Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 12 - 15
Attend a twist on Puccini in La Brew-hème. Tap along to the story and music of The Temptations. Attend a Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night. Check out the Newport Beach Boat Parade.
Events
Monday, Dec. 12 - Wednesday, Dec. 14
Puccini's La bohème AKA La Brew-hème
- Benny Boy Brewing (Dec. 12) | 1821 N. Daly St., Lincoln Heights
- Angel City Brewing (Dec. 13 and 14) | 216 S. Alameda St. downtown L.A.
Pacific Opera Project presents a reprisal of its hipster production of Puccini’s La bohème at two breweries this week. In La Brew-hème, an 1830s Parisian garret becomes an L.A. loft apartment during a particularly cold SoCal winter. The music is sung in Italian with “cleverly ironic” English titles.
COST: $20 (ticket includes guaranteed seat and drink ticket at Benny Boy, FREE at Angel City); MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 12 - Feb. 20
Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLA)
900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park
Explore the Deepsea Challenger submersible through the work of filmmaker and explorer James Cameron who made history with the first solo dive in the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench — Earth’s deepest point. In celebration of Cameron’s 10th anniversary of the feat, NHMLA showcases the submersible and science platform, which he co-designed and co-engineered. Included in the price of admission.
COST: $7 - $15; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Sunday, Jan. 1
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
One of the most popular shows in Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre history returns for a limited run. The joyful story of “brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal” is set to the Temptations’ tunes including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and others.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.
Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour
YouTube Theater
1011 Stadium Dr., Inglewood
The former first lady has sold out the theater for a conversation and reading from her latest book, The Light We Carry. Oprah Winfrey moderates the conversation.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.
Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty)
Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.
Pomona’s own Alejandra Aranda headlines the venue with support from Haiden. All ages.
COST: $22 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:30 p.m.
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Watch the 2019 documentary that details the life and art of Nobel- and Pulitzer-winning novelist Toni Morrison. Released in theaters only two months before her death, Morrison was interviewed in depth for Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’s film and composer Kathryn Bostic (Dear White People, Clemency) wrote the score to complement the musical quality of Morrison’s voice. Bostic also wrote and performed the film’s original song “High Above The Water.” The composer will be in attendance at the screening.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.
A Boy Band Christmas (featuring 98 Degrees, All-4-One, O-Town and Ryan Cabrera)
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland
Nostalgic for the Boy Bands of the early aughts? Here’s your chance to hear holiday tunes and hit songs in this show that features Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-TOWN) and Ryan Cabrera.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7 p.m.
Retake LIVE: Duchamp Comes to Pasadena Screening
Crawford Family Forum
474 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena
In 1963, artist Marcel Duchamp was photographed in a museum playing chess with a nude model Eve Babitz. The documentary Duchamp Comes to Pasadena examines the story behind this iconic image at the Pasadena Art Museum (now the Norton Simon Museum). Attend the screening and live taping of LAist Studios’ Retake podcast, featuring a conversation with host John Horn and guests. The event is sold out. MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 13, Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 20
Latina Christmas Special
A Noise Within
3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
A Noise Within’s “Noise Now” community engagement series celebrates the holidays with three performances of this comedy. Watch three hilarious, touching and personal Christmas stories of holidays past, written and performed by Maria Russell, Sandra Valls and Diana Yanez. Geoffrey Rivas directs.
COST: $19 - $49; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.
Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night: A Christmas Story
Million Dollar Theater
307 S Broadway, downtown L.A.
Four Roses Bourbon hosts a classic screening of A Christmas Story at the classic theater. Sip on Four Roses craft cocktails and a curated selection of Kentucky-favorite concessions. Tickets include the movie ticket, complimentary cocktails, concessions, and some fun surprises. All donations from this event will benefit Midnight Mission. Must be 21+ to attend.
COST: FREE, but donations suggested; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Sunday, Dec. 18
The Newport Beach Boat Parade
Various locations around Newport Harbor
The opening night kick-off event of the 114th annual boat parade takes place on Wednesday in Marina Park (1600 W Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach), which is the largest public viewing location along the parade route. Live entertainment and holiday market start at 4 p.m., with the parade setting sail near Marina Park at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks displays will be held on both opening and closing nights.
COST: FREE viewing from most locations; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 14; 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Candlelight: Holiday Jazz and Soul Classics
Vertigo Event Venue
400 West Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale
Listen to decade-spanning classics and holiday-themed jazz from PureSoul in the glow of 1,000 candles. Listen to music from artists including John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald and Donny Hathaway.
COST: $35 - $70; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 15 - Friday, Dec. 16
National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
The National Geographic Live touring speaker series stops by the Broad for a “Cosmic Adventures” lecture with flight systems engineer Tracy Drain. The aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory develops, tests and operates the machines that uncover mysteries in and beyond our solar system. Listen to her stories of challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter to the Kepler mission to find planets beyond our solar system, and a peek into the Psyche mission to one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m.
Our Body Politic Live
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza 2022 Los Angeles continues with a live taping of Our Body Politic Live with host Farai Chideya, who’ll be joined by New York Times bestselling author Julie Lythcott-Haims on what “adulting” looks like. The event also includes a special musical performance by singer-songwriter Monica Martin.
COST: FREE - $12; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Kindred
The new FX series is adapted by Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The series focuses on a young Black woman and aspiring writer (Mallori Johnson) who has uprooted her life and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim her future. Before she can settle into her new home, she’s pulled violently pulled back in time, emerging at a 19th-century plantation that’s linked to her and her family. She’s forced to confront familial secrets that she never knew. All eight episodes of Kindred premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 13, exclusively on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Bluewater Grill Redondo Beach at King Harbor offers a sneak preview of new seafood items for 2023 during its Second Tuesday Tasting on Dec. 13. With seatings beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy a sashimi grade yellowfin tuna tostada with avocado purée firecracker sauce and daikon sprouts followed by sun-dried tomato pesto roasted rockfish with parmesan risotto (with paired wines). Tickets: $50.
- Hank’s Double Diamond Burger (pictured above) has been named the Best Burger winner in the L.A. Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll. To celebrate the honor, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger Special (with burger, side and choice of wine, beer or soft drink) is being offered through Monday, Dec. 12 for $25.
- Eater has partnered with Shopify to bring its annual gift guide to life with a holiday market on select days through Dec. 18. Find the market at Shopify LA (777 S. Alameda St., in downtown L.A.). On Thursday, Dec. 15, sip and shop with Eater Wine Club at 5 p.m.
- Genever’s Women Crush Wednesday event on Dec. 14 features cocktails from Gaby Mlynarczyk, brand ambassador for Future Gin, and Kelso Norris, beverage director at Genever. The pop-up also features Sri Lankan food by Raksha Los Angeles starting at 6 p.m.
- Hotel Figueroa offers an Apres Ski Cocktail Tasting Experience presented by Noble33 and Thunderbolt on Dec. 15 - 17, and 23. The Omakase cocktail tasting experience, led by the hotel’s beverage director Carla Lorenzo, takes place at the hotel’s secret upstairs bar, Bar Alta. Limited to 30 people per seating, the experience features eight curated cocktails and a selection of paired amuse bouche. Tickets: $125 per person.
- Grazing Theory in Temecula holds a Wine & Cookie Pairing on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The session includes five cookies from The Cookie Crew and five 2-ounce perfectly paired wines. Tickets: $35.