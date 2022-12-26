Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 26 - 29
Watch a Mary Poppins matinee at a classic venue. Celebrate A Very Jewish Christmas. Experience Jean Cocteau’s version of Beauty and the Beast. Get a sneak peek of Rose Parade floats.
Monday, Dec. 26 - Saturday, Dec. 31
Jesus Christ Superstar
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is on tour, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The play follows the last few weeks of Jesus Christ’s life through the eyes of Judas.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 26; 2 p.m.
Mary Poppins (1964)
Hollywood Legion Theater
2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
See Julie Andrews star as a magical nanny to a family in London in the early 20th century. She helps two neglected kids grow closer to their father in this Alex Film Society presentation.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 26; 11 a.m.
Santa Anita Park Opening Day
Santa Anita Park
285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia
Live horse racing returns to Santa Anita for the season. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first race is at 11 a.m. A Craft Beer and Cider Festival and a Whiskey in Winter event (with separate ticket pricing) are among the opening day’s events.
COST: Admission starts at $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
To Kill a Mockingbird / Book Drive
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
Harper Lee’s classic novel gets another life on stage in a play written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. It stars Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch and Travis Johns as Boo Radley. During the run of the play, the Segerstrom Center holds a new book drive for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 27; 8 p.m.
Rocco Deluca w/ Mighty Glad, Liberate Elemental Forces
Zebulon
2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village
The SoCal veteran guitarist and singer plays the tiny club with Mighty Glad. The Indian classical-experimental raga collective Liberate Elemental Forces opens the night. This show is 21+.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7 p.m.
Classic Cinema Night at Cinegrill Theater: Love Actually
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The film series is hosted by critic, professor and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca, who screens the 2003 Richard Curtis film. The night includes an introduction, post-show Q&A, and wine tasting of Cuenca's Little Boat label.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m.
The Cure vs The Smiths vs Depeche Mode DJ Night
Transplants Brewing Company
40242 La Quinta Lane, Unit 101, Palmdale
Located in north L.A. County, the brewery holds a DJ night battle between Brit rockers: The Cure, The Smiths and Depeche Mode. This is an all-ages event.
COST: $8; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 28; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Holiday Hours
LACMA
5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
LACMA is usually closed on Wednesdays, but not this week. Bring your friends and family in town to view current exhibitions including The Five Directions: Lacquer Through East Asia; Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group, 1938–1945; Afro-Atlantic Histories and Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890–1980
COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast
Brain Dead Studios
611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
Before you start singing “Be Our Guest,” this is Jean Cocteau’s version of the fairy tale — and not the animated musical. In this 1946 film, Cocteau uses haunting imagery and surrealist elements to re-envision the romance between an unlikely couple.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m.
A Very Jewish Christmas
UCB Theatre
5919 Franklin Blvd., Franklin Village
Watch some of UCB’s funniest Jewish comedians perform in two fully improvised shows. First watch the time-honored Jewish-American tradition of Christmas dinner at a Chinese restaurant. Then watch improv inspired by audience suggestions of their own holiday traditions.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 29 - Friday, Dec. 30; 7:30 p.m
Lawrence of Arabia
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Watch the sweeping WWI epic based on the real-life British military figure T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole, in his first feature). Focusing on Arab infighting and British colonialism, the film includes Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn and Alec Guinness. The film will be screened on American Cinematheque’s own 70mm archival print, housed at the Academy Film Archive.
COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 29 - Saturday, Dec. 31; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rose Parade Decorating Places
Rosemont Pavilion
700 Seco St., Pasadena
Get a sneak peek at the Rose Parade floats while they’re getting their final touches. Watch fruit, seeds, bark, grasses and flowers being applied to the floats by a team of professionals and volunteers. Children 5 and younger get in free.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
National Film Registry on TCM
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) celebrates the films chosen to be inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry this year. The 25 films selected annually are chosen for their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.” Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and TCM Host Jacqueline Stewart introduces the first four films selected from the list that air on TCM on Tuesday: Charade (1963), The Titicut Follies (1967), Super Fly (1972) and Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1977).
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The popular Boston seafood restaurant Saltie Girl has opened a new location on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. Offering classic seafood dishes with a modern California spin, the menu features seafood towers, daily oyster and raw bar selections, and includes dishes such as Fried Lobster & Waffles, Lump Crab Toast with pistachios, avocado and stracciatella, moule frites and a classic lobster roll. The bar program showcases Saltie Girl’s proprietary Rosé and Champagne by-the-glass offerings.
- Burnin’ Mouth, a new Nashville hot Chicken sandwich eatery, has opened its newest location at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
- The Argentinian outpost Negroni Bar & Bistro has opened its second U.S. location at 8022 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove. While the Negroni cocktail and variations are cocktail centerpieces, the bistro specializes in Italian cuisine and sushi.
- There are only a few days left to order Executive Chef Geter Atienza’s traditional Filipino Christmas dish at Abernethy’s. Atienza’s Berkshire Pork "Hamonado” ($28) features pineapple braised Pork, Granny Smith apple, radicchio, and dried bing cherries. The dish is available through the end of the month.