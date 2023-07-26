Actor Kevin Spacey Is Acquitted Of Sexual Assault Charges In The U.K.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A jury in England acquitted actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday on sexual assault charges, after 12 hours of deliberations.

On hearing the verdict, Spacey wiped away tears and mouthed the words "thank you" to the jury. Today is his 64th birthday.

Why it matters: Spacey could have faced time in prison if convicted.

The backstory: He'd been charged with nine counts of sexual assault – including allegedly groping three men aggressively, and performing a sex act on another while the victim was passed out. The incidents date back to the early 2000s, when Spacey was acting at London's Old Vic theater.

Defense: His defense was that he was a "big flirt" who had consensual flings and made what in retrospect was a clumsy pass, he said, at someone whose interest he misread.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.