the trenches of WWI. Space is limited.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 27; 7:30 p.m.

Live Read: Triangle of Sadness

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Film Independent @ The Wallis presents the first Live Read of 2023: the Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund (who also directs the Live Read). The already-announced cast includes Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kumail Nanjiani.

COST: $20 - $35; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.

Uncomfortable Television

Book Soup

8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Author Hunter Hargraves’ new book examines how postmillennial television makes viewers find pleasure through unease and discomfort, training “audiences to survive under late capitalism, which demands that individuals accept a certain amount of discomfort, dread, and irritation into their everyday lives.” Hargraves discusses his book with Matt Brennan of the Los Angeles Times.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb 28; 7:30 p.m.

Rear Window

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

David Geffen Theater

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy’s Marketing and Public Relations Branch screens the 1954 elegant thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. When Stewart’s photojournalist must use a wheelchair due to an injury, his boredom turns to voyeurism — and witnessing a possible murder.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Sunday, July 16

Barbara T. Smith: The Way to Be

Getty Research Institute at The Getty

1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood

The autobiographical exhibition and accompanying publication explore the first 50 years of Smith’s career, “marked by dramatic upheavals in her personal life as well as the development of her most pioneering works, including her Xerox art and radical early performances.”

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking with Creator Jason Segel and Team

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Film Independent returns to The Wallis for its Directors Close-Up series with an evening that focuses on casting and directing actors. Actor, writer, producer and Shrinking creator Jason Segel is joined by series director James Ponsoldt, actor Jessica Williams and casting directors Brett Benner and Debby Romano.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

BYOB: Bring Your Own Baby to the monthly meetup at the Orange County Museum of Art (Courtesy of OCMA)

Wednesday, March 1; 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Bring Your Own Baby (BYOB) Tour & Tea

Orange County Museum of Art

3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

If you’re a new parent, bring your baby to the museum to explore the art and connect with other new parents. Join the monthly tour and enjoy a complimentary tea from Verdant Café after the tour. BYOB tours are held the first Wednesday of every month.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 1; 7 p.m.

Roman Holiday

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

Watch the classic comedy/romance, directed by Willliam Wyler and written by Dalton Trumbo and John Dighton, on the theater’s big screen. The film follows a bored and sheltered princess (Audrey Hepburn) in her adventures around Rome with newspaperman Gregory Peck. The film will be introduced by film historian Rich Procter.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Wednesday, March 1; 7 - 8:15 p.m.

Stories We Tell: Founders’ Day at The Huntington

Rothenberg Hall and Livestream

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

The Huntington and The Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West present a night of serious and quirky stories that demonstrate the broad range of The Huntington's collections. Speakers include Sean Lahmeyer, plant collections and conservation manager, The Huntington; Silas Munro, partner, Polymode & faculty co-chair of the MFA in Graphic Design at Vermont College of Fine Arts; Karla Nielsen, curator of Literary Collections, The Huntington; Pilar Tompkins Rivas, chief curator and deputy director of Curatorial and Collections, Lucas Museum of Narrative Art; and Li Wei Yang, curator of Pacific Rim Collections, The Huntington.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

MUSE/IQUE pays tribute to Quincy Jones, seen here receiving the American Icon Award onstage at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, March 2 - Friday, March 3

Quincy at 90: The Power to Produce Change

Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel

506 S. Grand Ave., Downtown L.A.

MUSE/IQUE, led by artistic director Rachael Worby, honors the multi-hyphenate music mogul Quincy Jones with a concert featuring vocalists Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Niemietz. MUSE/IQUE traces Jones’ career from playing trumpet alongside Dizzy Gillespie to his work as a film composer, to his collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and many others.

COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 2; 7 p.m.

Russell Brand

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N. Vermont Ave., East Hollywood

He’s baaack … the British comedian and political commentator returns to the stage for a set of stand-up comedy. For ages 16+.COST: $64.89; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 2; 7 p.m.

The Villainy You Teach

Philosophical Research Society (PRS)

3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz

Theatre Dybbuk collaborates with Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and PRS for this theatrical experience that focuses on the controversial — and some would say antisemitic — character of Shylock in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. Often, the center of this debate is found in a speech in which Shylock “proclaims his humanity while defending his vengeful desires.” The play explores the famous speech with an actor performing it repeatedly over the course of most of the length of the play, reciting it dozens, if not hundreds, of times. This recitation is accompanied by a simultaneous reading of Merchant in its entirety. Audience members can stay in the space for the duration of the performance or they can come and go. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the performance on the courtyard patio.

COST: $20 - $35; MORE INFO

Viewing pick

The Reluctant Traveler

Watch as Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) leaves his comfort zone to visit some of the world’s intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the U.S. Not usually fond of travel or adventure, Levy learns how to broaden his horizons by exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures that surround them. Levy also executive-produced the eight-episode series with David Brindley. Stream The Reluctant Traveler on AppleTV+.

Evil Twin, a new natural wine bar, recently opened in Culver City offering French-inspired small plates. (Jakob Layman)

Dine and drink deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week:



On Wednesday, March 1, margot in Culver City hosts a Spanish wine dinner with five courses of Spanish-inspired food and wine pairings. Dishes include Iberian ham on pan con tomate, pintxos, seafood paella, grilled lamb loin and churros. Tickets are $150 per person, and are available on Resy .

. On Thursday, March 2, margot’s sister restaurant Norah in West Hollywood holds its monthly five-course pizza and champagne party (featuring caviar and truffles). Tickets are $150 per person and are available on Resy .

. Last week, Oak Park Brewing Co . and Peoples Beer released a new, limited-edition collaboration with The Ray Charles Foundation. The Free Of Alcohol (FOA) brew celebrates the genius of Ray Charles and is available through March 31 at Fixins Soul Kitchen at L.A. Live in downtown L.A. The pop-up includes art inspired by Ray Charles along with a playlist curated by the foundation.

. and released a new, limited-edition collaboration with The Ray Charles Foundation. The Free Of Alcohol (FOA) brew celebrates the genius of Ray Charles and is available through March 31 at at L.A. Live in downtown L.A. The pop-up includes art inspired by Ray Charles along with a playlist curated by the foundation. Evil Twin , a natural wine bar offering a curated collection of bottles and French-influenced dishes, opened in Culver City last month. Co-founded by Dylan Weiss and Elfie Astier (Hotcakes Bakes), the food menu includes Pâté de Campagne (traditional duck pate & a baguette), lamb chops, mussels and fried ‘Cali-Flower.’

, a natural wine bar offering a curated collection of bottles and French-influenced dishes, opened in Culver City last month. Co-founded by Dylan Weiss and Elfie Astier (Hotcakes Bakes), the food menu includes Pâté de Campagne (traditional duck pate & a baguette), lamb chops, mussels and fried ‘Cali-Flower.’ Messhall in Los Feliz has updated its food and drink menus. Executive Chef Charbel Adaimy has added new dishes in addition to the restaurant’s classics, including a vegan Salisbury steak, pan-fried whole snapper, and pork belly lettuce cups. favorites that remain on the menu include the Mess Burger, BBQ packages with fixings and oysters.