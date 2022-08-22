Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 22 - 25

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Take a tour of the reopened Hollyhock House. Watch a singular screening of The Afterlight. Attend the fourth edition of the Black Movie Soundtrack concert. Listen to tales from The Moth’s master storytellers.



Thursdays - Saturdays; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hollyhock House

Barnsdall Art Park

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

The City’s one-and-only UNESCO World Heritage site has re-opened to in-person, self-guided visits for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The tours offer access to Hollyhock House’s restored outdoor spaces, showcasing new aspects of Wright’s self-proclaimed “garden house.” Advanced ticket purchase is required, and tour capacity is limited.

COST: $3 - $7; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.

Amadeus Live in Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Experience Miloš Forman’s Oscar-winning Amadeus (1984) while the LA Phil, conducted by Sarah Hicks, performs the soundtrack with Joanne Pearce Martin, piano, and the Pacific Chorale.

COST: $19 - $79; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.

Summer Night Cinema: Three Thousand Years of Longing

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The museum, KCRW and the UCLA Film & Television Archive screen the George Miller film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Swinton stars as a mythology scholar who encounters a Djinn (Elba) willing to grant her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. She’s initially skeptical—but he draws her in with fantastical tales from his past. Galleries will remain open until the film starts.

COST: FREE on a first-come, first-served basis; MORE INFO

The Moth returns with a Grandslam storytelling event. (Laura Partain)

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.

The Moth GrandSLAM Championship

Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

The night of storytelling features hilarious and heartbreaking personal tales from 10 past Moth champs: Alex Rice, Alli Kinzell, Bryan Kett, Fanto Frunze, Gilly Barnes, Kristy Arnett, Matty Struski, Peter Koh, Phil Glist and Taji Torrilhon. For the GrandSLAM title, they'll be spinning yarns about "blessings in disguise." Music by Alexander Burke with a special guest.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.

City Sounds / Hollywood

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum debuts a new concert series highlighting L.A.’s local music scene, focusing on a different neighborhood at each concert. Hollywood is in the spotlight this week with music from Baby Buddha, The Claws, Lyric Jones and Tru Def.

COST: $3.27; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.

Vince Staples

Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Staples announced a surprise small show at the Fonda. Of course, the show sold-out instantly, but where there’s a will (and money), there’s a way.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

'The Afterlight' exists as a single 35mm film print that erodes with each film screening and will eventually disappear entirely. It screens at the Aero Theatre for one night only. (Courtesy of the filmmaker)

Tuesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.

The Afterlight + Q&A with filmmaker Charlie Shackleton

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Shackleton’s film is a cinematic event that examines the ephemeral nature of celluloid. The film exists as a single 35mm print that deteriorates with screening. The film comprises fragments from hundreds of films from around the world with actors who are no longer alive—"an ensemble of ghostly figures that evokes the eerie twilight between life and death.”

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 24; 5:30 p.m.

Trans Equality Now! CalEndow Live

Virtual

The California Endowment hosts a discussion with transgender elected officials, advocates, and community organizers. Tune into the panel that includes Andrea Jenkins, the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in the United States and California Endowment Board Member Kris Hayashi as moderator.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 24; 8 - 11 p.m.

70s Disco Swim Night

Tropicana Pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Attend a dance and swim party as DJ Jena Red spins the best tunes from the ’70s. Tickets include one cocktail.

COST: $25 (free to hotel guests); MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.

Black Movie Soundtrack IV

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The Black Movie Soundtrack returns for a fourth iteration, presenting a night of music and movies, curated by Reginald Hudlin and musical director Marcus Miller, with comedian Craig Robinson returning his role as host. Thomas Wilkins conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra featuring guests Babyface, BeBe Winans, Eric Benét, Jennifer Holliday, Kid ’n Play, Lalah Hathaway and Warren G.

COST: $10 - $123; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 25; 8 p.m.

Son Rompe Pera

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The Skirball concludes its 25th anniversary season of Sunset Concerts this week with a live performance by Mexico City’s Son Rompe Pera. The evening begins with museum gallery access and a musical set from KCRW DJ José Galván at 6:30 p.m. followed by an opening performance by Los Jornaleros del Norte. Reservations are closed. Limited walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Jackie Kashian & Friends

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Kashian brings along a few funny friends for a night of standup, including Maria Bamford, and Helen Hong, Kira Soltanovich, Suli Mccullough, Laurie Kilmartin and Kyle Clark. This show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

MOLAA recently opened an exhibition of works by artist Narsiso Martinez, including 'Fruit Catcher IV,' in ink, charcoal and gold leaf on produce cardboard boxes. (Courtesy of the artist and MOLAA)

Through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Narsiso Martinez: Rethinking Essential

MoLAA | Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Martinez’s paintings and mixed-media works propose a “fundamentally experimental investigation,” surfacing stories of transformation and social justice that are often left out of the current narrative.

COST: $10 - $15 admission; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Little Demon

This animated horror-comedy stars Aubrey Plaza as a single mom who tries to live a quiet life in Delaware with her teenage daughter. But there’s a slight hitch in the plan when the aforementioned daughter (voiced by Lucy DeVito) finds out she’s the spawn of Satan (voiced by her real-life dad Danny DeVito). The star-packed guest cast this season includes Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson. The first two episodes of Little Demon premiere on Thursday, Aug. 25 on FXX, streaming on Hulu the following day.

Josiah Citrin's latest venture, Augie's on Main, opened earlier this month in Santa Monica. (Jeff Couch )

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

