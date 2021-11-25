The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Post-Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 26 - 28

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Kick off the season at a Dodgers Holiday Fest or a NASCAR racetrack experience. Watch Love Actually Live on stage. Head to Solvang for Julefest. Hide from HOLIDAY shoppers at a Dawn of the Dead screening. Check out live music from Dawes. Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Start your holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday. Nosh on chiles en nogada, sufganiyot, tamales and giant cookies.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of vaccine/testing requirements.



Friday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 1

The Lighting of the Bay

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach

The ceremony begins at dusk on Friday as the serene bay transforms into a winter wonderland with more than 50 illuminated Christmas trees. Bring blankets to bundle up while roasting s’mores. Newport Dunes’ public fire pits are available on a first-come basis and s’mores kits can be purchased from the onsite market.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

American Contemporary Ballet opens its 10th season in Los Angeles with an immersive staging of 'The Nutcracker Suite.' (Victor Demarchelier)

Friday, Nov. 26 - Friday, Dec. 24

American Contemporary Ballet Presents The Nutcracker Suite

926 N. Sycamore Ave., 6th Floor, Hollywood

ACB opens its 10th season in L.A. with an immersive staging of Tchaikovsky’s masterwork. Debuting in 2017, ACB’s interpretation is inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s mysterious, romantic telling.

COST: $25 - $140; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

If you think that nothing says Christmas like zombies, join a Black Friday screening of George Romero's 1978 film. Presented by the American Cinematheque with Beyond Fest and Cinematic Void, it includes a Q&A with star Ken Foree.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Santa’s Speedway

Irwindale Speedway & Event Center

500 Speedway Dr., Irwindale

This 30-45-minute experience allows cars to drive on an actual NASCAR racetrack — at a much slower speed — to experience holiday-themed vignettes including Santa’s Village with elves hard at work, giant illuminated lollipops and drive-through ornaments, Rudolph’s Enchanted Stables and a tree created from 100,000 programmable LED lights.

COST: $59 - $75 per car; MORE INFO

The Dodgers Holiday Festival opens to the public on Friday with activations and fun for the entire family. (Courtesy of the Dodgers)

Friday, Nov. 26 - Friday, Dec. 31

Dodgers Holiday Festival

Dodgers Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park

The newly renovated Centerfield Plaza features an immersive holiday experience filled with lights, bounce houses, Santa, elves and photo opportunities. For the first time, an open-air ice skating rink has been constructed across the outfield, offering 30-minute sessions. The event includes full-service bars, holiday-themed food and Dodger Stadium concessions including Shake Shack. Tickets must be purchased in advance and there’s additional ticketing required for ice skating and Santa photos.

COST: Tickets start at $16; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Dec. 19

Striking 12

Chance Theater Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage

5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim

The production is a hybrid of musical theater and a pop-rock concert, telling the story of a grumpy New Yorker who vows to spend New Year’s Eve alone. Before the clock strikes, a mysterious figure arrives with a promise to chase the winter blues away. The “anti-holiday musical celebration” helps audiences rediscover the meaning of the season. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the adventure.

COST: $25 - $49; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Nov. 27; 9 p.m.

Dawes

The Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The L.A.-based rock quartet is currently on tour in support of its latest album, Good Luck with Whatever. The band is playing completely different sets each night with no songs repeated. Erin Rae opens both nights. All ages.

COST: $40; MORE INFO



Friday, Nov. 26; 8 p.m.

Salon Saturno: A Benefit for Alexandria House

The Paramount

2708 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights

The historic ballroom, operating for nearly 100 years, recently reopened after a nearly two-year COVID shutdown. On Black Friday, there’s a benefit concert for the L.A.-based transitional home for women and children. It features performances by Doris Anahi, Maya Murillo, August Eve, Chrisol, Danie Espinoza, Adriana (from The Altons) and DJ Vick Jagger.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 27; 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Creative Communal X Shop Small Saturday

Runway Playa Vista

12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista

This weekend is Small Business Saturday, and the retail center hosts local makers, live music, kids’ activities and face painting.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

This year's Solvang Julefest returns in a modified, pandemic-safer set of happenings beginning Nov. 27. (Courtesy of Amy Joseph/Solvang Julefest)

Saturday, Nov. 27 - Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Solvang Julefest

Various locations in Solvang

This year’s Julefest (Yule-fest) includes the Nordpolen scene in Solvang Park, a Nisse scavenger hunt adventure, a tree lighting ceremony, the Julefest parade, candlelight and food tours. Various activities happen on select dates, so check the schedule before heading to Solvang.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

'Love Actually Live' returns to The Wallis in Beverly Hills for the holiday season. (Kevin Parry)

Saturday, Nov. 27 - Friday, Dec. 31; 7 p.m.

Love Actually Live

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The multimedia concert celebration of Richard Curtis' beloved film returns to the Wallis after last year's hiatus. Actors, singers and a live orchestra perform soundtrack faves including “Christmas is All Around,” “Trouble With Love" and “Both Sides Now.”

COST: $39 - $125; (previews Nov. 27 - 30: $35 - $105); MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov 28; 4:15 p.m.

Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration

Outside the Breed Street Shul

247 North Breed St., Boyle Heights

Held on the first night of Hanukkah, this event honors the Jewish history of Boyle Heights and L.A.'s Eastside. All are welcome to attend the celebration, which includes latkes, jelly donuts, gelt and dreidel games.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Gamble House hosts the 'Have a Handmade Holiday' shopping event on Sunday, Nov. 28. (Alexander Vertikoff / GHB_e04_07_ExtNW_2012_mWrk.tif)

Sunday, Nov. 28; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Handmade Holiday

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Pl., Pasadena

The outdoor, curated holiday marketplace features nine local artists selling handmade jewelry, pottery, prints, glass, wood and metalwork. The day also includes story time led by junior docents (bring a blanket to sit on the grass), a live cello performance by docents Roger Lebow and Delores Bing, children’s craft activities, old-fashioned carolers and kitten adoptions. There’s also an Ikebana Workshop ($45, pre-registration required) guided by Gamble House Flower Committee docents on Japanese-style flower-arranging.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 28; 4 - 6 p.m.

Grand Chanukah Extravaganza

2ND & PCH

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach

The retail center has partnered with Shul by the Shore to celebrate the Festival of Lights and honor the first night of Chanukah. The menorah lighting will take place at 4 p.m., led by Rabbi Abba Perelmuter. Entertainment includes a live three-piece band, a stilt walker and crafts for children. Some pre-packaged refreshments and chocolate gelt will be served.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Franklin Canyon Lake is an easy one-mile loop trail located between Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley. (dlofink, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Franklin Canyon Park

With many people out of town for the weekend, it’s a good time to hit this popular park nestled between Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley. It has five miles of easy and moderate trails, including a mile loop around the lake/reservoir. Since we’ve probably all eaten/drank a lot this week, take the more challenging 2.3 mile (round trip) Hastain Trail, which leads to an overlook with great views of the lower canyon. Some parts of the trail on the eastern part may be closed as part of an ongoing dispute with a private land developer , so check with the park or be prepared to change your route. The main park entrance is located at 2600 Franklin Canyon Dr., Beverly Hills .

TV/Streaming Pick

The Beatles: Get Back

Director Peter Jackson’s three-part miniseries on the Fab Four debuts on Disney+ on Thanksgiving night. The Lord of the Rings director spent nearly four years editing and restoring unused footage originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for his 1969 documentary, Let It Be. Jackson’s film tries to dispel the myth of constant infighting and tension during the period when The Beatles wrote and rehearsed 14 new songs that would end up on their last two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The film also features a final concert performed on the rooftop of their London headquarters. Parts 2 and 3 of The Beatles: Get Back air on Disney+ on Friday and Saturday.

Casita Del Campo is offering the traditional Mexican dish, chile en nogada, on Fridays and Saturdays through December. (Courtesy of Jacob Lyman/Casita Del Campo)

Dine and Drink Deals

