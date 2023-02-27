Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 27 - March 2
Attend a live read of Triangle of Sadness. Check out an autobiographical exhibition of Barbara T. Smith's work. Watch and listen to a musical tribute to Quincy Jones. Witness the stand-up comedy return of Russell Brand.
Events
Monday, Feb. 27; 6:45 p.m.
All Quiet on the Western Front / Screening + Q&A
DGA Theater Complex
7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Hills West
The Los Angeles Times Envelope Series offers a screening of the Oscar-nominated film, followed by a live Q&A with screenwriters Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell moderated by L.A. Times Envelope contributor Robert Abele. Directed by Edward Berger, the remake follows a 17-year-old boy as he confronts the realities of life and death in the trenches of WWI. Space is limited.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Feb. 27; 7:30 p.m.
Live Read: Triangle of Sadness
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Film Independent @ The Wallis presents the first Live Read of 2023: the Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund (who also directs the Live Read). The already-announced cast includes Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kumail Nanjiani.
COST: $20 - $35; MORE INFO
Monday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.
Uncomfortable Television
Book Soup
8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
Author Hunter Hargraves’ new book examines how postmillennial television makes viewers find pleasure through unease and discomfort, training “audiences to survive under late capitalism, which demands that individuals accept a certain amount of discomfort, dread, and irritation into their everyday lives.” Hargraves discusses his book with Matt Brennan of the Los Angeles Times.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb 28; 7:30 p.m.
Rear Window
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
David Geffen Theater
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The Academy’s Marketing and Public Relations Branch screens the 1954 elegant thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. When Stewart’s photojournalist must use a wheelchair due to an injury, his boredom turns to voyeurism — and witnessing a possible murder.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Sunday, July 16
Barbara T. Smith: The Way to Be
Getty Research Institute at The Getty
1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood
The autobiographical exhibition and accompanying publication explore the first 50 years of Smith’s career, “marked by dramatic upheavals in her personal life as well as the development of her most pioneering works, including her Xerox art and radical early performances.”
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 28; 7:30 p.m.
Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking with Creator Jason Segel and Team
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Film Independent returns to The Wallis for its Directors Close-Up series with an evening that focuses on casting and directing actors. Actor, writer, producer and Shrinking creator Jason Segel is joined by series director James Ponsoldt, actor Jessica Williams and casting directors Brett Benner and Debby Romano.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 1; 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Bring Your Own Baby (BYOB) Tour & Tea
Orange County Museum of Art
3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa
If you’re a new parent, bring your baby to the museum to explore the art and connect with other new parents. Join the monthly tour and enjoy a complimentary tea from Verdant Café after the tour. BYOB tours are held the first Wednesday of every month.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 1; 7 p.m.
Roman Holiday
Sierra Madre Playhouse
87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
Watch the classic comedy/romance, directed by Willliam Wyler and written by Dalton Trumbo and John Dighton, on the theater’s big screen. The film follows a bored and sheltered princess (Audrey Hepburn) in her adventures around Rome with newspaperman Gregory Peck. The film will be introduced by film historian Rich Procter.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 1; 7 - 8:15 p.m.
Stories We Tell: Founders’ Day at The Huntington
Rothenberg Hall and Livestream
1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
The Huntington and The Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West present a night of serious and quirky stories that demonstrate the broad range of The Huntington's collections. Speakers include Sean Lahmeyer, plant collections and conservation manager, The Huntington; Silas Munro, partner, Polymode & faculty co-chair of the MFA in Graphic Design at Vermont College of Fine Arts; Karla Nielsen, curator of Literary Collections, The Huntington; Pilar Tompkins Rivas, chief curator and deputy director of Curatorial and Collections, Lucas Museum of Narrative Art; and Li Wei Yang, curator of Pacific Rim Collections, The Huntington.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 2 - Friday, March 3
Quincy at 90: The Power to Produce Change
Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel
506 S. Grand Ave., Downtown L.A.
MUSE/IQUE, led by artistic director Rachael Worby, honors the multi-hyphenate music mogul Quincy Jones with a concert featuring vocalists Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Niemietz. MUSE/IQUE traces Jones’ career from playing trumpet alongside Dizzy Gillespie to his work as a film composer, to his collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and many others.
COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 2; 7 p.m.
Russell Brand
The Vermont Hollywood
1020 N. Vermont Ave., East Hollywood
He’s baaack … the British comedian and political commentator returns to the stage for a set of stand-up comedy. For ages 16+.COST: $64.89; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 2; 7 p.m.
The Villainy You Teach
Philosophical Research Society (PRS)
3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz
Theatre Dybbuk collaborates with Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and PRS for this theatrical experience that focuses on the controversial — and some would say antisemitic — character of Shylock in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. Often, the center of this debate is found in a speech in which Shylock “proclaims his humanity while defending his vengeful desires.” The play explores the famous speech with an actor performing it repeatedly over the course of most of the length of the play, reciting it dozens, if not hundreds, of times. This recitation is accompanied by a simultaneous reading of Merchant in its entirety. Audience members can stay in the space for the duration of the performance or they can come and go. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the performance on the courtyard patio.
COST: $20 - $35; MORE INFO
Viewing pick
The Reluctant Traveler
Watch as Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) leaves his comfort zone to visit some of the world’s intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the U.S. Not usually fond of travel or adventure, Levy learns how to broaden his horizons by exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures that surround them. Levy also executive-produced the eight-episode series with David Brindley. Stream The Reluctant Traveler on AppleTV+.
Dine and drink deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week:
- On Wednesday, March 1, margot in Culver City hosts a Spanish wine dinner with five courses of Spanish-inspired food and wine pairings. Dishes include Iberian ham on pan con tomate, pintxos, seafood paella, grilled lamb loin and churros. Tickets are $150 per person, and are available on Resy.
- On Thursday, March 2, margot’s sister restaurant Norah in West Hollywood holds its monthly five-course pizza and champagne party (featuring caviar and truffles). Tickets are $150 per person and are available on Resy.
- Last week, Oak Park Brewing Co. and Peoples Beer released a new, limited-edition collaboration with The Ray Charles Foundation. The Free Of Alcohol (FOA) brew celebrates the genius of Ray Charles and is available through March 31 at Fixins Soul Kitchen at L.A. Live in downtown L.A. The pop-up includes art inspired by Ray Charles along with a playlist curated by the foundation.
- Evil Twin, a natural wine bar offering a curated collection of bottles and French-influenced dishes, opened in Culver City last month. Co-founded by Dylan Weiss and Elfie Astier (Hotcakes Bakes), the food menu includes Pâté de Campagne (traditional duck pate & a baguette), lamb chops, mussels and fried ‘Cali-Flower.’
- Messhall in Los Feliz has updated its food and drink menus. Executive Chef Charbel Adaimy has added new dishes in addition to the restaurant’s classics, including a vegan Salisbury steak, pan-fried whole snapper, and pork belly lettuce cups. favorites that remain on the menu include the Mess Burger, BBQ packages with fixings and oysters.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.