Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 12 - 15

Events

Monday, Dec. 12 - Wednesday, Dec. 14

Puccini's La bohème AKA La Brew-hème

Benny Boy Brewing (Dec. 12) | 1821 N. Daly St., Lincoln Heights

Angel City Brewing (Dec. 13 and 14) | 216 S. Alameda St. downtown L.A.

Pacific Opera Project presents a reprisal of its hipster production of Puccini’s La bohème at two breweries this week. In La Brew-hème, an 1830s Parisian garret becomes an L.A. loft apartment during a particularly cold SoCal winter. The music is sung in Italian with “cleverly ironic” English titles.

COST: $20 (ticket includes guaranteed seat and drink ticket at Benny Boy, FREE at Angel City); MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 12 - Feb. 20

Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLA)

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

Explore the Deepsea Challenger submersible through the work of filmmaker and explorer James Cameron who made history with the first solo dive in the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench — Earth’s deepest point. In celebration of Cameron’s 10th anniversary of the feat, NHMLA showcases the submersible and science platform, which he co-designed and co-engineered. Included in the price of admission.

COST: $7 - $15; MORE INFO

L-R: Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jalen Harris, Marcus Paul James, and James T. Lane from the National Touring Company of “Ain’t Too Proud,” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre, Dec. 13 through Jan.1, 2023. (Courtesy Emilio Madrid )

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

One of the most popular shows in Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre history returns for a limited run. The joyful story of “brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal” is set to the Temptations’ tunes including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and others.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.

Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour

YouTube Theater

1011 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

The former first lady has sold out the theater for a conversation and reading from her latest book, The Light We Carry. Oprah Winfrey moderates the conversation.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.

Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty)

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Pomona’s own Alejandra Aranda headlines the venue with support from Haiden. All ages.

COST: $22 - $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:30 p.m.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Watch the 2019 documentary that details the life and art of Nobel- and Pulitzer-winning novelist Toni Morrison. Released in theaters only two months before her death, Morrison was interviewed in depth for Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’s film and composer Kathryn Bostic (Dear White People, Clemency) wrote the score to complement the musical quality of Morrison’s voice. Bostic also wrote and performed the film’s original song “High Above The Water.” The composer will be in attendance at the screening.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.

A Boy Band Christmas (featuring 98 Degrees, All-4-One, O-Town and Ryan Cabrera)

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland

Nostalgic for the Boy Bands of the early aughts? Here’s your chance to hear holiday tunes and hit songs in this show that features Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-TOWN) and Ryan Cabrera.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7 p.m.

Retake LIVE: Duchamp Comes to Pasadena Screening

Crawford Family Forum

474 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena

In 1963, artist Marcel Duchamp was photographed in a museum playing chess with a nude model Eve Babitz. The documentary Duchamp Comes to Pasadena examines the story behind this iconic image at the Pasadena Art Museum (now the Norton Simon Museum). Attend the screening and live taping of LAist Studios’ Retake podcast, featuring a conversation with host John Horn and guests. The event is sold out. MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 13, Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 20

Latina Christmas Special

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

A Noise Within’s “Noise Now” community engagement series celebrates the holidays with three performances of this comedy. Watch three hilarious, touching and personal Christmas stories of holidays past, written and performed by Maria Russell, Sandra Valls and Diana Yanez. Geoffrey Rivas directs.

COST: $19 - $49; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.

Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night: A Christmas Story

Million Dollar Theater

307 S Broadway, downtown L.A.

Four Roses Bourbon hosts a classic screening of A Christmas Story at the classic theater. Sip on Four Roses craft cocktails and a curated selection of Kentucky-favorite concessions. Tickets include the movie ticket, complimentary cocktails, concessions, and some fun surprises. All donations from this event will benefit Midnight Mission. Must be 21+ to attend.

COST: FREE, but donations suggested; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Sunday, Dec. 18

The Newport Beach Boat Parade

Various locations around Newport Harbor

The opening night kick-off event of the 114th annual boat parade takes place on Wednesday in Marina Park (1600 W Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach), which is the largest public viewing location along the parade route. Live entertainment and holiday market start at 4 p.m., with the parade setting sail near Marina Park at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks displays will be held on both opening and closing nights.

COST: FREE viewing from most locations; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 14; 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Candlelight: Holiday Jazz and Soul Classics

Vertigo Event Venue

400 West Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale

Listen to decade-spanning classics and holiday-themed jazz from PureSoul in the glow of 1,000 candles. Listen to music from artists including John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald and Donny Hathaway.

COST: $35 - $70; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Friday, Dec. 16

National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

The National Geographic Live touring speaker series stops by the Broad for a “Cosmic Adventures” lecture with flight systems engineer Tracy Drain. The aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory develops, tests and operates the machines that uncover mysteries in and beyond our solar system. Listen to her stories of challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter to the Kepler mission to find planets beyond our solar system, and a peek into the Psyche mission to one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m.

Our Body Politic Live

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza 2022 Los Angeles continues with a live taping of Our Body Politic Live with host Farai Chideya, who’ll be joined by New York Times bestselling author Julie Lythcott-Haims on what “adulting” looks like. The event also includes a special musical performance by singer-songwriter Monica Martin.

COST: FREE - $12; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Kindred

The new FX series is adapted by Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The series focuses on a young Black woman and aspiring writer (Mallori Johnson) who has uprooted her life and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim her future. Before she can settle into her new home, she’s pulled violently pulled back in time, emerging at a 19th-century plantation that’s linked to her and her family. She’s forced to confront familial secrets that she never knew. All eight episodes of Kindred premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 13, exclusively on Hulu.

Hank’s Double Diamond Burger special is available through Monday, Dec. 12. (Courtesy of Hank's restaurant)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

