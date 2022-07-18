Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 18 - 21

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Monday, July 18; 5 p.m.

Home Run Derby

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Way, Chavez Ravine

Watch baseball sluggers try to earn the Home Run Derby crown on Monday before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.

COST: Tickets start at $275; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 19; 7 p.m.

Summer Cinema in the Park

The Park at The Grove

189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax

As part of The Grove's year-long 20th anniversary celebration, the property holds an outdoor movie experience featuring Sweet Home Alabama from 2002 (the year The Grove opened). Tickets include popcorn and snacks. Meal options are also available for purchase.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

The Getty presents an exhibition of Black photographers from the Kamoinge Workshop, which formed in 1963 in New York. (Courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) / © Anthony Barboza photographer)

Tuesday, July 19 - Sunday, Oct. 9

Working Together: The Photographers of the Kamoinge Workshop

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

In 1963, a group of New York-based Black photographers formed the Kamoinge Workshop. The collective saw photography’s power as an art form, and Kamoinge members depicted Black life as they saw and experienced it, offering an alternative to the mainstream portrayal. The new exhibition at The Getty is the Kamoinge Workshop’s first significant retrospective presenting photographs from the collective during the 1960s and 1970s.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 20: 7 p.m.

Sona Movsesian: The World’s Worst Assistant

The Regent Theatre

448 S. Main St., Los Angeles

Sona Movesian, Conan O’Brien’s assistant and podcast co-host, reads from and discusses her new book The World's Worst Assistant, a mix of personal stories and practical office tips (like How to Nap at Work and How to Watch TV at Your Desk). Tickets to the all-ages show include a copy of the book.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 20; 8 p.m.

S. Carey

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village

Wisconsin native S. Carey has been playing drums and singing backup vocals for Bon Iver for the past decade. Now he steps out on his own, performing at Zebulon. Courtney Hartman also performs.

COST: $24.60; MORE INFO

Wednesday - Thursday, July 20 - 21; Sunday, July 24

MUSE/IQUE: Whittier Boulevard

The Huntington (July 20 - 21)

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

The Skirball (July 24)

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The performing arts organization MUSE/IQUE salutes the music of Whittier Boulevard. The eclectic sounds were a mix of rock, soul and Latin beats, and the Whittier Boulevard concert features La Marisoul, José “Pepe” Carlos González, and Miguel “Oso” Ramirez of La Santa Cecilia; Martha Gonzalez, Chicana scholar and lead singer of Quetzal; Willie "Little Willie G" Garcia of the band Thee Midniters and Gaby Moreno.

COST: Starts at $75 (which includes a trial membership to MUSE/IQUE and admission to three consecutive events); MORE INFO



Wednesday, July 20; 6 p.m.

CivSalon: Talking Innovation and Safe Streets

Arts District, downtown L.A.

CicLAvia’s CivSalon brings together urban planners and thought leaders to discuss equitable and safe streets. The night includes a panel discussion, refreshments provided by Hello Stranger, and music by Sean Osborn of KPFK and Dublab. The address will be given after registration.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the L.A. in the debut Bowl performance by the Paris Opera Ballet. (Courtesy of the LA Phil)

Wednesday, July 20 - Thursday, July 21; 8 p.m.

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Recently named the music director of the Paris Opera, Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Phil while his new colleagues — dancers from the Opera — perform classic ballet scenes on the Bowl stage.

COST: $1 - $152; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 21; 8 p.m.

Thundercat

The Broad Museum

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Grammy-winning, genre-bending musician Thundercat performs live at the museum in celebration of the current exhibition Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow supported by bedroom pop artist Ginger Root. The full museum will be open as part of admission. This event is 21+.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 21; 6:30 p.m.

Mamak Khadem

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The Skirball begins its 25th anniversary season of Sunset Concerts this week with a live performance by Iranian American singer and composer Mamak Khadem. Doors and galleries open at 6:30 p.m. with music spun by KCRW DJ SiLVA. Guests can also attend a pre-concert presentation from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. with Khadem herself, Rumi scholar and author Omid Arabian and Iranian filmmaker Sam Javadi, who directed three music videos from Khadem’s new album, Remembrance. Reservations are closed. Limited walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 21; 8 p.m.

The First 50 Gigs: The Making of Appetite for Destruction

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of Guns N’ Roses’ seminal album Appetite for Destruction, Marc Canter — GNR historian and the owner of Canter’s Deli — created the video podcast The First 50 Gigs: The Making of Appetite for Destruction. On July 21, on the actual anniversary, view an exhibition of Canter’s photography, videos and ephemera featured in the podcast and never-before-seen content.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO



Thursday, July 21; 7 - 11 p.m.

Summer Nights Night Market

Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Spend a summer night shopping for sunglasses, hats, vintage kimonos, jewelry, bikinis and other accessories while sipping a cocktail poolside. Get your tarot cards read while a live DJ sets the mood. Bites by Chickies Hot Chicken. 21+.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t, a new comedy series about women rappers from Issa Rae (Insecure), drops its first two episodes on Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The eight episodes follow two estranged high school friends, played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, who reteam to form a hip hop group. Rae executive produced the series and wrote the pilot. Episodes will be released weekly.

The plant-based Crossroads Kitchen introduced a few new summer items, including the key lime tart. (Jakob N. Layman)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

