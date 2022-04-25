Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And Southern California: April 25-28

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Monday, April 25: 7:15 p.m.

Lost and Found at the Movies: How to Survive Your Own Death

Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

The Library Foundation’s Aloud series examines how filmmakers have dealt with the concept of (im)mortality by portraying cloning and the uploading of consciousness on film. Guest Riley Stearns and his 2022 dark comedy, Dual, serves as the jumping off point for the conversation.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Miskatonic Institute presents a look at the women behind the scenes in pulp fiction, including 'Weird Tales.' (CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart) is marked with CC BY 2.0.)

Tuesday, April 26: 7:30 p.m. PT

The Women of Weird Tales

Virtual

Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies holds an online lecture with Melanie R. Anderson discussing early pulp fiction. Focusing on the horror and dark fantasy magazine Weird Tales (1923-1954), Anderson explores how women were involved in the writing and production of the pulps.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 29

Hadestown

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Anaïs Mitchell’s musical takes audiences on a journey to the underworld and back, blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz. The show reimagines two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 26: 7:30 p.m.

Cue & A with Robert Kraft featuring Kris Bowers

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

Attend the debut of a new live series celebrating film scores and composers. The first installment features conversation, film clips, commentary, live demonstrations and an audience Q & A with Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Kris Bowers, whose recent credits include Respect, King Richard, and Bridgerton. He’ll be interviewed by Kraft, a fellow songwriter, composer, and former president of music at 20th Century Fox.

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO



Wednesday, April 27: 8 p.m.

Better Half Comedy

Bar Bandini

2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Kara Klenk and Jared Logan host this weekly night of comedy. This week's lineup includes the Sklar Brothers, Zainab Johnson, Greta Titelman, Lili Michelle, Savannah DesOrmeaux, and Matt Barats. The show is 21+. Donations accepted — and they go directly to the comics.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 27: 5 p.m. PT

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Virtual

The California Endowment welcomes Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of The 1619 Project. The groundbreaking journalistic initiative puts the consequences of slavery at the center of our national story. While it’s been taught in many California schools, the project has been banned by other states. Listen to Hannah-Jones discuss her life and work, including training the next generation of Black reporters at Howard University. Closed captioning and Spanish interpretation will be available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Wednesday, April 27: 8 p.m.

The Magnetic Fields

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The indie rock outfit, led by lead singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt, returns to play tunes from the band’s three-decade career, including their iconic triple-album 69 Love Songs (1999).

COST: From $39.50; MORE INFO



Wednesday, April 27: 7:30 p.m.

Small Island Big Song

Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro

478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

This multimedia concert raises environmental awareness about rising sea levels, featuring eight artists from islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans performing music and spoken word.

COST: $28 - $105; MORE INFO

The LA Phil's Gen X Festival continues with a multimedia panel discussion, 'I Heart the Valley,' at The Ford. (Courtesy of the LA Phil)

Thursday, April 28: 8 p.m.

I Heart the Valley

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood Hills

The L.A. Phil’s Gen X Festival continues with a multimedia panel discussion of The Valley. As portrayed in Gen X classics like The Karate Kid, Valley Girl, and Encino Man, the San Fernando Valley’s racially and economically diverse population were often overlooked. Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh, host and curator, and Karen Tongson, curator, discuss the real life legacies of the Valley with guests.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 28 - Sunday, May 1

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

The Broad Stage also welcomes the writer, cultural satirist and star of the Netflix series Pretend It’s a City. She’ll offer observations on modern life, being interviewed by different people each night (Anne Litt, A Martínez, Sandra Tsing Loh, Jon Brion, and Larry Willmore).

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30

The Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival

TCL Chinese Theatres

6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

The short film festival returns after a two-year hiatus, screening more than 90 films in competition. The festival begins with an opening day BBQ and happy hour at TAP Studios followed by two days of screenings at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters.

COST: $50 all-access badges; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 28 - Sunday, May 1

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Regal LA Live (1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.)

Harmony Gold (7655 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood)

UCLA’s James Bridges Theater (235 Charles E Young Dr. E, Westwood)

The 20th annual edition of the festival returns in person with a gala presentation of Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, the world premiere of Anmol Sidhu’s Jaggi, the North American premieres of Faraz Ali’s Shoebox, and Natesh Hegde’s Pedro. The festival also includes a Spotlight on South Asia section and 20th anniversary shorts.

COST: Individual tickets start at $15; MORE INFO

Comedian/actor Gabriel Iglesias performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in 2017, in Las Vegas. He performs two nights at Dodger Stadium as part of Netflix is a Joke Festival. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, April 28 - Sunday, May 8

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

Various Venues

This is a staggeringly massive festival of comedy shows, panel discussions, and table reads happening all throughout the city. The lineup includes Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at Dodger Stadium (May 6-7), Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl (April 28 and May 3), Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in conversation at the YouTube Theater (May 7), and Atsuko Okatsuka at Dynasty Typewriter (April 30). Plus, there’s a free minifestival within the festival: Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium , which includes drop-in sets, food and drinks, photo experiences, funny minigolf, and a Netflix Is A Joke Museum of Comedy.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

The show is inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestselling nonfiction book that traces events leading to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter outside of Salt Lake Valley, Utah. Andrew Garfield plays the detective investigating the case, uncovering secrets within the Lafferty family and the LDS religion. What he finds leads him to question his own Mormon faith. The FX original limited series streams the first two episodes exclusively on Hulu starting April 28. The last five episodes will be released weekly.



Dine and Drink Deals

De Buena Planta recently opened its second plant-based Mexican restaurant in Silver Lake. (Cannon Schmidt - The Salty Shutters)

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



De Buena Planta recently opened its second plant-based Mexican restaurant in Silver Lake (2815 Sunset Blvd.). The restaurant, from the team behind The Butcher's Daughter, originally started as a pop-up in Venice. Menu items include plantains, corn cakes, adobo jackfruit, Impossible chorizo, blistered corn, and more.

(2815 Sunset Blvd.). The restaurant, from the team behind The Butcher's Daughter, originally started as a pop-up in Venice. Menu items include plantains, corn cakes, adobo jackfruit, Impossible chorizo, blistered corn, and more. National Prime Rib Day is April 27, and Lawry’s The Prime Rib (Beverly Hills) and Tam O’Shanter (Atwater Village) are offering specialty prime rib cuts through May 1. The Tam celebrates the day (and its 100th anniversary) offering cuts of dry-aged prime rib with your choice of two sides starting at $59. Lawry’s has six cuts of certified Angus beef either a la carte or as a dinner (starting at $59) that includes its famous spinning bowl salad, mashed potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding.

(Beverly Hills) and (Atwater Village) are offering specialty prime rib cuts through May 1. The Tam celebrates the day (and its 100th anniversary) offering cuts of dry-aged prime rib with your choice of two sides starting at $59. Lawry’s has six cuts of certified Angus beef either a la carte or as a dinner (starting at $59) that includes its famous spinning bowl salad, mashed potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding. Auntie Anne's locations in California celebrate National Pretzel Day on Tuesday, April 26. Sign up for “Pretzel Perks” on the Auntie Anne’s app to get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on Tuesday.

locations in California celebrate National Pretzel Day on Tuesday, April 26. Sign up for “Pretzel Perks” on the Auntie Anne’s app to get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on Tuesday. Though El Pollo Loco is known for its chicken, the Southern California-based chain has jumped on the birria chain, launching a Mexican Shredded Beef Birria last month. The birria, served in crunchy tacos, quesadilla and burrito, comes served with a cup of consomme for dipping and a bag of chips, served in a birria to-go box.

last month. The birria, served in crunchy tacos, quesadilla and burrito, comes served with a cup of consomme for dipping and a bag of chips, served in a birria to-go box. Just in time for summer, Golden Road Brewing has launched a new Ride On IPA line . The Ride On West Coast IPA and Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA are available at Golden Road locations and in stores now.