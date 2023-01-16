Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Underway To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jan 16, 2023 11:18 AM
Young women wearing blue and red skirts with red sashes that read "Los Angeles." They twirl blue flags and spin as they march through an intersection. The street name appears behind them, hanging from a traffic signal: King Boulevard.
Paraders march through South Los Angeles for the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The Kingdom Day Parade is back after a two year-hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The route: The 3-mile parade kicked off at 10 a.m. starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, finishing at the Leimert Park subway station.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The theme: This year's theme is "Making America the Last Best Hope of the World."

Other activities: The California African American Museum will also host a special program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes a study group, storytellers reading children's books about King, and a tribute concert from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. And the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will hold a special mass at 3 p.m.

More to come: Check back later today for a full photo essay from our visual journalist, Samanta Helou Hernandez.