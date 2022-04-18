The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: April 18 - 21

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Watch a Hitchcock classic on the big screen. Celebrate Record Store Day’s 15th anniversary. Attend The Pan African Film & Arts Festival. Listen to Molly Shannon discuss her memoir.

Monday, April 18 - Tuesday, April 19

Framing Agnes + Panel

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

On Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., the UCLA Film & TV Archive screens Framing Agnes, which won the NEXT Audience Award and the NEXT Innovator Award at Sundance. In person: filmmaker Chase Joynt, actor Zackary Drucker, historian Jules Gill-Peterson, sociologist Kristen Schilt. There's a related event on the UCLA campus on April 19, Framing Agnes: A Conversation on Representation, Ethics and Research.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Monday, April 18: 10 p.m.

Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Hitchcock’s 1972 film revisits the wrongfully accused man theme, this time with Jon Finch as a bitter bartender mistaken for a London strangler. The cast also includes Anna Massey, Alec McCowen, and Vivien Merchant. Part of the American Cinematheque’s Auteurs Go-Go Groovy! New Old Hollywood series.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Monday, April 18: 7:30 p.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank

Pasadena Playhouse

39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

Attend a reading by the Jewish Federation’s JFed Players as part of the 6th Annual National Jewish Theater Foundation Holocaust Theater International Initiative — Remembrance Readings. The event keeps alive the memories, stories, and must-never-be-forgotten lessons of Anne Frank, her family, and the millions of others who perished in the Holocaust.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Monday, April 18: 10 a.m.

Independent Animation with Bill Plympton

Virtual

Attend a Santa Monica College presentation by animator, cartoonist, and filmmaker Bill Plympton. He’s best known for his Academy Awards–nominated animated short Your Face as well as animating a video for Kanye West's Heard 'Em Say, and creating the music video for "Weird Al" Yankovic's Don't Download This Song. He’ll discuss his career and his latest work, “Demi’s Panic.”

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 19 - Sunday, May 1

The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF)

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 and XD4030 Marlton Ave., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (Artfest)

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

The 2022 festival takes place after a February postponement, featuring in-person film screenings, panels, and the accompanying Artfest. The festival includes more than 200 films from 55 countries, with 58 world and 32 North American premieres. The opening night film is Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, screening at the Directors Guild of America.

COST: $50 - $475 (passes), individual tickets available; MORE INFO



Tuesday, April 19: 4 - 7 p.m.

The First Lady Suite Open House

The Ritz-Carlton

900 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The hotel transforms its presidential suite with 1970s-era decor that evokes the presidency of Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford to celebrate the Showtime limited series, The First Lady. Along with furniture, props and multimedia aids, the suite also features a model of the Betty Ford Center, which symbolizes her transparency in dealing with substance abuse. The hotel lobby also displays costumes from the show worn by Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Record enthusiasts rapidly search through boxes of vinyl records on the opening day of the annual WFMU's Record Fair, which benefits that noncommercial radio station based in Jersey City on November 22, 2013, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, April 19; 7 p.m.

Celebrating Record Store Day’s 15th Anniversary

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

To celebrate the 15th annual Record Store Day (on April 23) and the release of the new book, Record Store Day – The Most Improbable Comeback of the 21st Century, the museum hosts a panel discussion on the history and importance of the day with Linda Perry, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Record Store Day Co-Founder Michael Kurtz, led by Variety’s Chris Willman. An intimate performance from Nilüfer Yanya follows the discussion.

COST: $25; MORE INFO



Tuesday, April 19: 7 p.m.

Moment of Reflection: Opening Night

UCLA’s Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden

245 Charles E Young Drive East, Westwood

Multimedia artist Refik Anadol has created a new, immersive art installation at UCLA that “commemorates the beauty of nature and seeks to aid in our collective renewal through the power of art.” Moment of Reflection will be on view through April 22 from 6-10 a.m. and 4-10 p.m. daily in the Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden. The opening-night unveiling features remarks by Anadol, a UCLA alumnus, and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 20: 7 p.m.

Molly Shannon: Hello Molly!: A Memoir

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

4401 W. 8th St., Mid-Wilshire

Book Soup presents an evening with the comedian and actor discussing her memoir. Her humor was born from a life marred by tragedy at an early age. Shannon's life changed at age 4 when she lost her mother, baby sister, and cousin in a car accident with her father driving. Navigating a complicated relationship with her father, led her to develop both daring and empathetic comedy. She’ll be interviewed by John C. Reilly. Tickets include one entry and a hardcover copy of the book, along with a signed bookplate.

COST: $38; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 20: 8 p.m.

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle

Electric Dusk Drive-In

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

Celebrate 4/20 with a screening of the 2004 film starring John Cho and Kal Penn about two stoners who go on a great adventure for burgers.

COST: $8 - $75; MORE INFO



Wednesday, April 20: 7 p.m.

It's 4:20 Somewhere

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

Collin Baker, Camirin Farmer, and Honey Pluton are joined by special guests to celebrate their favorite spring holiday.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 20: 6 p.m.

Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust

Virtual

Caltech's observance of Earth Week 2022 includes a virtual screening of the climate crisis documentary, directed by Ann Kaneko and produced by Kaneko and Jin Yoo-Kim. A panel discussion follows the screening.

COST: FREE, but reservations required; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 21: 8 p.m.

Casablanca

French St. and Calle Cuatro Plaza, between 4th and 5th Sts., Santa Ana

Bring your blankets, low-back chairs, and picnics (no alcohol) for this Frida Cinema outdoor screening of the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The image, Santa Monica Crescent Bay Lodge No. 19 mortgage burning celebration, 1928, is on view at the Santa Monica History Museum. (Courtesy of the Santa Monica History Museum.)

Through Friday, Dec. 23

Broadway to Freeway: Life and Times of a Vibrant Community

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th St., Santa Monica

The museum has reopened after a two-year COVID closure. Its current exhibition tells the story of how residents built the Broadway neighborhood of Santa Monica into a flourishing community of color — and how that community was destroyed in the 1960s by the I-10 freeway. The exhibition includes photographs, ads, oral histories, and songs. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.

COST: FREE - $5; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Russian Doll, Season 2

The second season of the trippy series Russian Doll is set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escape a never-ending time loop. The show will continue to explore existential themes with sci-fi twists and humor as they find an unexpected time portal located in the New York City subway. Lyonne serves as an executive producer, director, writer, and showrunner. The seven half-hour episodes are available on April 20.

At Gusto Green: A hemp-based sourdough puffed pita is made with Gusto Green’s housemade Hemp Za’atar and served with smoked baba ghanoush. (Jess Stark, Stark Contrast Medi)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Ilegal Mezcal brings its pop-up bar to Las Perlas WeHo on Monday, April 18. Guests 21+ can take part in Ilegal cocktails curated by Las Perlas, get a flash tat from a tattoo artist, listen to music from DJs, and enjoy a live performance by the band SUSU.

to Las Perlas WeHo on Monday, April 18. Guests 21+ can take part in Ilegal cocktails curated by Las Perlas, get a flash tat from a tattoo artist, listen to music from DJs, and enjoy a live performance by the band SUSU. Bangkok’s two-Michelin-starred chef, Gaggan Anand, takes over E.P. & L.P. for a pop-up party on the rooftop on Wednesday, April 20 from 6-9 p.m. Diners can taste curated Indian street food-style bites, along with the Singapore Sling cocktail, beer, and wine. Tickets are $99 per person; advance tickets are recommended.

on the rooftop on Wednesday, April 20 from 6-9 p.m. Diners can taste curated Indian street food-style bites, along with the Singapore Sling cocktail, beer, and wine. Tickets are $99 per person; advance tickets are recommended. From Tax Day Monday, April 18 through Earth Day Friday, April 22, The Pie Hole is giving away a free Pie Hole Blend drip or iced coffee with purchase to all customers who bring in their own coffee cup. Available in-store only at all Pie Hole locations .

. The STōK x DK’s Donuts Awake & Bake Combo is available on 4/20, which just happens to be National Cold Brew Coffee Day. The combo pairs STōK Cold Brew Coffee with DK’s Donuts’ limited edition, STōK-infused donuts. Available for free starting at 4:20 a.m. to the first 420 customers at DK’s Donuts’ Santa Monica store and to the first 100 consumers nationwide via DK’s website, while supplies lasts.

is available on 4/20, which just happens to be National Cold Brew Coffee Day. The combo pairs STōK Cold Brew Coffee with DK’s Donuts’ limited edition, STōK-infused donuts. Available for free starting at 4:20 a.m. to the first 420 customers at DK’s Donuts’ Santa Monica store and to the first 100 consumers nationwide via DK’s website, while supplies lasts. Downtown L.A.’s Gusto Green is ready to celebrate 4/20 with its regular menu offerings and happy hour, including milk & hemp cookies ($10), hemp-based sourdough puffed pita pictured above ($10), and the 4:20 happy hour, which runs Tuesday-Friday from 4:20 to 6 p.m. During happy hour, enjoy a housemade sourdough pizza and a pint of beer for $20.

is ready to celebrate 4/20 with its regular menu offerings and happy hour, including milk & hemp cookies ($10), hemp-based sourdough puffed pita pictured above ($10), and the 4:20 happy hour, which runs Tuesday-Friday from 4:20 to 6 p.m. During happy hour, enjoy a housemade sourdough pizza and a pint of beer for $20. The modern Mediterranean grill XENiA is now open, operating as a ghost kitchen in Culver City, offering grilled-to-order skewers of local free-range chicken, USDA prime tri-tip, or organic sweet potato, plus plates, sandwiches, and salads. Available for delivery (7 mile radius), pick-up, and catering.

is now open, operating as a ghost kitchen in Culver City, offering grilled-to-order skewers of local free-range chicken, USDA prime tri-tip, or organic sweet potato, plus plates, sandwiches, and salads. Available for delivery (7 mile radius), pick-up, and catering. Mama Shelter in Hollywood recently launched a $1 oyster happy hour on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. in the hotel’s downstairs lobby bar. In addition to the oysters, specials include $2 martinis and $3 wine by the glass.