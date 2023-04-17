Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 17 - 20

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Attend a book talk with Danny Trejo. Celebrate 4/20 with screenings of Reefer Madness + Marihuana. Join in the laughs with the Popular Kids Club. Hear about Grand Romantic Gestures at an LAist Studios’ WILD Spring Fling event.



Events

Monday, April 17; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Seth Meyers

Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Hear from writer, producer and comedian Seth Meyers as he chats with Mike Schur (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place) about Meyers’ career so far—from SNL cast member to head writer—and his current projects, including Late Night with Seth Meyers.

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 18; 8 p.m.

An Evening with Danny Trejo

William Turner Gallery at Bergamot Arts Station

2525 Michigan Ave., #E-1, Santa Monica

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes the actor and restaurateur discussing his book, Trejo’s Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood. The book (and event) features Trejo talking about his upbringing in L.A., his career and other memories sandwiched between recipes and drinks that celebrate his traditions and spirit.

COST: $25 - $95; MORE INFO

Erick Galindo and Megan Tan of LAist's WILD podcast host a WILD Spring Fling on Wednesday, April 19. (Erin Hauer/Dan Carino)

Wednesday, April 19; 7 - 8 p.m.

WILD Spring Fling

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

To celebrate the new season of LAist Studios’ WILD podcast, co-hosts Erick Galindo and Megan Tan welcome special guests, including Gabrielle Ruiz and Sam Sanders, who’ll share their Grand Romantic Gesture™ — and the outrageous things they did for love. Plus, stick around for games and music from DJ Jia Kai (aka our very own producer Kyle Chang) who’ll set the mood with romantic jams before and after the show.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 19 - Friday, April 28 (select dates)

See It On 16mm presents: Reefer Madness + Marihuana

Various locations

In honor of 4/20, See It On 16mm presents a screening of the most well-known anti-marijuana propaganda films from 1936: Reefer Madness and Marihuana. The double feature plays at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana on April 19, at the Art Theatre Long Beach on April 20 and April 22 at the Gardena Cinema in Gardena.

COST: $6 - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 20; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

To celebrate the hazy holiday, the Popular Kids Club comedy show returns with a lineup that includes Reggie Watts, Joe Mande, Garrick Bernard, Jenny Zigrino, Bri Giger and Hunter Hill. Hosted by Luke Wienecke.

COST: $5 - $8; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 20; 7 p.m.

Tiny Beautiful Things from the Page to the Screen

Mark Taper Auditorium at Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

The Library Foundation’s ALOUD program welcomes bestselling author Cheryl Strayed who’ll discuss the transformation of her popular book, Tiny Beautiful Things, to the television screen with show creator and executive producer Liz Tigelaar. The eight-part series starring Kathryn Hahn debuted on Hulu on April 7, focusing on a respected advice columnist whose own life is falling apart.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

It's Third Thursdays and Locals’ Night at the Santa Monica Pier, with plenty of music, entertainment and kid-friendly activities. (Scott Trento on Unsplash)

Thursday, April 20; 3 p.m.

Third Thursdays: Locals’ Night

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

The curated series for locals, by locals continues this week with a car show, custom poetry, silent disco, live music, DJs, art and youth activities.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

National Geographic presents the lecture 'Adaptation' with environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère. (Sally Gee)

Thursday, April 20; 7:30 p.m.

National Geographic Live: Adaptation

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

The touring speaker series presents environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère, who discusses how people around the world are adapting to a changing climate. Learn about the South Pacific waters of Vanuatu, where islanders are using innovative techniques to combat the effects of climate change and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish that threaten the surrounding reefs. Or how in Bangladesh, farmers in low-lying areas facing sea level rise and flooding are turning to an old agricultural technique — floating gardens — that has inspired floating schools, libraries, hospitals, and playgrounds.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace once again returns to L.A., popping up at The Hollywood Palladium. (@debidelgrande, courtesy of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.)

Thursday, April 20; 7 p.m.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

The Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Flipper’s — originally located in WeHo — returns to L.A. for a pop-up skating series at the Palladium. The first skating party takes place this week, hosted by Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Ashley Imani, and features live DJ performances from Earry Hall, DJ Brian Henry and DJ Siobhan Bell alongside surprise guests. No skating tickets and two-hour skate sessions are available. This event is 21+.

COST: $25 - $800; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 20; 7:30 p.m.

Dead Ringers (2023)

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch a sneak peek of the first two episodes of the upcoming Amazon Studios’ limited series Dead Ringers, starring Rachel Weisz. She plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything in this modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 film. The cast also includes Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade. RSVP does not guarantee seating. The series drops on Friday, April 21.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 20; 4 - 9 p.m.

Puff, Puff, Spin: A 4/20 Celebration

Brother Brother

4565 W. Washington Blvd., West Adams

The local record label Jazz Dispensary teams with the L.A. lifestyle shop Brother Brother for a 4/20 celebration featuring tunes, munchies, and complimentary alcohol and cannabis tasting (while supplies last). Shop at the Jazz Dispensary’s pop-up shop featuring vinyl reissues and merch. The night also includes a first listen of the upcoming Record Store Day compilation Hotel Jolie Dame. This event is 21+.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Barry, Season 4

The fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning dark comedy Barry, starring and directed by Bill Hader, launched on Sunday on HBO/HBO Max. The new season finds the titular hitman-turned-actor (Hader) in jail with shocking consequences. Meanwhile acting teacher Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is being hailed as a hero. The first two episodes are now available , with one episode each week leading up to the series finale on May 28.

Luminarias Restaurant in Monterey Park recently revamped its happy hour menu. (Max Milla)

Dine and Drink Deals

SALT Restaurant at the Marina del Rey Hotel hosts a Meet the Makers night with Paso Robles’ Tooth & Nail Wine Company. Tickets include a flight of the winery’s Tempranillo, The Fragrant Snare White Blend and ﻿The Possessor, along with appetizers including charcuterie and cheese, tuna sashimi and oyster on the half shell. (If you can’t make it on Friday, there’s another Tooth & Nail tasting at The Wayfarer in DTLA. Tickets are $88.50.

Café Gratitude continues its pop-up dinner series at its Venice location with chef Kuniko Yagi of PIKUNICO and Top Chef . On Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7 p.m., Cafe Gratitude’s executive chef Dreux Ellis and Yagi team up for a four-course, entirely plant-based, Japanese-inspired dinner. The night starts with a Yaki Onigiri amuse-bouche and is followed by a crispy soba salad appetizer, a Japanese brown curry with kabocha tempura and a matcha and strawberry parfait for dessert. Tickets: $110 - $130.

. On Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7 p.m., Cafe Gratitude’s executive chef Dreux Ellis and Yagi team up for a four-course, entirely plant-based, Japanese-inspired dinner. The night starts with a Yaki Onigiri amuse-bouche and is followed by a crispy soba salad appetizer, a Japanese brown curry with kabocha tempura and a matcha and strawberry parfait for dessert. On Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m., Rossblu in downtown L.A. presents Chianti’s New Generation with wine expert and writer Jeremy Parzen. He’s showcasing a selection of wines from Italy that only recently became available in California (and are hard to come by). The $150 ticket includes the food and wine pairing, plus service charge and tax.

with wine expert and writer Jeremy Parzen. He’s showcasing a selection of wines from Italy that only recently became available in California (and are hard to come by). The $150 ticket includes the food and wine pairing, plus service charge and tax. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month in May, Sprinkles has teamed with America's first specialty Vietnamese coffee importer and roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply for the Vietnamese Coffee Cupcake ($6). Available April 17 through May 14, the sweet treat features coffee cake and coffee frosting infused with Nguyen Coffee Supply's Loyalty Blend with a center filled with a creamy condensed milk buttercream. The collab is part of Sprinkles’ ongoing support of the leading Asian Pacific changemaker organization and platform Gold House .

($6). Available April 17 through May 14, the sweet treat features coffee cake and coffee frosting infused with Nguyen Coffee Supply's Loyalty Blend with a center filled with a creamy condensed milk buttercream. The collab is part of Sprinkles’ ongoing support of the leading Asian Pacific changemaker organization and platform . Luminarias Restaurant in Monterey Park recently revamped its happy hour program. Available Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the restaurant offers chilled oysters, beef birria empanadas and cheese & charcuterie, plus $6 specialty cocktails such as the Cute-Cumber (vodka, St Germain, lime juice, simple syrup, basil, mint, cucumber and sparkling wine) or the tiki-inspired Rum Away with Me (rum, passion fruit, luxardo maraschino, coconut and lime).