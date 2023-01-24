A Gunman Killed 7 People In Shootings In Half Moon Bay. Authorities Have Man In Custody

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Before you read more...

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

A man killed seven people at a mushroom farm and a trucking business in Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, on Monday, law enforcement said.

The shooter was believed to be a worker at the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

An eighth person was at Stanford Medical Center in critical condition, she said.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, the sheriff's office said. He is in custody and cooperating.

The two locations are about a mile away from each other, the sheriff said. Law enforcement does not have a motive for the shooting.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the farm around 2:22 p.m. local time and found four victims dead of gunshot wounds, with a fifth victim also wounded. Three more victims were found at the trucking business soon thereafter.

Zhao was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation at 4:40 p.m. A semiautomatic handgun was found in his vehicle, authorities said. Zhao acted alone and there is no outstanding threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

"This is a horrific event, one that we would never imagine would occur in San Mateo County," said San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Pine. "Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels and it's really hit home tonight."

The shooting comes less than 48 hours after a gunman killed 11 and wounded nine at a Chinese-owned ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, a majority Asian American suburb of Los Angeles.



About The Monterey Park Shooting

Update A mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park late in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 21, left 10 people dead at the scene and 10 others wounded. An 11th victim died Monday.

What we know so far:



About those killed: The youngest person killed was 57 and four others were in their 70s. Still searching for a reason. “We still don't have a motive, but we want to know the motive behind this tragic event, and the FBI continues to collaborate with us in that portion of the investigation,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday. Motive remains unknown: The gunman has been identified as a 72-year-old man who authorities said died by suicide as police approached his cargo van in Torrance late Sunday morning

As we report on that shooting, we are also resurfacing resources and previous reporting that can help people understand the context and get help, if needed.

Read our live coverage: Death Toll Rises To 11 In Monterey Park Mass Shooting. What We Know As The Investigation Continues

Mental health resources

What questions do you have about Southern California? Ask a Question