2 Rock Climbers Killed In Fall At Famed Tahquitz Rock Are IDed

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

The deaths of two rock climbers in a remote area of Tahquitz Rock, a popular rock climbing spot near Idyllwild, are once again highlighting the dangers of the sport.

In the latest incident, the Riverside Sheriff’s department was alerted by phone to two rock climbers in distress about noon on Wednesday. Cal Fire officials sent a mountain rescue team that had to hike a remote area to locate the climbers, who were then pronounced dead at the scene .



Names Released

The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau released the names of those killed late Thursday: Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach. The coroner's website lists their location of death as "a rockface."

Inaccessible Rescue:rpt@12:25 Tahquitz Rock, Idyllwild. Report of two injured rock climbers. Firefighters are attempting to hike to the victim’s location. Mountain Rescue Team requested. #HumberIC pic.twitter.com/eCyG8E8qxc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 28, 2022

Escobar is a former NFL player with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played tight end. Earlier this year he joined the Long Beach Fire Dept. where officials said he is survived by his wife and two children.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. pic.twitter.com/pOgBFnwH9f — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) September 30, 2022

He was climbing with Chelsea Walsh. She was an amazing woman and badass. She had an infectious energy and made amazing films. I’m so sorry for the families they left behind. I didn’t know Gavin, but I know he was special if Chelsea put her life on the line with him. https://t.co/IxdivjQ3bw — Ratbus (@ratbus) September 30, 2022

Back to Top

History of Tahquitz Rock

This area, located on the San Jacinto Mountain Range in Riverside county, has been the site of other deaths over the years. Most recently, a hiker near Tahquitz Peak fell to his death in January when conditions there were icy.

Tahquitz Rock has long been a destination for rock climbers, a sport that has an avid following and well-documented risks. The American Alpine Club, which tracks rock climbing accidents in North America, documented more than 100 in 2021.

Some notable deaths at Tahquitz Rock in recent years:



In 2017, a man climbing with his brother was killed in a rockfall that also seriously injured the brother.

In 2013, a 21-year-old man died when he fell 300 feet while climbing an are known as the "Bat Crack." The man's climbing partner said he believed a rockfall during the rappel was the cause.

In 2003, two experienced hikers fell at the top of a multipitch route. They were known for “quadruple checking” all of their gear and putting safety first, according to Climbing Magazine. The Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit, a volunteer organization, inspected the area and released a report stating the climbers might have slipped near an area known as "White Maiden’s Walkway."

On Thursday, Outside magazine's Climbing.com noted that "Tahquitz is known to have an abundance of loose rock. A brief but heavy rain with hail was reported in the area around the time of the accident."

Tahquitz Rock is historically significant for the sport. It was one of the first places for “trad” or traditional rock climbing, a climbing technique that involves carrying and placing your own protection instead of clipping onto pre-existing holds and finding your own route.

In the 1930s, the rock climbing section of the Angeles Chapter of the Sierra Club used Tahquitz Rock to set the standard of the Sierra Club Decimal Rating System that determines the difficulty of rock climbing.



Back to Top

Hiker Safety

The fatal falls this week took place while people were rock climbing, which requires special skill. Many more people in the region hike regularly and should be prepared to run into issues, even if using popular trails.

Be prepared! Always plan for the worst and hope for the best. Carrying a few extra items can save your life. At a minimum, always carry the "10 Essentials":



Extra food and water (more than you think you'll need) Extra clothing (more than you think you'll need) Map and compass (know how to use them) Flashlight or headlamp (plus extra batteries) First-aid kit Fire-starting kit Pocket-knife or multi-tool Signaling device (mirror or whistle) Sunscreen and sunglasses Emergency shelter (emergency blanket or bivy sack)

MORE TIPS

Before you leave home, always tell a friend or family member where you plan on going and when you plan to return. Leave them with instructions on what to do if you don't return on time. In case of an unexpected problem or emergency, always have a back-up plan for escaping the area safely. Also provide this back-up plan with your friends or family before you leave. Although it's sometimes nice to be alone in the outdoors, it's always safest to go with at least one or two partners, especially if you're a novice or unfamiliar with the area. Have the appropriate level of knowledge and experience for the adventure you plan to have. If you are a novice, please rely on a professional guide or at least a highly knowledgable and experienced partner. As much as possible, study and become familiar with the area you plan on exploring. Gain a thorough understanding of the terrain and its potential hazards. Review the local weather forecast in the area you plan on going and take the appropriate clothing and equipment. During winter-like conditions in mountainous terrain, check the current avalanche report in the area. Be healthy, safe, and smart. Know your limits, don't over-extend them, and don't take unnecessary risks. It's advisable not to go hiking with an existing injury, as it could become unpredictably worse during activity. While in the backcountry with young children, always keep them within sight. If your dog is with you, be courteous and keep it leashed in areas that require it. Doing so will keep you, your dog, other people, and the wildlife more safe. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. There are many objective hazards in the wilderness, and they aren't always obvious. Keep a keen eye out for deteriorating weather, dangerous trail conditions, avalanche risks, and wildlife.





Back to Top