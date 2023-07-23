Support for LAist comes from
News

Another Texas Migrant Bus Arrives In LA

By  LAist Staff
Published Jul 23, 2023 7:35 AM
A white bus with darkly tinted windows is waiting at the entrance to a lot. A sign with a circled letter "P" rises slightly above the height of the bus from a center divider. A narrow building that looks to be at least 20 stories tall rises in the background against a blue sky.
A bus from Texas with migrants arrives at Los Angeles Union Station
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:
Another bus from Texas carrying migrants arrived in Los Angeles yesterday. It's the second bus from Texas in the last seven days, and the fifth since June.

44 people — 14 of them children — were aboard, from Mexico, Colombia, China, Haiti, Honduras, Peru and Venezuela. Most of them have been reunited with family in the region, according to an immigration rights organization.
What the city says: LA City Mayor Karen Bass sent this statement after the bus landed in Union Station: "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year."

The backstory: The incident is the latest in a string of drop-offs coordinated by Abbott and his fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in which migrants are bused or flown from the border to Democratic-led states and cities. 

The first bus from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on June 14.

Go deeper: LA Was Ready To Receive Migrants Bused To Union Station By Texas Governor

