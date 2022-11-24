Angelenos Come Together To Stock Union Station Homeless Services With 450 Turkeys

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Angelenos carved right through a 443-turkey deficit in a pair of weeks.

Each year, the Union Station Homeless Services collect Thanksgiving meals for community members. Just two weeks ago, the Pasadena non-profit had only seven of their 450-bird goal, but the community rallied to make sure the center was thoroughly stocked and stuffed with turkeys.

"We just got lots of turkeys for today; enough to give away on Monday,” said Union Station Homeless Services spokesperson Ann Miskey on Thursday. ”In fact, we had so many turkeys that we were able to help some food banks who didn't have any.”

And hands were on hand for the holiday. Senator Alex Padilla and his 7-year-old son Diego joined to help with dishing out the feasts.

“I'm putting corn casseroles, red mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and turkey,” Padilla said.

The gobble goal was also hit with the help of Gale's Restaurant in Pasadena and the Kardashian-Jenner families, as they also donated pies and dinner rolls to the non-profit.