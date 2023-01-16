38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Underway To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Topline:
The Kingdom Day Parade is back after a two year-hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The route: The 3-mile parade kicked off at 10 a.m. starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, finishing at the Leimert Park subway station.
The theme: This year's theme is "Making America the Last Best Hope of the World."
Other activities: The California African American Museum will also host a special program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes a study group, storytellers reading children's books about King, and a tribute concert from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. And the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will hold a special mass at 3 p.m.
