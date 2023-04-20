Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 21 - 23

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Celebrate Earth Day through conscious consumerism. Attend an Orphan Film Symposium. Immerse yourself in literature at the L.A. Times Festival of Books. Watch John Waters in all his glory live on stage.



Events

Friday, April 21; 1 - 5 p.m.

Earth Day Summit Pop-Up / Sustainability Marketplace

California Market Center

110 E. 9th St., downtown L.A.

Learn about sustainable fashion, climate change and conscious consumerism at an afternoon of curated educational and shopping experiences. Through panels, workshops and informal discussions, meet with green space leaders, experts, creatives, owners and entrepreneurs.

COST: $20 - $100; MORE INFO

Friday, April 21; 6:30 - midnight

Holy Doors & Utopian Visions

The Aster Rooftop

1717 Vine St., Hollywood

Attend a night of art, featuring work from AUTRE magazine’s latest Utopian issue and poetry from Mandy Kahn's new collection Holy Doors (Hat & Beard Editions). Listen and dance to sounds by Deepcuts DJs Cara Stricker, Bec Adams and Off-Menu Andy to dance, alongside crafted cocktails sponsored by YOLA mezcal. The night’s presented by WUTI, a screening series at The Aster that celebrates indie cinema directed by women and other underrepresented voices.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23

The Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale

128 Artsakh Ave., Glendale

The short film festival returns for its seventh edition, screening more than 90 films in competition. This year’s festival includes the following categories: alternative comedy, rom-com, spoof, student comedy, dark comedy, horror, cringe, and web series. The film program also streams online via Bitpix TV .

COST: $30 - $50; MORE INFO

The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents NYU’s renowned Orphan Film Symposium this weekend. ('Television Pictures,' 1931, via the UCLA Film & Television Archive on Facebook.)

Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 22

New York University’s Orphan Film Symposium

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and the UCLA Film & Television Archive present NYU’s symposium that highlights lost, neglected, forgotten, rare and underseen works for TV, with appearances by scholars, archivists and filmmakers. Watch rare and seldom-seen programming from the 20th century, including Black history, cable access programs, Chicana/o/x TV, Colombian TV, documentary, commercials, DuMont television, failed pilots for network television, news and local television programs.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Shop your local record stores on Saturday, April 22 for Record Store Day. (Adrian Korte on Unsplash)

Saturday, April 22

Record Store Day

Your local record store

Stop streaming music today and support your local record store. Dozens of artists are releasing new music or special editions, including Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Beach House, Chief Keef, David Byrne, Prince Rakeem, Raphael Saadiq and many others. Check the Record Store Day site to find a participating store near you. COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 22 - Sunday, April 23

L.A. Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

University Park

The massive, jam-packed literary festival returns to USC, featuring more than 500 authors, poets, artists, celebrities and musicians in conversations, demonstrations, panels and book signings. Participants include Roxane Gay, Walter Mosley, Rebecca Makkai, Dave Eggers, TC Boyle, Susan Straight, Pico Iyer, Fatima Asghar, Jennifer Garner, Laura Dern and Meghan Trainor.

COST: Festival admission is FREE, individual panels/event prices vary; MORE INFO



Saturday, April 22; 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The Music Center's 44th Annual Very Special Arts Festival

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Angelenos of all abilities and ages are invited to explore, express and show off their creativity through art workshops, dance performances and musical theater. Watch performances by Kizuna Taiko, Los Cambalache and Illusions by Allen.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 22 - Sunday, April 23

Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Old Town Newhall, Santa Clarita

L.A. County’s premiere western music festival returns featuring more than 20 performances of live music—cowboy, country, folk and bluegrass—on three stages. Plus, the festival features western swing dancing, line dancing, vintage vendors and slices of life from the Old West, from hatchet throwing, panning for gold and Dutch oven peach cobbler. Some activities require tickets.

COST: FREE - $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day

Various locations

If you want to take direct action on Earth Day, L.A. Works, in partnership with California Climate Action Corps , will co-host an Earth Day celebration for more than 500 volunteers. The hands-on micro-projects include tree planting, school greening and composting.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 22; 7 p.m.

Get Lit – Words Ignite

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The L.A.-based educational nonprofit holds the 12th annual Classic Poetry Slam Finals, which also include an exceptional live performance from actor and poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The three-day classic slam culminates on Saturday with young poets performing classic/contemporary poems alongside their original spoken word responses for a panel of judges (Warner, California Poet Laureate and author Lee Herrick, former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera; former Youth Poet Laureate of the West Coast Mila Cuda; musician and poet Grace Weber and others.)

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 23; 9 a.m.

Community Run: Eagle Rock Run Club

Ovation Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The shopping destination — fka Hollywood and Highland — is partnering with a local L.A. run club every month for a community run. Everyone from walkers to ultramarathoners are welcome. This Sunday, join the Eagle Rock Run Club for a run around Hollywood, followed by free coffee and croissants courtesy of Tea & Coffee Exchange.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 23; 4 p.m.

Jena Friedman’s Not Funny Book Release

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The comedian releases her new book, Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera, with a party and a few of her funny friends. Her guests include Rachel Bloom, Aparna Nancherla, Franchesca Ramsey, Atsuko Okatsuka, Kiran Deol and Francesca Fiorentini. This show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $42.99; MORE INFO

Stewart House is the 2023 Pasadena Showcase House. (Susan Pickering)

Sunday, April 23 - Sunday, May 21

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House, Pasadena

Take a home and garden tour of the Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate that’s been reimagined as the 2023 Showcase House. Tour more than 30 interior and landscape design spaces, the Shops at Showcase with boutiques and crafts, and on-site restaurants with hot meals, snacks, as well as beer, wine, and cocktails. Keep an eye on the calendar for music, entertainment, brunches, and special tours. The house is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

COST: $35 - $50; MORE INFO

John Waters, seen here attending the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, performs at the Luckman on Sunday, April 23. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Sunday, April 23; 6 p.m.

John Waters

Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

5151 State University Drive, University Hills

Hear from auteur John Waters, who's hitting the stage at Cal State LA. Best known for his films Pink Flamingos, Cry Baby, and Hairspray. Waters brings his rapid-fire one-man show and acquired tastes to a live audience.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Thousands of grunions on the shore. (Courtesy of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium)

Outdoor Pick

Grunion Party 2023

Celebrate Earth Day by the sea (Venice Breakwater Rocks, near the end of Windward Ave. and Ocean Front Walk) on Friday, April 21 at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22 at 11 p.m. by watching the grunions do their thing: sex on the beach. The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Grunion Run Party features a little adventure, science and the wonders of nature. While the event is free, donations to the Oceanarium are accepted.

Viewing Pick

Judy Blume Forever

This timely documentary about author Judy Blume, whose books have helped enlighten several generations of readers about puberty and sex, is released on Friday, ahead of the upcoming feature film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (opening April 28). Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, Blume shares her own coming-of-age story. Plus, hear interviews with Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle and Samantha Bee. The doc promises humor, sensitivity and “a healthy dose of adolescent cringe.” Judy Blume Forever is available on April 21 on Prime Video.

Noma co-founder chef Mads Refslund has an LA pop-up at The Aster this weekend. (Gentl & Hyers)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Bring in your own reusable mug to any of Verve Coffee ’s California locations all day on Earth Day (April 22) for a free batch of brew. Keep the environmental efforts going after Earth Day because all customers who use their own mugs at the cafes will receive 25 cents off their purchase.

’s California locations all day on Earth Day (April 22) for a free batch of brew. Keep the environmental efforts going after Earth Day because all customers who use their own mugs at the cafes will receive 25 cents off their purchase. Attend an Earth Day Regenerative Wine Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Esters Wine Shop in Santa Monica. Co-owner and Rustic Canyon Family Wine Director Kathryn Coker and team invite their fav planet-friendly winemakers who practice regenerative farming in the vineyard to the fair. Walk around the parklet to sample a variety of wines and winemakers. Tickets for the wine tasting are available for $40/person via Resy .

who practice regenerative farming in the vineyard to the fair. Walk around the parklet to sample a variety of wines and winemakers. Tickets for the wine tasting are available for $40/person . Chef Mads Refslund , co-founder of Copenhagen’s world-renowned restaurant NOMA, pops up at The Aster Member’s Club and Hotel on Sunday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 25 for a five course-dinner with seasonal ingredients plated as art (see picture above). Dinner is $225 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $80.

, co-founder of Copenhagen’s world-renowned restaurant NOMA, pops up at The Aster Member’s Club and Hotel on Sunday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 25 for with seasonal ingredients plated as art (see picture above). Dinner is $225 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $80. The Restaurant at Mr. C Beverly Hills has introduced a Bellini-inspired brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes eggs Benedict served with smoked salmon, a traditional Venetian frittata primavera, pizza mushroom truffle, doge salad and the classic Cipriani Bellini.

has introduced a Bellini-inspired brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes eggs Benedict served with smoked salmon, a traditional Venetian frittata primavera, pizza mushroom truffle, doge salad and the classic Cipriani Bellini. Holey Grail Donuts has announced a donut collaboration with L.A.-based chef Akira Akuto (one of the co-founders of the former Konbi restaurant). Akira’s Yuzu Creamsicle Donu t is a taro donut fried in coconut oil, dipped in a tart yuzu glaze made with yuzu juice, strawberry and vanilla. The donut is then drizzled with a hojicha mocha sauce and topped with a candied yuzu peel from Oita Japan. A portion of sales for this donut will be donated to Enrich LA , a nonprofit organization building regenerative gardens in LA schoolyards. The donut is available at both the Santa Monica and Larchmont shops.

is a taro donut fried in coconut oil, dipped in a tart yuzu glaze made with yuzu juice, strawberry and vanilla. The donut is then drizzled with a hojicha mocha sauce and topped with a candied yuzu peel from Oita Japan. A portion of sales for this donut will be donated to , a nonprofit organization building regenerative gardens in LA schoolyards. The donut is available at both the Santa Monica and Larchmont shops. Last Crumb holds a pop-up at Alfred ’s Melrose Place Cafe on Sunday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on its new gluten-free cookie collection.