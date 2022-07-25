Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 25 - 28
Watch Mike Birbiglia in his new one-man show. Experience a bamboo art installation by Tanabe Chikuunsai IV. Attend an outdoor screening of Agnès Varda film. Check out L.A.’s own Hana Vu at Summer Nights at the Hammer.
Monday, July 25; 7 - 8:30 p.m.
W. Kamau Bell & Kate Schatz present DO THE WORK
Second Home Hollywood
1370 N. St. Andrews Place, Hollywood
The Emmy-Award winning comedian W. Kamau Bell and New York Times bestselling author Kate Schatz presents an interactive event for their book, Do the Work! If you’re overwhelmed by racial injustice and all the bad news out there—who isn’t?—then participate in activities and games that stem from the thought-provoking workbook. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book.
COST: $38; MORE INFO
Monday, July 25; 12 - 5 p.m.
Music Matters: The Skid Row Revitalization Project
5th and Wall streets, downtown L.A.
The Los Angeles Mission kicks off The Skid Row Revitalization Project by holding a street festival with a day of service, food and essentials for the unhoused community members. There’s also a free performance by the Grammy-Award-winning gospel group Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin. This is a special event for the residents of Skid Row, but if you want to volunteer today, email ashley@thedefiant.com.
COST: RSVP for volunteer opportunities; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 27; 8 p.m.
Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
An all-star lineup including Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Seth MacFarlane, Bettye LaVette, The Count Basie Orchestra and Gretchen Parlato pay tribute to the two iconic vocalists.
COST: $50 - $115; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 27; 10:30 p.m.
Smithereens
Brain Dead Studios
611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
Watch the 1982 punk rock drama which marked the directorial debut from Susan Seidelman, who would go on to direct Desperately Seeking Susan a few years later.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 27; 6:30 - 10 p.m.
The Pacific Stone Comedy Tour
Club Tee Gee
3210 Glendale Blvd., Atwater Village
The cannabis company Pacific Stone partners with Weed + Grub for a comedy tour featuring Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson. Get lit and laugh along at this 21+ show.
COST: $4.20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 27 - Sunday, Aug. 28
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Attend the world premiere of the solo show, written and performed by Birbiglia and directed by Seth Barrish. The award-winning comic, storyteller, writer and actor returns to the stage with a coming-of-middle-age story of life, death and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 28; 6 - 10 p.m.
Battle at the Gallery
The LUME Los Angeles
1933 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The immersive street art experience holds a dance battle where competitors face off against each other for first place and prizes. Dancers of different styles are put to the test as they adapt to different music genres each round. Judges: BBotics, Hyperbolic Q and Boogiebot.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 28; 6:30 p.m.
Summer Nights
The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
KCRW’s quintessential summer music series ends this year’s stint at the Hammer with live electro-indie tunes from L.A.’s own Hana Vu, with DJ sets from Dan Wilcox and Valida bookending the night. Plus, enjoy happy hour and extended gallery hours.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 28: 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club: One Year Anniversary
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park
The Popular Kids Club celebrates its first anniversary with comedy and appearances from Cameron Esposito, Matt Braunger, Kurt Braunohler, Beth Stelling, Sara Schaefer, Megan Gailey, Brooks Wheelan, Jon Daly, Todd Glass and possibly a few surprise guests. A portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated to The Afiya Center, a Texas-based organization focused on the healthcare of black women, especially sexual/reproductive health.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
LIFE CYCLES: A Bamboo Exploration with Tanabe Chikuunsai IV
Japan House Los Angeles
6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The Japanese cultural center launches the first-ever Los Angeles exhibition of renowned Japanese contemporary artist Tanabe Chikuunsai IV who pushes the boundaries of the bamboo art form. He creates a site-specific, immersive bamboo installation with 15,000 woven bamboo strips held together with tension.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 28; 8 p.m.
Cléo from 5 to 7
Benton Museum Of Art at Pomona College
120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont
The museum’s summer film series continues this month with an emphasis on French films, this week's screening is Agnès Varda’s chronicle of the minutes of one woman’s life as she waits for the results of a biopsy. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the film outdoors, with short discussions following the film. The galleries will be open late until 10 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, July 31
Air Play, by Acrobuffos
Broad Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
This wordless production is an all-ages show that nearly defies definition. The Broad explains that the show is “part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater, all while transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty.” Air Play is written, performed and created by Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone.
COST: $45 - $65; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Shark Week
Discovery Channel’s original Shark Week returns for its 34th year, featuring more than 25 hours of original programming (through Saturday, July 30) with guests that include Tracy Morgan, the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, and the cast of Jackass. The titillating titles include Jaws vs Kraken, Pig vs Shark, Raging Bulls and the Island of Walking Sharks. Watch on Discovery or discovery+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- LouLou, a new restaurant located on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place, serves French-Mediterranean cuisine with views of the Pacific Ocean. Dishes include grilled octopus with romesco sauce and avocado; galette made with a buckwheat pancake, ham, eggs, and gruyere; confit de canard potato Anna; truffle pizza and Cornish hens.
- Lilly Rose, the whimsical bar inside The Wayfarer in Downtown L.A, teams with Scottish distillery Bruichladdich on Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m., to host an interactive whiskey-tasting experience along with a private screening of “The Water of Life” documentary. The event is 21+, and tickets are $25.
- The James Beard Foundation holds a Taste America event in L.A. on Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at NeueHouse Hollywood, celebrating chefs and local independent restaurants. The menu includes shrimp and grits from chefs Kwini Reed and Michael Reed Poppy + Rose; kibbeh from chef Natalia Pereira of Woodspoon; sweet corn tamal with crema from chef Christy Vega from Casa Vega; and roasted pork belly from Katianna Hong of Yangban Society. Tickets start at $175.
- Speaking of Yangban Society, the Korean restaurant and super in the Arts District (in picture, above) recently introduced a new summer menu, dinner service and extended hours. Items include thick cut la galbi, sea bream and bone-in Heritage pork katsu.
- The Aussie cafe and coffeeshop Bluestone Lane has opened its first Orange County outpost in Old Towne Orange, offering avo smashes, big brekkies and coffee service.