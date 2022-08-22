Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 22 - 25
Take a tour of the reopened Hollyhock House. Watch a singular screening of The Afterlight. Attend the fourth edition of the Black Movie Soundtrack concert. Listen to tales from The Moth’s master storytellers.
Thursdays - Saturdays; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hollyhock House
Barnsdall Art Park
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
The City’s one-and-only UNESCO World Heritage site has re-opened to in-person, self-guided visits for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The tours offer access to Hollyhock House’s restored outdoor spaces, showcasing new aspects of Wright’s self-proclaimed “garden house.” Advanced ticket purchase is required, and tour capacity is limited.
COST: $3 - $7; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.
Amadeus Live in Concert
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Experience Miloš Forman’s Oscar-winning Amadeus (1984) while the LA Phil, conducted by Sarah Hicks, performs the soundtrack with Joanne Pearce Martin, piano, and the Pacific Chorale.
COST: $19 - $79; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.
Summer Night Cinema: Three Thousand Years of Longing
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The museum, KCRW and the UCLA Film & Television Archive screen the George Miller film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Swinton stars as a mythology scholar who encounters a Djinn (Elba) willing to grant her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. She’s initially skeptical—but he draws her in with fantastical tales from his past. Galleries will remain open until the film starts.
COST: FREE on a first-come, first-served basis; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.
The Moth GrandSLAM Championship
Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
The night of storytelling features hilarious and heartbreaking personal tales from 10 past Moth champs: Alex Rice, Alli Kinzell, Bryan Kett, Fanto Frunze, Gilly Barnes, Kristy Arnett, Matty Struski, Peter Koh, Phil Glist and Taji Torrilhon. For the GrandSLAM title, they'll be spinning yarns about "blessings in disguise." Music by Alexander Burke with a special guest.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.
City Sounds / Hollywood
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum debuts a new concert series highlighting L.A.’s local music scene, focusing on a different neighborhood at each concert. Hollywood is in the spotlight this week with music from Baby Buddha, The Claws, Lyric Jones and Tru Def.
COST: $3.27; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.
Vince Staples
Fonda Theatre
6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Staples announced a surprise small show at the Fonda. Of course, the show sold-out instantly, but where there’s a will (and money), there’s a way.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.
The Afterlight + Q&A with filmmaker Charlie Shackleton
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Shackleton’s film is a cinematic event that examines the ephemeral nature of celluloid. The film exists as a single 35mm print that deteriorates with screening. The film comprises fragments from hundreds of films from around the world with actors who are no longer alive—"an ensemble of ghostly figures that evokes the eerie twilight between life and death.”
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 24; 5:30 p.m.
Trans Equality Now! CalEndow Live
Virtual
The California Endowment hosts a discussion with transgender elected officials, advocates, and community organizers. Tune into the panel that includes Andrea Jenkins, the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in the United States and California Endowment Board Member Kris Hayashi as moderator.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 24; 8 - 11 p.m.
70s Disco Swim Night
Tropicana Pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Attend a dance and swim party as DJ Jena Red spins the best tunes from the ’70s. Tickets include one cocktail.
COST: $25 (free to hotel guests); MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.
Black Movie Soundtrack IV
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The Black Movie Soundtrack returns for a fourth iteration, presenting a night of music and movies, curated by Reginald Hudlin and musical director Marcus Miller, with comedian Craig Robinson returning his role as host. Thomas Wilkins conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra featuring guests Babyface, BeBe Winans, Eric Benét, Jennifer Holliday, Kid ’n Play, Lalah Hathaway and Warren G.
COST: $10 - $123; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 25; 8 p.m.
Son Rompe Pera
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
The Skirball concludes its 25th anniversary season of Sunset Concerts this week with a live performance by Mexico City’s Son Rompe Pera. The evening begins with museum gallery access and a musical set from KCRW DJ José Galván at 6:30 p.m. followed by an opening performance by Los Jornaleros del Norte. Reservations are closed. Limited walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m.
Jackie Kashian & Friends
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Kashian brings along a few funny friends for a night of standup, including Maria Bamford, and Helen Hong, Kira Soltanovich, Suli Mccullough, Laurie Kilmartin and Kyle Clark. This show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Narsiso Martinez: Rethinking Essential
MoLAA | Museum of Latin American Art
628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Martinez’s paintings and mixed-media works propose a “fundamentally experimental investigation,” surfacing stories of transformation and social justice that are often left out of the current narrative.
COST: $10 - $15 admission; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Little Demon
This animated horror-comedy stars Aubrey Plaza as a single mom who tries to live a quiet life in Delaware with her teenage daughter. But there’s a slight hitch in the plan when the aforementioned daughter (voiced by Lucy DeVito) finds out she’s the spawn of Satan (voiced by her real-life dad Danny DeVito). The star-packed guest cast this season includes Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson. The first two episodes of Little Demon premiere on Thursday, Aug. 25 on FXX, streaming on Hulu the following day.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Josiah Citrin’s latest venture recently opened on Main Street in Santa Monica. Augie’s on Main, named after his son, features Citrin’s famed “dirty chicken” as well as his signature burger, roasted chicken sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, chopped salad, and a vegetarian burger and vegan cheese option, along with a menu of sides such as fries, lemony potatoes and corn ribs.
- Gogo's Tacos in Rampart Village launches a happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays to Saturdays. (Tuesday is Taco Tuesday with $2 tacos). During happy hour, enjoy 25% off everything on the menu, including Gogo's new Sugar Tips, which are fried La Princesita flour tortillas sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
- Hart House is Kevin Hart’s quick service plant-forward restaurant in Westchester (8901 S. Sepulveda Blvd.) that opens to the public on Thursday, Aug. 25. The menu features plant-based burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tater tots and milkshakes.
- Despite the hot weather, retailers are determined to launch their fall menus. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches a new drinks menu that includes: Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with a new cream cap experience, the Salted Toffee Ice Blended® Drink, Salted Toffee Latte and the Salted Toffee Cold Brew Latte. And yes, their Pumpkin Latte also returns.
- Soulmate on Robertson in West Hollywood recently launched new weekend brunch options as well a new happy hour available Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Look for $8 and $10 drinks such as House Small Batch Spirits, Soulmate’s Signature Gin & Tonic, and WeHo Daiquiri, plus $2 oysters, Wagyu steak tartare ($10), scallop crudo tostadas ($10), roasted pork belly brioche sliders ($12).