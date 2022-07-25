Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 25 - 28

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Watch Mike Birbiglia in his new one-man show. Experience a bamboo art installation by Tanabe Chikuunsai IV. Attend an outdoor screening of Agnès Varda film. Check out L.A.’s own Hana Vu at Summer Nights at the Hammer.



Monday, July 25; 7 - 8:30 p.m.

W. Kamau Bell & Kate Schatz present DO THE WORK

Second Home Hollywood

1370 N. St. Andrews Place, Hollywood

The Emmy-Award winning comedian W. Kamau Bell and New York Times bestselling author Kate Schatz presents an interactive event for their book, Do the Work! If you’re overwhelmed by racial injustice and all the bad news out there—who isn’t?—then participate in activities and games that stem from the thought-provoking workbook. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book.

COST: $38; MORE INFO

Monday, July 25; 12 - 5 p.m.

Music Matters: The Skid Row Revitalization Project

5th and Wall streets, downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles Mission kicks off The Skid Row Revitalization Project by holding a street festival with a day of service, food and essentials for the unhoused community members. There’s also a free performance by the Grammy-Award-winning gospel group Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin. This is a special event for the residents of Skid Row, but if you want to volunteer today, email ashley@thedefiant.com .

COST: RSVP for volunteer opportunities; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 27; 8 p.m.

Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

An all-star lineup including Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Seth MacFarlane, Bettye LaVette, The Count Basie Orchestra and Gretchen Parlato pay tribute to the two iconic vocalists.

COST: $50 - $115; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 27; 10:30 p.m.

Smithereens

Brain Dead Studios

611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

Watch the 1982 punk rock drama which marked the directorial debut from Susan Seidelman, who would go on to direct Desperately Seeking Susan a few years later.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 27; 6:30 - 10 p.m.

The Pacific Stone Comedy Tour

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd., Atwater Village

The cannabis company Pacific Stone partners with Weed + Grub for a comedy tour featuring Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson. Get lit and laugh along at this 21+ show.

COST: $4.20; MORE INFO

Mike Birbiglia will appear in the world premiere of 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool' at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum starting July 27. (Kim Newmoney)

Wednesday, July 27 - Sunday, Aug. 28

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend the world premiere of the solo show, written and performed by Birbiglia and directed by Seth Barrish. The award-winning comic, storyteller, writer and actor returns to the stage with a coming-of-middle-age story of life, death and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO



Thursday, July 28; 6 - 10 p.m.

Battle at the Gallery

The LUME Los Angeles

1933 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The immersive street art experience holds a dance battle where competitors face off against each other for first place and prizes. Dancers of different styles are put to the test as they adapt to different music genres each round. Judges: BBotics, Hyperbolic Q and Boogiebot.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Hana Vu performs at the Summer Nights event at the Hammer Museum this week. (Maria Camacho)

Thursday, July 28; 6:30 p.m.

Summer Nights

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

KCRW’s quintessential summer music series ends this year’s stint at the Hammer with live electro-indie tunes from L.A.’s own Hana Vu, with DJ sets from Dan Wilcox and Valida bookending the night. Plus, enjoy happy hour and extended gallery hours.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 28: 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club: One Year Anniversary

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park

The Popular Kids Club celebrates its first anniversary with comedy and appearances from Cameron Esposito, Matt Braunger, Kurt Braunohler, Beth Stelling, Sara Schaefer, Megan Gailey, Brooks Wheelan, Jon Daly, Todd Glass and possibly a few surprise guests. A portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated to The Afiya Center, a Texas-based organization focused on the healthcare of black women, especially sexual/reproductive health.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles opens its upcoming exhibition 'LIFE CYCLES: A Bamboo Exploration with Tanabe Chikuunsai IV' on Thursday, July 28 and will be on display through Oct. 2, 2022. (Minamoto Tadayuki)

Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

LIFE CYCLES: A Bamboo Exploration with Tanabe Chikuunsai IV

Japan House Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Japanese cultural center launches the first-ever Los Angeles exhibition of renowned Japanese contemporary artist Tanabe Chikuunsai IV who pushes the boundaries of the bamboo art form. He creates a site-specific, immersive bamboo installation with 15,000 woven bamboo strips held together with tension.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 28; 8 p.m.

Cléo from 5 to 7

Benton Museum Of Art at Pomona College

120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont

The museum’s summer film series continues this month with an emphasis on French films, this week's screening is Agnès Varda’s chronicle of the minutes of one woman’s life as she waits for the results of a biopsy. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the film outdoors, with short discussions following the film. The galleries will be open late until 10 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, July 31

Air Play, by Acrobuffos

Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

This wordless production is an all-ages show that nearly defies definition. The Broad explains that the show is “part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater, all while transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty.” Air Play is written, performed and created by Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone.

COST: $45 - $65; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Shark Week

Discovery Channel’s original Shark Week returns for its 34th year, featuring more than 25 hours of original programming (through Saturday, July 30) with guests that include Tracy Morgan, the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, and the cast of Jackass. The titillating titles include Jaws vs Kraken, Pig vs Shark, Raging Bulls and the Island of Walking Sharks. Watch on Discovery or discovery+.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

