38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Underway To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Topline:

The Kingdom Day Parade is back after a two year-hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The route: The 3-mile parade kicked off at 10 a.m. starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, finishing at the Leimert Park subway station.

The theme: This year's theme is "Making America the Last Best Hope of the World."

Other activities: The California African American Museum will also host a special program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes a study group, storytellers reading children's books about King, and a tribute concert from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. And the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will hold a special mass at 3 p.m.

More to come: Check back later today for a full photo essay from our visual journalist, Samanta Helou Hernandez.