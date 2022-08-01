Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 1 - 4

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Celebrate the music of Daft Punk in an immersive experience. Get your salsa dancing shoes on for the Autry’s summer series. Catch the weekly In-Unit Laundry comedy show in Silver Lake. Screen films at the new CineMaude series.

Monday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m.

Movie Mondays

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The popular movie series on the plaza continues with a screening of Hairspray (2007). The series’ films were inspired by the upcoming 22/23 Broadway series shows and wraps with Chicago next Monday, Aug. 8. Bring beach chairs and picnics, and food trucks and beverages at George’s Café will also be available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 1; 7 p.m.

Stories @ The Playhouse: What a Trip!

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

Attend the first storytelling night at the Playhouse. With the theme “What a Trip!,” the seven storytellers take the audiences on a deep dive into their personal experiences. The evening will be bookended with songs by the band Bishop.

COST: Suggested donation $10; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 1 - Saturday, Aug. 27

Prosperity Market’s Second Annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt

Various locations

Prosperity Market–the roving farmers market that spotlights Black farmers, food producers, and chefs–holds its Black Business Scavenger Hunt through Inglewood, Compton, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Pasadena, the Valley and beyond. Partnering with 50+ Black entrepreneurs, participants earn points from visiting partner locations, including a wine bar, coffee shops and restaurants. Prizes will be awarded to those to collect the most points at Prosperity Market’s farmers market on Aug. 27. Watch the market’s socials for weekly locations and other pop-up activations.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 2 8 p.m.

In-Unit Laundry

Lyric Hyperion Theater

2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The weekly comedy show, hosted by M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson, welcomes guests Matt O'Brien, Garrick Bernard, CP, Hannah Einbinder, Ramon Loves You and Cameron Esposito.

COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Cy Twombly: Making Past Present

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

Cy Twombly, one of the great abstract artists of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, drew inspiration from Greek and Roman art, myth, poetry, and archeological artifacts and ruins. The new exhibition of selections from Twombly’s work explores the artist’s fascination with ancient cultures. The presentation also includes marble and bronze antiquities from the Twombly’s personal collection in their first public exhibition.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 2; 5 - 9 p.m.

National Night Out

Historic Mission District

320 South Mission Dr., San Gabriel

The city of San Gabriel and its police department turn the historic Mission District into a block party filled with live music, food, games and public safety fun that promotes crime prevention and awareness.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Other communities celebrating National Night Out include Santa Monica , Los Angeles , West Hollywood , Pomona , South Gate

Sprayground's pop-up store Coliseum is open through Aug. 2 on Fairfax. (Francesca Coati)

Through Tuesday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sprayground’s Pop-up Store

712 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

The Coliseum pop-up store showcases the latest backpack designs from Sprayground’s Back to School collection. Check out the epic art installation installed exclusively for the store while browsing and shopping. Throughout the pop-up, guests can expect live music, food from Pink And Boujee LA, Pink’s Hot Dog’s Compton Vegan, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Randy’s Donuts and daily in-store activations.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 4; 8 p.m.

Sunset Concerts: Nefesh Mountain

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The popular concert series returns with tunes from Nefesh Mountain, a band that blends bluegrass Americana with klezmer melodies and Hebrew refrains. Dublab DJ Lady C also spins tunes. Advanced tickets for the concert are no longer available, but there will be a stand-by line.

COST: FREE with RSVP, parking $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 4; 6 p.m.

Sizzling Summer Nights

The Autry

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The salsa music and dancing series returns to the Autry on five Thursday nights in August, beginning this week with Trombor. Tickets will not be available at the door so buy them early as capacity is limited and the popular nights are expected to sell out.

COST: $20, series passes available; MORE INFO

A Daft Punk-inspired galactic show takes place at Wisdome, the largest VR dome park in LA. (Courtesy of Wisdome LA)

Thursday, Aug. 4 - Saturday, Aug. 6

CONTACT: A Multi-Sensory Journey Celebrating Daft Punk

The Wisdome

1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.

Attend a Daft Punk tribute night at the VR art and music dome park. The immersive dance party blurs the lines between sonic and space. The show features DJs, cirque performers, immersive actors and musicians.

COST: Tickets start at $64; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 4; 7 p.m.

Summertime (2020) + Director Q&A + Live Spoken Word & Poetry

Secret Movie Club Theater

1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie Club teams with the GuadaLAjara Film Festival to present a Latinx BIPOC-centered movie, Carlos Lopez Estrada’s Summertime—which traverses a hot summer day in L.A. and how the lives of 25 Angelenos intersect. The night starts with spoken word and poetry from GETLIT + Q&A w/ Estrada.

COST: $14 - $16; MORE INFO

Thursdays, Aug. 4 - 25

Cinemaude Film Series

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

A new film series, presented by the intimacy brand maude and Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures, happens every Thursday night in August at the theater. The films selected for the series focuses on the firsts — loves, new beginnings, flings — and include coming-of-age classics about young romance to films that depict how relationships change and grow through life. Net profits from ticket sales will go to SIECUS , an organization that advances sex education. This week’s film is Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang.

COST: $20 per screening; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Reservation Dogs, Season 2 (Hulu)

The critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs returns to follow the adventures of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who do what they need to do to get money to escape the Rez and head to the mythical land of California. The half-hour comedy-drama returns with two episodes premiering on Wednesday, Aug. 3, followed by episodes released weekly.

Georgia's restaurants celebrates peaches by offering special dishes including peach cobbler. (Courtesy of Georgia’s Restaurant)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

