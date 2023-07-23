Another Texas Migrant Bus Arrives In LA
Topline:
What the city says: LA City Mayor Karen Bass sent this statement after the bus landed in Union Station: "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year."
Another bus from Texas carrying migrants arrived in Los Angeles yesterday. It's the second bus from Texas in the last seven days, and the fifth since June.
44 people — 14 of them children — were aboard, from Mexico, Colombia, China, Haiti, Honduras, Peru and Venezuela. Most of them have been reunited with family in the region, according to an immigration rights organization.
The backstory: The incident is the latest in a string of drop-offs coordinated by Abbott and his fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in which migrants are bused or flown from the border to Democratic-led states and cities.
The first bus from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on June 14.
Go deeper: LA Was Ready To Receive Migrants Bused To Union Station By Texas Governor
