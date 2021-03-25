Live In Unincorporated LA County? Starting April 1, You're Going To Get More Parking Tickets

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Starting April 1, the Sheriff's Department will resume enforcing all parking violations in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. That includes tickets for staying too long in a time-limited zone, parking without a permit in permit zones, letting your meter expire, having expired registration and pretty much anything else you could possibly get a ticket for.

Towing will also resume.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department had stopped most parking enforcement in spring 2020, when local and state officials issued COVID-19 "stay at home" orders. As the pandemic winds down, parking enforcement is ramping up.

To reiterate: L.A. County’s parking rules only affect you if you live in an unincorporated area. Confused? You can find out if you live in an unincorporated area by looking at this this map; specific area names are also laid out in this list.

