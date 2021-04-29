Amazing Online And IRL Events Happening This Weekend: April 30 - May 2

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Friday, April 30

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Reopening

1460 South Harbor Blvd., Anaheim

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim

Do you miss hopping on Mr. Toad's Wild Ride? The wait is over as Disneyland's Anaheim theme parks welcome visitors after being closed for more than a year. Capacity is limited and special safety protocols are in place. Reservations and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and older. Currently, only California residents may visit the parks.

COST: Single day tickets start at $114; MORE INFO

Take part in a community science initiative this weekend to document the biodiversity of our Southern California communities. (Courtesy of the Natural History Museum)

Friday, April 30 - Monday, May 3

2021 City Nature Challenge

This global event is perfect for local families. Observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using the free mobile app iNaturalist. Submit your pictures and observations between Friday and Monday so scientists, educators, urban planners and policymakers can track the biodiversity of locations around the world. Results of the initiative will be announced on Monday, May 10.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

Friday, April 30; 7 p.m. PT

Latin World Salsa Funk with Gabriel Gonzalez, La Verdad

The L.A.-based musical collective La Verdad, led by Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Gonzalez, performs a music repertoire that spans Latin American roots music — salsa, cha-cha, boogaloo, soul. Listen to classic and original songs in a concert recorded at LA Plaza. Register to view on Zoom or watch on Facebook.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, April 30 - Wednesday, Sept. 22

2021 Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art Biennial

Known as mowna, this is a new, online museum born out of the pandemic and designed for the digital age. It opens its first online biennial featuring the works from 44 countries. The museum asked artists to consider new ways to translate their ideas to the digital space and exhibit their work online.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, April 30

Elsewhere at the Madcap Motel

940 E. 4th St., downtown L.A.

This interactive immersive experience takes place in a 1960s motel founded by (the fictional) J.P. Sando who has disappeared without a trace. Guests "check in," explore hidden passageways and travel through dimensions to uncover interactive adventures behind every door. There are 18 rooms. Masks must be worn throughout the experience. All ages. The motel is open from Thursdays through Sundays.

COST: $30 - $40 per person; MORE INFO

Friday, April 30; 7:30 p.m. PT

Clueless / Mean Girls Double Feature

The Andaz Hotel

8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Catch these two comedy classics at the drive-in to support the works of Handle With Care, a nonprofit that assists the homeless in L.A. Food and drinks are available for pre-order.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

The experimental art group Arthur King releases a new album, film and in-person gallery exhibition. (Aaron Farley)

Friday, April 30 - Wednesday, May 28

Arthur King LA Audio/Video Installation

3801 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

The Los Angeles-based experimental art group Arthur King recently released its latest album, Changing Landscapes (Isle of Eigg). To celebrate, the band presents an immersive gallery experience. The album and film, both of which were recorded in Scotland, try to create a deeper connection with place. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 1; 7:30 p.m. PT

North by Northwest

Hollywood Legion Theater

2035 N Highland Ave., Hollywood

The historic theater reopens for indoor screenings with a “Back to the Movies” series with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller, which stars Cary Grant as a New York City ad man who's mistaken for a government agent. The evening kicks off with a video introduction from Scott Eyman, author of Cary Grant, Brilliant Disguise, with film historian Alan K. Rode.

COST: $14 - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 1

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

The museum, dedicated to the Cold War, reopens to the public on Saturday (May Day, of course). New exhibitions include Transformations: Living Room -> Flea Market -> Museum -> Art and See Thy Neighbor: Stern Photographers Thomas Hoepker and Harald Schmitt in the GDR. Also on view are garden installations Common Fantasy and Relics of the Cold War. The Wende will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 31. COVID safety protocols will be in place. Advanced reservations only.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Saturday, May 1; 11 a.m. PT

Food and Culture: An Italian Perspective

Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts, Wilkinson College, and the Italian Studies Program hold an online celebration of Italian food culture featuring talks by scholars, chefs and influencers. Sessions include The Soul of Italian Food, America, Italy’s Twenty-First Region: Italian Cuisine from Los Angeles to La Spezia and Poetry and Meat: Tuscan Traditions.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The theater companies Impro Theatre and Company of Angels join forces to create 'Eastside Noir' for one night only. (Courtesy of Impro Theatre)

Saturday, May 1; 8:15 p.m. PT

Eastside Noir

The Impro Theatre and Company of Angels team up to create a one-night-only improvised film noir theatrical experience. Featuring a diverse cast, the show takes place in Boyle Heights during three different time periods: today, the 1940s and an imagined future. The live performance will be broadcast on Impro Theatre’s Twitch channel .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 1 - Monday, May 31

werise.la

This past year has been tough on our mental health. In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, L.A. County’s Department of Mental Health presents We Rise, a series of events, experiences and programs to safely connect us after a year of isolation. This weekend’s opening activities include the final rounds of the Get Lit 10th Annual Classic Slam poetry competition and the art exhibition Sanctuary of the Aftermath .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Al Bostick shares two stories from African Akan folklore during 24th Street Theatre’s ‘Saturday Explorer Series.’ (Courtesy of the artist)

Saturday, May 1; 12:30 p.m. PT

Saturday Explorer Series

The 24th Street Theatre holds a series of online events where professional storytellers regale young explorers with stories from around the world. This weekend, Al Bostick shares two stories from African Akan folklore including “Anansi Collects the World’s Wisdom” and “How Anansi the Spider Received the Sky-God’s Stories.”

COST: $10 or $24 for the whole series; MORE INFO

Benita Bike’s DanceArt holds an outdoor performance in Sunland this weekend. (Doug Kiklowicz)

Saturday, May 1; 10 a.m. PT

Interactive Dance Performance

Tierra del Sol Foundation Parking Lot

9919 Sunland Blvd., Sunland

Benita Bike’s DanceArt continues its 40th season by bringing live dance into the community with a masked, distanced, limited-attendance outdoor dance show. Watch modern dance works in a tree-lined setting. Ask questions and share thoughts between performances. Free tickets are available by emailing benita@danceart.org with your name and the number in your party. No walk-ins are allowed.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Skirball Cultural Center's final spring 2021 concert film features the Caribbean music of Yosmel Montejo and Vox Sambou (pictured). (Eric Berteau )

Saturday, May 1; 8 p.m. PT

Yosmel Montejo and Vox Sambou

The Skirball Cultural Center holds its final virtual spring concert with a night of Caribbean, Afrobeat, jazz, hip-hop and reggae music with Montejo and Sambou. The concert film premieres on the Skirball’s YouTube channel ,

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Look + Listen Festival 2021's 'At Home Edition' runs May 1 - 29 with art, music and multimedia projects. ('Semaphore' by Audra Wolowiec)

Saturday, May 1 - Saturday, May 29

Look + Listen Festival 2021

The “At Home Edition” of the festival features online performances, multimedia projects and even mail art. The thingNY: Dear Nancine is a month long piece with letters, scores, sound walks and puzzles; Mendi and Keith Obadike’s Lull: a sleep temple is an eight-hour sonic experience with mailed sleep kits on May 8, 15 and 29; Viola Yip and Ken Ueno hold a synchronous online performance from Berkeley and Berlin on May 22; and Audra Wolowiec’s Semaphore is a printed art piece and activity book that doubles as a festival program for all participants.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

'The Politics of Street Vendors in Los Angeles' will be available to view on LACMA's YouTube channel on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Pete Galindo)

Saturday, May 1; 12 p.m. PT

The Politics of Street Vendors in Los Angeles

LACMA × Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives is a new initiative that uses augmented reality to explore monuments, murals, representation and history. In anticipation of Ruben Ochoa’s project for Monumental Perspectives, watch a short documentary series that follows street vendors as they unpack the history of the vending economy in Los Angeles.

COST: FREE, with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 1 - Sunday, May 2

Wellness Weekend

Third Street Promenade

South of the Farmers Market on Arizona Ave., Santa Monica

To celebrate the beginning on Mental Health Awareness Month, head to downtown Santa Monica for activities throughout the weekend. These include a free yoga class, presentations and a “Community Hour” of wellness activities.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thinkspace Projects opens two shows this weekend, featuring works by Millo and Mando Marie. (Courtesy of Millo)

Saturday, May 1 - Saturday, May 22

Two Solo Shows

Thinkspace Projects

4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams

The gallery opens two exhibitions. At the Crack of Dawn, the debut U.S. solo show by Italian muralist Millo incorporates dreamlike imagery. Mando Marie’s Tell Me All About It pulls inspiration from street art and picture books. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, May 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Great egret (Ardea alba) hunting at Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in July 2018. (CaliforniaDFW photo by Kirsten Macintyre, licensed under CC BY 2.0 )

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve Trail

Located in Huntington Beach, this trail is part of the 1,300-acre coastal estuary. Get out and walk the popular 3-mile loop as you spot birds, critters and spring flowers. Start at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy on Warner Ave. or the parking lot off of Pacific Coast Hwy.



TV/Streaming Pick

Pose

The FX drama about NYC’s drag ball culture in the 1980s and ‘90s begins its third and final season on Sunday. The seven episodes focus on the personal lives of models and dancers, from their fight against HIV/AIDS to the resurrection of House of Evangelista. Pose airs on FX on May 2 at 8 p.m.

The running of the Kentucky Derby means hats, fascinators and lots of mint juleps. (Courtesy of Eureka!)

Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

Get those hats and fascinators ready. Women Who Whiskey Los Angeles holds a virtual Old Forester Mint Juleps & Kentucky Turtle Derby event on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Tune in to watch the “slowest two minutes in sports” as Louisville's Old Forester holds a turtle race before the running of the Derby. Purchase a mint julep kit for $35 (21+) and pick it up at Here & Now in downtown L.A.

Other bars and restaurants are also offering specials for the Kentucky Derby, which happens on Saturday at 3:50 p.m. Eureka! has Buffalo Trace mint juleps for $7 all day. Bourbon Steak LA offers two cocktail kits — The Kentucky Derby Cocktail Kit ($30) and a Triple Crown Cocktail Kit ($50) — to enjoy at home. Order directly from Bourbon Steak from Thursday, April 29 to Sunday, May 2.

has Buffalo Trace mint juleps for $7 all day. Bourbon Steak LA offers two cocktail kits — The Kentucky Derby Cocktail Kit ($30) and a Triple Crown Cocktail Kit ($50) — to enjoy at home. Order directly from Bourbon Steak from Thursday, April 29 to Sunday, May 2. We’re sad to hear that Cafe Demitasse in Little Tokyo is closing on Saturday, May 2. But it's going out with a bang, offering specialty drinks and a 50% off sale on everything with its branding. Check out their Instagram stories for special offers.

Popular South Bay bakery Colossus Bread recently debuted its second location, in Long Beach's Belmont Shore neighborhood. Expect coffee and freshly baked country loaves, brioche buns, quiches and Kouign-amanns. You can also find Colossus's baked goods at its original San Pedro location and at several South Bay farmers markets. It's all part of the Long Beach bread renaissance.

Uncool Burgers on Larchmont celebrates National Burger Month with $1 burgers this weekend (April 30 - May 2). Its namesake burger as well as the Party in My Plants vegan burger are both $1. Plus, every hour, there’s a chance to win fries once every week for a year.