All New Seasons Of "Reservation Dogs,' 'Only Murders In The Building,' 'Winning Time' And More. Are They Worth The Watch?

Every week, television critics join the LAist 89.3 daily news program AirTalk to discuss all things TV and help you weed through your choices. Melanie McFarland , TV critic for Salon, and Liz Shannon Miller , senior entertainment editor for Consequence, join guest host Austin Cross this week to share their hot takes on the latest releases.



Listen to the full conversation

20:13 TV-Talk: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Winning Time,’ And ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Return With New Seasons

Reservation Dogs (Season 3)

The basics: This is the third and final season for the group of loveable Native American teens growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. They've long dreamed of making it to California, and they've stolen, saved and gone through a lot of heartbreak to finally get there at the end of season two. Season three picks up right where they left off, but the Rez Dogs are headed back home.

What it might remind you of: This is a coming of age story that most people will be able to relate to, according to Salon TV Critic Melanie McFarland. McFarland says you might particularly enjoy see Zahn McClarnon, who plays a reservation cop, in an uncharacteristic comedic performance.

Who's behind it: The show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

When and where: The first two episodes of the FX show are streaming now on Hulu. Episodes release weekly on Wednesdays.



Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Season 2)

The basics: The look into the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers continues. Season two picks up after the Lakers defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the finals. Season two encompasses four years and takes a closer look at the Lakers, Celtics rivalry. It's three episodes shorter than its prior season, so it can feel a bit rushed, says Consequence Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller.

"The pacing in terms of how much time is passing slows down a bit, and they focus in on that last championship series for the last run of episodes, so that at least lets you feel the moment," Miller says.

"One of the things it does really well is tell very specific stories in a way that makes people understand all these experiences that these four kids are having on a reservation in the middle of Oklahoma is very much like everybody else's experience" -Melanie McFarland, Salon TV critic

What it might remind you of: It's one of those engaging and exciting shows, says Miller. However, the creators use retro technology, like 35mm film and broadcast cameras, making it look like nothing else on television right now.

Who's behind it: Max Borenstein & Jim Hecht created the show. John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Sean Patrick Small, Michael Chiklis, Hadley Robinson, Adrien Brody and Jason Segel are some of the stars.

When and where: The series premieres this Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 pm Pacific Time. Episodes release weekly.



Only Murders in the Building (Season 3)

The basics: The true crime loving trio, played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, is back with a new homicide to investigate and a podcast that won't create itself. Season three picks up right after the lead actor in Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway comeback dies onstage moments into an opening night performance.

What it might remind you of: The gimmick of the show is in the title. A murder happens in the building in which the three main characters reside, so naturally they named their podcast "Only Murders in the Building." Season three shakes things up. The murder victim, played by Paul Rudd, drops dead outside the building this time.

"They resolve that really well this season," says Salon TV Critic Melanie McFarland. "They also bring in one of the biggest guns in Hollywood: Meryl Streep. And they use [Streep and Rudd] really well."

Who's behind it: John Hoffman & Steve Martin created the series together.

When and where: The first two episodes premiere Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Hulu. The 10 total episodes release weekly.



Heartstopper (Season 2)

The basics: Two young boys fall in love. They have nice friends who also are sometimes in love. Ultimately, the high schoolers are all still just trying to figure it out, and the awkward teenage hormones are in full flex. Oh, and Olivia Colman plays one of the boy's moms, no biggie.

What it might remind you of: This is a young adult coming of age romance drama that Liz Shannon Miller calls "incredibly charming and honestly life-affirming."

"Really positive discussions about what it means to be in a relationship, what it means to trust someone, and it's all wrapped up in that hazy, dream like bubble of being a teenager." -Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence senior entertainment editor

Who's behind it: The series was created by Alice Oseman. It's based on a graphic novel series.

When and where: All eight episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2)

The basics: "Strange New Wolds" is prequel to "Star Trek: The Original Series." The show follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

What it might remind you of: This series takes some interesting swings this season, says Salon TV Critic Melanie McFarland, including a musical episode modeled on a very famous 2001 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" episode.

"If you have any affection for Star Trek whatsoever, I would highly recommend you watch this episode because it's done quite well," McFarland says.

Who's behind it: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are behind the prequel series.

When and where: The new season premiered on June 15, so most episodes are available now on Paramount+. Episodes release every Thursday.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The basics: The Australian-set mystery drama involves a young girl who loses her parents in a fire and goes to move in with her grandmother. Not all is what it seems.

Consequence Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller says Sigourney Weaver plays the grandmother and delivers and incredible performance.

"Sigourney Weaver's strongest virtues may not include an Australian accent, it maybe appears and disappears at points as well, but if you can look past that and an adaptation like this is interesting to you, I'd say it's definitely worth a watch," Miller says.

What it might remind you of: Miller says it's vibe is similar to the 2022 film "Where the Crawdads Sing," a southern gothic mystery.

Sigourney Weaver's strongest virtues may not include an Australian accent.. but if you can look past that and an adaptation like this is interesting to you, I'd say it's definitely worth a watch. — Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence senior entertainment editor

Who's behind it: Sarah Lambert created the series, which is based on the best-selling novel by Holly Ringland.

When and where: The first three episodes premiere Friday, Aug 4. Episodes release weekly after that. There are seven episodes total.