Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 1 - 4
Celebrate the music of Daft Punk in an immersive experience. Get your salsa dancing shoes on for the Autry’s summer series. Catch the weekly In-Unit Laundry comedy show in Silver Lake. Screen films at the new CineMaude series.
Monday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m.
Movie Mondays
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
The popular movie series on the plaza continues with a screening of Hairspray (2007). The series’ films were inspired by the upcoming 22/23 Broadway series shows and wraps with Chicago next Monday, Aug. 8. Bring beach chairs and picnics, and food trucks and beverages at George’s Café will also be available.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 1; 7 p.m.
Stories @ The Playhouse: What a Trip!
Sierra Madre Playhouse
87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
Attend the first storytelling night at the Playhouse. With the theme “What a Trip!,” the seven storytellers take the audiences on a deep dive into their personal experiences. The evening will be bookended with songs by the band Bishop.
COST: Suggested donation $10; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 1 - Saturday, Aug. 27
Prosperity Market’s Second Annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt
Various locations
Prosperity Market–the roving farmers market that spotlights Black farmers, food producers, and chefs–holds its Black Business Scavenger Hunt through Inglewood, Compton, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Pasadena, the Valley and beyond. Partnering with 50+ Black entrepreneurs, participants earn points from visiting partner locations, including a wine bar, coffee shops and restaurants. Prizes will be awarded to those to collect the most points at Prosperity Market’s farmers market on Aug. 27. Watch the market’s socials for weekly locations and other pop-up activations.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 2 8 p.m.
In-Unit Laundry
Lyric Hyperion Theater
2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
The weekly comedy show, hosted by M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson, welcomes guests Matt O'Brien, Garrick Bernard, CP, Hannah Einbinder, Ramon Loves You and Cameron Esposito.
COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 30
Cy Twombly: Making Past Present
The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
Cy Twombly, one of the great abstract artists of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, drew inspiration from Greek and Roman art, myth, poetry, and archeological artifacts and ruins. The new exhibition of selections from Twombly’s work explores the artist’s fascination with ancient cultures. The presentation also includes marble and bronze antiquities from the Twombly’s personal collection in their first public exhibition.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 2; 5 - 9 p.m.
National Night Out
Historic Mission District
320 South Mission Dr., San Gabriel
The city of San Gabriel and its police department turn the historic Mission District into a block party filled with live music, food, games and public safety fun that promotes crime prevention and awareness.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Other communities celebrating National Night Out include Santa Monica, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Pomona, South Gate
Through Tuesday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sprayground’s Pop-up Store
712 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
The Coliseum pop-up store showcases the latest backpack designs from Sprayground’s Back to School collection. Check out the epic art installation installed exclusively for the store while browsing and shopping. Throughout the pop-up, guests can expect live music, food from Pink And Boujee LA, Pink’s Hot Dog’s Compton Vegan, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Randy’s Donuts and daily in-store activations.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 4; 8 p.m.
Sunset Concerts: Nefesh Mountain
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
The popular concert series returns with tunes from Nefesh Mountain, a band that blends bluegrass Americana with klezmer melodies and Hebrew refrains. Dublab DJ Lady C also spins tunes. Advanced tickets for the concert are no longer available, but there will be a stand-by line.
COST: FREE with RSVP, parking $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 4; 6 p.m.
Sizzling Summer Nights
The Autry
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The salsa music and dancing series returns to the Autry on five Thursday nights in August, beginning this week with Trombor. Tickets will not be available at the door so buy them early as capacity is limited and the popular nights are expected to sell out.
COST: $20, series passes available; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 4 - Saturday, Aug. 6
CONTACT: A Multi-Sensory Journey Celebrating Daft Punk
The Wisdome
1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.
Attend a Daft Punk tribute night at the VR art and music dome park. The immersive dance party blurs the lines between sonic and space. The show features DJs, cirque performers, immersive actors and musicians.
COST: Tickets start at $64; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 4; 7 p.m.
Summertime (2020) + Director Q&A + Live Spoken Word & Poetry
Secret Movie Club Theater
1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie Club teams with the GuadaLAjara Film Festival to present a Latinx BIPOC-centered movie, Carlos Lopez Estrada’s Summertime—which traverses a hot summer day in L.A. and how the lives of 25 Angelenos intersect. The night starts with spoken word and poetry from GETLIT + Q&A w/ Estrada.
COST: $14 - $16; MORE INFO
Thursdays, Aug. 4 - 25
Cinemaude Film Series
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
A new film series, presented by the intimacy brand maude and Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures, happens every Thursday night in August at the theater. The films selected for the series focuses on the firsts — loves, new beginnings, flings — and include coming-of-age classics about young romance to films that depict how relationships change and grow through life. Net profits from ticket sales will go to SIECUS, an organization that advances sex education. This week’s film is Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang.
COST: $20 per screening; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Reservation Dogs, Season 2 (Hulu)
The critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs returns to follow the adventures of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who do what they need to do to get money to escape the Rez and head to the mythical land of California. The half-hour comedy-drama returns with two episodes premiering on Wednesday, Aug. 3, followed by episodes released weekly.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Georgia’s Restaurants at the Long Beach Exchange and Anaheim Packing House celebrate their annual Peach Festival and National Peach Month through Sunday, August 14. Peach Festival Specials include the Peach Slaw ($4.95), Peach Salad ($12.25), Georgia’s Peach Sangria ($9), and Nana’s fresh Peach Cobbler ($9.95).
- Pizzana West Hollywood has a new happy hour available Monday to Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. It includes a choice of pizza and any two cocktails or wines by the glass for $35.
- Detention in downtown Santa Ana holds a Scotch whisky dinner on Wednesday Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Lukasz Dynowiak guides diners through whiskies from Old Pulteney, Ancnoc, Balblair and Speyburn. Tickets are $100 per person and includes foods, drinks and gratuity.
- Rock & Brews locations in SoCal celebrate National IPA Day on Thursday, Aug. 4 by offering the Hazed & Confused IPA for $5.
- Jamba offers a sweet deal for National Watermelon Day (Wednesday, Aug. 3) with a $5 Medium Watermelon Breeze Smoothie (and the plant-based version, too). Get the deal by ordering in participating stores, on Jamba.com or in the Jamba App with code MELONDAY.
- The Japanese ramen shop Ramen Nagi opened its fourth U.S. location in Arcadia last week. The eatery offers five classic flavors of world-class noodles, which are made in-house and served with traditional and fusion broth flavors. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant features a new W-Spicy Miso King ramen only through Aug. 2.
- Liberation Coffee House at the Los Angeles LGBT Center is celebrating its second anniversary and holds a “coming out” celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Stop by for festivities that include coffee, food, and community that highlight how cafe purchases help support the Center.