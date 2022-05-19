Anaheim City Councilmembers Call On Mayor Harry Sidhu To Resign Amid Federal Corruption Probe

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Members of the Anaheim City Council are calling on Mayor Harry Sidhu to resign after learning he’s the subject of an FBI corruption probe. The investigation became known through an FBI affidavit filed Monday in Orange County Superior Court.

An FBI agent investigating the case alleges Sidhu shared privileged information with the Los Angeles Angels during ongoing negotiations to sell the stadium and adjoining property to the baseball team.

According to the agent, recorded conversations also show Sidhu intended to solicit campaign contributions in exchange for a favorable deal for the Angels. At a City Council meeting Tuesday, Councilmenber Avelino Valencia called the alleged actions “extremely disheartening.”

“Tonight I’m calling on the resignation of Mayor Harry Sidhu from the office of Mayor of Anaheim and for him to also focus on his legal defense and let our city move ahead from this chapter,” Valencia said.

Three other councilmembers sent a letter to Sidhu’s attorney calling for his resignation.

“The deeply troubling issues that have come to our attention involving Mayor Sidhu since May 16, 2022, raise serious concerns and questions about his ability to continue as mayor of Anaheim,” reads the letter , signed by Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil and councilmembers Stephen Faessel and Jose Diaz.

Neither Sidhu nor his lawyer responded to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, an Orange County Superior Court Judge put the proposed $320 million sale of the stadium property on hold due to the corruption investigation.