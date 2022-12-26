Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 26 - 29

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Watch a Mary Poppins matinee at a classic venue. Celebrate A Very Jewish Christmas. Experience Jean Cocteau’s version of Beauty and the Beast. Get a sneak peek of Rose Parade floats.



Monday, Dec. 26 - Saturday, Dec. 31

Jesus Christ Superstar

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is on tour, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The play follows the last few weeks of Jesus Christ’s life through the eyes of Judas.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 26; 2 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Hollywood Legion Theater

2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

See Julie Andrews star as a magical nanny to a family in London in the early 20th century. She helps two neglected kids grow closer to their father in this Alex Film Society presentation.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 26; 11 a.m.

Santa Anita Park Opening Day

Santa Anita Park

285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia

Live horse racing returns to Santa Anita for the season. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first race is at 11 a.m. A Craft Beer and Cider Festival and a Whiskey in Winter event (with separate ticket pricing) are among the opening day’s events.

COST: Admission starts at $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird / Book Drive

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Harper Lee’s classic novel gets another life on stage in a play written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. It stars Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch and Travis Johns as Boo Radley. During the run of the play, the Segerstrom Center holds a new book drive for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 27; 8 p.m.

Rocco Deluca w/ Mighty Glad, Liberate Elemental Forces

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village

The SoCal veteran guitarist and singer plays the tiny club with Mighty Glad. The Indian classical-experimental raga collective Liberate Elemental Forces opens the night. This show is 21+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7 p.m.

Classic Cinema Night at Cinegrill Theater: Love Actually

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The film series is hosted by critic, professor and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca, who screens the 2003 Richard Curtis film. The night includes an introduction, post-show Q&A, and wine tasting of Cuenca's Little Boat label.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m.

The Cure vs The Smiths vs Depeche Mode DJ Night

Transplants Brewing Company

40242 La Quinta Lane, Unit 101, Palmdale

Located in north L.A. County, the brewery holds a DJ night battle between Brit rockers: The Cure, The Smiths and Depeche Mode. This is an all-ages event.

COST: $8; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 28; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Holiday Hours

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

LACMA is usually closed on Wednesdays, but not this week. Bring your friends and family in town to view current exhibitions including The Five Directions: Lacquer Through East Asia; Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group, 1938–1945; Afro-Atlantic Histories and Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890–1980

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast

Brain Dead Studios

611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

Before you start singing “Be Our Guest,” this is Jean Cocteau’s version of the fairy tale — and not the animated musical. In this 1946 film, Cocteau uses haunting imagery and surrealist elements to re-envision the romance between an unlikely couple.

COST: $12; MORE INFO



Thursday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m.

A Very Jewish Christmas

UCB Theatre

5919 Franklin Blvd., Franklin Village

Watch some of UCB’s funniest Jewish comedians perform in two fully improvised shows. First watch the time-honored Jewish-American tradition of Christmas dinner at a Chinese restaurant. Then watch improv inspired by audience suggestions of their own holiday traditions.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 29 - Friday, Dec. 30; 7:30 p.m

Lawrence of Arabia

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch the sweeping WWI epic based on the real-life British military figure T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole, in his first feature). Focusing on Arab infighting and British colonialism, the film includes Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn and Alec Guinness. The film will be screened on American Cinematheque’s own 70mm archival print, housed at the Academy Film Archive.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Get a sneak peek of the Rose Parade floats this week. (Courtesy of AngryJulieMonday / licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Thursday, Dec. 29 - Saturday, Dec. 31; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rose Parade Decorating Places

Rosemont Pavilion

700 Seco St., Pasadena

Get a sneak peek at the Rose Parade floats while they’re getting their final touches. Watch fruit, seeds, bark, grasses and flowers being applied to the floats by a team of professionals and volunteers. Children 5 and younger get in free.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

National Film Registry on TCM

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) celebrates the films chosen to be inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry this year. The 25 films selected annually are chosen for their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.” Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and TCM Host Jacqueline Stewart introduces the first four films selected from the list that air on TCM on Tuesday: Charade (1963), The Titicut Follies (1967), Super Fly (1972) and Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1977).

Dine and Drink Deals

